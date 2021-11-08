News
Tension rises in Iraq after failed bid to assassinate PM
By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA
BAGHDAD (AP) — The failed assassination attempt against Iraq’s prime minister at his residence on Sunday has ratcheted up tensions following last month’s parliamentary elections, in which the Iran-backed militias were the biggest losers.
Helicopters circled in the Baghdad skies throughout the day, while troops and patrols deployed around Baghdad and near the capital’s fortified Green Zone, where the overnight attack occurred.
Supporters of the Iran-backed militias held their ground in a protest camp outside the Green Zone to demand a vote recount. Leaders of the Iran-backed factions converged for the second day on a funeral tent to mourn a protester killed Friday in clashes with security. Many of the faction leaders blame the prime minister for the violence.
Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi suffered a light cut and appeared in a televised speech soon after the attack by armed drones on his residence. He appeared calm and composed, seated behind a desk in a white shirt and what appeared to be a bandage around his left wrist.
Seven of his security guards were wounded in the attack by at least two armed drones, according to two Iraqi officials. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to give official statements.
Al-Khadimi called for calm dialogue. “Cowardly rocket and drone attacks don’t build homelands and don’t build a future,” he said in the televised speech.
Condemnation of the attack poured in from world leaders, with several calling Al-Khadimi with words of support. They included French President Emmanuel Macron, Jordan’s King Abdullah II and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Saudi Arabia called the attack an apparent act of “terrorism.” Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi on Facebook urged all sides in Iraq to “join forces to preserve the country’s stability.”
Secretary of State Antony Blinken talked with al-Kadhimi on Sunday to relay U.S. condemnation of the attack and to underscore that the U.S. partnership with the Iraqi government “is steadfast,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
Also on Sunday, al-Khadimi met with Iraqi President Barham Salih and headed security and Cabinet meetings.
A security video showed the damage to his residence: a van parked outside the residence badly mangled, a shallow crater near the stairs, cracks in the ceiling and walls of a balcony and broken parts of the building’s roof. Two unexploded rockets were filmed at the scene.
There was no claim of responsibility, but suspicion immediately fell on Iran-backed militias. They had been blamed for previous attacks on the Green Zone, which also houses foreign embassies.
The militia leaders condemned the attack, but most sought to downplay it.
It was a dramatic escalation in the already tense situation following the Oct. 10 vote and the surprising results in which Iran-backed militias lost about two-thirds of their seats.
Despite a low turnout, the results confirmed a rising wave of discontent against the militias that had been praised years before as heroes for fighting Islamic State militants.
But the militias lost popularity since 2018, when they made big election gains. Many hold them responsible for suppressing the 2019 youth-led anti-government protests, and for undermining state authority.
The attack “is to cut off the road that could lead to a second al-Kadhimi term by those who lost in the recent elections,” said Bassam al-Qizwini, a Baghdad political analyst. “They started escalating first in the street, then clashed with Iraqi Security Forces, and now this.”
On Friday, protests by supporters of the pro-Iran Shiite militias turned deadly when the demonstrators tried to enter the Green Zone where they had been camped out, demanding a recount.
Security forces used tear gas and live ammunition. There was an exchange of fire in which one protester affiliated with the militias was killed. Dozens of security forces were injured. Al-Khadimi ordered an investigation.
“The blood of martyrs is to hold you accountable,” said Qais al-Khazali, leader of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia, addressing al-Kadhimi in recorded comments to supporters. He blamed him for election fraud.
In the strongest criticism of the prime minister, Abu Ali al-Askari, a senior leader with one of the hardline pro-Iran militias, Kataib Hezbollah, questioned whether the assassination attempt was really al-Kadhimi’s effort to “play the role of the victim.”
“According to our confirmed information no one in Iraq has the desire to lose a drone on the residence” of al-Kadhimi, al-Askari wrote in a Twitter post. “If anyone wants to harm this Facebook creature there are many ways that are less costly and more effective to realize that.”
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the assassination attempt on al-Khadimi and indirectly blamed the U.S.
The escalation also reveals a level of nervousness among Iran and its allies as they realize that political results don’t always translate into control, said Joseph Bahout, a director of research at the American University of Beirut.
“This is an act depicting fear of loss of control. Al-Khadimi is being now perceived as a Trojan horse for more erosion of Iran’s grip on the country,” Bahout said.
Al-Kadhimi, 54, was Iraq’s former intelligence chief before becoming prime minister in May last year. He is considered by the militias to be close to the U.S., and has tried to balance between Iraq’s alliances with both the U.S. and Iran.
Prior to the elections, he hosted several rounds of talks between regional foes Iran and Saudi Arabia in Baghdad in a bid to ease regional tensions.
Marsin Alshamary, an Iraqi-American research fellow with the Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center, said the attack resurfaced the long-term challenge of how to curb the powers of the militias without triggering a civil war.
For al-Kadhami, the stakes are now higher if he is to remain as prime minister.
“He doesn’t have a political party and so he is susceptible to direct attack with no party to negotiate or protect him,” she added.
Iraq’s election commission has yet to announce the final results. The parliament could then convene, elect a president and form a government.
The U.S., the U.N. Security Council and others have praised the election, which was mostly violence-free and without major technical glitches.
But the unsubstantiated fraud claims have cast a shadow over the vote. The standoff with the militia supporters has increased tensions among rival Shiite factions that could spill into violence and threaten Iraq’s newfound relative stability.
Influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who won the largest number of parliament seats in the Oct. 10 elections, denounced the “terrorist attack,” which he said seeks to return Iraq to the lawlessness and chaos of the past. While al-Sadr maintains good relations with Iran, he publicly opposes external interference in Iraq’s affairs.
___
Associated Press writers Zeina Karam in Vienna, Sarah El Deeb in Beirut, Jon Gambrell and Aya Batrawy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed.
Loons clinch MLS Cup Playoffs spot with 3-3 draw with Galaxy
Minnesota United gave up a two-goal lead to the Los Angeles Galaxy early in the second half on Sunday before the Loons benefited from an own goal to retake the lead.
“Shin and tonic,” FS1 analyst Stu Holden said as Julian Araujo had the ball hit his leg and go in the net, but if that was stiff drink, it only temporarily took the edge off for the Loons and their supporters.
Less than 15 minutes later, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez equalized for a second time to make it 3-3.
The tension ratcheted back up after Franco Fragapane’s penalty hit the post in the 89th minute. Fragapane won the penalty after his shot hit Derrick Williams’ arm, but couldn’t put it away.
It was crazy game, but Minnesota clinched an MLS Cup Playoffs spot with a 3-3 draw with Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. Minnesota earns the fifth seed and will travel to fourth-place Portland for the first round match.
The Loon had staked a 2-0 lead after the 34th minute, but gave it away within 20 minutes. Sebastian Lletget got one back just before halftime and Chicharito equalized in the 51st minute.
Minnesota (14-11-9) was one of five teams in Western Conference competing for three MLS Cup Playoffs spots. The need only a draw to earn their third straight playoff appearance.
Adrien Hunou scored in the 22nd minute, a goal that was ruled good after a vide review for offside, and Robin Lod roofed a shot in the 34th off a corner kick.
But the Loons conceded just before halftime for a second time in three games. A few Minnesota defenders stepped to challenge L.A. players outside the box, but couldn’t make interventions and spaces open wide behind them.
Kevin Cabral, a former Minnesota transfer target, found Sebastian Lletget open at the back post for a tap in.
Minnesota become only the fourth team in MLS history to make the postseason after staring a year 0-4.
If you take out MLS’s funky shootout rules pre-2000 and the bizarre 2020 season due to the pandemic, no team in league history has started 0-4 and made the playoffs.
Rookies Kene Nwangwu, Camryn Bynum step up big for Vikings
BALTIMORE — Two rookies the Vikings picked up in the fourth round of the draft provided sparks in the team’s 34-31 overtime loss to the Ravens.
Kene Nwangwu delivered big special-teams plays — including a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown — and defensive back Camryn Bynum made a diving interception in his first NFL start.
Playing for Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith, a late scratch due to COVID-19 protocols, Bynum picked off a Lamar Jackson deep-middle pass intended for tight end Mark Andrews late in the first half.
His 27-yard return gave the Vikings a prime scoring opportunity at the Ravens 16. But Minnesota settled for a 36-yard field goal by Greg Joseph, which extended their cushion to 17-10 with 1:25 remaining in the half.
Bynum, the 125th overall selection in the 2021 draft, played cornerback at Cal but was switched to safety by the Vikings. His interception was just the sixth for Minnesota this season.
“Well, he made the interception and, for the most part, he was in the right place today,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “He had some mistakes, like the young guys do.”
Nwangwu, taken six spots ahead of Bynum in the draft, made his mark to begin the second half. The speedy running back took Justin Tucker’s kickoff and was barely touched as he cut to the right sideline and outran the Ravens 98 yards to the end zone. It was just the second return of Nwangwu’s NFL career.
“I mean, that’s why we drafted him, was for that,” Zimmer said. “It was nice to see, and it looked like it was good blocking.”
It was the Vikings’ first kickoff return for a TD since Cordarrelle Patterson recorded the last of his five for Minnesota in 2016.
“Tremendous play by our entire unit and coach (Ryan) Ficken getting that done,” Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “Also, a tremendous individual effort by Kene. He’s shown in practice his speed and that he has another gear. It was great that he could show that to everybody else because we see it in practice. Tremendous job by him to pull away.”
After the Ravens closed to 24-17, Nwangwu delivered another gem on special teams. Facing fourth-and-2 from their own 33, the Vikings executed a fake punt as Nwangwu took the handoff from up-back Josh Metellus and scampered nine yards for a first down.
Unfortunately for the Vikings, they couldn’t sustain the momentum. Four plays later, Minnesota had to punt, and Baltimore responded with an 18-play, 82-yard drive to tie the score 24-24. Nwangwu didn’t touch the ball the rest of the game.
The fleet-footed back out of Iowa State was the talk of training camp, thanks to his burst. A hyperextended knee suffered in the first preseason game sidelined Nwangwu until last week’s loss to Dallas.
Nwangwu had one kickoff return TD in college and averaged just under 29 yards per return last season for the Cyclones, good for seventh nationally. His 2,740 kick-return yards rank first in Iowa State’s history and third all time in the Big 12.
Nwangwu’s kick return for a touchdown on Sunday was the 21st in Vikings history.
Vikings’ offense bogs down again after first half, and it proves costly in loss to Ravens
BALTIMORE — After they took a 14-point lead Sunday, it would be unfair to say that the Vikings became too conservative. After all, they tried a fake punt in the third quarter, and it worked.
Nevertheless, it was still another Minnesota meltdown, The Vikings lost 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium after leading 17-3 in the second quarter and 24-10 in the third.
One reason for the comeback was Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson leading an attack that wore down the Vikings’ depleted defense. That was understandable considering Minnesota was playing without defensive end Danielle Hunter, cornerback Patrick Peterson and nose tackle Michael Pierce, all of whom are injured, and safety Harrison Smith, who was put on the COVID-19 reserve list Sunday morning. Jackson threw for 266 yards and ran for 120 yards as the Ravens rolled up 500 yards of total offense.
On offense, though, the Vikings (3-5) were only missing one starter — center Garrett Bradbury, who is on the COVID-19 reserve list — and replacement Mason Cole played well. And there were no issues when the Vikings scored touchdowns on each of their first two possessions.
After that, though, there were issues.
“It was a disappointing loss,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “Didn’t do enough offensively. Too many negative plays, too many three-and-outs, too many second-and-longs, too many third-and-longs. And we find ourselves where we are.”
Cousins completed 17 of 28 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns. The first TD throw was 50 yards down the middle to Justin Jefferson in the first quarter for a 7-3 lead.
On Minnesota’s second possession, running back Dalvin Cook, who finished with 110 yards on 17 carries, ripped off a 66-yard run. That led to a 1-yard Cousins run in the second quarter for a 14-3 lead.
The Vikings took a 17-3 lead with 1:25 left in the first half on a 36-yard field goal by Greg Joseph, which followed rookie Cam Bynum, returning an interception 27 yards to the Baltimore 16. But Cousins was frustrated the Vikings could move the ball only one yard in three plays before settling for the field goal.
“That’s on me,” said Cousins, who took the blame for missing Adam Thielen and Jefferson on passes.
Cousins said it hurt that the Vikings failed to run the clock down on that drive, and the Ravens got a touchdown with 19 seconds in the half to cut the deficit to 17-10.
In the second half and overtime, Minnesota’s offense regressed, although special teams were helpful. Rookie running back Kene Nwangwu returned the second-half kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and a 24-10 lead. Nwangwu later in the third quarter ran nine yards for a first down on a fake punt, although the offense couldn’t capitalize on that.
After the Ravens scored 21 unanswered points to turn a 24-10 deficit into a 31-24 lead, Cousins did lead Minnesota on a 75-yard drive and threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Thielen to tie the score 31-31 with 1:03 left in regulation. But that was about all the offense did after halftime.
“We didn’t convert third downs in the second half, that was a big thing,’’ said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. “We’ve got to do better there.”
After converting 4 of 8 third downs in the first half, the Vikings converted just 1 of 6 the rest of the way. On their only overtime possession, they gained one yard on three plays, and the Ravens then won the game on a 36-yard field goal by Justin Tucker with 16 seconds left.
“The guys in this locker room don’t point fingers,” Cook said. “We are not down on each other. We’re trying to find the result. We’ve got to get better each and every day. That’s our mindset.”
