5 Massachusetts state reps still refusing to prove coronavirus vax status barred from working in State House

Five state representatives — down from an initial seven — are still barred from working inside the State House over their ongoing refusal to provide proof of their coronavirus vaccination status or seek an exemption, Speaker of the House Ronald Mariano said.

“The good news is that over this past weekend we had two additional reps come forward and get vaccinated so we’re down to five,” the Quincy Democrat said Monday praising the program.

Of the House’s 159 members, 149 members submitted proof of vaccination, and five others either applied for medical or religious exemptions or are in the process of getting their second dose.

Mariano’s office did not identify any of the lawmakers who will be required to work remotely until they are in compliance with the House’s vaccine mandate due to “confidentiality concerns.”

Of the House’s 489 employees, 98% are in compliance. Eighteen House employees have requested an accommodation or are in the process of finalizing their second vaccine dose, Mariano’s office said.

Accommodation requests are still being reviewed by the chamber’s human resources department. The deadline was last Monday, so HR is still compiling information.

The state Senate has seen a 100% compliance with its own vaccine mandate among staff and members, Senate President Karen Spilka has said.

Lawmakers have been participating in legislative sessions remotely throughout the pandemic under emergency rules that allow them to vote on legislation and participate in hearings.

It’s one of the silver linings of the coronavirus pandemic and Senate President Karen Spilka said virtual sessions and hearings are likely here to stay, especially as the State House has remained closed to the public since March 2020.

Gov. Charlie Baker imposed a vaccine mandate for 42,000 executive office employees, of which the Republican governor said roughly 95% — more than 40,000 — have complied.

The governor estimated about 12,000 employees opted to vax up in the weeks after he announced his vaccine mandate bringing the worker vaccination rate up from about 70%, Baker said Sunday on WCVB’s “On the Record.”

Baker said “a handful” of people have been fired and about 100 state employees quit their jobs rather than get vaccinated.