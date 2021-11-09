News
After closing 2 spots during pandemic, Maria Empanada leases in Berkeley
After closing two locations during the pandemic, Maria Empanada is ready for a fresh start.
The local Argentinian restaurant is planning to open next year at 3535 W. 44th Ave. in Berkeley, which will bring the company back up to four locations.
“We wanted to open in a neighborhood this time because people are always going to be there, whether you’re working from home or not,” founder Lorena Cantarovici told BusinessDen. “You sleep there, wake up there, and even if you leave, you always come back there.”
Maria Empanada shuttered its Denver Tech Center location when its lease ended at 8000 E. Belleview Ave. at the end of June, due to a slowdown in office traffic. Around the same time, Cantarovici decided not to reopen the company’s stall in the Broadway Market food hall at 950 Broadway, which has still yet to reopen after the pandemic shutdown.
“The sense of opening another location brings hope and accelerates everyone,” she said. “It means growth, which is a big deal after 2020, which was filled with more downs than ups.”
Cantarovici immigrated from Buenos Aires to the U.S. in 2009 with just $300 in her pocket and began making empanadas in her home kitchen that next year. She opened her first restaurant at 1298 S. Broadway in Platt Park in 2011. That location is still up and running, as are restaurants at 1700 Platte St. in LoHi and in Aurora’s Stanley Marketplace.
Cantarovici lease the 1,644-square-foot space in Berkeley, formerly home to a Pilates studio, at the end of October. She hopes to be able to open in the next four months, but “that’s probably unrealistic,” she said.
Maria Empanada has hired Denver-based Elsy Studios to design the space. She said she needs to build a patio and kitchen.
“For me, when I see Maria Empanada, I want to see, in my heart, a little bit of Buenos Aires. So, I always look for somewhere I can bring a bit of Buenos Aires. I knew this was the perfect place,” Cantarovici said. “It’s an old, sleepy neighborhood, but it’s evolving. There’s Billy’s Inn, an old dive bar, nearby with loyal customers. But at the same time you have Tocabe, and you can see the new and the old are both appreciated.”
Maria Empanada was able to survive the pandemic thanks to a shift in its model. The restaurant began accepting online orders and also began shipping frozen empanadas nationwide. The company also likes to credit Guy Fieri for featuring the chain for a fourth time on his show “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” during a special takeout edition.
“Let’s get this one open, and then, let’s continue the hope,” Cantarovici said.
News
Find summer vibes all year long at “Denver’s most Instagrammable lobby”
If you’re craving a bit of warm-weather ambiance during this transition to the holidays — no skinny dipping allowed — stop by the Curtis Hotel’s lobby installation, which the boutique business is promoting as “Denver’s Most Instagrammable Lobby.”
It’s a cute (and yes, very Instagram- and TikTok-friendly) installation that invokes poolside vibes and lounging with its faux-greenery backdrop and picnic-party accouterment. Think crisscrossed croquet mallets, a rainbow inflatable, plastic flamingos, fake flowers and a bright color scheme.
The installation’s custom mosaics, made from 1-inch glazed porcelain tiles and designed by Boston’s Artaic firm, draw the eye to the cheeky depth markers and “inset pool noodle-inspired banquettes,” capturing “the essence of summer fun, and delivers it as an accessible all-year getaway,” according to hotel officials.
“The inspiration behind the recent lobby refresh … was driven by the idea of encouraging guests to experience spaces rather than travel through them,” said Danielle Farchmin, interior designer at Omaha’s DLR Group, via email. “The ‘Pool Lounge’ was inspired by the quirky RV campground and celebrating those amenity spaces that magnetically draw people together like the community pool.”
Along with the Curtis’ office-inspired martini bar (The Corner Office, at 1405 Curtis St.), it’s a fun stop-off on the way to or from the newly busy Denver Center for the Performing Arts, which is now hosting the Denver Film Festival and Opera Colorado “Tosca,” as well as soon-to-arrive Denver Center Theatre Company and touring Broadway productions.
True, Denver isn’t known for its beachside ways, but it is cool that the lobby’s “pool” looks as inviting as the real thing. Board games and more seating (brightly painted tiki stools) give it a bit of staying power beyond social media pics, even after walking through the impressively large RV-entrance. And, as with anything billed as immersive these days (such as Meow Wolf), it’s got to be durable.
“The original design based on the RV campground community pool needed a material that would both feel pool-like while also being functional in a high-traffic, commercial environment,” said Kait Paradowski, design director at Artaic, via email.
News
Memo to Democrats: In the wake of the pandemic, only American optimists will win
CHICAGO — Whatever you think of the policies of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, he would not have fallen into the trap that befell Terry McAuliffe, the hapless Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia.
Pritzker, a happy political warrior by both temperament and personal design, might not have held prior political office, but he knows one of the key lessons of the post-pandemic political landscape, be the race presidential, mayoral or whatever: the need among the electorate for an optimistic message.
This isn’t a new phenomenon, of course. In 1984, Ronald Reagan’s famous “It’s Morning in America Again” political commercial offered soft-focus images of Americans heading off to work, buying new homes or getting married, luxuriating in low interest rates (for the era, at least) and manageable inflation. “They can look forward with confidence to the future,” said the folksy voice. “Why would we ever want to return to where we were, less than four short years ago?”
The commercial lasted one minute. Plenty long enough to toast Walter Mondale.
This nation has changed greatly in the ensuing 37 years. By today’s standards the commercial is laughably patriarchal and homogenous. But what so many of today’s Democratic politicians are missing is that aspiration and hope is what keeps people going through all of life’s hardships, and they always are going to respond to a person with an upbeat and affirmative vision — especially one carefully tailored to localized concerns.
Virginia’s governor-elect, Glenn Youngkin, hardly is a Reagan-level communicator, but even a casual spin through McAuliffe’s media appearances and speeches will convince you as to who came off as the retail-level optimist in that race. And it wasn’t the Democrat.
Reagan’s campaign was, in part, trying to instill fear in the electorate of a potential return to the economic travails of the Jimmy Carter years. That’s been a constant theme in American political campaigns and McAuliffe tried to do the same thing with the boogeyman Donald Trump. Fair enough. Trump was hardly Reaganesque when it came to optimism because his own insecurities and neuroses made everything a destablizing, zero-sum game. The soothing narrative voice of “Morning in America” was as far from those petulant Trumpian tweets as sea from shining sea.
But the “Why would we ever want to return” line was at the end of the commercial, long after the positive establishment of a new dawn. McAuliffe forgot that part.
Americans are exhausted from the pandemic, a time that brought loss, difficulty, isolation, depression and, yes, broken dreams, or at least aspirations put on hold. McAuliffe thought he was fighting Republicans. In fact, COVID-19 was right there on the ballot. In invisible but indelible ink.
Other politicians would be well advised not to make the same mistake. And given the lingering impact of the pandemic, that likely will still be applicable next November when more governors’ races will be for grabs, along with House and Senate seats.
McAuliffe does not deserve the contempt now being thrown his way as progressives argue that his hangover as a Clinton pal and white-male centrist depressed turnout on the left, even as moderates counter that progressive overreaching and congressional squabbling doomed this candidate and caused all the nail-biting in New Jersey and beyond. Such is the lot of the loser. Everyone hates you for their own reasons.
Both of these warring Democratic factions offer a kernel of truth along with a husk of denial. They also both miss the point.
These are not normal times. The electorate is unmoored, often unhappy and finding the future near impossible to predict. Had George H.W. Bush, who famously derided “the vision thing” in 1988, been running now, the vision deficit would have been cataclysmic.
Some commentators argued that Youngkin won merely by appealing to white fears of the changing demographics of America and their diminishing power. There most likely is some truth there too but the analyses conveniently omitted the inconvenient truth not only that those very same voters also elected the first Black lieutenant governor of Virginia but that the Democrats hardly have a lock now on voters of color.
American elections take place by secret ballot. It’s entirely possible to take a public stand and vote a different way. Democratic elites have to realize that surely happened in Virginia. And they also have to appreciate that calling people racists or talking down to them won’t win elections.
How can political leaders offer an optimistic future for someone whom they seem to despise? They cannot and so there are only two solutions: abandon those votes or change the messaging.
People walking into a polling station are deciding what politicians likely can do for them; it doesn’t work for politicians to run merely on asking people to change themselves, any more than a business can afford to abandon the wants and desires of its customers.
We’ve recently written about a better way forward for Republicans than returning to Trumpism.
Here’s our suggestion for Democrats: Help people embrace their better selves when it comes to equity; understand the number COVID-19 and its chaos have done on decent, dislocated Americans of all stripes; recognize that privilege is more complex than identity; fight back the nights of chaos and protest and embrace the post-pandemic mornings. In America.
That would make for a better week for Democrats than the one the party just endured. The key is finding candidates who understand.
— The Chicago Tribune
News
Broncos Mailbag: How was pass rush so effective with Von Miller traded, Malik Reed injured?
Denver Post Broncos writer Ryan O’Halloran posts his Broncos Mailbag periodically during the season. Submit questions to Ryan here.
Was Sunday more of a Broncos win or a dismal failure by the Cowboys? I say the latter. The Broncos made some good plays but this was a classic trap game for Dallas. Thought they would cruise to a win vs. a bad Bronco team and mentally took the week off. What say you?
— Bill, Parker
Here’s the thing about a trap game: It has to do with a team’s next opponent and not that day’s opponent. If Dallas was, say, playing Kansas City or Green Bay or the Rams next week, then I would say the Cowboys got “trapped” and overlooked the Broncos. But Dallas hosts Atlanta next so that rationale doesn’t fly for me.
To your initial question, both things can be right. Everything the Broncos did (except for the special teams) went right. They planned well, coached well and played well to the tune of a 30-0 lead on their way to a 30-16 win. On the flip side, the Cowboys were sleepy and never woke up. Every team has a clunker where a combination of factors lead to a loss.
Arizona jettisoned Josh Rosen and then found Kyler Murray. The Broncos jettisoned Paxton Lynch and then passed on Josh Allen. And they took KJ Hamler and passed on Trevon Diggs. Of course, one could go on forever. Question is, how many more years until we’re out from under the long, dark shadow of John Elway? I’m thinking four or five.
— Scott Newell, Denver
Interesting topic: What kind of situation did George Paton inherit and how long will it take for him to fix it? This isn’t a one-year fix, that’s for sure, but it shouldn’t be a four-year ordeal, either.
Reviewing your examples, you hit on the Cardinals — they gave up on Rosen after one year and drafted Murray first overall. The Broncos had already given up on Lynch (even though he was still on the roster) when they passed on Allen in 2018. And the Hamler pick will always be interesting to dissect because it came a day after the Broncos drafted Jerry Jeudy.
Circling back to your timeline. Paton faces big decisions on draft picks he didn’t select, chiefly receiver Courtland Sutton, left guard Dalton Risner and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb. He has already picked up Chubb’s 2022 contract option.
Ryan, can you explain that blocked punt play where we somehow ended up with the ball back?
— Ron, Lakewood
I have to admit, I didn’t know what was going on when the play happened on Sunday and I’m not alone.
The Cowboys, thanks to a completely unblocked player up the middle (how does that happen?) blocked Sam Martin’s punt. The deflected football traveled past the line of scrimmage. Dallas’ Nashon Wright tried to corral it, but it went through his hands and was picked up by the Broncos’ Jonas Griffith.
According to the rule, because Wright touched the football and it was beyond the line, it’s a free ball for the Broncos to recover and start a new drive.
Coach Vic Fangio said after the game he had seen that play before. I hadn’t.
Where was this offense the last few weeks? It’s like the passing game miraculously opened up because we committed to a running game. Crazy right? Not like it’s Football 101 or anything. Do you see a stronger commitment to the run game moving forward? With our receivers starting to get healthy, can we expect an offense to consistently score 25-plus points the rest of the way?
— David, Highlands Ranch
Let’s narrow down to the offense that appeared on Sunday against Dallas. They scored a season-high 30 points and gained 407 yards (third-most this year). The key factors in the win and why fans might have the right to be encouraged moving forward.
Running game commitment. Part of running the football is having plays that gain no yards, but you need stick with it. The Broncos stuck with it and it obviously helped to have such a big lead. They didn’t attempt a pass in the final 11 minutes.
Jerry Jeudy’s return. Jeudy missed six games with a high ankle sprain. He looked good against Washington and better against Dallas. His presence opens things up for Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick.
Play-calling. I’ll imagine this conversation last week between coach Vic Fangio and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur: “Pat, I want you to try a few of these things because they stress any defensive I’ve coached.” Maybe that is the reason why Shurmur introduced quick passes to Jeudy.
No Von Miller. No Bradley Chubb. No Malik Reed. Yet we still had a strong pass rush that seemed to flummox Dak Prescott. Is this just a case of a bunch of young guys taking advantage of their opportunities? I’m excited to see more of Jonathon Cooper. He looks like the real deal.
— Miles, Parker
In two games minus Miller — he was inactive against Washington and then traded — the Broncos have eight sacks. Reed (hip) missed the Cowboys game, but the Broncos are getting contributions from Cooper (two sacks on Sunday) and Stephen Weatherly (one sack against Washington).
I will also give credit where it’s due and that’s the defensive line. Shelby Harris and Dre’Mont Jones have created more pressure on the quarterbacks the last two games, which forces them out of the pocket and into risky throws or simple throwaways.
Cooper may end up being one of this year’s draft steals.
Any updates on the injuries? We were losing guys left and right during the game there. We’re going have to ring Tom Nalen if we keep losing offensive linemen.
— Ross D., Lakewood
Much of the injury information can change between the time I type this answer (Monday night) to when you see it online (Tuesday morning) or in the newspaper (Wednesday morning).
Offensive line: The Broncos finished Sunday’s game with four backups. Right guard Graham Glasgow (ankle) is out for the season and will be replaced by rookie Quinn Meinerz, although Netane Muti may be an option. At right tackle, Bobby Massie (ankle) is expected to miss this week’s game. At left tackle, Garett Bolles (ankle) missed the Dallas game and his status for Philadelphia is uncertain. If Bolles can play, the Broncos could shift Calvin Anderson to right tackle; if Bolles can’t go, it would be Anderson at left tackle and Cam Fleming at right tackle.
Cornerback: Pat Surtain II (knee) was unable to finish the Dallas game and Bryce Callahan (knee) is on injured reserve. That leaves a top three of Ronald Darby, Kyle Fuller and Nate Hairston. The Broncos have Michael Ojemudia on injured reserve and Essang Bassey on the physically unable to perform list. They did activate Duke Dawson from the PUP list on Monday night.
