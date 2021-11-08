News
Tim Patrick turns in another reliable performance, with 44-yard TD catch, 3 first-down receptions in Broncos’ win over Cowboys
Tim Patrick is crushing his audition for free agency.
Patrick continued his superb season Sunday at AT&T Stadium, leading the Broncos with 85 receiving yards on four catches in Denver’s 30-16 rout of Dallas. His performance included a 44-yard touchdown catch as well as three first-down catches on third-and-long. Patrick continues to be Mr. Reliable.
“This game, receiver-wise, it wasn’t us worrying about their defense — it was about us outplaying their receivers,” Patrick said. “We knew if we outplayed their receivers, we had a really good chance of winning the game. And I feel like that’s what we did today.”
In the rout that saw Denver go up 30-0 in the fourth quarter before Dallas closed the gap with a couple of late TDs, Patrick’s touchdown catch on a stutter-and-go route early in the second put the Broncos in control 13-0. One play after an 11-yard grab on 3-and-10 set Denver up in Dallas territory, Patrick burned NFL interception leader Trevon Diggs on the route. He finished off the highlight play with a diving grab at the goal line.
“We know (Diggs) is an aggressive guy,” Patrick said. “The route wasn’t the best, but I just wanted him to stop his feet, and he did exactly what I wanted to do. Once the ball was in the air, I knew I had to make a play on it.”
Coach Vic Fangio called Teddy Bridgewater’s pass to Patrick tremendous.
“We’ve been looking to (go vertical on hitch-and-go), we did it, and (offensive coordinator) Pat (Shurmur) picked the right time to call it,” Fangio said. “Teddy made a great throw, Tim made a great catch.”
Patrick added two receptions in 3rd-and-8 situations to move the sticks on possessions that eventually resulted in Brandon McManus field goals. After his score in the second quarter, Patrick had a 19-yard catch against rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and had another first-down catch in the third quarter in coverage against cornerback Jourdan Lewis.
The 27-year-old’s play was complemented by Jerry Jeudy (tied his season-high with six catches for 69 yards), tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (four catches for 25), Kendall Hinton (one catch for 40, that came on 3rd-&-14) and Courtland Sutton (one for nine, plus a two-point conversion catch and drew a pass interference call against Diggs).
“I love dominating and making plays and that’s what (us wideouts) did, and everybody fed off it,” Patrick said. “(Critics) were saying we haven’t beat a team over .500 — well, they had one loss and we just beat them.”
Patrick is playing on a $3.38 million salary this year and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.
News
Broncos Briefs: Drew Lock’s positive test creates pre-game angst for Teddy Bridgewater
ARLINGTON, Texas — Not until five minutes before pre-game warm-ups Sunday did Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater get the all-clear to start against the Dallas Cowboys because of COVID-19 protocols.
According to a league source, backup quarterback Drew Lock reported to the team he was a close contact with a person outside the organization who tested positive. Lock tested negative on Saturday, allowing him to fly with the team to Texas.
But Lock, who is vaccinated, had a test come back positive before the game and was deactivated for the Broncos’ 30-16 win.
Bridgewater, who is vaccinated or he would have been ineligible to play, said there was an “error” in his test result. “They tested me (Sunday) morning and there was an error so I had to wait for results to come back,” he said. “I didn’t have to get swabbed again.”
Bridgewater wore a surgical mask to his post-game news conference for the first time this year.
“We thought it might be Kendall Hinton, the sequel,” coach Vic Fangio said.
Last November, Lock and the rest of the Broncos’ quarterbacks were ruled ineligible to play against New Orleans for COVID-19 protocol violations. Hinton, a college quarterback-turned-NFL receiver, had to play quarterback.
“I was nervous, but I’ve gotten better over the years,” Fangio said. “In fact, I’ve gotten really good when things I have no control over (happen), I don’t sweat it.”
Injuries pile up. The Broncos’ post-game injury list was lengthy and significant.
Offense: Right tackle Bobby Massie (ankle) and right guard Graham Glasgow (ankle) were injured in the first half and did not return. Glasgow’s leg was placed in an air cast and he was carted to the locker room. Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (knee) returned to the game and receiver Tim Patrick (calf) returned to the game.
Defense: Lineman McTelvin Agim (knee) and cornerbacks Pat Surtain II (knee) and Ronald Darby (undisclosed) did not return to the game.
The Broncos started the game without nose tackle Mike Purcell (thumb), left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle), outside linebacker Malik Reed (hip), tight end Noah Fant (COVID-19 reserve list) and guard Netane Muti (COVID-19 reserve list).
Fuller gets game ball. Cornerback Kyle Fuller lost his spot in the starting lineup after the Week 5 Pittsburgh loss, playing only four snaps in Weeks 6-8. But the loss of Bryce Callahan (knee) thrust Fuller into a new role and he earned a game ball from Fangio on Sunday.
“Kyle hadn’t had a good season, hadn’t been playing much lately,” Fangio said. “He has never played nickel (against the slot receiver) in his entire career and we put him in there this week, gave him a crash course and he played nickel … some of the time. Then we had an injury (to Surtain) and he had to go to right corner. And then we had another injury (to Darby) and he had to go to left corner. He played three positions and I think played them well.”
Fangio also gave game balls to running back Javonte Williams and running backs coach Curtis Modkins.
Strong fan support. The first roar for Broncos fans came during pre-game warm-ups and as the rout developed, those fans became easy to hear.
“Tremendous support,” Fangio said. “The Broncos are one of the teams that travel in this league and we have John Elway to thank for that because there are fans all over the league that jumped on the bandwagon in the 1980s and 1990s.”
Said center Lloyd Cushenberry: “I saw a lot of orange out there. It was great to see all our fans traveling and a lot of our families were here, too.”
News
Photos: Dancers silently lose themselves on Venice Beach
LOS ANGELES — Once a week on Southern California’s most famous beach, just before the sun dips into the Pacific Ocean, dozens of people gather and silently dance like no one is watching.
Those swaying on the sand wearing wireless headsets with decorative LED lights streaming music from a nearby DJ are practitioners of ecstatic dance. Moving their bodies and losing themselves in the music, participants describe an almost spiritual experience.
The gatherings held on Venice Beach and organized by Ecstatic Dance LA are normally held indoors and under clear guidelines in part meant to limit participants from becoming self-conscious.
“Be free. Dance how you want. No judgment,” the dance community says in promotional material.
But when the coronavirus shut down indoor gatherings, the community moved their gatherings to the beach. Though they surrendered privacy and amplified live music, community co-founder Robin Parrish says the move has been a success and the sunset has been a fair trade-off.
Like all their events it is drug and alcohol-free. Cameras and phones are not allowed, though pets and kids can accompany you. Talking is discouraged.
According to Parrish, for some participants who are cooped up inside during the pandemic, the silent dance is the only social activity they are doing.
Chase Beckerman, a full-time mother of two children, is among them.
“I wasn’t actually interested in coming when it was indoors. Being here at Venice Beach and being at the sea actually is what brought me out to try ecstatic dance for the first time,” she said.
“It’s my church. It helped me get through this pandemic a huge amount.”
When dusk turns to darkness, the DJ switches from dance tracks to calmer “healing music” and the meditation begins.
Some future events will move back indoors, eventually. As much as the dancers like the ocean view, Parrish said people miss the vibrations of live music and dancing on hardwood floors.
“We will have an option for both because some people might not be ready to go inside,” he said.
News
Broncos Report Card: Only special teams keeps team from straight A’s in win over Dallas
Offense — A
The Broncos posted season highs in points (30), rushing yards (190) and time of possession (41:12). They also did great work on third down (8 of 15) and in the red zone (2 of 3) and hit for big plays of 30, (Javonte Williams rush), 40 (Kendall Hinton reception) and 44 (Tim Patrick touchdown catch) yards. They did all this with only one starting offensive lineman (center Lloyd Cushenberry) still playing at the end of the game. The run game was punishing. Williams finished with 111 yards on 17 attempts and Melvin Gordon churned out 80 yards on 21 rushes. Teddy Bridgewater played turnover-free, completing 19 of 28 passes for 249 yards and a 107.6 rating. The Broncos should be encouraged by Jerry Jeudy’s six catches for 69 yards and using him on quick passes.
Defense — A
Dallas entered with the NFL’s best offense in terms of yards per game (454.9), but the Cowboys didn’t score until garbage time, touchdowns with 4:08 and :55 remaining. Two early fourth-down stops set the tone and the defense also forced Dallas into 5-of-13 work on third down. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, in his return from a calf injury, tried to keep plays alive but was only 19-of-39 passing. Rookie outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper had the first two sacks of his NFL career, safety Kareem Jackson made a team-high nine tackles and safety Caden Sterns intercepted his second pass of the year. Running back Ezekiel Elliott was limited to 51 yards on 10 carries and the receiver duo of CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper had two catches apiece.
Special teams — D
As Fangio said afterward, “Our special teams took the day off.” That’s putting it lightly. Brandon McManus missed his first point-after attempt of the season and was wide right on a 53-yard field goal attempt in the third quarter that would have stretched the Broncos’ lead to 22-0. McManus was good from 53 (season-best), 27 and 42 yards. Dallas’ Tony Pollard opened the game with a 54-yard kick return. Punter Sam Martin averaged 31.3 yards on three attempts. What saved the Broncos from an F was giving up a blocked punt in the third quarter … but coming away with a fresh set of downs when a Cowboys player touched it past the line of scrimmage.
Coaching — A
In his 35th game as the Broncos’ coach, Fangio may have had his best day. His offense was down four starting linemen by the start of the fourth quarter. No matter. Starting cornerbacks Pat Surtain II and Ronald Darby didn’t finish the game. No matter. And the Broncos were playing the hottest offense in pro football. No matter. The Cowboys simply had no answers for the Broncos and who would have imagined that when the game started? In a week in which Von Miller was traded, prompting chatter about looking ahead to 2022, Fangio kept his team in the moment and focused on man-handling the Cowboys.
