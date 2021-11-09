News
“A mass loss of control:” Answers sought in Houston concert
HOUSTON — When rapper Travis Scott’s sold-out concert in Houston became a deadly scene of panic and danger in the surging crowd, Edgar Acosta began worrying about his son, who wasn’t answering his phone.
He called hospitals and police, who told him his son was not on the list of victims from the Astroworld festival. They were wrong: Axel Acosta Avila, 21, was among the eight people who died Friday night at the outdoor festival that was attended by some 50,000 people and is now the focus of a criminal investigation.
On Monday, authorities released the names of the dead as they continued looking into what went wrong when a crush of fans pressed forward after Scott took the stage. Houston’s police chief said Monday he had met with Scott before the rapper’s performance on Friday about safety concerns but did not elaborate about what, specifically, concerned him.
“They told me, Mr. Acosta, your son is not on the list so you don’t have to worry about anything. He’s not on the list of dead people or injured people” said Edgar Acosta, whose family is among those suing organizers of the festival.
“I told them, ’Well, he didn’t spend then night at his hotel, so I’m worried about him.”
Houston police and fire department investigators have said they would review video taken by concert promoter Live Nation, as well as dozens of clips from people at the show that were widely shared on social media. Investigators also planned to speak with Live Nation representatives, Scott and concertgoers.
Live Nation said in a statement Monday that it has provided authorities with all footage from surveillance cameras at the festival, and that it had paused removing equipment at the request of investigators who were walking the grounds. The promoter said full refunds would be offered to all attendees.
Scott, who founded the Astroworld festival, said he would cover funeral costs for the victims. The dead were between the ages of 14 and 27 and were from Texas, Illinois and Washington, according to Harris County authorities. They included high schoolers, an aspiring Border Patrol agent and a computer science student.
Over 300 people were treated at a field hospital on site and at least 13 others were hospitalized. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said his meeting with Scott before the show included the rapper’s head of a security. But Finner did not go into detail about their conversation in a statement released by the police department.
“I asked Travis Scott and his team to work with HPD for all events over the weekend and to be mindful of his team’s social media messaging on any scheduled events,” Finner said. “The meeting was brief and respectful, and a chance for me to share my public safety concerns as Chief of Police.”
Investigators were also interviewing witnesses and planned to examine the design of safety barriers and the use of crowd control at the event.
“It’s not the crowd’s fault at all, because there was no way you could even move, it was just like a mass loss of control,” said 19-year-old festivalgoer Ben Castro. He returned to the venue Monday to leave flowers at a makeshift memorial that included notes, T-shirts and candles. He said he didn’t know anyone had died until the next day.
Medical examiners have still not released the causes of death, which could take several weeks, said Michele Arnold, a spokeswoman for the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
Contemporary Services Corp., headquartered in Los Angeles, was responsible for security staff at the festival, according to county records in Texas. The company describes itself online as being “recognized worldwide as the pioneer, expert and only employee owned company in the crowd management field.” Company representatives have not responded to emails and phone messages seeking comment.
Astroworld’s organizers had laid out security and emergency medical response protocols in festival plans filed with Harris County. A 56-page operations plan, obtained by AP, states “the potential for multiple alcohol/drug related incidents, possible evacuation needs, and the ever-present threat of a mass casualty situation are identified as key concerns.”
The plan instructs staff to “notify Event Control of a suspected deceased victim utilizing the code ‘Smurf’.” It goes on to say, “never use the term ‘dead’ or ‘deceased’ over the radio.” It’s not clear whether the protocol was followed.
None of the people listed in charge of managing Astroworld’s security and operations have responded to requests for comment.
There is a long history of similar catastrophes at concerts, as well as sporting and religious events. In 1979, 11 people were killed as thousands of fans tried to get into Cincinnati’s Riverfront Coliseum to see a concert by The Who. Other crowd catastrophes include the deaths of 97 people at a soccer match in Hillsborough Stadium in 1989 in Sheffield, England, and numerous disasters connected with the annual hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.
Associated Press writers Paul J. Weber in Austin, Texas; Jake Bleiberg in Dallas; Randall Chase in Dover, Delaware; Kristin M. Hall in Nashville and Bob Christie in New Bloomfield, Pennsylvania, contributed to this report.
St. Paul man faces charges after authorities say he struck cat with hammer
A St. Paul man was charged Monday after police say he fractured his cat’s skull with a hammer over the weekend.
Bar Blute Too, 23, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with one count of mistreating an animal and two counts of domestic assault.
According to charges, around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a family dispute at 311 Atwater Street in St. Paul’s North End neighborhood.
Family members told police that Too came home around 1 a.m. under the influence of drugs, according to the complaint. Too’s mother asked him to do something and he became agitated and aggressive. A brother intervened and Too punched him in the face with a closed fist, according to the complaint.
Then, Too got a hammer and struck their cat’s head with it three times, according to the charges. He then came downstairs and kicked another brother in the leg.
The first brother grabbed Too and held him down until police arrived. The brother told police he feared Too would seriously hurt someone if he was not arrested, the complaint said.
An officer located the cat cowering under the bathroom sink bleeding and distressed. The cat was diagnosed with a fractured skull.
Too has five prior misdemeanor convictions, one each for theft, fleeing a police officer and property damage, along with two traffic-related issues.
He has his first court appearance Tuesday.
For first time, Minnesota classifies outstate waterways for ‘forever chemicals’ pollution
Minnesota regulators on Monday said they have added another 305 streams and lakes to the state’s list of officially polluted waterways, bringing the total to 2,904, including more waterways tainted by the PFAS family of so-called forever chemicals.
This is the first time the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has included greater Minnesota waterways for PFAS and other forever chemicals that have been linked to multiple health problems in humans, including cancer.
The PCA added Wild Rice Lake and Fish Lake just north of Duluth for PFAS contamination as well as Winona Lake in Alexandria and the St. Croix River from the Taylors Falls Dam through Lake St Croix. They join several Twin Cities lakes and streams already listed for PFAS pollution.
Earlier this year both Wisconsin and Minnesota issued fish consumption advisories for smelt caught in Lake Superior, urging people to limit their meals of smelt to just once per month due to high levels of PFAS. Researchers aren’t sure why the smelt are carrying PFAS or where it’s coming from.
“Minnesota’s water is its most valuable resource and everyone expects our lakes and streams to be suitable for swimming and fishing,” said Katrina Kessler, MPCA commissioner, in a statement Monday. “While Minnesota has made progress in cleaning up waters, too many of our lakes and streams are still in trouble, from high levels of phosphorus that grow algae to PFAS contamination in our waters in Greater Minnesota. We still have more work to do.”
Health officials say PFAS in high levels has been linked to multiple health issues in people, including increased cholesterol levels, decreased vaccine response in children, changes in liver enzymes, increased risk of high blood pressure in pregnant women, decreases in infant birth weight and increased risk of kidney and testicular cancer.
PFAS, or perfluorinated alkylated substances, are often referred to as forever chemicals because they don’t break down over time. There are more than 5,000 chemicals in the PFAS family that have been used for decades in everything from firefighting foam, carpeting and nonstick cookware to spray-on water repellent, food packaging and other products. The stuff is showing up in fish and even in deer, in some cases near obvious sources of but in others far away from any obvious source.
Minnesota now has 26 water bodies officially polluted by PFAS in levels that don’t meet water quality standards. Most waters tested contained lower levels of PFAS.
Officials noted there was some good news this year, including improvements in water quality that allowed them to remove 31 impairment listings from the state list. The federal Clean Water Act requires the state to, every two years, update the list of waters that fail to meet basic water quality standards. Statewide, the most common reason lakes and streams are listed as impaired is because the conditions are unhealthy for fish or insects in the food chain. Others are listed because high bacteria levels make them unsafe for swimming, because high sediment levels kill fish or because of high mercury or PCB levels that make fish unsafe to eat.
In addition to traditional pollution, the state also is now listing some wild rice producing lakes for high sulfate levels, which are known to stifle wild rice growth.
The Defense Department is now surveying nearly 700 locations nationwide where the chemicals were used or may have been released and expects to complete initial evaluations by late 2023.
In October, the Environmental Protection Agency said it will for the first time set limits on certain PFAS that persist in the environment and will issue restrictions on PFAS discharges from industrial sources by 2022 by establishing “technology-based limits” on the chemicals.
Several states have issued advisories to avoid or limit fish due to PFAS contamination, and some areas in Michigan and Wisconsin have PFAS advisories for limiting or not eating venison from deer shot near highly contaminated PFAS sites.
Since 2002, state officials have issued nearly 1,100 private well advisories due to PFAS levels.
Minnesota’s 3M Co. manufactured PFAS at its plant in Cottage Grove for decades beginning in the 1950s. 3M legally disposed of waste containing PFAS in landfills in the eastern suburbs of the metro area. The chemicals leached into the groundwater in nearby cities.
The state sued 3M in 2010 and the case was settled in 2018 when 3M agreed to pay $850 million to provide safe drinking water and clean up contamination near their east metro manufacturing facility and waste dumps.
Judge extends temporary restraining order barring enforcement of Douglas Co. mask opt-out
DENVER – A federal judge on Monday extended a temporary restraining order through Nov. 22 that prohibits the Douglas County Board of Health from enforcing its public health order that allows parents to opt their children out of the Douglas County School District’s mask requirements.
U.S. District Court of Colorado Senior Judge John L. Kane extended the temporary restraining order, which was issued Oct. 26, until 3 p.m. on Nov. 22 and set another status conference in the case for Friday at 10 a.m.
The initial temporary restraining order was set to expire at 3 p.m. Monday, but Kane had said during last month’s hearing in which he granted the order that he might extend it if the district and board of health were still in the process of deliberating about an agreement. The district is also seeking a preliminary injunction in the case.
In court Monday, Kelly Dunaway, the attorney for the board of health and health department, said the board of health has indicated it might withdraw the initial public health order in a meeting set for Wednesday at 3 p.m. Should the board rescind its public health order, that would be discussed in Friday’s status conference, Kane said.
