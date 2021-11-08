Celebrities
Woman recruited insecure, plus-size Black women for ‘Daddy’s Girls’ cult; Forced them to cut themselves
A woman is accused of recruiting plus-size Black women on TikTok, then forcing them to cut themselves and call her “daddy.”
Angela Vandusen, 27, of Michigan, is accused of forming a social media cult called “Daddy’s Girls” in 2020 that targeted “insecure plus-sized black women”. Angela reportedly encouraged the cult members to call her “daddy.”
Angela gained a large following on TikTok by creating videos of herself dancing and lip-syncing provocatively.
She also shared her weight-loss journey on TikTok and other social media sites. Eventually, she expressed her fondness for BDSM (Bondage, Discipline, Sadism and Masochism), in addition to her preference for BBWs – big beautiful women of color.
One former member, who asked to remain anonymous, told Rolling Stone:
“We don’t fit the society’s standards of what a body is supposed to look like. It was safe to be around other women – we all looked the same, had the same problems, had the same struggles.
“A lot of girls joined based off the same aspect that we could talk about things and we could all relate to each other.”
As more BBW women joined her BDSM cult, Angela’s dark side began to emerge. She targeted women who were insecure, submissive and willing to be dominated by her.
Several of the women have spoken out about the abuse they suffered. They say Angela forced them to cut themselves and to pull their hair out of their heads to prove their loyalty.
When Angela had around 50,000 followers, she started charging $50 for weekly livestreams. During one of the livestreams, the male-identified lesbian asked the women to only make videos about her on their pages.
Women who made videos that weren’t about Angela were disciplined or lectured to by the other group members.
Over time, her livestreams became more and more sexual and her rules more strict.
“That’s when I realized she’s leading these girls on and making them fall in love with her,” a former member told Rolling Stone.
One woman showed Rolling Stone a series of text messages from Angela, in which she said she was going to “punish” her for not answering her phone.
“You will be punished for this bulls**t. Stupid f**king b***h. You don’t do jack f**king s**t, just lazy for no f**king reason,” the text messages read.
A TikTok user named @auntkaren0 (left) shared a screenshot of text messages allegedly sent by Angela (right) to an ex-Daddy’s Girls member encouraging her to “cut deeper” and to “pull 20 strings of hair” out of her head (see the video below).
Angela, whose TikTok username was @AngelaTheeG0ddess, has since been kicked off the platform.
She has not been charged with any crimes, but there is a Change.org petition calling for her arrest.
The petition has gained over 22,300 signatures of its 25,000 goal as of Sunday night.
Watch @auntkaren0’s video below.
@auntkaren0
Reply to @ohthatsrian #greenscreen #SaveIt4TheEndZone #lgbt #bi #gay #daddysgirl #myfinALLYmoment #karen #lesbianastiktok #michigan #awareness
Celebrities
Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign, 6, Channels Travis Barker With New Buzzcut Makeover — See Photo
Kourtney Kardashian’s youngest son, Reign, looked exactly like Travis Barker with a brand new shaved buzzcut makeover.
Kourtney Kardashian’s six-year-old son Reign, is taking a page out of her fiance, Travis Barker’s book. Kourtney, Travis, and Reign were all out together in LA on Nov. 7, when Reign debuted a hair makeover – a buzzcut – which looked exactly like Travis’. Reign ditched his long brown hair for the newly shaved head and he looked adorable.
For years, Reign has rocked super long hair which he usually keeps down or pulled back into a ponytail or bun, so we were completely shocked to see him with his new hair which was shaved super close to his head. We couldn’t help but notice how much it resembled Travis’s iconic bald head.
For the outing, Kourtney rocked a pair of baggy black sweatpants with a skeleton print on them paired with a matching crewneck sweatshirt and chunky Balenciaga Track Sneakers. Travis opted to wear a graphic black T-shirt with the same exact sweatpants as Kourtney and a pair of black sneakers.
Meanwhile, Reign looked super cute in a black and white tie-dye sweatsuit featuring a crewneck sweatshirt, matching knee-length sweatshorts, and a pair of Yeezy slides.
Reign’s new look is recent as Kourtney posted a slideshow of photos of him from October rocking longer brown hair. While we loved him with longer hair, he definitely looks just as cute with his new short hairdo.
Celebrities
Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash for Sharing Ambulance Video Amid Astroworld Tragedy, Denies Travis Scott Was Aware of Deaths
Kylie Jenner is under fire on social media after sharing a video of an ambulance at boyfriend Travis Scott‘s two-day Astroworld music festival on Friday night in Houston as a reported eight people were crushed to death and more than 300 were left injured.
While attending the concert with the daughter she shares with the rapper, three-year-old Stormi, the pregnant Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted a series of videos on her Instagram Story and was quickly slammed for seemingly being insensitive to the devastation happening around her.
“I want to remind you that you can see the ambulance on Kylie Jenners Instagram story from the Travis Scott concert and despite the news has not been taken down,” said someone on Saturday morning.
I want to remind you that you can see the ambulance on Kylie Jenners Instagram story from the Travis Scott concert and despite the news has not been taken down #AstroWorld pic.twitter.com/SIhGPbs71n
— mooncake (@LokisHairFlip) November 6, 2021
Another person expressed their disgust with the couple.
“The fact that Travis Scott kept performing and Kylie Jenner was posting the concert to her IG story while his fans were dying and medics were performing CPR in the crowd is one of the most disturbing things I’ve ever seen.”
The fact that Travis Scott kept performing and Kylie Jenner was posting the concert to her IG story while his fans were dying and medics were performing CPR in the crowd is one of the most disturbing things I’ve ever seen.
— Leah✨ (@leahfeld_) November 6, 2021
“Nah Kylie Jenner, you are so wrong… You need to be held accountable,” one more person tweeted.
Following the backlash, Kylie returned to social media, where she shared a statement to her fans and followers, noting that she and Travis were “devastated” for the victims and insisting they had no idea people were dying.
“Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are will all who lost their lives, were injured, or affected in [any way] by yesterday’s events,” Kyle wrote on her Instagram Story, via Page Six. “And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community. I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing.”
“I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted,“ she added.
While Kylie attempted to make things right with her online audience, one person pointed out that she had to be aware of the chaos taking place because she shared footage of an ambulance on site.
“Not Kylie Jenner lying saying they didn’t know what was happening when she posted a picture of the crowd and the ambulance was there fetching injured people. And whereas there’s a video of Travis Scott telling his team to do what they came here to do and ignore all else,” that person said.
Not Kylie Jenner lying saying they didn’t know what was happening when she posted a picture of the crowd and the ambulance was there fetching injured people. And whereas there’s a video of Travis Scott telling his team to do what they came here to do and ignore all else. pic.twitter.com/A96fxejeBV
— siphesihle (@nkosinathinomvu) November 7, 2021
Keeping Up With the Kardashians came to an end in June after 20 seasons.
Celebrities
The U.S.-Canada border reopens; and Canadian flags to stay raised
Politics Insider for Nov. 8, 2021: Traffic resumes at the border; the Canadian flag returns to full-mast; inflation issues
The southbound lanes on Canada-U.S. border crossings will reopen today as the United States finally allows fully vaccinated travellers to cross the Canada-U.S. land border after 20 months, CP reports.
As of midnight, non-essential traffic will resume moving in both directions for the first time since March 2020, when both countries imposed sweeping but selective restrictions in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus — the first widespread border closure since the 9/11 terrorist attacks 20 years ago.
One irritant still remains for travellers: Canada still requires a PCR test, which cost $150-$300 a pop, although Dr. Theresa Tam said Friday “we are looking at that quite carefully.”
Flags up: Canadian flags on government buildings returned to full-mast at sunset on Sunday for the first time since May 30. They will be lowered and raised again to mark both Indigenous Veterans Day today and Remembrance Day on Thursday, after which they will stay at full-mast, CBC reports.
The flags were lowered after the discovery in May of unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. The government has been in talks with Indigenous leaders about how and when to raise the flags again, with pressure, including from Indigenous veterans, to come up with a solution before Remembrance Day.
The Assembly of First Nations released a proposal earlier Friday that called for the government to attach the orange “Every Child Matters” flag to the Peace Tower in Ottawa and other government buildings starting on Sunday. The government said Friday it would work with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation to find a place to fly the NTCR Survivors’ Flag. John Moses, a veteran and member of the Six Nations band, said he had been struck by how quickly the plan for the Canadian flags had developed, but was satisfied with the situation as it stands now. “I think the course of events as most recently described is the most appropriate. I concur with the course of action that has been taken,” he said in an interview Sunday.
Cold cases: Defence Minister Anita Anand tells Global that federal officials may decide that past probes by the military police should be moved to civilians for a second look now that the government is tasking civilians with handling military sexual misconduct cases.
In an interview with The West Block‘s Mercedes Stephenson, Anand said she is studying whether there needs to be an independent military watchdog that reports directly to Parliament, as well as whether any previous military police sexual offence probes should be reviewed by civilian authorities. “These are issues that we are … addressing in the process of implementing this bold move that we are making in terms of transferring cases from one system of justice to another,” she said when asked whether probes such as the one into Adm. Art McDonald should get a second look. “Indeed, there are going to be a number of questions, such as the ones you raised just now, that we will have to take a look at in order to ensure that justice is served,” Anand continued.
NDP-Liberal talks: The Globe reported Friday that the Liberals and NDP are considering a deal “to prop up the minority government for two to three years in exchange for action on housing, pharmacare, climate change, compensation for Indigenous children and other issues,” as first reported by your correspondent in Maclean’s a week ago.
NDP MP Charlie Angus, who wasn’t commenting when asked a week ago, told the Globe that there are talks, but even if they reach a deal, New Democrats will keep holding the government to account.
Mr. Angus stressed that any agreement would not prevent the NDP from holding the Liberal government to account for scandals, spending abuses or failure to deal with pressing issues such as federal compensation for Indigenous children who were removed from their communities and placed into care since 2006. “No matter what, we will still hold them to account. If there is an SNC-Lavalin scandal, that ain’t getting pushed under the rug,” he said.
Liberals to meet: At iPolitics, Kady O’Malley points out a potential governing arrangement will give Liberal MPs something to talk about this morning at their first post-election caucus meeting.
Costly food: Canadians are likely to see inflated food prices at their local grocery stores for several more months, Dalhousie food expert Sylvain Charlebois told CTV on Sunday. Food prices have risen by about five per cent since January, and will likely keep going up, which will mean “several months of rockiness at the grocery store, unfortunately.”
Transitory inflation: Inflation will be transitory but not short-lived, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem tells CTV.
“I think transitory to economists, means sort of not permanent,” said Macklem in an interview with CTV’s Question Period with Evan Solomon, airing Sunday. “I think to a lot of people, transitory means it’s going to be over quickly and maybe I don’t know exactly what the right word is, but it’s probably something like you know, transitory but not short-lived.”
Miller puzzled: Marc Miller wants to find out what role Ottawa played in a ruling releasing the Catholic Church from its settlement obligations to residential school survivors, CP reports. “I am as puzzled as everyone,” Miller said. “I don’t know what there is to do yet.”
The ruling, handed down by a Saskatchewan judge in July 2015, found a deal had been struck between the federal government and a corporation of Catholic entities. That deal released the church groups from their remaining obligations within the $79-million worth of payments and in-kind services owed to survivors under the Indian Residential School Settlement Agreement, approved in 2006.
Who needs jabbing: In Maclean’s, Patricia Treble takes a close look at which areas of the country are slower to get vaccinated, and discovers that reaching unjabbed rural residents is one of the last key steps toward a pre-COVID normal.
Generally, vaccination levels fall as one travels west from Atlantic Canada. So while 86 per cent of the entire population in Newfoundland and Labrador has received at least one dose, that share falls to 81 per cent in New Brunswick, then to 77 per cent in Ontario and then to 72 and 73 per cent in Saskatchewan and Alberta, respectively, before rebounding to 79 per cent in British Columbia. Within provinces, there are even sharper disparities. In Alberta, which breaks rates down by local geographic areas, 92 per cent of eligible residents in the Sherwood Park area outside Edmonton have gotten at least one dose, compared to 64 per cent in St. Paul, just 175 km away. By contrast, the 34 public-health units of Ontario have relatively similar vaccination rates.
No reset? In the Star, Tonda MacCharles takes a long look at Canada’s China policy, which official Ottawa says, is not due for a reset.
Specifically, officials downplay any talk of a formal “reset” even as the government faces immediate challenges like the decision on whether to ban Huawei from Canada’s 5G networks, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said is due soon, or how to respond to China’s request to join the comprehensive free trade agreement reached among Trans-Pacific allies that currently excludes China. Behind the scenes, senior government officials, who spoke to the Star on condition they not be identified, say reset is a loaded diplomatic term that Trudeau’s government does not embrace, in part because it implies that there hasn’t already been a shift in the relationship.
Whither Joly? Also in the Star, Robin Sears tries to guess why Trudeau made Melanie Joly the foreign affairs minister.
A typical Ottawa insider explanation when a very junior minister gets the top international job — this is far from the first time — is that the PMO will run global affairs and the PM will be his own foreign minister. To some extent this is always true, so that seems unlikely to be the reason. Others point to her increasing leadership ambitions and credit fellow aspirant Chrystia Freeland engineering to have Joly be handed a poisoned political chalice, one that will keep her well out of the country.
ICYMI: In Maclean’s, Jason Markusoff tries to figure out what Shelly Glover is up to in Manitoba.
The enormity of what she alleges, atop the wisps of evidence provided thus far, casts her version of events into doubt. To think what she is arguing is true, you’d have to believe that poohbahs in the party that’s ruled Manitoba for 16 of the last 33 years schemed to rig the selection of an instant premier, brazenly overruling the will of their members. And that they did so ham-handedly, in a way that was readily visible to the side that was having the election stolen from it.
Voting in Montreal: In Montreal this morning, either Valérie Plante or Denis Coderre will be celebrating having won the mayoral election last night. La Presse will have results.
— Stephen Maher
Woman recruited insecure, plus-size Black women for ‘Daddy’s Girls’ cult; Forced them to cut themselves
Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign, 6, Channels Travis Barker With New Buzzcut Makeover — See Photo
Cowboys give away blocked punt and see 6-game win streak end
Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash for Sharing Ambulance Video Amid Astroworld Tragedy, Denies Travis Scott Was Aware of Deaths
How U.S. rules on international travel are changing
The U.S.-Canada border reopens; and Canadian flags to stay raised
Aspiring border agent, dancer, engineer among dead at Astroworld Festival
NFL Hall Of Famer Terry Bradshaw & More Torch Aaron Rodgers: ‘You Lied To Everyone’ — Watch
Texas Tech to hire Baylor’s Joey McGuire as coach, AP source says
Open Post: Cute waitress earned just one penny after working 6 weeks in restaurant
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
6 Ways to Generate 100 Free Mortgage Leads in 20 Days
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side