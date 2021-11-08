Thompson: Fairness for American workers requires E-Verify

Polls taken globally have found that some 1 billion people alive today would like to migrate to a country with better opportunities. Taking those over 65 and under 18 out of the mix in a global population of 7.8 billion means more than one in five working-age folks want to move somewhere else.

Most want to come to the United States.

You can’t blame them for wanting to come here. But whether they should be allowed to do so is a question for Americans to decide — through our immigration laws. In particular, we have to make clear that American employers can hire only individuals eligible to work here. We have the technology to do just that — the federal government’s web-based E-Verify system for employment screening. States must insist that employers use it for all new hires.

Less than a year into his presidency, Joe Biden has all but dismantled the Trump administration’s robust measures to deter illegal immigration. Predictably, illegal crossings have reached record levels. Anyone wanting to enter the U.S. now knows that very little stands in the way.

The E-Verify system is one such tool — provided officials have the determination to use it the way it should be used.

Those seeking to come here are predominantly poor and unskilled. Even now, the 11 million persons in the country illegally constitute a heavy economic burden. They pay little in taxes while receiving substantial benefits. Yet because most don’t qualify for full federal benefits, the burden they impose falls heavily on states and localities. In Massachusetts, each of the estimated 236,000 unlawful residents receives an average of $8,500 in benefits, costing each taxpaying household $785 on average. If President Biden keeps his promise of full amnesty — with full federal benefits — the costs will explode.

Illegal immigration is especially devastating to low-skilled American workers — who either can’t find jobs due to competition from illegal foreign workers or must accept substandard wages and working conditions. This is particularly unjust since medium- and low-skilled workers have fared badly at the workplace for a generation. The real average wage for all Americans hasn’t risen in three decades, while wages of the lowest 20% have fallen appreciably.

A new surge of unskilled workers would aggravate this already bad situation and obliterate what remains of our system of worker rights and social protections. Since the 1930s at least, our society has pledged to protect its most vulnerable members — including the less educated, unemployed, disabled and elderly — with a “social safety net” of programs like Social Security, unemployment insurance and Medicaid. Workers, meanwhile, could reasonably expect rising wages and upward mobility for themselves and their children. As part of the bargain, the government would adjudicate a balance between labor and business through minimum wages, workplace health and safety laws, and union rights.

An open border would shatter what remains of this social compact.

While progressives often lament wage stagnation and declining social mobility, they frequently are indulgent toward illegal immigration out of compassion for impoverished vulnerable people. Nevertheless, there is no escaping the fact that those most harmed by the present system are low-skilled Americans.

The single most effective — and most humane — measure to avert an enlarged border surge would be to prevent employers from hiring unauthorized foreign workers. Although hiring unauthorized workers is illegal, enforcement is lax and the market in forged and stolen documents is robust. The Biden administration even recently announced it would cease workplace raids.

Nevertheless, technological means are available to prevent employers from hiring unauthorized workers. E-Verify can accurately check the eligibility of any job applicant in seconds.

The system is mandatory for the federal government and federal contractors — but not for all American employers. Some 20 states currently require at least some businesses to utilize the system. Right here in the commonwealth, some legislators recently introduced a bill requiring employers to use E-Verify.

A system that’s fair to American workers must not allow their bargaining position with employers to be undermined by a black market in illegal workers. E-Verify can prevent exactly that.

John Thompson is co-chair of the Massachusetts Coalition for Immigration Reform.