Andy Cohen On NeNe Leakes Wanting to Return to RHOA and Dorit Kemsley’s Home Invasion

California Governor Gavin Newsome has not been seen in public since he received the Covid-19 mRNA booster injection on October 27.

Two days later, Newsome’s office issued a vague statement explaining Newsome’s absence was due to “family obligations”.

Then, Newsome missed the global climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland last week — a conference attended by heads of state and government including the U.S. President.

According to The Defender, Newsome allegedly suffered a serious adverse reaction to the Moderna COVID vaccine he received on Oct. 27.

He reportedly experienced symptoms similar to those associated with Guillain–Barré syndrome (GBS).

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare but serious autoimmune disorder in which your immune system attacks nerve cells in your body.

GBS damages the myelin sheath – the protective coating surrounding your nerve cells. Just like a frayed electrical wire, damage to the myelin sheath disrupts signals from the brain to the arms and legs.

Symptoms of GBS begin with tingling and numbness in your fingers and toes that spread up your arms and legs.

Symptoms also include muscle weakness that gets worse over time, making it difficult to talk or walk and can lead to paralysis.

On Sunday, Newsome’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, tweeted — then quickly deleted — a post telling people to “stop hating” on her husband and “get a life.”



