After closing 2 spots during pandemic, Maria Empanada leases in Berkeley

Was Sunday more of a Broncos win or a dismal failure by the Cowboys? I say the latter. The Broncos made some good plays but this was a classic trap game for Dallas. Thought they would cruise to a win vs. a bad Bronco team and mentally took the week off. What say you?

— Bill, Parker

Here’s the thing about a trap game: It has to do with a team’s next opponent and not that day’s opponent. If Dallas was, say, playing Kansas City or Green Bay or the Rams next week, then I would say the Cowboys got “trapped” and overlooked the Broncos. But Dallas hosts Atlanta next so that rationale doesn’t fly for me.

To your initial question, both things can be right. Everything the Broncos did (except for the special teams) went right. They planned well, coached well and played well to the tune of a 30-0 lead on their way to a 30-16 win. On the flip side, the Cowboys were sleepy and never woke up. Every team has a clunker where a combination of factors lead to a loss.

Arizona jettisoned Josh Rosen and then found Kyler Murray. The Broncos jettisoned Paxton Lynch and then passed on Josh Allen. And they took KJ Hamler and passed on Trevon Diggs. Of course, one could go on forever. Question is, how many more years until we’re out from under the long, dark shadow of John Elway? I’m thinking four or five.

— Scott Newell, Denver

Interesting topic: What kind of situation did George Paton inherit and how long will it take for him to fix it? This isn’t a one-year fix, that’s for sure, but it shouldn’t be a four-year ordeal, either.

Reviewing your examples, you hit on the Cardinals — they gave up on Rosen after one year and drafted Murray first overall. The Broncos had already given up on Lynch (even though he was still on the roster) when they passed on Allen in 2018. And the Hamler pick will always be interesting to dissect because it came a day after the Broncos drafted Jerry Jeudy.

Circling back to your timeline. Paton faces big decisions on draft picks he didn’t select, chiefly receiver Courtland Sutton, left guard Dalton Risner and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb. He has already picked up Chubb’s 2022 contract option.

Ryan, can you explain that blocked punt play where we somehow ended up with the ball back?

— Ron, Lakewood

I have to admit, I didn’t know what was going on when the play happened on Sunday and I’m not alone.

The Cowboys, thanks to a completely unblocked player up the middle (how does that happen?) blocked Sam Martin’s punt. The deflected football traveled past the line of scrimmage. Dallas’ Nashon Wright tried to corral it, but it went through his hands and was picked up by the Broncos’ Jonas Griffith.

According to the rule, because Wright touched the football and it was beyond the line, it’s a free ball for the Broncos to recover and start a new drive.

Coach Vic Fangio said after the game he had seen that play before. I hadn’t.

Where was this offense the last few weeks? It’s like the passing game miraculously opened up because we committed to a running game. Crazy right? Not like it’s Football 101 or anything. Do you see a stronger commitment to the run game moving forward? With our receivers starting to get healthy, can we expect an offense to consistently score 25-plus points the rest of the way?

— David, Highlands Ranch

Let’s narrow down to the offense that appeared on Sunday against Dallas. They scored a season-high 30 points and gained 407 yards (third-most this year). The key factors in the win and why fans might have the right to be encouraged moving forward.

Running game commitment. Part of running the football is having plays that gain no yards, but you need stick with it. The Broncos stuck with it and it obviously helped to have such a big lead. They didn’t attempt a pass in the final 11 minutes.

Jerry Jeudy’s return. Jeudy missed six games with a high ankle sprain. He looked good against Washington and better against Dallas. His presence opens things up for Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick.

Play-calling. I’ll imagine this conversation last week between coach Vic Fangio and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur: “Pat, I want you to try a few of these things because they stress any defensive I’ve coached.” Maybe that is the reason why Shurmur introduced quick passes to Jeudy.

No Von Miller. No Bradley Chubb. No Malik Reed. Yet we still had a strong pass rush that seemed to flummox Dak Prescott. Is this just a case of a bunch of young guys taking advantage of their opportunities? I’m excited to see more of Jonathon Cooper. He looks like the real deal.

— Miles, Parker

In two games minus Miller — he was inactive against Washington and then traded — the Broncos have eight sacks. Reed (hip) missed the Cowboys game, but the Broncos are getting contributions from Cooper (two sacks on Sunday) and Stephen Weatherly (one sack against Washington).

I will also give credit where it’s due and that’s the defensive line. Shelby Harris and Dre’Mont Jones have created more pressure on the quarterbacks the last two games, which forces them out of the pocket and into risky throws or simple throwaways.

Cooper may end up being one of this year’s draft steals.

Any updates on the injuries? We were losing guys left and right during the game there. We’re going have to ring Tom Nalen if we keep losing offensive linemen.

— Ross D., Lakewood

Much of the injury information can change between the time I type this answer (Monday night) to when you see it online (Tuesday morning) or in the newspaper (Wednesday morning).

Offensive line: The Broncos finished Sunday’s game with four backups. Right guard Graham Glasgow (ankle) is out for the season and will be replaced by rookie Quinn Meinerz, although Netane Muti may be an option. At right tackle, Bobby Massie (ankle) is expected to miss this week’s game. At left tackle, Garett Bolles (ankle) missed the Dallas game and his status for Philadelphia is uncertain. If Bolles can play, the Broncos could shift Calvin Anderson to right tackle; if Bolles can’t go, it would be Anderson at left tackle and Cam Fleming at right tackle.

Cornerback: Pat Surtain II (knee) was unable to finish the Dallas game and Bryce Callahan (knee) is on injured reserve. That leaves a top three of Ronald Darby, Kyle Fuller and Nate Hairston. The Broncos have Michael Ojemudia on injured reserve and Essang Bassey on the physically unable to perform list. They did activate Duke Dawson from the PUP list on Monday night.