News
5 Massachusetts state reps still refusing to prove coronavirus vax status barred from working in State House
Five state representatives — down from an initial seven — are still barred from working inside the State House over their ongoing refusal to provide proof of their coronavirus vaccination status or seek an exemption, Speaker of the House Ronald Mariano said.
“The good news is that over this past weekend we had two additional reps come forward and get vaccinated so we’re down to five,” the Quincy Democrat said Monday praising the program.
Of the House’s 159 members, 149 members submitted proof of vaccination, and five others either applied for medical or religious exemptions or are in the process of getting their second dose.
Mariano’s office did not identify any of the lawmakers who will be required to work remotely until they are in compliance with the House’s vaccine mandate due to “confidentiality concerns.”
Of the House’s 489 employees, 98% are in compliance. Eighteen House employees have requested an accommodation or are in the process of finalizing their second vaccine dose, Mariano’s office said.
Accommodation requests are still being reviewed by the chamber’s human resources department. The deadline was last Monday, so HR is still compiling information.
The state Senate has seen a 100% compliance with its own vaccine mandate among staff and members, Senate President Karen Spilka has said.
Lawmakers have been participating in legislative sessions remotely throughout the pandemic under emergency rules that allow them to vote on legislation and participate in hearings.
It’s one of the silver linings of the coronavirus pandemic and Senate President Karen Spilka said virtual sessions and hearings are likely here to stay, especially as the State House has remained closed to the public since March 2020.
Gov. Charlie Baker imposed a vaccine mandate for 42,000 executive office employees, of which the Republican governor said roughly 95% — more than 40,000 — have complied.
The governor estimated about 12,000 employees opted to vax up in the weeks after he announced his vaccine mandate bringing the worker vaccination rate up from about 70%, Baker said Sunday on WCVB’s “On the Record.”
Baker said “a handful” of people have been fired and about 100 state employees quit their jobs rather than get vaccinated.
News
Beacon Hill gives cold shoulder to Michelle Wu’s fare-free T idea for Boston
T riders hoping Mayor-elect Michelle Wu will make good on her campaign platform of delivering fare-free public transit should probably hold onto their CharlieCards with Beacon Hill leaders giving the proposal the cold shoulder.
“There’s no such thing as a free T,” Baker said over the weekend on WCVB’s “On the Record.” “There’s no such thing as a free lunch.”
Wu’s fare-free transit proposal would require buy-in from Beacon Hill, which would have to legislate subsidies to make up for the MBTA revenues derived via fares. In fiscal 2020, fares accounted for about one-third — or $694 million — of the transportation authority’s $2.08 billion in revenues.
Senate President Karen Spilka on Monday praised Wu’s “great ideas” during a Q&A with reporters following a legislative leadership meeting at the State House. But when it comes to the issue of a fare-free T, the Ashland Democrat said she “would like to have a discussion with her.”
Speaker of the House Ronald Mariano, a Quincy Democrat, pushed back on the proposal saying he’s “probably more concerned about the running of the MBTA right now than anything else” but said he’s “willing to talk” about Wu’s proposal.
A day earlier Gov. Charlie Baker dismissed the idea that became a common refrain for Wu on the campaign trail. Wu beat out challenger and fellow City Councilor-at large Annissa Essaibi-George to become the first woman and first person of color elected to run the city on Nov. 2. She takes office Nov. 16.
“Somebody’s going to have to come up with a lot of money from somebody, and I do think if the city of Boston is willing to pay to give free T to the residents of the city of Boston, that’s certainly worth the conversation, I suppose,” the Republican governor said Sunday.
But Baker drew the line at expecting residents who live outside greater Boston — particularly those on the Cape, the North Shore or in central or western Massachusetts — to ante up their tax dollars for Boston’s public transit.
“Why they should pay to give everybody in Boston a free ride does not make any sense to me,” Baker said.
The T’s main service network is rooted in Boston but serves dozens of communities in the region. A one-way subway ride costs $2.40.
Baker called the T’s fares “affordable and competitive” and cited a need to continue to invest in the transit system.
In June, the MBTA’s prior board voted to require staff to draft plans for a pilot program offering free or reduced fares to low-income riders. Baker in January vetoed language from a transportation bond bill that would have required the launch of a low-income fare program.
Boston Acting Mayor Kim Janey meanwhile during a radio appearance on GBH on Monday said she’d use her final eight days in office to extend a free fare program on the 28 bus — which runs from Mattapan Square to Roxbury’s Ruggles Station — through at least the end of the year in alignment with Wu’s priorities.
Herald wire services contributed to this report.
News
Kim Janey administration gets a fifth of homeless living at Mass & Cass off the streets
Acting Mayor Kim Janey has vowed to continue chipping away at the Mass and Cass crisis in her final days with one-fifth of the more than 300 people living in tents at the infamous intersection off of the streets.
“In the one week since we’ve implemented our protocol, we’ve helped close to 70 people find housing and treatment,” Janey said on Monday during an interview on GBH’s “Boston Public Radio.”
She added: “The vast majority of those 70 people — or 66 people, to be exact — have found their way into either permanent housing or shelters or treatment, residential treatment.”
Janey is pursuing a high-profile tent removal program that includes wrap-around services for the hundreds living in the area that is sometimes referred to as “Methadone Mile” — a plan hatched in mid-October during the waning days of her administration.
Janey sought to keep her job, but didn’t earn enough votes in September’s crowded preliminary election to move forward. At-large City Councilor Michelle Wu won the citywide race last Tuesday, becoming the first woman and first person of color elected to lead Boston.
The ongoing crisis at Mass and Cass was one of several issues that dominated the election cycle and it’s one Janey — who was the first woman and first Black person to serve as mayor after former Mayor Martin Walsh resigned become President Biden’s labor secretary — has resolved to help solve.
Outreach teams with the Boston Public Health Commission counted 323 people living in squalor in the rat- and drug-infested area on Oct. 24. By Halloween one week later, that number dwindled to 262, according to the mayor’s office.
Of the 66 people Janey’s team has helped, 13 people were placed in permanent or transitional housing, 21 went to shelters and 32 people were placed in residential treatment, city officials said. More than two dozen tents have been removed from the area.
Janey, a Roxbury native who has herself struggled with homelessness, said her administration has “taken a lot of steps” to push people to view the the crisis at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard through a public health lens.
“We’re making sure that we weren’t allowing folks to continue to talk about tents and encampments, when the real issue is people,” Janey said Monday on GBH.
Unlike previous attempts by the Walsh administration to clean up the area that relied on a heavy police presence, no arrests were made as part of the Janey administration’s tent removal.
“This work is urgent, but should not be confused with ‘sweeps’ conducted in year’s past. No person is required to remove or store their tent before shelter, housing, or treatment is available,” Janey said in a statement.
During an interview on WBUR on Monday, Brendan Little of the state’s Opioid Recovery and Remediation Fund Advisory Council, called Walsh’s sweep strategy “deeply traumatic” for both front-line staff and homeless living in the area.
Little encouraged the city to invest in “harm reduction services to help people in active use and … then on the back end, once people are in recovery, to give them the economic supports so that they can maintain recovery.”
News
Novavax coronavirus vaccine simple and a likely pandemic game changer
A protein-based vaccine platform used for decades to guard against hepatitis and shingles could be a pandemic game changer.
Novavax is preparing to seek approval of their protein-based vaccine for COVID-19. And, in a user-friendly development, it comes with no major side effects.
That means no headaches, fevers, nausea or chills associated with mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer.
The journal Nature reports the Maryland company has already filed for use in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union, and Indonesia just awarded emergency use authorization.
“The phase 3 trial results look very promising,” said Dr. Davidson Hamer, professor of global health and medicine at Boston University and a physician at Boston Medical Center.
“It uses a more basic strategy and that may be reassuring to those who are hesitant,” Hamer told the Herald Monday. “It’s very encouraging.”
The journal Nature also said the Novavax vax could help some of the world’s poorer countries because this vaccine is cheaper to produce and distribute.
“The world needs these protein-based vaccines to reach those vulnerable populations,” Nick Jackson said in the Nature article. He is head of programs and innovative technologies at the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which has invested more than $1 billion in five protein-based COVID-19 vaccines in active development.
He added: “Protein vaccines are going to beckon in a new era of COVID-19 immunization.”
The news hits as the number of coronavirus cases keep rising in Europe.
As of Monday, 5.05 million people have died during the pandemic from the coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins University map of the virus. The number of infections has topped 250 million, according to that map.
The top 10 hardest-hit countries are the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, Germany, India, Romania, Brazil and Iran, the site states.
The Novavax vaccine is 90% effective, a trial found, but that was before the delta variant arrived, Nature reports.
The Novavax jab could also give those seeking a booster an option and the mix-and-match of vaccines has become more popular as experts say it offers even more protection.
The Novavax vaccine contains the spike protein of the coronavirus itself, but formulated as a nanoparticle, which cannot cause disease, according to published reports.
And, it is one of the vaccines already approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for air travel in the U.S., giving the 30,000 in the trial for the jab a passport to move around.
