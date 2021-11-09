News
Battle for wages rages in restaurant industry’s pandemic recovery
As the restaurant industry limps toward recovery, some lawmakers and eatery entrepreneurs see raising wages across the board as the only way to bounce back.
It’s a tipping point that’s all about keeping wait staff mixing killer cocktails and serving up hot specials.
“It makes business sense, as well as promoting equity,” said state Sen. Pat Jehlen, D-Somerville, who will present a bill that would raise minimum wage for tipped workers in a joint hearing later this month.
Servers and bartenders can make as low as $10 in hourly pay in Massachusetts, relying on tips from customers to boost their wages. But after weathering the height of the pandemic, countless restaurants around Boston remain understaffed.
“They can’t get enough workers because people are not willing anymore to work for below minimum wage, to live off food stamps while they serve people,” Jehlen said.
Rachel Miller Munzer, owner and CEO of Big Dipper Hospitality, said she and business partner John Kessen have struggled to staff their highly successful restaurants around Boston.
“The restaurant industry was ripped wide open during the pandemic,” said Munzer.
Big Dipper operates two locations of the high-end Jewish deli-style restaurant Mamaleh’s, as well as State Park in Cambridge. Before the pandemic they had about 130 employees. Over the last year, they’ve struggled to staff back up to 100 workers, and are still actively hiring.
Kessen called the process “horrible,” and both partners said they’re having trouble communicating that they’re now offering a $17 minimum wage, regardless of position in their company, before tips are even awarded.
Some restaurant workers are still hesitant to return to eateries while strains of coronavirus continue to transmit. And as pandemic guidelines gradually lifted, others have had to contend with incidents of verbal harassment and other poor treatment from customers.
“Our new wait system is helping the hiring process, but I don’t know that everyone has the confidence to go back into restaurants,” Kessen said.
Activist group One Fair Wage has partnered with restaurant workers and lawmakers state-by-state to advocate for bills like the one pushed by Jehlen. Seven states around the country have raised wages to a universal minimum standard, and advocates have posed the issue as nonpartisan, citing red states in that group.
“If Alaska can do this, Massachusetts can do this,” said Saru Jayaraman, president of One Fair Wage.
But the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, which reported in October 88% of restaurants around the state were still understaffed, said the current system doesn’t need change.
“Our servers, bartenders and employees generally like it because they feel they can get out of it what they put into. I rely what our people tell us. They say it’s not broken, don’t try to fix it,” said MRA president and CEO Bob Luz.
Luz said staffing woes are not unique to the restaurant industry, and stated that anecdotally, he’s heard many workers have begun going back into the business since the end of summer.
“We just don’t think there needs to be a law change,” he said.
Robbins: Joe Biden still taking jabs just for doing his job
For a guy who seems to be doing exactly what he was elected to do, Joe Biden finds himself under bitter attack. Most of the attacks are from people who simply want him to fail, but as last week’s poor performance by Democratic candidates showed, not all of them. The President’s approval ratings are curiously low inasmuch as since taking office his administration has substantially lifted the country out of the ditch it was in on Inauguration Day.
On Friday morning the Labor Department reported that the economy had added 531,000 jobs in October, bringing the number of jobs created during the first nine months of the Biden administration to 5.6 million. The unemployment rate, which had been 6.3% in January 2021, is now down to 4.6%. Biden’s American Rescue Plan, enacted in March, kept America afloat while his team pushed, pressed and prodded Americans to get vaccinated against the virus that has killed 775,000 Americans and severely damaged our economy. Despite the sneering and the disinformation from the predictable quarters, the number of Americans who are fully vaccinated is fast approaching 200 million.
Late Friday, Congress passed Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package, a long overdue public works program that is the largest of its kind since the Eisenhower presidency. It will likely soon be followed by a massive, historic bill that will address the dire need for clean energy, provide for universal preschool and expand efforts to combat child poverty.
You wouldn’t know this by listening to the thunder on the right, which has produced the customary inanity.
Folks who demand that the government dictate that women must give birth against their will denounce policies requiring COVID-19 vaccinations, invoking a heretofore unrecognized constitutional right to infect others with a deadly disease. Those born too late to sue George Washington to block him from ordering his troops to be inoculated against smallpox are trying to make up for it: Despite a long history of requiring Americans to be immunized before participating in certain activities, these newcomers to civil rights causes maintain that requiring Americans to protect their fellow Americans from a lethal virus is un-American.
Over in the Senate, noted civil libertarian Ted Cruz lectured Attorney General Merrill Garland that it is everyone’s God-given constitutional right to give the Nazi salute at school board meetings.
Then there are the cries that the president is to blame for disruptions in the global supply chain. These cries are mindless, but no matter: Mindlessness in defense of the conning of people is no vice. The factories that manufacture many of our products are located in countries that have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic, and many have been shuttered or limited in their output. Shipping containers have been scarce. Blaming this on Joe Biden is preposterous, but not any more preposterous than blaming it on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who had the nerve to take a short period of time away from the office to look after his newborn twins.
Fox News personality Tucker Carlson, always good for sixth grade-level wit, did not disappoint, mocking Buttigieg, who adopted the twins with his husband Chasten, for being gay. “Paternity leave, they call it?” Carlson smirked. “Trying to figure out how to breastfeed. No word on how that went.” Meanwhile, one of those infants just returned home after three weeks of urgent medical treatment, including time on a ventilator. No word on whether Carlson felt a moment’s remorse for his stupidity, or even grasped it.
The snarkiness has not been from the right alone. “Many who were sick of Trump chaos and ineptitude are now sick of Biden chaos and ineptitude,” grumped New York Times snarkmeister Maureen Dowd shortly before Friday’s jobs report and passage of Biden’s infrastructure bill. But if what has been achieved since Biden took office qualifies as chaos and ineptitude, here’s to more of it.
Jeff Robbins is a Boston lawyer and former U.S. delegate to the United Nations Human Rights Commission.
Patriots release offensive lineman hours ahead of Odell Beckham, Jarrett Stidham deadlines
The Patriots released offensive lineman James Ferentz on Monday, hours before key deadlines involving backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham and recently released wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Beckham, who’s presently on waivers, will be awarded to his new team Tuesday at 4 p.m. if he’s been claimed. If the former Browns wideout passes through unclaimed, he will become a free agent. The Patriots do not have enough cap space to claim Beckham and the reported $7.25 million left on his contract, though they are considered a potential landing spot if he becomes a free agent.
Pressed about Beckham during his weekly interview on WEEI, Pats coach Bill Belichick briefly spoke about the three-time Pro Bowler Monday morning.
“He’s a very talented player,” Belichick said. “Obviously, I’ve never coached him, so I don’t have any first-hand experience with that.”
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones also addressed the possibility of adding Beckham during his own WEEI appearance Monday.
“I think Odell is a great player. I definitely watched him growing up and stuff,” Jones said on Merloni & Fauria. “Obviously, that’s not my decision. But we’re open to whoever wants to come here and help us win. So, you’ll have to ask people with higher knowledge than me on that one. But we’re not opposed to it at all.”
If the Pats miss out on the Beckham sweepstakes, they could fill their open roster spot by activating Stidham off the Physically Unable to Perform list. Sitdham returned to practice on Oct. 20, which opened a three-week window for his activation that will close Wednesday. The third-year backup started the regular season on PUP after undergoing back surgery in late July.
Stidham returned to practice with defensive lineman Byron Cowart, who missed all of training camp, the preseason and the first half of the regular season on PUP. If neither player is activated, they will miss the remainder of the season.
On Monday, the Patriots also released two members of their practice squad: fullback Ben Mason and center Drake Jackson. Given Ferentz’s experience and value as a backup at all three interior positions, it’s expected he will re-sign to the practice squad if he passes through waivers.
Celtics Notebook: Jaylen Brown to miss one to two weeks with hamstring strain
As it turns out, Ime Udoka was prescient when he said Saturday night in Dallas that Jaylen Brown would likely miss one or two weeks with a strained right hamstring.
The approximate timeline was confirmed after the Celtics’ wing was examined back in Boston this past weekend.
“He’s gonna be out a week or two,” Udoka said. “He’ll be assessed, timeline looking like a week or two right now — hamstring strain. We’ll know more in a week or two, but right now he’s out for a week or two. That’s a broad timeline.”
Based on Brown’s past hamstring issues, the timeline could also be worse.
“I mentioned the history — he’s had it a few times. He knows his body pretty well, and he said it didn’t feel terrible but he did feel it,” said Udoka. “Obviously the tightness kept him out of the rest of the Miami game and (in Dallas), so it was something he had to get looked at. The strain showed a week or two, and he knew something. He was being overly cautious himself because of his past history.”
In the short term, the Celtics obviously have a major hole to fill.
“That’s definitely a big blow for our group. Jaylen, who’s playing so well, I feel like starting to get his legs underneath him and getting a good feel for everything,” said Al Horford. “And now, for us, we just kind of have to rally around it and this is going to give opportunities for other guys to step in and contribute a little more. You can’t replace a lot of the things that Jaylen can do, but we just have to figure it out as a group when these kind of things happen, and our team has to come more together as a group.”
About that Ben Simmons trade …
A league source disputed a published report on Monday that the Celtics were in discussions with Philadelphia concerning a trade for the Sixers’ disgruntled star, Ben Simmons — with Brown as the asking price.
“Nope. Untrue,” the source told the Herald, adding that the report’s genesis was clearly Darryl Morey, the Philadelphia general manager who continues to ask for a premium return as he attempts to unload Simmons.
“They’re trying to create a trade, so they’re leaking stuff like this,” said the source.
Simmons has yet to play this season after initially holding out of training camp and demanding a trade.
Horford the elder, or is it the older?
Rob Williams spoke glowingly of Horford’s impact during a talk with his teammates following last Monday’s crushing loss to Chicago. Horford told them to embrace everything that was happening — the mistakes included — and grow from it. Though Horford downplayed the moment, he admits that he sometimes gets portrayed as old in this setting despite being “only” 35.
“At the end of the day, I try to come in here, work hard, lead by example, treat everybody the right way, treat how I want to be treated,” he said. “And with that, anytime I need to say something or speak to them about anything, I feel like there’s that mutual respect. I respect them.
“Just because I’m older, doesn’t mean I have all the answers and sometimes, I’ll ask them questions and we’re learning from one another,” he said. “But you’re right, there’s definitely that gap. But it’s different. It just is. And that’s always trying to find common ground with our guys. But just the way that I approach it, I think, makes it easy for us to be able to have communication. And with Jayson (Tatum), it’s kind of the same way; with Rob, the same way that I think we have a good enough relationship that if I need to point something out or say something or show them something, I can do that.
“My wife she’s like, ‘I don’t understand this.’ Like, ‘Why is that a thing?’ For me, honestly, I’m kind of used to it because when I was 30 here, I feel like people were bringing it up like, ‘Oh, he’s 30!’ right and all this stuff. I play how I play, I feel really good. I know where I’m at. I know what I can do. And, yeah, I’m 35, but I feel as long as I’m putting in the work, I am putting in the work, I’m doing everything that I need to do, and I feel like I can keep playing at a high level. So, for me, that’s not, it is what it is.”
NBA two-minute report confirms Smart was fouled
Before he mistakenly, and intentionally, fouled Luka Doncic with 11.4 seconds left, stopping the clock and allowing the Mavericks to play for the Mavs star’s game-winning 3-pointer, Marcus Smart was upset by a non-call with 46.2 seconds left.
According to the NBA’s last two-minutes report, Smart was indeed fouled by Kristaps Porzingis while driving for a shot from the lane. The Celtics were in the bonus with the score tied, 104-104, and Smart should have gone to the line.
“Marcus drove it, to our credit he got fouled — last two-minute report said it should have been a foul — and would have put us in the bonus there,” said Udoka. “He got off the ball, Marcus drove Porzingis, so he actually made the right play.”
