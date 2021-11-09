News
Astroworld deaths spur calls for independent review
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and JUAN A. LOZANO
HOUSTON (AP) — The deaths of eight people in a crush of fans at a music festival have led to calls for an independent, outside investigation instead of one by the Houston police, who along with the fire department played a key role in crowd control and other safety measures at the show.
Experts in crowd safety say an investigation by neutral outsiders into the tragedy during Friday night’s performance by rapper Travis Scott could help the city avoid potential conflicts of interest and promote transparency.
Houston Police Department spokeswoman Jodi Silva declined to comment on whether the department’s close involvement in the event created a conflict or if it was considering handing the probe off to an outside agency. Such decisions are often made in investigations like police shootings.
“All of the information we have available to put out at this time has been placed out on Twitter,” Silva said.
The police department’s probe would be separate from any independent investigation ordered by County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Harris County’s top elected official, according to Rafael Lemaitre, a spokesman for the county judge’s office. Hidalgo hasn’t decided who would conduct such an independent review or how it would be done, Lemaitre said Monday.
“She wants to know if this could have been prevented in any way,” Lemaitre said. “It’s also entirely possible that it was not preventable for whatever reason, and that’s something we would like to know, as well.”
Key questions remain unanswered after the Astroworld festival at the Harris County-owned NRG Park. Some involve what the Houston police and fire departments did before, during and after a crowd surged toward the stage, killing eight people and injuring many more, with over 300 people treated on site and at least 13 others hospitalized. Other questions center on the actions of event organizers.
Officials with the Houston police and fire departments have said that part of their investigation will include reviewing whether the concert promoter and others behind the festival adhered to the plans that were submitted for the event.
Astroworld’s organizers laid out security and emergency medical response protocols for the festival in plans filed with Harris County. The 56-page plan, obtained by The Associated Press, says any decision to evacuate the event would be made by the festival director after consultation with other individuals, including the security director. Such plans have to be reviewed by Houston police officials.
Christopher Slobogin, director of the criminal justice program at Vanderbilt University, said an independent criminal investigation could be beneficial to avoid any potential conflicts of interest, but acknowledged this case is different from typical situations where authorities are confronted with decisions over whether to step away from a case.
“The actual crime was probably not committed directly by the fire department or the police department,” he said. “But at least for appearance purposes, if an independent body did the investigation I think that would be the better practice.”
Officials have said a private company was primarily responsible for providing security at the festival, but Houston police were also assigned to the event. The plan says medical care at the festival was provided by ParaDocs, a private company based in New York.
Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said during a news conference Saturday that the injuries and size of the crowd “quickly overwhelmed” the private companies providing security and medical services. Peña said even though the medical operations plan did not require the fire department to have units pre-positioned around the festival, those units were in place “in case this incident escalated.”
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said in a statement on Monday that he had a “brief and respectful” meeting with Scott and the rapper’s head of security on Friday before his performance. The chief said he asked them to work with the police department.
“I expressed my concerns regarding public safety and that in my 31 years in law enforcement experience I have never seen a time with more challenges facing citizens of all ages, to include a global pandemic and social tension throughout the nation,” Finner said.
G. Keith Still, a visiting professor of crowd science at the United Kingdom’s University of Suffolk, said his independent investigations of similar tragedies typically begin with evaluating an event’s safety permit process, including how a permit was issued and whether the event organizer adhered to permit conditions.
“Police can sometimes get too caught up in trying to take eyewitness accounts,” he said. “With 50,000 potential eyewitnesses, by the time they get through with all of that, they’re left with a huge, confused mass.”
Houston police and fire officials said their investigation will include reviewing video taken by concert promoter Live Nation, as well as dozens of clips from people at the show. Officials also planned to review the event’s security plan and determine whether its organizers properly followed permit requirements.
Steven Adelman, vice president of the industry group Event Safety Alliance, said in an email that he sees no issue with public safety authorities authorizing an independent investigation of the Houston tragedy.
“I would hope and assume the investigation will be conducted by an outside person who is not subject to influence by the agencies that were involved with Astroworld. This is not an uncommon scenario in complex situations like this one,” wrote Adelman, whose organization was formed after the collapse of a stage killed seven people at the Indiana State Fair in 2011.
Adelman said private forensic analysis experts independently investigated the Indiana stage collapse, examining the stage roof engineering and crowd management.
“A good example of what I hope we see here,” Adelman said of the investigation in Houston.
Finner has defended how long it took for the concert to be called off after the first signs of trouble. The police chief said his department immediately notified concert organizers after noticing that attendees were “going down.” The event was called off 40 minutes later after discussions that included the fire department and park officials.
“You cannot just close when you’ve got 50,000 — over 50,000 — individuals, OK?” Finner said. “We have to worry about rioting — riots — when you have a group that’s that young.”
Peña said city officials limited the attendance to 50,000 even though the venue could have held 200,000 based on fire codes.
“It was the crowd control at the point of the stage that was the issue, especially as the crowd began to surge toward the stage,” Peña said.
Live Nation said in a statement that it is cooperating with local authorities “so that both the fans who attended and their families can get the answers they want and deserve, and we will address all legal matters at the appropriate time.”
County Judge Hidalgo tweeted on Saturday that she was “calling for an objective and independent investigation into what happened.” She also said her office was grateful for the work done by the police and fire departments.
“It may well be that this tragedy is the result of unpredictable events, of circumstances coming together that couldn’t possibly have been avoided,” Hidalgo said. “But until we determine that, I will ask the tough questions.”
Hidalgo’s office isn’t a law-enforcement agency and doesn’t have authority over criminal investigations.
___
Kunzelman reported from College Park, Maryland. Associated Press reporters Kimberlee Kruesi in Nashville and Jake Bleiberg in Dallas contributed to this report.
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen fears the metaverse
BRUSSELS — Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen warned Tuesday that the “metaverse,” the all-encompassing virtual reality world promised by the social media giant, will be addictive and rob people of yet more personal information while giving the embattled company another monopoly online.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Haugen said her former employer rushed to trumpet the metaverse because of the intense pressure it is facing after she revealed deep-seated problems at the company and energized legislative and regulatory efforts around the world to crack down on big tech companies.
“If you don’t like the conversation, you try to change the conversation,” the former product-manager-turned whistleblower said. The documents she has turned over to authorities and her testimony to lawmakers have drawn global attention for providing insight into what Facebook may have known about the damage its social media platforms can cause. She is in the midst of a series of appearances before European lawmakers and experts drawing up rules for social media companies.
Meta, the new name for the parent company of Facebook, denied it was trying to divert from the troubles it faces by pushing the metaverse. “This is not true. We have been working on this for a long time internally,” the company said in a statement.
It stressed that it’s working to responsibly build the metaverse — sort of the internet brought to life, or at least rendered in 3D. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has described it as a “virtual environment” you can go inside of — instead of just looking at on a screen — and refocused Facebook’s business model on it, including renaming the company Meta.
Launching that new brand, in fact, draws attention to the company, it said in a statement, adding that if it didn’t want the scrutiny it would have delayed or scrapped the launch altogether.
But the new focus on metaverse creates a whole new set of dangers, Haugen said. In “Snow Crash,” the 1992 the sci-fi novel that coined the phrase, “it was a thing that people used to numb themselves when their lives were horrible,” she said.
“So beyond the fact that these immersive environments are extremely addictive and they encourage people to unplug from the reality we actually live,” she said, “I’m also worried about it on the level of — the metaverse will require us to put many, many more sensors in our homes and our workplaces,” forcing users to relinquish more of their data and their privacy.
She said employees of companies that use the metaverse would have little option but to participate in the system or leave their jobs.
“If your employer decides they’re now a metaverse company, you have to give out way more personal data to a company that’s demonstrated that it lies whenever it is in its best interests,” she said.
And she cautioned the public not to expect more transparency.
“They’ve demonstrated with regard to Facebook that they can hide behind a wall. They keep making unforced errors, they keep making things that prioritize their own profits over our safety,” she said.
Haugen has said Facebook’s systems amplify online hate and extremism, fail to protect young people from harmful content and that the company lacks any incentive to fix the problems, in revelations that shed light on an internal crisis at the company that provides free services to 3 billion people.
To back up her allegations, she made a series of disclosures to the Securities and Exchange Commission that were also provided to Congress in redacted form by her legal team. The redacted versions received by Congress were obtained by a consortium of news organizations, including the AP.
In Tuesday’s interview, she expressed astonishment that the company would shift focus to a whole new realm while it is under such intense criticism about the areas where it is already working.
“They’re going to hire 10,000 engineers to work on video games when they haven’t actually gotten safety right on their main product,” Haugen said.
For that, she faulted Zuckerberg personally.
“So given that I see this pattern of choices where he prioritizes growth and expansion over making sure what he has is good, I think that is a failure of leadership,” she said.
The company denied that it’s putting profits over safety. “Yes, we’re a business and we make profit, but the idea that we do so at the expense of people’s safety or wellbeing misunderstands where our own commercial interests lie,” it said, adding that it plans to spend more than $5 billion in 2021 on safety and security and employs more than 40,000 people work on keeping users safe.
Zuckerberg has previously dismissed Haugen’s claims as a “coordinated effort” to paint a false picture of the company.
But officials in Washington and European capitals are taking her claims seriously. European Union lawmakers questioned her intensely Monday, before applauding her at the end of the 2 1/2 hour hearing.
The EU is drafting new digital rules for the 27-nation bloc that call for reining in big “digital gatekeepers,” requiring them to be more transparent about algorithms that determine what people see on their feeds and making them more accountable for the content on their platforms.
Facebook has said it largely supports regulations, with legislative efforts in the EU and United Kingdom much further along than those in the U.S.
Haugen has made stops in London and Berlin to speak to officials and lawmakers and spoke at a tech conference in Lisbon. She also will address French lawmakers in Paris on Wednesday.
Chan reported from London.
Denver weather: Mild temperatures downtown Tuesday as mountains see snowstorm
Temperatures dropped below freezing early Tuesday morning, accompanied by humidity over 90%. Still, Denver has not received any measurable snow this season, and the future forecast says snow is unlikely over the next several days. But snow won’t be hard to find if you venture outside the metro area.
❄️Snow, gusty winds, and slick travel develops west to east across the Colorado mountains tonight.
The I-25 Corridor and plains will remain dry, with gusty winds developing by Wednesday. #COwx pic.twitter.com/qplJsg4oFv
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) November 9, 2021
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, snow and gusty winds will develop in the high country tonight. Expect slick travel conditions where accumulations could reach six inches by morning. The plains will stay dry, and Denver should near 60 degrees. Increasing cloud cover and wind gusts over 15 mph are forecasted before temperatures dip to 40 degrees.
The wind is going to hang around into Wednesday, where gusts could reach 25 mph in Denver. The day should be sunny, with a high of 58 degrees. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop below freezing.
Thursday is expected to be very similar to Wednesday, with wind and temperatures in the mid-50s, but there’s a 20% chance of rain showers.
Temperatures should hang around the 60s this weekend.
Storied General Electric to split into 3 public companies
The storied American company General Electric will divide itself into three public companies focused on aviation, healthcare and energy.
The company, founded in 1892, has refashioned itself in recent years from the sprawling conglomerate created by Jack Welch in the 1980s to a much smaller and focused entity. It was heavily damaged by the financial crisis.
With its announcement Tuesday that it will spin off its healthcare business in early 2023 and its energy segment including renewable energy, power and digital operations in early 2024, General Electric may have signaled the end of the conglomerate era.
“By creating three industry-leading, global public companies, each can benefit from greater focus, tailored capital allocation, and strategic flexibility to drive long-term growth and value for customers, investors, and employee Chairman and CEO Lawrence Culp Jr. said in a prepared statement.
Culp will become non-executive chairman of the healthcare company. Peter Arduini will serve as president and CEO of GE Healthcare effective January 1, 2022. Scott Strazik will become CEO of the combined renewable energy, power, and digital business. Culp will lead the aviation business along with John Slattery, who will remain its CEO.
It will maintain a 19.9% stake in the healthcare unit.
Aviation is the most profitable part of GE’s business. The company produces jet engines, aerospace systems, replacement parts and maintenance services for commercial, executive and military aircraft including fighters, bombers, tankers and helicopters.
The company has spent years undoing its massive transformation under Jack Welch, an era of unbridled growth that gave birth to sprawling conglomerate in the 1980s and 1990s. From lightbulbs to appliances or healthcare to financial services, General Electric had a hand in it.
During the late-1990s boom, GE’s soaring stock price made it the most valuable company in the world. GE’s revenue grew nearly fivefold during Welch’s tenure, and the firm’s market capitalization increased 30-fold.
However, the financial crises of 2007-2008 revealed the how exposed GE was to risk, particularly through its financial division.
In 2015, GE announced a radical transformation of the company, vowing to shed billions in assets to better focus on the company’s industrial core, namely power, aviation, renewable energy and healthcare. That led to some tumult in leadership.
CEO Jeff Immelt replaced by John Flannery in 2017, who was ousted just a year later with Culp taking over and vowing a massive corporate transformation.
The company said Tuesday that it expects operational costs of approximately $2 billion related to the split, which will require board approval.
The Boston company also announced Tuesday that it expects to lower its debt by more than $75 billion by the end of the year.
Shares jumped more than 8% before the opening bell.
