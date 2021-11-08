News
WATCH: Broncos’ Teddy Bridgewater connects with Kendall Hinton for 40-yd reception against Cowboys
The play that set up the TD 🤩
📺: FOX | @Kendall_Hinton2 pic.twitter.com/0kNJUXUXXY
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 7, 2021
For a former Broncos quarterback, Kendall Hinton is turning into one nice receiver.
Denver quarterback Teddy Bridgewater connected with Hinton for a 40-yard reception in the fourth quarter against the Cowboys on third-and-14.
The play could eventually set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Bridgewater to give the Broncos a 27-0 lead.
News
Lucas: Biden should bow out of 2024 election today
President Biden should announce that he will not seek re-election.
And he should do it sooner rather than later. The job is too much for him and the world knows it.
He will not resign and turn the country over to Vice President Kamala Harris.
And he will not be impeached even when, as expected, the Republicans take over the House and possibly the Senate in the 2022 Congressional election.
But an early announcement that he would not seek a second term is probably the best way to make repairs to what is left of his spectacularly failing administration. And there are three years to go.
Not that he could or would change anything, like reopen the Keystone XL pipeline, or restore law and order at the southern border, complete the wall, do over his humiliating and deadly Afghanistan retreat, or even call off labeling angry parents at school committee meeting domestic terrorists.
It is too late for that. He is too far gone.
Biden was not elected, or taken seriously, to do any of those things. He was elected because he was not former President Donald Trump. It was not Trump’s policies that led to Biden’s victory; it was Trump’s often obnoxious personality.
Had Biden upon assuming office left well enough alone he would not be plummeting in the public opinion polls. But the temptation to wreck everything that Trump accomplished — and which was working — was too great.
He went woke. And now he is being waked — politically speaking, that is.
How else does one account for shutting down the Keystone XL pipeline on day one and throwing thousands of Americans out of work, and then creating thousands of more jobs for Russians by greenlighting Vladimir Putin’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline into Germany?
That not only surprised Vladimir Putin, it also would have shocked Vladimir Lenin.
Trump left Biden a country that for the first time in decades was energy independent and turned it into a country that is importing oil from Russia and begging OPEC to increase its oil production.
Is it any wonder that gasoline and food prices have skyrocketed?
Meanwhile, Biden’s woke-infested, trillion-dollar Build Back Better proposal is a shambles, while his stand-alone infrastructure bill just narrowly passed.
He has presided over the split in the Democrat Party between the progressives and the moderates. One day he is whipped by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and the woke mob and the next day he is overruled by moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va..
A president with any heft would have knocked a couple of heads together and prevailed. But not Biden.
Joe Biden has dug himself a deep hole and has dragged the Democrat Party into it as well.
And the outlook is dim. If Republican Glenn Youngkin’s victory over Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who Biden campaigned for, in the Virginia governor’s race, and the strong showing of Republican Jack Cattarelli against New Jersey Democrat Phil Murphy in the undecided race for governor (Cattarelli is contesting Murphy’s narrow victory), are any indicators — and they are — the Democrat Party is in deep trouble.
You don’t have to be a weatherman to know which way the wind is blowing, nor do you have to be a president to know that the public has turned against you, big time. You just have to admit it.
One way for Biden to redeem himself and his presidency is to graciously announce that he would not seek a second term. He would be 82 if he did run.
President Lyndon B. Johnson declined to run for re-election in 1968 when he was beaten down by the Vietnam War.
The move would suddenly reshape American politics, shake up the 2022 Congressional campaign and spark early jockeying among potential 2024 Democrat presidential hopefuls.
It would give Biden a chance to restart his presidency.
It would also allow Democrats running for Congress the chance to campaign without the albatross of Joe Biden hanging around their neck. Not only does Biden have no coattails, he has no coat.
One of those 2024 presidential hopefuls, of course, would be Vice President Harris who prophetically said while campaigning for McAuliffe: “What happens in Virginia will in large part determines what happens in 2022, 2024 and on.”
She added, “Tuesday is a critical day that will determine whether we (Democrats) turn back the clock or move forward.”
Actually, it did neither. The Democrats ended up in a ditch.
Peter Lucas is a veteran Massachusetts political reporter and columnist.
News
MVADA playoff schedule
Diman @ Northeast Saturday November 13 12:00
Southeastern @ Shawsheen Friday November 12 6:30
Whittier @ Greater New Bedford Friday November 12, 6:30
Bay Path @ Assabet TBD
Upper Cape @ Blue Hills Thursday November 11 @ 2:00
Franklin Tech @ South Shore Tech. Friday November 12 @ 5:30
Pathfinder @ Old Colony Friday, November 12, 7:00
Tri-County @ Nashoba Friday November 12 @ 6:00
News
Mourning starts as Houston officials probe concert deaths
By JUAN A. LOZANO and JAMIE STENGLE
HOUSTON (AP) — Investigators Sunday worked to determine how eight people died in a crush of fans at a Houston music festival, as friends and loved ones mourned the victims and a makeshift memorial of flowers and candles took shape at the site.
Authorities planned to use videos, witness interviews and a review of concert procedures to figure out what went wrong Friday night during a performance by rapper Travis Scott. The tragedy unfolded when the crowd rushed the stage, squeezing people so tightly they couldn’t breathe.
Bouquets, votive candles, condolence notes and T-shirts, including a Scott shirt, were left outside the site at NRG Park.
Michael Suarez, 26, came to the growing memorial after attending the concert.
”It’s very devastating. No one wants to see or hear people dying at a festival,” Suarez said. “We were here to have a good time — a great time — and it’s devastating to hear someone lost their lives.”
The dead, according to friends and family members, included a 14-year-old high school student; a 16-year-old girl who loved dancing; and a 21-year-old engineering student at the University of Dayton. The youngest was 14, the oldest 27.
Houston officials did not immediately release the victims’ names or the cause of death.
Thirteen people remained hospitalized Sunday. Their conditions were not disclosed.
City officials said they were in the early stages of investigating what caused the pandemonium at the sold-out Astroworld festival, an event founded by Scott. About 50,000 people were there. Authorities said that among other things, they will look at how the area around the stage was designed.
One concertgoer said that as a timer ticked down to the start of Scott’s show, held in a fenced-off parking lot, the crowd pushed forward. Screaming and panic ensued, and people began passing out.
On video posted to social media, Scott could be seen stopping the concert at one point and asking for aid for someone in the audience: “Security, somebody help real quick.”
In a tweet posted Saturday, Scott said he was “absolutely devastated by what took place.” He pledged to work “together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”
___
Associated Press writers Ryan Pearson in Los Angeles; Stan Choe in New York; David Sharp in Portland, Maine; and Desiree Seals in Atlanta contributed to this report.
___
A previous version of this story was corrected to show Travis Scott is 30, not 29.
