Beacon Hill gives cold shoulder to Michelle Wu’s fare-free T idea for Boston

T riders hoping Mayor-elect Michelle Wu will make good on her campaign platform of delivering fare-free public transit should probably hold onto their CharlieCards with Beacon Hill leaders giving the proposal the cold shoulder.

“There’s no such thing as a free T,” Baker said over the weekend on WCVB’s “On the Record.” “There’s no such thing as a free lunch.”

Wu’s fare-free transit proposal would require buy-in from Beacon Hill, which would have to legislate subsidies to make up for the MBTA revenues derived via fares. In fiscal 2020, fares accounted for about one-third — or $694 million — of the transportation authority’s $2.08 billion in revenues.

Senate President Karen Spilka on Monday praised Wu’s “great ideas” during a Q&A with reporters following a legislative leadership meeting at the State House. But when it comes to the issue of a fare-free T, the Ashland Democrat said she “would like to have a discussion with her.”

Speaker of the House Ronald Mariano, a Quincy Democrat, pushed back on the proposal saying he’s “probably more concerned about the running of the MBTA right now than anything else” but said he’s “willing to talk” about Wu’s proposal.

A day earlier Gov. Charlie Baker dismissed the idea that became a common refrain for Wu on the campaign trail. Wu beat out challenger and fellow City Councilor-at large Annissa Essaibi-George to become the first woman and first person of color elected to run the city on Nov. 2. She takes office Nov. 16.

“Somebody’s going to have to come up with a lot of money from somebody, and I do think if the city of Boston is willing to pay to give free T to the residents of the city of Boston, that’s certainly worth the conversation, I suppose,” the Republican governor said Sunday.

But Baker drew the line at expecting residents who live outside greater Boston — particularly those on the Cape, the North Shore or in central or western Massachusetts — to ante up their tax dollars for Boston’s public transit.

“Why they should pay to give everybody in Boston a free ride does not make any sense to me,” Baker said.

The T’s main service network is rooted in Boston but serves dozens of communities in the region. A one-way subway ride costs $2.40.

Baker called the T’s fares “affordable and competitive” and cited a need to continue to invest in the transit system.

In June, the MBTA’s prior board voted to require staff to draft plans for a pilot program offering free or reduced fares to low-income riders. Baker in January vetoed language from a transportation bond bill that would have required the launch of a low-income fare program.

Boston Acting Mayor Kim Janey meanwhile during a radio appearance on GBH on Monday said she’d use her final eight days in office to extend a free fare program on the 28 bus — which runs from Mattapan Square to Roxbury’s Ruggles Station — through at least the end of the year in alignment with Wu’s priorities.

