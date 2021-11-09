Celebrities
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls Out GOP After Paul Gosar Posts Anime Video Assassinating Her
The New York congresswoman clapped back at Arizona Representative Paul Gosar, for a graphic animated video that depicted him as an anime character, attacking her.
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 32, responded to Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, 62, after the congressman shared a disturbing video on Sunday November 7, where he interspersed various footage from news events with the intro to Attack On Titan and depicted himself and other Republican politicians battling Ocasio-Cortez and President Joe Biden. The New York congresswoman was particularly disturbed by an image of Gosar’s character attacking and killing a character with her face poorly superimposed over it. Ocasio-Cortez responded on Monday November 8 by criticizing the GOP, saying that Gosar probably won’t face any consequences.
Gosar shared the video on Sunday, and asked his followers: “Any anime fans out there?” The clip also features Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene with their faces plastered over other characters. Its interspersed with real-life footage of soldiers and protests, as well as photos of former President Donald Trump, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, and himself. Twitter has flagged the video and gives a warning, but the social media platform still allows viewers to click and see. “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about hateful conduct. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible,” the warning says.
So while I was en route to Glasgow, a creepy member I work with who fundraises for Neo-Nazi groups shared a fantasy video of him killing me
And he’ll face no consequences bc @GOPLeader cheers him on with excuses.
Fun Monday! Well, back to work bc institutions don’t protect woc https://t.co/XRnMAKsnNO
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 9, 2021
Ocasio-Cortez quote-tweeted a response by California congressman Ted Lieu, where he called the video an example of “sick behavior,” and noted that in most workplaces, this would be grounds for firing. AOC pointed out how disturbing the video is, especially coming from Gosar”So while I was en route to Glasgow, a creepy member I work with who fundraises for Neo-Nazi groups shared a fantasy video of him killing me,” she wrote. “And he’ll face no consequences bc [GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy] cheers him on with excuses.”
The congresswoman also listed various incidents where she was made to feel unsafe at work by her Republican colleagues, including former Florida congressman Ted Yoho, and Greene herself. “Fun Monday! Well, back to work bc institutions don’t protect [women of color],” she wrote, pointing out how shocking it is that she has gone through all of this at work from colleagues. “All at my job & nothing ever happens.”
This dude is a just a collection of wet toothpicks anyway.
White supremacy is for extremely fragile people &sad men like him, whose self concept relies on the myth that he was born superior because deep down he knows he couldn’t open a pickle jar or read a whole book by himself
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 9, 2021
After reminding followers of some of the treatment she received from her GOP colleagues, Ocasio-Cortez brushed off the disturbing video with a perfect response to Gosar, calling him “a collection of wet toothpicks,” and explained why some people follow white supremacist ideas. “White supremacy is for extremely fragile people &sad men like him, whose self concept relies on the myth that he was born superior because deep down he knows he couldn’t open a pickle jar or read a whole book by himself,” she wrote.
Celebrities
Yiiiikes! Stevie J. Files For Divorce 7 Months After Faith Evans Creepin’ Accusations
What is happening here???
Super producer and reality star Stevie J appears to be over and done with his three-year marriage already. According to TMZ he officially filed for divorce from Faith Evans at Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday.
The couple seemingly was on a great path, relationship-wise, with wife Faith just wishing Stevie J a happy birthday on her Instagram one week ago. Although from the caption Faith shared asking him to “hurry” back, it was clear that they did not spend his birthday together.
“Happy & blessed birthday Mr J!” Faith wrote in excitement. “Hurry up, so we can turn up!”
If this divorce new feels abrupt, it might be since they’ve been quiet — BUT earlier this year, there was some cheating accusations made before they both went quiet on social media. So, unfortunately, we can’t say that we’re completely shocked about the divorce news.
Stevie J’s ex Joseline Hernandez accused Faith of cheating on Stevie in April of 2021. The accusation occurred I made an outburst Joseline had in an online comment, airing out her alleged issues with Faith.
B***** you a h*e and your husband told me and my husband last week that you cheated on him with young ni***s and you do it all the time. Now talk about your crazy a** kid that almost killed Bonnie under your watch.”
Faith and Stevie were originally married in Las Vegas back in July 2018. The ceremony was intimate, taking place in their hotel room. If they do not have any biological children together.
So far, neither Stevie J nor Faith has spoken out publicly about the divorce news.
Are YOU shocked by this?
Celebrities
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Preview: Lala Kent Accuses Tom Sandoval Of Constantly ‘Attacking Women’
Lala Kent isn’t thrilled with Tom Sandoval’s recent behavior, and she’s letting Ariana and Katie know how she feels in this sneak peek of the Nov. 9 episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules’.
After last week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, in which Tom Sandoval yelled at Lala Kent for hating on Brock Davies because of his controversial past, Lala meets up with the girls to discuss what happened. In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Nov. 9 episode of the Bravo series, Lala tries figuring out how Ariana Madix feels about her boyfriend always “attacking women verbally”.
“What was that?” Lala asks, to which Ariana says, “I don’t know. I kind of checked out at a certain point because I was just like, ‘Everyone’s yelling.”
“But Tom started the yelling,” Lala says, but Ariana interjects, “You know, that’s one of the things I like about him is that he…” Lala then cuts Ariana off and finishes her sentence for her: “Is that he yells at women?”
“He yells at anybody. It’s not women,” Ariana says, but Lala begs to differ. “He’s done it with Stassi [Schroeder]. I heard he purged on Katie [Maloney]. He’s like using the f*** word with Lisa [Vanderpump]. [He’s] kind of attacking women verbally.”
Ariana still disagrees and says he yells at all “people” — not just women. “I think Lala needs to take a step back. Tom is an equal opportunity yeller,” She adds during her private confessional.
Lala then asks Ariana if she should be worried about seeing Tom again in the near future, but Ariana promises that he’ll “never be that person that comes into a room and just like, you know… he’s always going to be cordial and cool no matter what.”
But Lala makes a joke about Tom “oiling” people “up” before “bending” them over and and giving it to them without any “KY jelly”. Yes, really.
Want more drama? Watch the full video above and catch new episodes of Vanderpump Rules on Tuesdays at 9pm on Bravo.
Celebrities
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Stuns In White Corset Top, Mini Skirt & Boots — New Photo
Hailie Jade was on her fashion A-game once again as she rocked an all-white ensemble and beige boots in a new photo.
Hailie Jade Scott Mathers never wants fall to end. The 25-year-old daughter of Eminem posted a new pic on Instagram that showed the fashionista enjoying the cooler (but not too cold!) weather while dressed in a stylish white corset top and miniskirt. Hailie’s outfit put her toned legs, which were slightly covered up with knee-high beige boots, on full display.
Hailie added to her look with black sunglasses and a small black purse that she clutched in her hand. With her other hand, Hailie pushed some of her long brunette hair to the side. She looked super fierce in the photo, and in her caption, Hailie mentioned how much she’s been enjoying the fall season temperatures. “dear michigan weather, feel free to stay 55 degrees & sunny all season. kthanksbye,” she wrote, adding a kissy-face emoji.
Hailie’s been rocking some pretty fabulous outfits during pumpkin spice season. She usually shows off her chic clothing on her Instagram page, where she has over 2 million followers. On Oct. 19, Hailie sported a skintight short-sleeve black mini dress in one photo, while a different image shared weeks earlier showed the 25-year-old walking into a building in black leather flared pants and a sleeveless white knit tank top.
At the start of the fall months, Hailie tried on a number of sweater weather-friendly outfits to show off to her TikTok followers. The Michigan State University alum posed in her bedroom in a bountiful of cute and cozy clothes, such as a gray turtle neck and loungewear pants, and a long-sleeved blue cardigan and shorts. Throughout all the outfit changes, Hailie kept on a pair of fuzzy white slippers to keep her feet warm.
