Wisconsin writer creates office under family’s water tower tanks
SUPERIOR, Wis. — Carol Dunbar stepped through the woods as fallen leaves crunched beneath her feet. Her homestead south of Superior includes the main residence, her husband’s workshop and a water tower. Living off the grid, the structure is a necessity for the homestead’s water pressure — and for Dunbar’s work.
“Me getting into this water tower was finding a space where I could shut a door behind me to create,” she said. “I wouldn’t want any other kind of office, but it definitely has its challenges.”
The novelist and freelance ghostwriter’s computers, manuscripts and books all reside under what some might consider to be their worst enemy: “There are literally two 250-gallon tanks of water over my head right now,” she said.
Yes, her office has flooded several times.
“It’s like being in a room that’s pouring rain. It’s awful, and I’ve had to make peace with that.”
To see her work be so vulnerable makes it that much more endearing. “I know there’s a really interesting metaphor about art and risk,” she added.
There’s no other space on their 80 acres where she can work the way she’s able to here. After numerous floods and years spent working from the living room, her husband redid the space and built the staircase for better access and heat circulation.
Originally intended as a guest room, it’s a 10-by-10 space on the second floor of the water tower. She calls it the cockpit.
There’s a porch on the back and windows on all four sides, so “I feel like I’m writing in the treetops,” she said.
While she hears water moving through the pipes around her, “The view that it affords me and the peace that I have here in this little space, and it is little … I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
THE SPACE
Light floods in from every angle. Her sitting and standing desks, compliments of her husband, rest at the center and in a corner, an ancient-looking podium holds one of her numerous dictionaries; she likes to compare decades-old definitions to those of today.
There are several aloe plants, drawings on the wall, and a storyboard with pinned photos of a sculpture and an Irish skyline — inspiration for future works, she said.
An assortment of candles, one of which she lights daily before she begins. “It keeps me mindful that I’m trying to capture the best light, the best in human nature,” she said.
She keeps a collection of notebooks, color-coated for whatever novel she’s writing, in her office, in the car, by her bed, to help her document inspiration when it strikes. “I got very frustrated when I got a good idea or I’d hear a piece of dialogue or I’d finally know how to describe the snow on that day, and I would write it down and never find it again,” she said.
It has helped, but she still has scraps of paper pinned to her notebook pages. “It’s like leaving yourself love letters,” she said, sorting through a pile.
She wrote her second novel in long-hand on paper. It’s an accessible way to create away from a screen, she said.
In the corner rests a red cushioned chair that came from a Minneapolis alley. Around her desk she has taped quotes and reminders. “In the end, it all comes down to what we think we deserve,” reads one.
Also a piece of wood with words: “You just have to trust your own madness — Clive Barker.”
Dunbar cherishes a writing award and remnants of work kept on paper scraps, memorabilia from an ancestor who emigrated from Italy. While Dunbar’s relative wasn’t supported in pursuing writing, Dunbar feels her work today honors herself and her ancestor.
Her book shelf holds works by Joyce Carol Oates, Jesmyn Ward, Barbara Kingsolver, and a treasured copy of Eleonora Duse’s “The Mystic in the Theatre.” Duse strove to eliminate ego, Dunbar said. “Forget the self, it’s purely about the story.”
This is guidance she takes to heart in her craft.
THE WRITER
Dunbar describes her ghostwriting work as producing books but remaining invisible. “My name is not on the cover at all,” she said. “As far as not getting credit, that’s what the money’s for.”
This removal of ego serves her well and she has a talent and experience adopting another’s voice.
Before focusing on writing, Dunbar was an actor performing in theater and commercials. She and her husband traded the bustle of Minneapolis to live off the grid south of Superior 18 years ago. “We found this property and just went for it,” she recalled.
Born in Guam, Dunbar graduated high school on the east coast. The daughter of a Navy man, she moved around a lot. Living south of Superior is the first home she has chosen, a home where she has remained the longest, where she intends to stay.
Author Carol Dunbar talks about her struggles with the editing process of her upcoming novel as she sits in her writing studio in the family’s water tower south of Superior on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 26, 2021. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Where she’s positioned in the water tower and the time of day can determine what she’s writing.
“Sitting is usually where I’m laying track, new ground; and standing for me is editing, email, more active work and interviews,” she said.
And, she writes every day because it’s easier to keep her own stories alive if she touches them daily.
Dunbar wrote her novel “The Net Beneath Us” over 12 years of child rearing, several office debacles and more. It’s inspired by her home, and more specifically, the skeleton of a second story in their main residence.
She wondered why the previous owners didn’t complete the project, and crafted an answer that turned out being more interesting than the truth, she said.
Working on this piece created a safe space for her to be vulnerable and learn about herself. After a family accident, Dunbar split firewood for their home out of necessity. The first time she did it, she got a black eye — an experience she included in her work.
“I put it all in my novel. It was a really safe place to explore things emotionally,” she said.
After 28 rejections, Dunbar landed a two-book deal, and “The Net Beneath Us” is set for a fall 2022 release.
Writing a novel is a leap of faith, she said.
You invest hours on something you don’t know will be of value to anyone else, but you keep at it because it’s of value to you. And, it has to be a sacred thing, she said.
Sitting in her red chair, Dunbar spoke further of her craft, paraphrasing a quote from poet William Stafford. “He believed writers didn’t write because they have something to say.
“Writers write because they’ve discovered a process that, had they not gone through it, they wouldn’t have found what they found. You wouldn’t have arrived at essential things.
“The reason I didn’t give up on my novel is because it taught me what I think about this place. “My novel’s fiction, but it’s very much telling emotional truths.”
Jon Gray becomes a free agent when Rockies don’t tender him a qualifying offer
Right-hander Jon Gray, who’s managed to tame the beast that is Coors Field like few other starting pitchers in Rockies history, became a free agent Sunday.
That’s because the Rockies did not tender Gray a one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer.
However, as expected, the club did make a qualifying offer to star shortstop Trevor Story. Although Story has until Nov. 17 to accept or reject the offer, it’s expected that he will reject it and become a free agent. According to an industry source, at least four teams have already expressed an interest in Story. The chances of the shortstop negotiating a deal with Colorado are slim.
Gray, however, could still re-sign with the Rockies. Gray, 30, has repeatedly expressed his desire to stay in Colorado.
During the final week of the season, the Rockies approached Gray with a contract offer, thought to be a three- or four-year deal in the range of $35 to $40 million. He turned down the offer.
Major league sources say that although Gray remains interested in the Rockies, he wants to explore his options. Plus, Gray and his agent could investigate offers from other teams in order to leverage a better deal with Colorado.
If Colorado had tendered Gray the qualifying offer, he likely would have accepted it. But then, his $18.4 salary in 2022 would have been much higher than that of German Márquez ($11.3 million) and Antonio Senzatela ($7.25 million). Also, the Rockies would like to keep Colorado native Kyle Freeland long-term. The left-hander is projected to make $7 million in 2022, via arbitration. He’s eligible to become a free agent after the 2023 season, and paying Gray $18.4 million in 2022 would set Freeland’s salary bar high.
Gray has thrived at Coors Field. His .633 home winning percentage at the hitter-friendly ballpark trails only lefty Jorge De La Rosa (.726) and Senzatela (.667). Gray’s .257 batting average against is third among Rockies pitchers with at least 40 home starts.
Now that Story has turned down the qualifying offer, the Rockies will likely add a high draft pick next summer as compensation. If, as expected, the shortstop signs with another team for a contract valued at $50 million or more, the Rockies will receive a pick after the first round and before competitive balance Round A.
Story, who turns 29 on Nov. 15, will be part of a shortstop free-agent market that includes Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Javier Báez. All of them are searching for huge long-term contracts. The Astros have reportedly offered Correa a five-year deal worth $160 million to stay in Houston.
Tim Patrick turns in another reliable performance, with 44-yard TD catch, 3 first-down receptions in Broncos’ win over Cowboys
Tim Patrick is crushing his audition for free agency.
Patrick continued his superb season Sunday at AT&T Stadium, leading the Broncos with 85 receiving yards on four catches in Denver’s 30-16 rout of Dallas. His performance included a 44-yard touchdown catch as well as three first-down catches on third-and-long. Patrick continues to be Mr. Reliable.
“This game, receiver-wise, it wasn’t us worrying about their defense — it was about us outplaying their receivers,” Patrick said. “We knew if we outplayed their receivers, we had a really good chance of winning the game. And I feel like that’s what we did today.”
In the rout that saw Denver go up 30-0 in the fourth quarter before Dallas closed the gap with a couple of late TDs, Patrick’s touchdown catch on a stutter-and-go route early in the second put the Broncos in control 13-0. One play after an 11-yard grab on 3-and-10 set Denver up in Dallas territory, Patrick burned NFL interception leader Trevon Diggs on the route. He finished off the highlight play with a diving grab at the goal line.
“We know (Diggs) is an aggressive guy,” Patrick said. “The route wasn’t the best, but I just wanted him to stop his feet, and he did exactly what I wanted to do. Once the ball was in the air, I knew I had to make a play on it.”
Coach Vic Fangio called Teddy Bridgewater’s pass to Patrick tremendous.
“We’ve been looking to (go vertical on hitch-and-go), we did it, and (offensive coordinator) Pat (Shurmur) picked the right time to call it,” Fangio said. “Teddy made a great throw, Tim made a great catch.”
Patrick added two receptions in 3rd-and-8 situations to move the sticks on possessions that eventually resulted in Brandon McManus field goals. After his score in the second quarter, Patrick had a 19-yard catch against rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and had another first-down catch in the third quarter in coverage against cornerback Jourdan Lewis.
The 27-year-old’s play was complemented by Jerry Jeudy (tied his season-high with six catches for 69 yards), tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (four catches for 25), Kendall Hinton (one catch for 40, that came on 3rd-&-14) and Courtland Sutton (one for nine, plus a two-point conversion catch and drew a pass interference call against Diggs).
“I love dominating and making plays and that’s what (us wideouts) did, and everybody fed off it,” Patrick said. “(Critics) were saying we haven’t beat a team over .500 — well, they had one loss and we just beat them.”
Patrick is playing on a $3.38 million salary this year and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.
Broncos Briefs: Drew Lock’s positive test creates pre-game angst for Teddy Bridgewater
ARLINGTON, Texas — Not until five minutes before pre-game warm-ups Sunday did Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater get the all-clear to start against the Dallas Cowboys because of COVID-19 protocols.
According to a league source, backup quarterback Drew Lock reported to the team he was a close contact with a person outside the organization who tested positive. Lock tested negative on Saturday, allowing him to fly with the team to Texas.
But Lock, who is vaccinated, had a test come back positive before the game and was deactivated for the Broncos’ 30-16 win.
Bridgewater, who is vaccinated or he would have been ineligible to play, said there was an “error” in his test result. “They tested me (Sunday) morning and there was an error so I had to wait for results to come back,” he said. “I didn’t have to get swabbed again.”
Bridgewater wore a surgical mask to his post-game news conference for the first time this year.
“We thought it might be Kendall Hinton, the sequel,” coach Vic Fangio said.
Last November, Lock and the rest of the Broncos’ quarterbacks were ruled ineligible to play against New Orleans for COVID-19 protocol violations. Hinton, a college quarterback-turned-NFL receiver, had to play quarterback.
“I was nervous, but I’ve gotten better over the years,” Fangio said. “In fact, I’ve gotten really good when things I have no control over (happen), I don’t sweat it.”
Injuries pile up. The Broncos’ post-game injury list was lengthy and significant.
Offense: Right tackle Bobby Massie (ankle) and right guard Graham Glasgow (ankle) were injured in the first half and did not return. Glasgow’s leg was placed in an air cast and he was carted to the locker room. Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (knee) returned to the game and receiver Tim Patrick (calf) returned to the game.
Defense: Lineman McTelvin Agim (knee) and cornerbacks Pat Surtain II (knee) and Ronald Darby (undisclosed) did not return to the game.
The Broncos started the game without nose tackle Mike Purcell (thumb), left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle), outside linebacker Malik Reed (hip), tight end Noah Fant (COVID-19 reserve list) and guard Netane Muti (COVID-19 reserve list).
Fuller gets game ball. Cornerback Kyle Fuller lost his spot in the starting lineup after the Week 5 Pittsburgh loss, playing only four snaps in Weeks 6-8. But the loss of Bryce Callahan (knee) thrust Fuller into a new role and he earned a game ball from Fangio on Sunday.
“Kyle hadn’t had a good season, hadn’t been playing much lately,” Fangio said. “He has never played nickel (against the slot receiver) in his entire career and we put him in there this week, gave him a crash course and he played nickel … some of the time. Then we had an injury (to Surtain) and he had to go to right corner. And then we had another injury (to Darby) and he had to go to left corner. He played three positions and I think played them well.”
Fangio also gave game balls to running back Javonte Williams and running backs coach Curtis Modkins.
Strong fan support. The first roar for Broncos fans came during pre-game warm-ups and as the rout developed, those fans became easy to hear.
“Tremendous support,” Fangio said. “The Broncos are one of the teams that travel in this league and we have John Elway to thank for that because there are fans all over the league that jumped on the bandwagon in the 1980s and 1990s.”
Said center Lloyd Cushenberry: “I saw a lot of orange out there. It was great to see all our fans traveling and a lot of our families were here, too.”
