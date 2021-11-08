News
Stephon Gilmore intercepts Mac Jones, but J.C. Jackson’s big day overshadows former Patriots cornerback
Stephon Gilmore studied the film and knew he would have an opportunity against former teammate Jakobi Meyers on Sunday afternoon.
Gilmore, playing in his second game for the Carolina Panthers after the Patriots traded the star cornerback in October, made Meyers pay in the second quarter, when he outsmarted the Pats’ wideout to intercept Mac Jones in New England territory.
“I was going against Jakobi and I know how he releases off the ball,” Gilmore told reporters afterwards. “I gave him room and beat him to the spot. He kind of ran into his own player (Jonnu Smith), but I was going to beat him there anyways. Just film study.”
It was Gilmore’s second interception in as many games for the Panthers, which had to hurt for fans to watch after he expressed his frustration with how the Pats handled his injury earlier this week.
He’s admitted to being happier in Carolina, where he’s been able to rehab at his own pace, but said he played with no extra emotions on Sunday as his Panthers lost to the Patriots, 24-6.
“It wasn’t emotions, it’s just business,” Gilmore said “I have a lot of relationships over there with teammates and coaches. It’s part of it. We will have those relationships forever. It was just another game for me. I studied and played how I wanted to play and went from there.”
Gilmore said he did not talk to coach Bill Belichick, but was spotted shaking hands and sharing a hug with Pats owner Robert Kraft before the game.
“RKK has always been good to me,” Gilmore said. “And gave me a great opportunity as a younger player. Always appreciate him.”
The Patriots weren’t exactly missing Gilmore in this game. Their own top cornerback, J.C. Jackson, had a monster game with two interceptions, including a pick-six off Sam Darnold that sunk the Panthers for good.
With the Panthers threatening and down 14-6 in the second quarter, Darnold escaped the pocket and rolled to his left, where he turned his body and tried to lob a pass over a defender up the left-hand side. But Darnold overthrew his receiver and Jackson was right there waiting for it as he hauled it in and ran it back 88 yards for his first career touchdown.
“I made a good read on zone coverage,” he said. “I had my eyes on the quarterback and the ball. That’s what I do man. That was a heck of a feeling because that was my first touchdown in the NFL. That was an amazing feeling. I need to get more of those.”
Jackson picked Darnold again in the fourth quarter, when Darnold tried throwing into the end zone and Jackson leaped in front of D.J. Moore and brought it down for his 22nd career interception, tying him with Mike Haynes for the most interceptions of any Patriots player in the first four seasons of his career.
“We disguised,” Jackson said. “Our defense disguises pretty good when we play Darnold. Every year. He has a hard time.”
Jackson had missed practice all week due to illness, prompting Belichick to joke afterwards, “I hope that’s not a sign of things to come, to think we don’t have to practice and then go out there and be the star of the game.”
Jackson said he was “sick as (expletive).”
“I was about to die,” he said. “I couldn’t taste. I had strep throat. It was over. I thought it was over. I thought I wasn’t even going to play this week to be honest. I went and saw the team doctor. When did I turn the corner? I believe it was Thursday or Friday.”
Gilmore had a great game too, as Patriots receivers were held to just four catches. But at least for one week, Jackson helped the Pats forget about him.
News
Woman, 70, pulls fake gun on state trooper
A 70-year-old woman is facing multiple charges including second degree assault after pulling a fake gun on a state trooper Saturday.
A state trooper responded to a Honda driving in the wrong direction on a one-way road on Concordia Avenue, according to the Minnesota State Patrol’s news release. The driver allegedly pointed the weapon at the officer after getting out of her car and approaching the trooper’s vehicle. The state patrol later determined the weapon was fake.
After fleeing the scene and abandoning her car, the woman was found on the Pascal Street Bridge over Interstate 94 where she was then taken to into custody and transported to Regency Hospital. Minnesota State Patrol confirmed in their news release that once she is released she will be brought to Ramsey County Jail.
This case is still under investigation.
News
Rapids clinch first place in Western Conference and first-round bye in playoffs with 5-2 win over LAFC
COMMERCE CITY–The Colorado Rapids finished atop the Western Conference standings for the first time in club history on Sunday night at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.
It was a tall task, having to win and needing some extra help in order to finish atop the standings.
And they showed they were up to it.
The Rapids scored five goals — with four different goal scorers and a Jonathan Lewis brace — to beat LAFC 5-2 and earn a first-round bye in the MLS Cup playoffs.
Sporting Kansas City lost to Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders drew 0-0 with the Vancouver Whitecaps. Rapids need both Seattle and Kansas City to lose or draw in order to jump into first place.
“Words can’t express how proud I am of this team,” head coach Robin Fraser said. “Anyone who’s ever heard me has heard me rave about them as people. What a good group it is, how much they care about each other and how much they play hard for each other.
“And while this is just one step, it’s certainly a good step. We still have so much more to do this year, but we will take a minute to really appreciate what the team has done,” Fraser said.
Lewis got the party started, finishing a perfect cross from Kellyn Acosta to give the Rapids the early lead. Colorado native Collen Warner scored his first goal of the season and first since 2017 to put the Rapids up 2-0 at halftime.
In the second half, they kept pouring it on. Lewis scored his second of the game for the 3-0 lead while Cole Bassett and Dominique Badji had the last two goals for the Rapids.
“Tonight is kind of a microcosm of the season for us, in my opinion,” Fraser said. “That group, they play really, really hard for each other and some games everything goes right and it looks great. In some games, we have to fight and grind and we do that and sometimes both things occur within one game. But the fact is, the team never really quits. Not really, the team never quits.”
The Rapids finished with the highest regular season point total in club history. And they did it with the lowest payroll in all of MLS and one of the lowest coaching staff payrolls in MLS.
They also clinched a berth in the Concacaf Champions League for the first time since 2017.
The Rapids get a three-week break before starting their playoff run.
“I think we are ready (to make a run) but we have to go show it,” Bassett said. “I think the difference between this year and last year is the mentality of the team. I think that’s switched a little bit. We’ve become a little bit more confident in who we are and what type of team we are and we know that we can go out and beat any team.”
They will play the winner of Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United FC playoff game at home on November 25, 28 or 30.
News
Kaapo Kahkonen backstops Wild to 5-2 win over Islanders
You could tell how badly the Wild wanted to win Sunday’s game for goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen.
Whether it was Matt Dumba sprawling across the crease to save a surefire goal early, or Jonas Brodin making a couple of incredible defensive plays late, the Wild played their butts off in front of Kahkonen, who has had his fair share of struggles over the past year or so.
In the end, the Wild finished off their latest comeback with a 5-2 win over the New York Islanders, and in the process, Kahkonen notched his first win of this season.
On the heels of a highly emotional win less than 24 hours earlier, the Wild understood the assignment entering Sunday’s game.
As thrilling as the 5-4 shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins was in the grand scheme of things, the Wild knew they had to shift their focus to the Islanders if they wanted to have any chance of sweeping the back-to-back.
That said, the Wild fell behind early on in the contest, which has become a familiar refrain this season.
With the Wild set to honor longtime face of the franchise Zach Parise in his first game back in the Twin Cities since being cut this past offseason, another Minnesotan decided to make it his unofficial homecoming, too.
After the crowd at the Xcel Energy Center gave Parise a well-deserved standing ovation early in the game, Edina native Anders Lee proceeded to steal the show as the night progressed.
After a back-and-forth first period in which the Wild defended well in front of Kahkonen, Lee swooped in at the last moment to make it 1-0 in favor of the Islanders. He did so by hammering home a loose puck in the slot to spoil an otherwise solid effort from the Wild.
Then, after Nick Bjugstad helped the Wild tie the score at 1-1 midway through the second period, Lee responded a couple of minutes later, finishing off a pretty feed from teammate Matthew Barzal to restore the Islanders lead to 2-1.
That set the stage for the latest comeback bid by the Wild in the third period, starting with a snipe from Ryan Hartman to tie the game at 2-2, and continuing with a sniper from Brandon Duhaime to push the Wild in front 3-2.
In the final couple of minutes, Brodin added an empty-net goal to make it 4-2, and Dumba cashed in on an empty-net goal as well to finalize the score at 5-2.
BRIEFLY
Even before the puck dropped the Wild got a boost as Mats Zuccarello and Rem Pitlick returned to the lineup. They had missed the previous four games while in COVID protocol, and while their presence provided some depth throughout, both players looked a little rusty throughout the game.
