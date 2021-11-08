Bitcoin
TA: Ethereum Sets New ATH, What Could Pump ETH To $5K
Ethereum gained pace and traded to a new all-time high above $4,700 against the US Dollar. ETH is showing positive signs and it could extend gains above $4,750.
- Ethereum gained pace above the $4,600 and $4,650 resistance levels.
- The price is now trading above $4,600 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a steep bullish trend line forming with support near $4,680 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh rally if it clears the $4,750 resistance in the near term.
Ethereum Price Eyes More Upsides
Ethereum started a fresh increase above the $4,550 and $4,600 resistance levels. ETH gained pace above the $4,650 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The price even climbed above $4,700 and traded to a new all-time high. It traded as high as $4,737 and is currently consolidating gains. It is now trading well above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $4,346 swing low to $4,737 high.
It is also trading well above $4,600 and the 100 hourly SMA. Besides, there is a steep bullish trend line forming with support near $4,680 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $4,730 level. The next major resistance is near the $4,750 level. A break above the $4,750 level may possibly spark a fresh rally. The next key resistance is near the $4,800 level. Any more gains could lead the price towards the $5,000 level in the near term.
Dips Supported in ETH?
If ethereum fails to climb above the $4,730 and $4,750 resistance levels, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $4,680 level and the trend line.
The first major support is near the $4,550 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $4,346 swing low to $4,737 high. Any more downsides could lead the price towards the $4,520 support and the 100 hourly SMA. The next major support for the bulls is near the $4,450 level.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 60 level.
Major Support Level – $4,550
Major Resistance Level – $4,750
Is This The Reason China Banned Bitcoin Mining? Carvalho’s Mind Blowin Theory
Bitcoin entrepreneur and podcaster John Carvalho might be on to something. In a recent episode of the Tales from the Crypt podcast, he posed his theory on why did China shot itself in the foot by banning Bitcoin mining early in the year. We at NewsBTC have been racking our brains trying to come up with possible reasons for the bizarre decision.
Are they making way for their CBDC? Is the CPC cutting the wings of Chinese Billionaires in all areas? Were they already losing the hashpower battle? Is China having energy problems? Is this an ESG issue? Were they closing the exit ramps before the Evergrande collapse? Is Bitcoin just too dangerous? Why would they retire from a Billion Dollar Business that they controlled? Why? WHY?
It has been a long time since I last joined TFTC to chat.
I had a great time discussing misc Bitcoin and “good morning tweet” topics.
Check it out! https://t.co/TVbOEjHWFD
— John Carvalho (@BitcoinErrorLog) November 2, 2021
The interviewee summarizes our position with one phrase, “I refuse to believe that China is stupid.” According to Carvalho, they’ve made too much money in the mining business alone, and they also control the ASICs manufacturers. Not only that, mining machines inflate the value of chips. And they control that business too, alongside Taiwan and South Korea. Why would they shoot the goose that laid the golden eggs? It just doesn’t make sense… unless…
Carvalho’s Mind Blowin Theory
Warning: the following text is full of speculation and assumptions. “I can easily be wrong,” was one of the first things Carvalho said. He doesn’t have any proof that this is what happens and neither does NewsBTC. Let’s take it as a thought exercise. This is how Carvalho would “play the game,” though. And if he could come up with that plan, so did the CCP leaders.
According to Carvalho, every cycle China manipulates the Bitcoin price to get more BTC. They sell, use the collateral to short Bitcoin, and reaccumulate when the bear market arrives. This time, though, China was facing a more mature and sophisticated market. Their FUD techniques were not working. People weren’t falling for their tricks. So, they had to turn it up a few notches.
The main ASIC manufacturer, the Chinese company Bitmain, had a new generation of miners ready. So, the CCP “decided to create a demand for the aftermaket and combine it with the FUD.” As they usually do, they sold their Bitcoin and made their shorts. Then, China banned Bitcoin mining and the whole country turned off the ASICs. The world perceived the ban as real, just “look at the hashrate.” This is the first time this happens. Then, China sold a small portion of its ASICs to the USA.
According to the latest stats, the USA now provides the biggest percentage of Bitcoin’s hashrate… or does it? “Everybody has this narrative where China has stupidly left mining and giving it to the US,” Carvalho said unconvinced. A few months after the China ban, American mining companies are suddenly on everyone’s radars. But, is this really what’s going on?
If The Theory Holds Up, China Will Come Back To The Mining Game
This is price manipulation on another level. China figured out a way to get more Bitcoin both against traders and against buyers of ASICs in outside countries. They got rid of the old equipment, and Bitmain will provide new machines soon enough. Then, China’ll buy back their Bitcoin, and turn their next-gen ASICs on. According to Carvalho, maybe they already did, and they’re just not signing blocks or signing their blocks differently. If this is true, they’ll unban Bitcoin mining soon enough, and spin a “the resurrection of Asian mining” narrative.
The Tales From The Crypt host, Marty Bent, is not convinced. He argues that we have to separate CCP from the individual Chinese miners. It’s worth noting that Bitcoin mining is Bent’s field of expertise. He is himself a miner and is involved with some mayor Bitcoin mining companies.
According to Ben, there definitely have been mining farms that operated in mainland China and moved to the US. And sizable operations, at that. He thinks that maybe the Chinese didn’t move all the hashrate to the U.S., but they definitely moved “a material ammount.” He also believes that, even after the ban, there’s definitely hashrate still in China.
According to Carvalho, there’s anecdotal evidence that contradicts the theory, but it’s only anecdotal. “We don’t have enough information about China,” he says. Bent agrees and adds that, due to the permissionless nature of the Bitcoin network, we can never truly know what’s happening. However, “foreign buyers are getting access to new gen miners.” At least to the preorders. Take that for what it’s worth.
BTC price chart for 11/08/2021 on Bittrex | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
Conclusion And Other China Theories
According to Carvalho, using web traffic measuring tools, you could check that traffic to the Chinese mining pools is roughly the same as before the ban. The signing of blocks is manipulatable. “The only reason we know who mines what is because they say they mined it,” he says. What does this mean? Are the Chinese already mining with? Is there an increase in unsigned blocks? Or are they just signing them as non-Chinese entities? They could’ve been planning this for a long time, setting the pieces in place.
The TFTC host poses an alternative theory. This one’s based on his conversation with Edwar Evenson from Braiins, who lived in China. According to Evenson, this year marked the 100th anniversary of the CCP, and the theme of the celebration is “harmony.” And, sadly, they consider Bitcoin mining as unharmonious. That’s the reason they banned it. Once the anniversary passes, they’ll quietly allow it back.
Maybe, but according to Carvalho, the Chinese quietly returning to mining is exactly what would happen if any of the two theories are true. He admits that, to confirm his theory, serious research that he can’t perform needs to be done. So, he leaves it open to the public to step up and do it. NewsBTC did its part by publishing this article. It’s your turn now.
Featured Image by panayota from Pixabay - Charts by TradingView
Bitcoin Starts Fresh Rally, Why BTC Could Breach $70K This Time
Bitcoin price started a fresh rally above $65,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is showing positive signs and it could rise further towards $70,000.
- Bitcoin started a fresh increase above the $62,500 and $63,500 resistance levels.
- The price is now trading above $65,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $61,550 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could accelerate further higher once there is a close above the $66,000.
Bitcoin Price Gains Pace
Bitcoin price remained well bid above the $60,000 support zone. As a result, BTC started a fresh rally above the $62,500 and $63,500 resistance levels.
The bulls even pumped the price above the $65,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Besides, there was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $61,550 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
The pair gained pace for a move above the $65,500 level. A high is formed near $65,681 and the price is now consolidating gains.
Bitcoin is trading well above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $60,129 swing low to $65,681 high. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $65,500 level. The first major resistance is near the $66,000 level.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A clear break above $66,000 resistance may possibly call open the doors for a fresh rally. The next major resistance sits near the $68,500 level. Any more gains might lead the price towards the $70,000 level.
Dips Limited in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $66,000 resistance zone, it could start a fresh downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $64,500 level.
The first major support is now forming near the $63,000 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $60,129 swing low to $65,681 high. A clear close below the $63,000 support could open the doors for a move towards the $62,500 level. The main breakdown support is near $61,200 and the 100 hourly SMA, below which the price could accelerate losses.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now in the overbought zone.
Major Support Levels – $64,500, followed by $63,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $65,500, $66,000 and $68,500.
How Bitcoin Has Performed Compared To Top Stocks
Bitcoin has grown to become one of the preferred investment options in recent times. Its popularity among investors can be credited to the returns the asset has brought in its decade of existence. It is one of the few assets that has consistently served as a hedge against inflation while bringing massive gains to its holders. Seeing these gains, more investors have wanted a bigger slice of the pie.
Up until 2009 though, bitcoin was not an investment option for anyone. Even then, it was still widely unknown to the general market. Stocks were at the forefront of investing minds at that point and investors had seen gains at various points.
Related Reading | JPMorgan Analysts Put Ethereum Fair Value At $1,500, With Bullish Outlook For Bitcoin
Some stocks have been incredibly profitable over this period of time too. An example of that has been Tesla stocks, its success shooting ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood into the limelight after her call on the stock had paid off. Let’s see how bitcoin has performed in comparison to the top-performing stocks on Wall Street.
Bitcoin Vs. Everyone Else
A lot of the assets traded in the financial market are far older than bitcoin. Still a preteen, the BTC market is still in its very early stages. Nevertheless, this has not stopped the growth of the asset, making it a top contender in financial markets. Comparing the top stocks and markets to BTC shows a glaring disparity in how much better the digital asset has performed compared to the others.
BTC price trading above $63K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
In the last decade, bitcoin has returned over 3,000,000% positive gains on its investments, according to this report from Watcher Guru. A single BTC cost as low as $0.0008 when it was initially released in 2009. Over the years, the asset has grown so much, hitting an all-time high of almost $67,000 in October.
In comparison, top-performing stocks show unimpressive returns. Tesla has been one of the best-performing stocks of the last decade, but even the automobile manufacturer’s gains do not come close to BTC’s returns. Tesla has returned 22,520%, Nvidia has returned 8,435%, and gold has seen a disappointing negative 14% return in the past 10 years.
Catching Up On Market Cap
Another interesting metric of comparison is the market cap of the top assets in the financial industry. BTC does not top this list as it does in terms of returns. However, the age difference of all of the assets on this list paints an interesting future for both the past and the future of the assets in this category.
Related Reading | The Fractal That Puts Bitcoin At $100,000 Before Year-End
Bitcoin, despite being only 12 years old at this point, has beat out well-known and long-running asset classes in terms of market cap. For one, BTC’s market cap is almost as large as that of Tesla. It also beats out the market cap of Facebook and Nvidia, both older than the digital asset in the market. Its $1.15 trillion market cap makes it a top contender in the financial markets
An interesting entrant in this list is Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Ethereum which is only five years old boasts a market cap of $533 billion. This figure makes it a more valuable asset than big names like JPMorgan Chase, Visa, and Alibaba.
Featured image from Forbes, chart from TradingView.com
