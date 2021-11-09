News
AAA: Lower demand could put ‘downward pressure’ on gas prices
The latest increase in gas prices means motorists in Massachusetts are now paying $1.33 more per gallon than they were paying at this time last year.
AAA Massachusetts reported Monday morning that gas prices rose 2 cents to an average of $3.38 per gallon in the group’s latest weekly survey. In the last month, the average price of a gallon of gas has increased by 24 cents.
“Many people mourn the end of Daylight Saving Time, with its earlier sunsets,” said AAA’s Mary Maguire. “But when darkness falls earlier, demand for gasoline often drops as well, because people tend to head straight home from work rather than go out in the evening. And that falling demand often puts downward pressure on prices at the pump.”
Gas prices may influence buying patterns as the state looks to boost electric vehicle sales to aid carbon reduction efforts. The debate over gas prices has also played a role as states consider the formation of a multi-state pact, which is being led by Massachusetts, to reduce transportation emissions.
While Transportation Climate Initiative supporters say states need to force transportation sector emission reductions if they are serious about combating climate change and global warming, opponents say the likelihood that TCI will drive up gas prices is one reason more states haven’t embraced the idea.
Supporters of an initiative petition designed to derail TCI in Massachusetts face a critical signature-filing deadline on Nov. 17.
According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.42, the highest level since September 2014. The automobile organization said the decision by OPEC and its oil-producing allies “to maintain their planned gradual increase in output will not help lessen supply constraints, so any relief will most likely have to come from the demand side.”
UMass AD begins the process of hiring a new football coach
UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford gave Walt Bell a two-year grace period to rebuild the Minutemen football program.
When the improvements he expected in the third year never materialized, Bamford relieved Bell of his duties in the aftermath of Saturday’s embarrassing 35-22 home loss to Rhode Island.
Bell was 2-23 overall, 1-8 this season. Offensive line coach and run game coordinator Alex Miller will serve as interim head coach for UMass’ final three games against Maine, Army and New Mexico State.
“I wasn’t anticipating having to make a coaching change,” said Bamford during a press briefing on Monday morning. “But I felt like, at this point in our season, there were some things just from a progressive standing of our football program and not seeing some of the progress we wanted on the field.
“He came into a challenging situation three years ago and really was able to develop some things in our program to our benefit as we currently stand.
“It is a really great profession in a really tough business. This is one where we had to make a decision about how our football program is going forward. Ultimately my decision was in the best interests of that program and making a change to bring in a new leader.”
Bamford had immediate considerations for removing Bell before the end of the season. Bamford can start the process of finding a new head coach before the December recruitment deadline and to evaluate the top available talent in the NCAA transfer portal after the season.
“I have been on record in my six years we generally wait until the end of the year and look at every aspect of our program,” said Bamford. “Football is a little bit of a different animal in that we have a signing period in December on the 15th and we cannot miss a recruiting cycle.
“We can also fill our class with more transfers that are eligible right away from other institutions as well a junior colleges that can come mid-year.”
Bell, 37, was the offensive coordinator at Florida State when he signed a five-year deal with UMass in 2019 for a salary of $625,000 per year. UMass will only have to pay the differential if Bell accepts a coaching position from another school. Bamford said the football budget has grown from $7.5 million to $10.5 million and would appropriate a larger portion towards coaching salaries.
UMass is one of seven independent FBS programs, which is a difficult endeavor. UMass is looking to find a conference willing to make a football-only agreement which would allow the Minutemen to remain in the Atlantic 10 in other sports.
With conferences in a continual state of realignment without geographical boundaries, there are vacancies to be filled. But conference committees can be reluctant to accept a bid from an FBS team like UMass when they lose to an FCS program like Rhode Island.
Bruins Notebook: Bruce Cassidy wants a full 60-minute effort
The Bruins want to be a hard-working, hard-to-play-against team that doesn’t give up easy goals, which is what the team has been for well over a decade.
But they are not that team right now, at least not on a night-to-night basis. Just how good this 5-4 team can be is still a wide open question. They lost their No. 2 centerman, David Krejci, and their all-time winningest goalie Tuukka Rask (still rehabbing following hip surgery), and some of the new players brought in to fill various lineup voids have yet to find their game.
But in coach Bruce Cassidy‘s eyes, it is hard to see this team’s potential until it gives maximum effort. And he hasn’t seen that yet.
The things that stuck out to Cassidy from the Toronto game in particular was poor recognition on goal-line breakouts, forwards not coming back to help enough, and not enough 50-50 puck battle wins.
The macro view is that they’re 1-4 on the road and they haven’t been good enough. Their one road win came in Buffalo, where the B’s outclassed the Sabres, but did not necessarily outplay them.
“The commonality of that (Toronto) game is we’ve gone into Philly, Florida, Carolina and now Toronto against good hockey clubs and they’ve made the extra play that we haven’t,” said Cassidy after Monday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena. “We were tied going into the third in Philly. Carolina’s a close game but they get a couple that going in off us. Even Florida, I think it was 1-1 or 2-1 late. … So they’re making the plays and we’re not. What does that mean? Are they better than us or are we just not there yet for 60 minutes? Until we play them a little more often, that’s hard to say one way or another. But I do know that what was addressed this morning was we’ve got to get to the 60 minutes and then find out if we’re better than them or not. Right now, that’s our focus. And we’ve had some of those games, it just hasn’t been in those road games against those types of opponents.”
Cassidy is contemplating a slight lineup change. He’d been reluctant to try Jack Studnicka at right wing this season, but he practiced there on a third line with center Erik Haula and left wing Jake DeBrusk on Monday. That dropped Curtis Lazar to the fourth line right wing with center Tomas Nosek and left wing Trent Frederic, which would bounce Karson Kuhlman out.
Whether we see that DeBrusk-Haula-Studnicka combo remains to be seen, however, with Cassidy saying only he was thinking about it.
“That line, offensively, had some looks, hasn’t finished so maybe a different flavor there. And we put Lazar back where he started,” said Cassidy. “I think Kuhlie’s done a nice job with what we’ve asked on that line, but sometimes a different kind of player may help get the line going.”
Cassidy sat Haula briefly in the second period Saturday. Though the coach didn’t mention the play, the brief benching came after Haula wasn’t there to collect DeBrusk’s pass on a 2-on-1. Cassidy said there were a couple of motivations. He put David Pastrnak on that line after some penalty kills knocked him out of the mix a bit and he wanted to get the struggling winger some more ice time. But he also wanted to send a message.
“I didn’t think he had his legs the other night, as much as he’s had,” said Cassidy, who had a brief post-practice chat with the centerman. “We’re trying to get (Pastrnak) back up to speed as much as we can. It came at the expense of Haula for a shift or two and then we got back to (the regular lines) Sometimes it’s a subtle message: ‘Hey, get your legs going, get into the game here.’ I think he’s been a little snake-bit to be honest with you. He’s had some ups and downs, but a couple go in and we’re probably not talking about this. He’d be a little more confident. So I just want to make sure he wasn’t affected by hitting posts or being close. He still has to play good solid hockey for us.”
Studnicka was tried on the wing last season, but the experiment did not go well for the natural center. With some added heft on his bones, he should be able to battle against pinching defensemen better this year.
“It was a learning curve last year having to do it, but I’ve worked with the assistant coaches a lot in practice and in certain situations — taking pucks off the wall — I’m more equipped,” said Studnicka. “I’m a lot stronger this year, so those board battles should hopefully go in my favor.”
This and that
Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy collided awkwardly during power-play practice, the end result being McAvoy doubled over in pain and taking a breather on the bench. That was the last time the first unit went through their paces, but McAvoy appeared to be fine, returning to the ice for the team stretch. …
Nick Folingo and Anton Blidh, both out with upper body injuries, returned to practice as full participants. Neither appears ready to play Tuesday. Foligno, who has been out since the second game of the season, could draw back in Thursday against Edmonton.
Jeremy Swayman will get the nod against Ottawa on Tuesday at the Garden, provided the Senators can ice a team. The Sens canceled Monday’s practice because of a possible COVID outbreak. Forward Auston Watson, defenseman Nick Holden and associate coach Jack Capuano were placed in COVID protocol over the weekend and forwards Connor Brown and Dylan Gambrell were added on Monday.
Forwards Egor Sokolov and Scott Sabourin and defenseman Erik Brannstrom were recalled from Belleville.
Black Friday 2021: Expect so-so deals and supply snags
Nope, sorry, you don’t have time to catch your breath from Halloween before careening into the next holiday — well, shopping holiday. Black Friday is upon us.
Walmart, Best Buy and other retailers are already promoting Black Friday sales, and Amazon has been boasting them for about a month.
Here’s what these early promotions mean for you, and why you may want to consider whether they’re worth pursuing.
First, let’s address the elephant in the supply chain
You’ve likely heard about supply chain bottlenecks caused, in part, by high consumer demand paired with pandemic-related labor shortages and factory shutdowns. That disruption has made for an uncertain holiday shopping season.
“In a normal year, everything is carefully coordinated,” says Eric Anderson, chair in retailing and professor of marketing at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management in Evanston, Illinois. Retailers typically have a much better sense of when their products will arrive, as well as when and how to promote them.
“This year, it’s the wild west,” he says. “[Retailers] just don’t know when things are going to arrive, because there’s so much uncertainty in the supply chain.” Their products may be stuck at a port or on a ship — or not yet produced, he says.
So not only are many retailers unsure of when their products will arrive, but they also don’t know if inventory will even be available to sell for the holidays. Cue the many headlines about potential product shortages.
If you want something for the holidays, buy it now
So, you’ve got Black Friday deals now and an uncertain supply later. Might as well start filling your cart.
Early shopping is particularly important for “anything that’s remotely popular,” Anderson says, as well as for items you must have for the holidays. Wait to buy, and you run the risk of the stuff you want being unavailable, or unable to arrive when you need it.
Even if you do wait until mid-December to shop for holiday purchases — and they can get to you in time — expect high delivery fees for items bought online, says Marie Driscoll, managing director of luxury and fashion for Coresight Research, an advisory and research firm specializing in retail and technology. She, too, recommends beginning your holiday shopping early (and suggests getting gift receipts while you’re at it).
Mark Cohen, director of retail studies at Columbia Business School in New York City, offers an exception to the early-shopping advice. Say you’re a more casual shopper who doesn’t need a specific item by the holidays. Typically, you can find deals that are as good, if not better, than those you see on Black Friday if you wait until closer to the December holidays.
At that point, retailers are eager to sell their inventory by the end of the year, he says, which may translate to major price drops. This year will likely be similar, except that the flow of inventory will be “erratic,” Cohen says.
“All of that stuff in the pipeline that’s being broadly described as ‘delayed’ is all going to show up at some point,” he says. “If it shows up really late, it’s going to be very deeply discounted.”
You may want to take advantage of those low prices — just don’t count on them. As Anderson puts it: “There could be some great last-minute deals that show up, but who knows?”
The deals probably won’t be hype-worthy
The supply chain issues and news coverage about them will likely lead to so-so Black Friday bargains. After all, the supply has been compromised, but not the demand.
Retailers can promote the fact that they have a coveted item in stock and can get it to you by the holidays, without having to discount it too much, says Driscoll, who’s based in New York City. Simply meeting demand will be the equivalent of a bargain. “If it’s in stock, you’re going to be happy,” she says.
While you may be thrilled to see that a certain something is available — and feel expected to spend money during this major shopping event — try to stay levelheaded. “Avoid the hype,” Cohen says.
Sure, if you want the thing that’s on sale and can afford it, buy it. But try to remember that these deals will likely be mediocre compared with previous years.
Laura McMullen writes for NerdWallet. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @lauraemcmullen.
