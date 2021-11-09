Celebrities
Ariana Grande Channels Jennifer Garner’s ‘13 Going On 30’ Character Jenna Rink On ‘The Voice’
Ariana Grande once again channeled Jenna Rink, Jennifer Garner’s beloved ’13 Going On 30′ character, for the first live show of ‘The Voice’ this season.
Ariana Grande paid homage to beloved 2004 rom-com 13 Going On 30 for the first live show of season 21 of The Voice on Monday, Nov. 8. The Grammy winner, 28, wore the iconic multi-colored Versace dress made famous by Jennifer Garner’s principal character Jenna Rink, big time magazine editor and tough b–ch.
The singer also recreated Jenna Rink’s fun updo featured in the infamous party scene for the fictional Poise magazine, where the magazine editor livens up the party with a “Thriller” dance number. Ariana documented the look on her Instagram Story and thanked fashion designer Donatella Versace before joining fellow coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton on stage for the NBC singing competition series.
Of course, this isn’t the first time Ariana has channeled the film. She famously paid homage to the film — as well as Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, and Bring it On — in the 2018 music video for her hit song “Thank U, Next.” An ode to female pop culture icons and rom-coms, the Hannah Lux Davis-directed video similarly recreated the dollhouse scene of 13 Going On 30, where Jenna confessed her love to childhood pal Matt Flamhaff, played by Mark Ruffalo.
The original Jenna Rink even responded to the homage at the time. Jennifer shared a clip from the music video on her Instagram and said it brightened her day. “Every now and then something comes along and just brightens your day,” she captioned the post. “@arianagrande you’re adorable. Thank you, pretty girl.” The singer caught wind of the post and expressed her excitement in the actress’ comments section.
“nooooooOoOOoOo i’m crying. i watched this movie every night before bed growing up (and i still do sometimes, especially when i’m sad),” she reportedly commented at the time. “i adore you! thank you for all the inspiration and joy you’ve brought to my life i’m screaming bye. and by sometimes I literally mean every night still.” On top of being a major 13 Going on 30 fan, the singer has also been a longtime The Voice fan. She joined season 21 in September, replacing Nick Jonas.
“I have watched many seasons and I love watching the show,” Ariana previously told Entertainment Tonight a few days ahead of her debut. “It always has the best energy. It’s such wholesome, inspiring television, and I love seeing the different voices and watching so many people start careers for themselves. It’s a beautiful, amazing thing.” The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 8 p.m.
Natalie Wood’s Kids: Meet The Late Actress’ 3 Adult Children
Natalie Wood was the proud mother of two biological kids and a proud stepmother to her husband’s daughter. Find out more about the late actress’ children here.
Natalie Wood was a beloved Hollywood actress who shockingly perished while on a boating trip to Santa Catalina Island off the coast of Southern California with husband Robert Wagner. Natalie, whose body was discovered in the water on Nov. 29, 1981, was 43 years old at the time of her death, and she was a beautiful talent who went down in history as Hollywood royalty.
The late actress’ life story is bubbling to the surface yet again now that her sister, Lana Wood, is revisiting the tragic death with the book Little Sister: My Investigation into the Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood set for release n Nov. 9. In the investigative memoir, Lana alleges Natalie’s husband Robert was responsible for her untimely death. “I don’t believe it was premeditated,” the 75-year-old said to The New York Post. “But that doesn’t mean I don’t think he did it: Of course he did!” she also said.
Despite the mystery surrounding the West Side Story star’s death, her daughters, Natasha Gregson Wagner and Courtney Wagner continue to stand by their father as incapable of committing the alleged crime. Find out more below about Natalie’s two biological children plus her stepdaughter, Katie Wagner.
Natasha Gregson Wagner
Natasha is Natalie’s daughter she shared with producer Richard Gregson, whom she married in 1969. Natasha was born Sept. 29, 1970 and she promptly followed in her mother’s footsteps as an actress. The Los Angeles native dropped out of college in the early ’90s to pursue an acting career, appearing in Fathers & Sons, Dark Horse, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, and others. After her mother died, Natasha was raised by Robert and his now-wife Jill St. John. The actress opened up to PEOPLE magazine in 2016 about her mother’s death, sharing how it was the “defining moment” of her life. “No other event would ever again so sharply etch its mark upon my soul, or so completely color the way I navigate the world, or leave my heart quite as broken,” she told the outlet.
Natalie also spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife after the HBO documentary Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind aired last year, talking about how “outlandish” the idea was about her father killing her mother during that fateful night.
“[H]e was upset about it, because of my sister [Courtney] and myself, for us. But it wasn’t something that dogged him and I think he said it exactly right, because it didn’t define him,” the mother-of-one told HL. “He knows who he is. He knows the marriage they had. So, it’s like if you have brown hair and someone keeps telling you, ‘Your hair’s blonde.’ You’re like, ‘I’m not crazy. I know I have brown hair. You’re the crazy one thinking that it’s blonde.’ He’s clear on who he is and I’m clear on who he is, which is why those stories haven’t really dogged me either.”
Courtney Wagner
Courtney was born March 9, 1974 and is the second child Natalie and Robert shared during their second marriage. Courtney is a jewelry designer, and has had many famous clients, like Ozzy Osbourne and Cameron Diaz. Although Courtney likes to stay out of the spotlight, she did break her silence on her mother’s death in a 2015 interview with Radar Online, speaking on how happy she was social media “wasn’t around” when word of her mother’s death and the ensuing scandal began to make waves. “I’m so glad that wasn’t around when we went through that as a family,” Courtney told the publication. “After it happened, we moved out of the country for a while.”
Courtney has always stood by her dad against his alleged involvement with her mother’s death, slamming rumors of speculation on the matter. “Having gone through something like that together I always felt especially bonded to my dad and Katie and Natasha. It made me feel especially angry for all the terrible things said about my father,” she told PEOPLE on April 30, 2020. “I was furious at the accusations being said about him, it felt incredibly disrespectful especially knowing the source of where these accusations came from. It was so transparent that certain people exploited my family like this and it makes me very protective of my father. I love him so deeply so and it has gone on for so long that I still can’t believe they actually write such untrue things.”
In addition to dealing with scandals that rocked her family, Courtney has dealt with her own issues in its wake, arrested in 2012 after police were called to her home after a woman’s screams and a gunshot were heard, TMZ reported. Upon arrival, the authorities found her to be in “possession of cocaine and heroin” and she was arrested for suspicion of felony drug possession, according to the outlet.
Despite these issues, Courtney was able to find sobriety. “Courtney is somebody who lives in the truth and her recovery demands that of her,” her sister Natasha stated in her book, per PEOPLE. “She is not ashamed of her struggles. She has gotten to a place where she has compassion for herself and forgiveness.”
Katie Wagner
Katie was born in Los Angeles on May 11, 1964 and is Robert Wagner’s first biological daughter he shares with Marion Marshall. Natalie was a proud stepmother to Katie during her second marriage to Robert. According to her IMDB bio, Katie was named after the actress Katharine Hepburn. The name choice was fitting as Katie followed in her father’s footsteps by entering the entertainment business, first appearing alongside her dad in the TV show Born Famous in 1987. She went on to have a few minor roles in various TV shows and side projects, last appearing in a 2012 documentary Sunset Strip about the famed Los Angeles street. Katie married Leif Lewis in 2007 and the couple has a son Riley together.
“[Natalie’s] marriage [to Robert] was considered to be one of the best in Hollywood, and there is no question that she was a devoted, loving—even adoring—mother and stepmother,” Natalie’s sister Lana said of that time in Natalie’s life, speaking to her strengths as a stepmom to Katie.
“Our bond is stronger than any kind of glue,” Katie stated in the HBO documentary. “They were just eleven and seven when Natalie died. I stood by my dad’s side and we loved them as best we could.”
Drake Says His ‘Heart Is Broken’ After Performing At Travis Scott’s Concert That Killed 8
Drake released a statement after making a surprise appearance at the Astroworld Festival, which killed eight and injured over 300 after a deadly crowd surge.
Drake has broken his silence following the crowd surge that left eight people dead and hundreds injured at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. The rapper, real name Aubrey Graham, 35, said his “heart is broken” for those who lost loved ones on day one of the canceled festival at NRG Park in Houston, Texas on Friday, Nov. 5.
Drake addressed the “devastating tragedy” in a statement issued on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 8. “I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy,” he wrote. “I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering.”
The rapper concluded that he “will continue to pray for all” and “will be of service in any way” he can, writing, “May God be will you all.” Chaos erupted on Friday night at around 9:30 p.m. local time after Travis took the stage for a crowd of roughly 50,000. A crowd surge where attendees began to “compress” toward the stage resulted in a stampede, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said. “That caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries,” Peña told CBS News.
Eight people have been confirmed as dead, while 25 were hospitalized. Over 300 people were injured. A number of lawsuits have since been filed against Travis, Live Nation, and other companies affiliated with the event. One civil suit also states Drake, who made a surprise appearance alongside Travis at the festival on Friday evening, as a defendant. Plaintiff Kristian Paredes filed the suit against both rappers and accused them of “negligently inciting a riot and violence,” per CBS News.
Paredes’ suit alleged that Travis “incited mayhem and chaos at prior events,” while Drake “helped incite the crowd even though he knew” of Travis’ “prior conduct” and “continued to perform on stage while the crowd mayhem continued.” Following the tragic incident, the “SICKO MODE” rapper’s history of criminal charges at past concerts has taken center stage. At Lollapalooza in 2015, Travis was charged for reckless conduct after encouraging fans to rush the stage. He was charged again in 2017 for inciting a riot at his show at the Arkansas Music Pavilion, pleading guilty to disorderly conduct.
Travis issued the following statement on Twitter after the tragedy: “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support.”
Britney Spears Calls Week Ahead ‘Very Interesting’ Ahead Of New Conservatorship Hearing: I’m ‘Praying’
Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a hopeful message that also revealed she’s ‘said things out of anger,’ just four days before her next conservatorship hearing.
Britney Spears, 39, is preparing for her next conservatorship hearing, which is set to take place on Nov. 12, with a lot of prayer. The singer shared a new message to Instagram on Nov. 8 that let her fans know she’s “only human” and is looking forward to this “very interesting” week. She also apologized for her anger in the past.
“This week is gonna be very interesting for me 🤭 !!! I haven’t prayed for something more in my life 🙏🏼 !!!” her caption for a photo of one of her favorite pieces of artwork read. “I know I’ve said some things on my Insta out of anger and I’m sorry but I’m only human … and I believe you’d feel the same way if you were me 🤷🏼♀️ !!! Anyway it’s a new day ☀️ and I can’t say I’m never going to complain again … cuz who knows 💁🏼♀️ !!! God bless you all and have a great day 🤍 !!! Art by #HansZatzka”
Once Britney shared the post, her fans took to the comments section to write sweet responses. “So excited for you ❤️❤️,” one fan wrote while another exclaimed, “WE LOVE YOU!!!! WE SUPPORT YOU!! 🌹🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 xox xox xox.” A third encouraged her to “Vent away lady. You deserve to speak your mind” and a fourth congratulated her.
Britney’s next hearing could mark the ending of her years-long conservatorship. She has been speaking her mind on social media in recent posts, especially about her family, including her mom Lynne Spears, who made headlines for requesting that her attorneys be paid for by Britney’s estate since they were involved in her conservatorship case. A now-deleted post revealed her feelings about her mom’s actions.
“Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!” she wrote in the post. I will never get those years back. She secretly ruined my life.”
A previous source told us that Britney has been emotional in recent days because of the upcoming conservatorship hearing in which a judge could decided to terminate the 13-years long arrangement. “Britney is beside herself and broke down in tears of joy because she now knows with no hesitation that she is getting her life back,” the source EXCLUSIVELY said to HollywoodLife.
Natalie Wood's Kids: Meet The Late Actress' 3 Adult Children
Drake Says His 'Heart Is Broken' After Performing At Travis Scott's Concert That Killed 8
