Witnesses to the End: Young Marines in Kabul Were Left to Run Final Days of Evacuation
The Marines at Abbey Gate were racing against time. The crowd at the gate didn’t know it, but the Marines had been told to close it at 6 p.m.
That left just 30 minutes for Capt. Geoff Ball, 33, commander of 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines’ Ghost Company, to pluck out a few more people with that elusive combination of affiliation and luck that would get them onto a plane out of Afghanistan. Just 30 more minutes for Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, to grab another child out of the sewage canal where hundreds jostled. Just 30 minutes for Capt. Andres Rodriguez, 31, to scan the crowd for men who fit the descriptions in dozens of text messages from people in the United States trying to save their interpreters.
The plan for the final “retrograde” of the American war in Afghanistan was clear: On Aug. 26, the British troops stationed at the nearby Baron Hotel would fall back. A few hours later, the 82nd Airborne would take up the Marines’ forward positions, allowing Ghost Company to fold into the terminal. And, finally, the 82nd Airborne would fall back in to the airport, to waiting planes, ending America’s longest war.
The Afghans, who had been on their feet for hours, were passing out in the heat from dehydration. They had been coming by bus, car and foot for 10 straight days, assembling near the jersey barriers, or standing knee-deep in the foul-smelling canal near Abbey Gate, a main entryway to the airport.
Lopez saw a little girl getting crushed and plunged into the mass of people to get her. About 5:45 p.m., Ghost Company’s Maxton “Doc” Soviak, a 22-year-old Navy corpsman, got a call that someone had fainted next to the jersey barrier; he and another medic went to help.
As it turned out, the Marines at Abbey Gate didn’t have 30 minutes left; they had 18. A suicide bomber detonated at 5:48 p.m.
More than 100,000 Marines served in Afghanistan over the 20-year war; 474 of them died. They fought in Marjah in 2010, only to see the Taliban reestablish themselves there weeks later. They stepped on roadside bombs in Helmand province. They sometimes committed crimes or crossed the line, including urinating on dead combatants and burning Qurans. Some of the 170 Afghans who died after the suicide bomb went off at Kabul airport may have been killed by American troops, including Marines, who in the chaos believed they were returning fire.
But the Marines at Abbey Gate were also witnesses to the end of America’s longest war. During the frenzied last days of August, these Marines were left to determine who would be evacuated from Afghanistan, and who would be left behind. Young men and women just out of their teens became visa officers, forced to make Solomonic decisions that would determine the path of life of thousands of men, women and children.
“War is young men dying and old men talking,” Franklin D. Roosevelt once said. The final act of the Afghanistan war was certainly that — negotiated by old men in Doha, Qatar, under the direction of two septuagenarian American presidents.
But it was the young who faced the fallout in what would become the largest noncombatant evacuation ever conducted by the U.S. military. Of the 13 American service members — 11 of them Marines — killed in the suicide bombing on Aug. 26, five were 20 years old, and seven more were in their early 20s. One was 31. Their platoonmates, young men and women themselves, are still sifting through the emotional repercussions of those extraordinary last 10 days.
Ghost Company
Capt. Geoff Ball, call sign “Ghost Six,” joined the Marine Corps because, he says, “it didn’t feel right having other guys go out and fight, while I just sit at home and benefit from their sacrifice without doing anything myself.” After growing up in Littleton, Colorado, he got a Bachelor of Arts in international relations from George Washington University, and was commissioned in 2012. He said goodbye to his pregnant wife and deployed to Jordan with Ghost Company in April, his green seabag filled with 40 books, including Victor Hugo’s “Les Misérables.”
On the night of Aug. 12, Ball, called “Six” by his Marines, was on a training exercise in Jordan when he received a text from his gunnery sergeant. “Look at the news right now,” it said. The Taliban had captured Kandahar and Herat, Afghanistan’s second- and third-largest cities. The U.S. military had withdrawn from Afghanistan, so President Joe Biden ordered 3,000 troops to Kabul to evacuate Americans. Soon that number would be 5,800. Ball returned to base to the news that Ghost Company of the “2/1,” as the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines is known, should be ready to deploy in 96 hours.
Ghost Company evolved from 2/1’s Ghost Battalion, which earned its name, according to Marine Corps legend, through a history of rapid helicopter assaults in Vietnam that left frustrated North Vietnamese commanders in their wake. Senior commanders often gave the toughest missions to the Ghosts of 2/1.
On Aug. 18, 110 Marines of Ghost Company landed at Hamid Karzai International Airport on a tarmac that had been cleared after a tragic melee two days earlier, when people surged onto an American warplane’s wings and fell from the sky after it took off. The Marines had seen the news reports and half-expected to see refugees running to their plane when it landed.
The tarmac in the middle of the night was “intense, but controlled,” Ball recalled in an interview with The New York Times at Camp Pendleton, California, where Ghost Company and 2/1 are based. There was rifle fire just outside the airport, and tracers and flares were going up. Troops from other NATO countries, evacuating their own civilians, occupied almost every part of the sprawling airport. When it came time to sleep, service members found space wherever they could, including in one case on a treadmill.
This was the first time in Afghanistan for Ball, and he would not see the country beyond the airport.
On Aug. 19, Ghost Company received orders to open Abbey Gate. The Marines hadn’t brought any transportation to get around the airport complex, so they hot-wired a blue bus nearby. They called it Big Blue. They also took a motorized baggage cart and called it Casper, because, Ghost Company. Altogether, Ghost Company commandeered 10 vehicles to use at the airport.
Arriving at Abbey Gate around midday, the Marines saw thousands of desperate people pressed together. Many had been there for days, under the stern watch of Taliban fighters standing on cars, rifles in their arms. People were yelling and holding up whatever documentation they thought would help get them through: yellowed letters of appreciation from an Army colonel in Kandahar, completion certificates for courses taken with American troops.
But before the Marines could start looking at any of this documentation, they had to impose some kind of order. That meant working with British forces and other troops to clear a path from Abbey Gate all the way to the Baron Hotel, where the Afghans were backed up. And that meant pushing through the crowd, which sparked a panic that led to a stampede.
Marines got swept up in the crowd, and it started to look like there was going to be another surge onto the airport runway. Ball turned to 1st Lt. Sam Farmer and yelled, “Get your platoon, get them into the crowd and push them back!”
The 41 Marines of Ghost Company’s 1st Platoon tried to provide a barrier. For the next 45 minutes, the Marines were in a shoving match with the crowd. The people in front were being pushed by the Marines, but they were also being pushed by people behind them.
“You are smashed in there so badly that your arms are stuck above your head,” Ball said. Cpl. Xavier Cardona and Lance Cpl. Jordan Houston saw one of their platoonmates fall; he was quickly engulfed, then trampled. The two young men pushed forward, picked up their fellow Marine and dragged him back to Abbey Gate.
Ball pulled back and looked out over the scene. “It was layers — civilians, then Marines, then another layer of civilians, then Marines,” he said. “And we’re just pushing each other; it’s like we don’t know what to do.”
Ball started wading back into the crowd, and Cpl. Wyatt Wilson, 23, pulled him back. “No you don’t, Six,” he said, before moving into the crowd himself. Ball climbed atop a vehicle to see. There was no pressure release for the crowd, he realized. To impose order, the Marines needed to let some people into Abbey Gate.
Once the British troops and the Marines let in around 300 Afghans, corralling them to one side, there was a little space to maneuver. But thousands of people remained, pushing and crying, while the Marines tried to hold their lines. By 5 p.m., as the sun was starting to dip, it became clear that there still was no pathway to the gate that wasn’t thronged with people.
Gunnery Sgt. Brett Tate, a Marine with 2/1’s Fox Company, came up with a plan: Just talk to the Afghans. Ball sent the order down the ranks, then asked an interpreter to relay the message to the Afghans. But the interpreter told him that “you have to talk. They have to hear you.”
“Ladies and gentlemen, I need you to move backwards,” Ball yelled. “Then we can start processing you tomorrow.” But people had been guarding their precious spots at the gate for days. A few of them shifted. Ball kept talking. A few more moved. As Ball walked into the crowd, still talking, Lopez put his hand on his flak jacket. “Grab the Six,” he said. Soon two other Marines were holding onto Ball as well.
“I was pretty nervous to be walking into that crowd,” Ball said. “But once they grabbed me, the fear left.” Slowly, the Marines walked the crowd backward.
For 12 more hours, the Marines worked to clear the path. Late into the night, a British major told Ball that they had to tell the Taliban what they were doing. Before he knew it, Ball was walking to a dark alley behind the Baron Hotel to meet Taliban fighters. “I realize I need to look confident,” he said. He tried his best and let the British major do the talking. Soon, the Taliban fighters were moving cars out of the way to help the Marines and the British. They worked through the night.
At dawn on Aug. 20, Abbey Gate opened. It had been the most intense 20 hours most of the Ghost Company Marines had ever experienced. And it was only the first day.
The Lost and the Missing
The Marines were under orders: Anyone in the crowd with one of four golden tickets — American passport, green card, special immigrant visa, yellow badge from the American Embassy — or who fit some special nebulous exception that the Biden administration was calling “vulnerable Afghans” could be allowed into the airport. But those criteria didn’t cover most of the people clamoring to get in, and there were so many people that the Marines often couldn’t find the ones who had golden tickets anyway. On top of that, the Marines were inundated with phone calls and text messages from senators in Washington, D.C.; Afghan War veterans in California; news organizations; and nonprofit groups, all trying to get vulnerable Afghans through the gate.
Rodriguez had arrived from Kuwait two days earlier than Ball, with his own 2/1 company. They had thrown their sleeping bags in a room next to the chow hall used by Turkish troops.
Second-generation Cuban American on his dad’s side and second-generation Mexican American on his mom’s side, Rodriguez followed his father, who had been a Navy reservist, into the military. He got his Bachelor of Science in human resources management at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, and then ended up at Marine Corps basic school in Quantico, Virginia, at the same time as Ball, in 2013. This was his first time in Afghanistan as well. And, like Ball, he had left a pregnant wife at home.
In Kabul, Rodriguez found himself on a mission to rescue 32 Afghan female athletes. Jeff Phaneuf, a former Marine in Princeton, New Jersey, working with an American organization that was trying to evacuate the athletes, had gotten the captain’s cellphone number.
The athletes were in separate groups en route to the airport or already at Abbey Gate. Rodriguez pushed into the crowd to find them.
It was like a game of telephone with higher stakes. “It was as simple as, ‘What are they wearing?” he recalled of his texts with Phaneuf. “Then he would relate to me, ‘They’re 200 meters from the canal. They’re wearing this,’ and then, ‘They’re in the canal, they’re wearing that.’” And thus, over the course of four hours, Rodriguez found the athletes.(BEGIN OPTIONAL TRIM.)Nearby, other Marines were doing the same thing.
Back in Virginia, Lt. Col. Justin Bellman had been trying to get his former interpreter, Walid, through Abbey Gate for 60 hours. During one melee, Walid’s son had fallen and lost a shoe. Finally, an unfamiliar number showed up on Bellman’s cellphone while he stood at a bus stop. The caller identified himself as a Marine.
“Did you give a sign with your phone number on it to an Afghan at Abbey Gate?” the voice asked. “Can you vouch for him?”
His voice shaking, Bellman said yes.
“I’ve got eyes on him,” the Marine said. “We’re gonna pull him in.”
Forty-five minutes later, Bellman’s phone rang again. This time, it was Walid. “My son,” he said, “will be coming to America with one shoe.”
Rodriguez, meanwhile, was on a new mission, to find a country willing to take a brother and sister, ages 8 and 10. They had arrived at Abbey Gate by themselves and ended up in the sewage canal. A Marine pulled them out and called Rodriguez. She showed him the children tucked into a corner outside the gate, under some netting. The girl looked stoic, her arm around her little brother, who looked numb, Rodriguez recalled. Through an interpreter, the girl said their parents had been killed.
Rodriguez was not about to send the two back to the sewage canal. He thought about his wife’s pregnancy — she was in her eighth month — as he searched for someone to take the children. He went first to State Department officials. They said the United States was not taking in unaccompanied children. The Norwegians said they were full. The Italians said no.
It was the next day now, and the siblings had been in Marine Corps custody for more than 12 hours. They ate a couple of MREs and slept on the concrete under blankets.
Deliverance came around noon. “Can you take two children?” Rodriguez asked the Finnish ambassador, who gave a thumbs-up. Rodriguez, his eyes watering, hugged the two children and watched them disappear with the Finns.
(END OPTIONAL TRIM.)Deadline Draws Near(BEGIN OPTIONAL TRIM.)Lopez had joined the Marine Corps just three months after he graduated from La Quinta High School in Westminster, California, in 2017. Both of his parents worked for the Riverside County sheriff’s office, and when he got through basic training, he joined an elite Marine anti-terrorism team before ending up in Ghost Company. At the Kabul airport, Lopez was all over the place, especially when children were involved.
At one point, he made it his mission to get an orphaned boy to safety. But the airport orphanage that was being run by the Norwegians was 2 1/2 miles away, and Lopez couldn’t find a vehicle. So he put the boy on his shoulders and walked.
The boy didn’t have shoes when they started out. By the time the two arrived, Lopez had found him a pair.
But for every success, there were 10 failures, people who didn’t make the State Department criteria and were sent back out. And most of the people who were rejected were sent back out through Abbey Gate, where it was often left to Ghost Company to deliver the bad news.
“It is very hard to look at a family that doesn’t have the proper documentation, and then put them back into a sewage canal,” Ball said. “You’re looking at someone who believes that if they don’t get out through this airport that they will be killed by the Taliban.”
At first, Ball tried to spend time with the rejected families. “Listen, let me give you some very hard news right now,” he told one group. “I’m going to have to kick you out. There’s nothing you can tell me right now that’s going to change this situation. So I’m going to let you sit here for the next 15 minutes, and you need to start figuring out your plan for what you’re going to do next in life.”
But as the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline drew nearer, Ball realized he didn’t have time to talk to each person who was turned away.
“I saw everything from calm acceptance to hysteria,” he said. One woman, in particular, is still on his mind: She was miming, for him, the Taliban cutting off her nose and her ears. And there was nothing he could do.
(END OPTIONAL TRIM.)Ghost Company had half a day off on Aug. 22, and Ball slept for 13 hours straight. That was followed by some light work at the passenger terminal, where they were given a break from the Abbey Gate heartache and got to see little children getting on planes with their families. The next day, it was back to Abbey Gate for the final push. It had been quietly decided that the gate would close on Aug. 26.
The Afghans knew they were up against a deadline, although they didn’t know the date. “The closer we get to the 31st, the more agitated the crowd is,” Ball said.
All day on Aug. 26, he was walking along the jersey barrier. Ghost Company’s entire 1st platoon was out there, standing next to the canal or backed up against the wall or fetching people from the crowd. Hundreds of people, all day, were getting crushed against the jersey barrier. But they kept coming. All day, they kept coming.
As he spoke of the moments leading up to 5:48 p.m. when the bomb went off, Ball started using present and future tenses, as if to create some emotional distance for himself. “The suicide bomber will set up along the canal, directly across from us,” Ball said. “He’s got a bomb that produces fragmentation ball bearings; it’s directional in the sense that he’s able to spray directly into my Marines.”
He never saw the bomber. Around 75 feet away, he just saw the flash and heard the boom. He probably passed out, because the next thing he remembered is yelling, “Get security! Get security!” He couldn’t focus, and then a CS gas canister carried by a downed Marine was punctured by shrapnel and exploded, and he couldn’t breathe. Some of Ball’s Marines dragged him back to Abbey Gate, and he cleared the tear gas from his lungs and eyes and ran back to help.(BEGIN OPTIONAL TRIM.)The scene was hellish. He heard gunfire, and saw Marines dragging their wounded. In recalling what happened, Ball seemed to be insisting that people understand what his Marines did. “Cpl. Wyatt Wilson, one of the most severely wounded Marines, is going to take shrapnel from his ankle, all the way up the side of his body through his jaw,” he said, then pauses to gather himself. “He’s going to get thrown by the blast, and he is going to land near another wounded Marine, in the CS gas, with injuries that are so severe, he is pulseless when he gets to the airport’s trauma facility later.”
“In 30 minutes he is going to have his chest cut open, his heart massaged and tied off” by a military doctor, Ball continued, with effort. But before all that, Wilson tried to make sure others got help. He dragged the wounded Marine, 19-year-old Cpl. Kelsee Lainhart, to the fence, 65 feet away. “He is going to wave help away, deny treatment himself, and be like, take this Marine, and then he’s going to crawl his way to the casualty collection point all the way back, so others can go save others.”
(END OPTIONAL TRIM.)Ten of Ball’s Ghost Company troops were killed, including Lopez, who had snatched the little girl from the sewage canal just before the bombing; and Soviak, the Navy corpsman who was treating someone who had fainted near the gate. Wilson and 13 more injured were flown out for treatment. All of the Ghost Company Marines killed and wounded came from 1st Platoon, the ones who, on that first day, fought so hard to open Abbey Gate.
After the bombing, the surviving members of Ghost Company tried to get through each day. They found jobs for themselves in the passenger terminal at the airport — anything to stay occupied. They flew out of Kabul on Aug. 28, short 23 people. At a company memorial on Sept. 8, Ball spoke.
“The whole world was watching,” the Marine captain told his troops. “But the Marines at Abbey Gate, we pulled in 33,000 people, more than any other gate. We stayed open when other gates closed. We should take pride in that.”This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Ramsey County considers changes to park hours, other rules
When it comes to Ramsey County’s more than 6,500 acres of parkland and trails, visitors are allowed access a half-hour before sunrise and a half-hour after sunset.
If a visitor breaks the county’s park access rule, whether on an early-morning jog or cross-country skiing at night, it could lead to a misdemeanor citation, which is a criminal penalty that carries up to a $1,000 fine and 90 days in jail.
A year ago, Ramsey County officials, recognizing the rules on things such as access no longer meet community needs and interests, started updating the county’s park ordinance, which was adopted in 1992 and last amended in 2007. The undertaking has included engaging county departments such as the sheriff’s office and attorney’s office, and gathering public input.
This past week, the county board held a workshop to discuss results of the community feedback and provide policy guidance to county staff relating to three big proposed changes: expanding hours, establishing administrative fines and banning tobacco use. A draft ordinance will now be created for more public feedback and board consideration.
CONSISTENCY IN HOURS
County staff is recommending expanding hours of operation to 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., a change that received support from several board members as well with residents and park users during the public engagement process over the summer.
Ramsey County Parks and Recreation Director Mark McCabe said the expanded hours will eliminate the inconsistency of start and end times, which change daily and shortchange users during wintertime.
“There’s approximately nine hours of available time during some winter months,” he said. “In the summer, it gets closer to almost 16 hours a day. So it’s quite a variation.”
Nearly 1,500 people responded to the survey, submitting more than 8,670 comments about possible changes to the park ordinance, McCabe said. The survey showed “very consistent and favorable feedback” for expanding park hours to 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., he said. Meanwhile, when the survey asked about 24/7 access to parks, he said, “we got an overwhelming number of concerns from people. People noted crime and safety, noise and partying, homelessness. The lack of lighting.”
McCabe noted that state and local laws would remain in effect even with the proposed new hours, such as city curfew ordinances for visitors under 18 years of age. Overnight camping would also remain banned.
The expanded hours would also align better with neighboring counties and many city parks in Ramsey County. Dakota County-run parks are open for visitors from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Washington County has its parks open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. In St. Paul, park hours are from daylight until 11 p.m., while parks in New Brighton, Maplewood, Roseville, Shoreview and White Bear Lake open either at 5 a.m. or 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m.
SETTING FEES, PENALTIES
When it comes to breaking the parks ordinance, county staff is recommending a switch to administrative fines with a tiered system that would be based on the level of severity of violation. Discharging weapons or firearms and lighting off fireworks would be considered a “serious” fine and carry a $300 fine. Damage to natural resources and permits violations would fall in the $100 fine category, while littering, flouting park hours and parking would be a $50 offense.
Parks staff is also exploring an option where those who are unable to pay fines could do so through volunteering at nonprofits.
McCabe noted that even with a change, law enforcement would still be able to charge someone with a more severe penalty that is a violation of state or federal laws.
County commissioners were onboard with the proposed change, although Victoria Reinhardt said discharging a weapon or firearm should not fall under a parks penalty and should fall under “whatever the next level is, what we have right now, the misdemeanor.”
“Other than that,” she said, “I really think it makes a lot of sense to have the fines and penalties instead of something that is going to go on someone’s criminal record.”
Even with the current tight rules on hours, citations have not been prevalent in county parks. According to county data, 85 citations were issued in 2019 and 81 in 2020, with about half of them each year having to do with parking. Four after-hour citations were issued in 2019, 10 in 2020.
Each year, Ramsey County’s nine county parks and 11 regional parks and trails attract more than 6 million visitors.
“So although there aren’t a lot of citations, I think it’s still important to have fines and penalties that are fair and equitable,” McCabe said.
TARGETING TOBACCO
Currently, smoking and tobacco use is not addressed within the county ordinance. By comparison, Dakota County also does not have a ban, while Washington County bans smoking and tobacco use 100 feet from beaches, playgrounds and buildings.
Ramsey County parks staff is recommending a total ban of the use of tobacco and vaping.
The Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act and the Ramsey County Clean Indoor Air ordinance prohibits smoking and vaping within 25 feet of building entrances. So rather than address smoking and tobacco use within the park ordinance, parks staff is recommending that it be addressed within the county-wide ordinance, with a provision for allowed use during cultural ceremonies.
Commissioner Nicole Joy Frethem said she supports the ban, noting many communities have already established stricter requirements around tobacco use, including on what can be sold, “and doing what’s necessary to ensure the safety, especially of our more vulnerable youth.”
As Lakeland City Hall crumbles, city officials scramble
The structural problems at Lakeland City Hall range from bowing exterior walls to a sagging roof frame to cracks in the basement walls.
There are signs of water infiltration in the basement, and mold is believed to be a problem. There are serious accessibility issues.
The building “is in poor condition due to the structural deterioration, water infiltration and multiple code compliance issues,” engineers with Short Elliott Hendrickson, Inc., wrote in a recent report. “Continued investment in the existing facility would not be recommended.”
City officials are once again trying to determine what should be done with the City Hall, an octagonal building at 690 Quinnell Ave. that was built as a Baptist church in 1868.
“I’ve got three different reports on this building, dating back 20 years, and it just keeps getting worse,” acting City Clerk Michelle Elsner said Thursday. “I was just walking through the council chambers and saw new vertical cracks that I haven’t seen before. Look at the retaining wall behind the building. It looks like if you hit it too hard, it could fall over. The upper yard could fall into the lower yard.”
Six years ago, city staff moved out of the building and into the city’s water department building after City Hall was determined to have mold, asbestos, and roof and accessibility issues.
Former Mayor Amy Williams and two other city council members voted in February 2016 to build a new City Hall; then-council member Richard Glasgow argued the problems could be fixed more inexpensively than the $548,000 estimated for a new building.
Eight months later, Glasgow, running with a slate of like-minded candidates, defeated Williams to become mayor, 61 percent to 38 percent.
Five days after that, an arson fire destroyed the controversial building under construction. The case remains unsolved.
Rather than rebuild on site, Lakeland officials decided to remodel the old City Hall; council member Jim Stanton did the design and contracting for the project. The total amount spent on the project was $213,344, according to a financial review by the State Auditor’s Office in 2018. Of that amount, nearly $39,600 was for the purchase of furniture; $4,250 was for labor to consult, install, and provide graphics creation for a new City Hall audiovisual system; and $30,700 was for the purchase of a security system, fire and intrusion alarms, and an access-control system, according to the auditor’s report.
But the facility-conditions assessment report, commissioned by the council in August at a cost of $3,200, shows that the building has “several major items that need repair or modification to ensure the building can continue to operate in an efficient and safe manner.”
The most serious structural deficiencies are in the original portion of the building, where the “existing roof and wall structure are showing signs of deterioration and damage likely due to being overstressed over the past 150 years,” the SEH report states. “Exterior walls are bowing, and the roof framing has a visible sag in many areas.”
An addition to the building, which was built in 1986, has serious structural issues, including horizontal cracking in the basement structural walls “which may be a sign of deterioration and overloading,” the report states. “There (also) are signs of significant water infiltration on the basement walls, and it is believed that mold is likely present within the building.”
Exterior finishes including the vinyl siding, shingle roofing and roof edge and trim are damaged and beyond their useful life.
Also of note: Accessible access into and throughout the building is limited and does not comply with current state building codes and ADA federal requirements. Access doors, vestibules, stairs, ramps and restrooms do not provide adequate clearances and would require significant renovations and modifications to the building to be brought into compliance, according to the report.
SEH officials estimate that renovation costs to remedy the issues and bring the building into compliance with current standards would cost more than $300,000.
City officials want to hear from city residents regarding the future of the city hall, said Mayor Joe Paiement. “Its condition is not what we were hoping,” he said. “It’s not cost-effective to try and renovate it. We really want the town to come together and tell us what they would prefer that we do.”
One option might be for Elsner, the acting city clerk, to move her office into the city’s water department building. City officials would then rent a nearby space for the city’s monthly council meetings, he said.
“Strange as it may sound, not all our meetings are packed, standing-room only,” he said. “There is a lot of space in Lakeland that is available. Lakeland Mall has got a lot of space, the Lakeland Business Center …”
Using a neighboring city’s City Hall building might also be an option, he said. “We’ve been doing Zoom meetings for the last year, so it’s got to be wired and have cameras,” he said.
Elsner said she hopes a solution is found soon.
“I have been having allergies because of the mold,” she said. “I sat at the last council meeting and coughed and sneezed and blew my nose through the whole meeting.”
IF YOU GO
The Lakeland City Council will hold a listening session from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16 to discuss the SEH report and what should be done with the Lakeland City Hall. The listening session will be held in person and via Zoom.
Anyone with information about the 2016 arson fire that destroyed the Lakeland City Hall building that was under construction is asked to call the Minnesota Arson Hotline at 800-723-2020; the Minnesota State Fire Marshal is offering a reward of up to $5,000.
Bill Belichick defends Mac Jones on accusation of being a ‘dirty player’
Is Mac Jones a dirty player?
During his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about Haasan Reddick’s claim that was the case.
During Sunday’s 24-6 win over the Panthers, the play causing so much consternation in Carolina’s camp occurred after Panthers defensive end Brian Burns smoked Jones from behind with a blindside hit, knocking the ball free.
Replays showed Jones grabbing Burns’ leg after the ball came loose.
Said Reddick: “It looked like he was trying to trip or kick Burns. Next thing you know, I saw him tugging on Burns’ ankle. I thought it was completely dirty. Hopefully, it’s something the league addresses.”
Belichick’s take on the first quarter play?
“I think he thought Burns had the ball,” said Belichick.
Did he see Jones twist Burns’ ankle?
“I think he thought Burns had the ball,” Belichick repeated.
The fumble was recovered by the Panthers, who converted the strip sack into a field goal.
At the very least, Reddick thought Jones should have gotten a penalty on the play in question.
“I don’t know, I felt like that was a call that shouldn’t be missed. I’m going to speak out on it, whatever the consequences are. Whatever the referees feel, they feel, but it looked completely intentional from where I’m standing. And I was pretty close. I don’t think that was a call that should have been missed.”
