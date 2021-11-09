News
Best of the West College Football Top 25: Jarek Broussard, CU Buffs finally look like what we’d expected them to be. But can they keep it up vs. Chip Kelly and mercurial UCLA?
Welcome back Jarek Broussard. Where ya been?
We kid, kid. Congrats. Last Saturday’s bonkers 37-34 overtime win over Oregon State was the game we’d been waiting to see out of the CU offense since — well, at least since Ed McCaffrey and the UNC Bears rolled into town for Week 1.
For the first time against an FBS opponent, the Buffs (3-6, 2-4 Pac-12) looked like the team folks had expected to see coming off last fall’s pandemic bowl berth. Relentless in the run game, physical up front.
CU gashed the favored Beavers for 222 yards on 44 carries. Broussard, the reigning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, hit the 100-yard mark on the ground for the first time this fall, finishing with 151 on 24 totes, including a 49-yard gallop in the fourth quarter.
And that last burst stuck out in more ways than one. To put that last number in perspective, it was just the second “explosive” run of 20 yards or more by Broussard over nine games this season. In six appearances during the 2020 season, the nimble Texan piled up seven “explosive” runs of 20 yards or more — at least one per game.
Hats off to No. 23 for breaking off chunk plays again. Hats off to CU offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini, who’s taken a lot of heat for weeks on end. Hats off to coach Karl Dorrell, for making a tough in-season call to can former offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue and then going back to the well. Hats off to the Buffs’ offensive line, which has its mojo back to the tune of 339 rushing yards while allowing only one sack, combined, over the last two games.
Now comes the tricky part: Building on that momentum during a trip to UCLA (5-4) this weekend.
The Bruins’ defense isn’t any great shakes — UCLA is giving up 28.2 points and nearly 400 yards game. But the guys from Westwood have been stingier than you’d expect in the box, and have allowed the fewest rushing yards per tilt (116.6) of any Pac-12 defense thus far. If the resurgent Buffs can flip that stat, they’ve got a chance to flip the 2021 season narrative, too.
Although you could call it a case of too little, too late. But given how the CU offense looked a month ago, better late than never.
The Buffs’ first league win in three weeks moved CU up to No. 20 in the latest Denver Post Best of the West College Football Top 25 poll. The rival Rams (3-6), who dropped a third straight game this past Saturday, at Wyoming, slipped from No. 18 in last week’s poll to No. 22 in the latest installment.
The Denver Post Best of the West College Football poll each Monday ranks the top 25 FBS programs from the Front Range to the Pacific Ocean, as culled from the Pac-12, the Mountain West and BYU.
Post columnist Sean Keeler (@SeanKeeler), Post deputy sports editor Matt Schubert (@MattDSchubert) and Post reporter Kyle Fredrickson (@KyleFredrickson) vote on the top 25.
The rest of the latest rankings follow, with in-state squads listed in bold:
THE DENVER POST BEST OF THE WEST TOP 25 POLL — NOV. 8
|School
|Previous
|Up next
|1. Oregon (8-1) *(3)
|1
|vs. Washington State
|2. BYU (8-2)
|4
|BYE
|3. Utah (6-3)
|3
|at Arizona
|4. Utah State (7-2)
|6
|at San Jose State
|5. San Diego State (8-1)
|7
|vs. Nevada
|6. Nevada (7-2)
|5
|at San Diego State
|▲7. Arizona State (6-3)
|14
|at Washington
|▼8. Fresno State (7-3)
|2
|vs. New Mexico
|9. Boise State (5-4)
|10
|vs. Wyoming, Fri.
|10. Washington State (5-4)
|7
|at Utah
|11. Air Force (6-3)
|9
|at Colorado State
|12. Oregon State (5-4)
|11
|vs. Stanford
|13. UCLA (5-4)
|12
|vs. Colorado
|14. Washington (4-5)
|13
|vs. Arizona
|15. USC (4-5)
|16
|at California
|16. Wyoming (5-4)
|22
|at Boise State, Fri.
|17. San Jose State (5-5)
|19
|vs. Utah State
|18. California (3-6)
|15
|vs. USC
|19. Stanford (3-6)
|17
|at Oregon State
|20. Colorado (3-6)
|23
|at UCLA
|21. Hawaii (4-6)
|21
|at UNLV
|22. Colorado State (3-6)
|18
|vs. Air Force
|23. Arizona (1-8)
|25
|vs. Utah
|24. New Mexico (3-6)
|20
|at Fresno State
|25. UNLV (1-8)
|24
|vs. Hawaii
*First-place votes in parenthesis
▲= Biggest climb of the week
▼= Biggest drop of the week
The next Best of the West poll will post Monday, Nov. 15.
Denver Hells Angels member shot with projectile sues over police use of force during 2019 raid
A Denver Hells Angels Motorcycle Club member who was arrested as part of a sweeping law enforcement action in 2019 filed a federal lawsuit last week over injuries he suffered when police executed the no-knock warrant at his Golden home.
A Jefferson County sheriff’s SWAT deputy shot Dustin “Dusty” Ullerich, 49, with a projectile that was meant to break the lock on his front door, according to a 2020 letter published by then-First Judicial District Attorney Peter Weir when he cleared the officer of wrongdoing.
Ullerich, who suffered serious injuries, claims in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court of Colorado on Wednesday that police should not have executed the warrant as an unannounced, “no-knock” operation, but rather by “simply walking up to the front door, knocking or ringing the doorbell.”
“Defendants adopted this extremely violent, unnecessary and dangerous tactical plan to damage plaintiff’s home and harass him,” the lawsuit reads. Ullerich has twice before successfully sued Denver police and other law enforcement over their treatment of him.
The tattoo shop owner was one of 14 men targeted in the Nov. 7, 2019, operation against the local Hells Angels club, which authorities consider to be an outlaw motorcycle gang. All over the Denver region at 4 a.m. that day, police officers used flash-bang grenades and door-blasting projectiles to execute 19 search warrants, seizing methamphetamine, cocaine, cash and firearms during the arrests.
The raids came after a five-month investigation into the motorcycle club that began when a former member agreed to cooperate with police and reveal the inner workings of the alleged criminal operation.
At Ullerich’s home, the SWAT team set off flash-bangs and shattered Ullerich’s windows as they approached, according to Weir’s letter. A team of officers tried to break in the front door with a battering ram — one officer shouted, “Sheriff’s office, search warrant, come to the door!” — but the door didn’t budge.
Jefferson County sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Brown then pulled out a short-barreled shotgun with special ammunition designed to break locks. As he pulled the trigger, however, Ullerich came to the door and opened it.
The blast hit Ullerich in the side, gouging a baseball-sized hole in his abdomen. His intestines bulged out through the hole, according to Weir’s letter. Ullerich was hospitalized, put into a coma and nearly died, according to the lawsuit he filed against Jefferson County, the cities of Golden, Aurora and Arvada, and 16 individual officers at the four departments.
Representatives for the three cities and the county did not immediately return requests for comment Monday or declined to comment. Ullerich’s attorney, Paul Fisher, did not return a request for comment.
Ullerich has no prior criminal history, the lawsuit says, and would have complied with an announced search warrant.
“Plaintiff would have responded to any reasonable request for an interview and peaceably submitted to the service of a search warrant on his home and place of business,” the complaint reads. “There was no basis to dispense with the general constitutional requirement of knock notice.”
Federal court documents paint a less peaceful picture of Ullerich. He is accused of helping other Hells Angels members kidnap and severely beat a man as they kicked the man out of the motorcycle club in July 2019.
Hells Angels members attacked the man, zip-tied his hands behind his back and brought him to Ullerich’s tattoo shop, Kool Kats Tattoo Parlor in Englewood, where Ullerich blacked out the man’s Hells Angels tattoos and threatened to kill the man if he ever snitched, investigators allege in court documents.
“This is done to instill fear and intimidation in the victim and warn other of the same result if they betray the Hells Angels,” a federal criminal complaint reads.
The man nevertheless went on to become an informant, and his account of being kidnapped, beaten and stabbed was corroborated by two other witnesses, according to federal court filings. Cell phone records and other physical evidence also support the informant’s account, court filings say, though defense attorneys for the club members questioned the informant’s credibility.
In a group chat viewed by investigators, Ullerich and other club members discussed searching for the man and on July 12, 2019, said they “got him” and were “bringing him to Dusty’s.” Ullerich responded that he was “setting up” and says the group should delete the chat, according to the federal complaint.
“We are putting to (sic) much faith in encryptions,” he wrote, according to the criminal complaint.
Of the 14 men targeted in the 2019 raids, seven are facing federal charges in connection with the kidnapping and criminal conspiracy, and four men are facing criminal charges in state court, according to court records.
One man, 43-year-old William Henderson, was killed on July 11, 2020. Another, 83-year-old William “Curly” Whitney, pleaded guilty to possessing an explosive and received a two-year deferred sentence. The charges against 76-year-old Michael Dire were dismissed, court records show.
Wednesday’s lawsuit is not the first time Ullerich and Hells Angels have sued police over their treatment. Ullerich was part of a group of Hells Angels who sued Denver in 2002 after 18 members of the group were thrown to the ground outside their headquarters and held for hours, even though police discovered no illegal activity. The city apologized and paid $50,000 to settle that lawsuit.
In 2007, Denver and Mountain View police apologized to the motorcycle club again and paid $14,000 after they held eight bikers at rifle-point without probable cause during a traffic stop. Ullerich was also part of that case.
And in September 2020, five Colorado police agencies paid another Hells Angels member $25,000 after a LaSalle police officer joked about shooting the man.
State’s attorney argues required ID to own guns in Illinois is unconstitutional
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – People living in Illinois need to have a Firearm Owners Identification card to legally own a gun or ammunition. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine is asking the Illinois State Supreme Court to strike down the FOID Act as unconstitutional.
Haine says that the law does not advance the public interest because it poses no practical deterrent to those who violate it.
“The FOID Act does not in fact advance public safety in Madison County and is an unconstitutional burden on peaceable Madison County citizens. Its public-interest justification exists only in theory, not in reality, ” states the Madison County State’s Attorney office.
A circuit court judge ruled in April that the Firearm Owners’ Identification Card requirement in state law, “makes criminals out of law-abiding citizens who are attempting to protect their lives within their own homes.”
In 2019 FOX 2 found that no law enforces the seizure of FOID cards and weapons. It is essentially an honor system.
Kiszla vs. O’Halloran: Does 10-7 record win AFC West and can the Broncos do it?
Kiz: There probably have been wilder and wackier Sundays in the NFL. But not many. Buffalo loses to the lowly Jaguars? And the Broncos trounce the Cowboys in Big D?] At the midway point of this NFL season, could Arizona really be the favorite to win the Super Bowl? Oh, my. And nothing is nuttier than the AFC West, where for the first time since the league adopted the division format, all four teams own five wins at this point on the football calendar. What the heck is going on here?
O’Halloran: I’ll throw in the Rams laying a home prime-time egg against Derrick Henry-less Tennessee (those second- and third-round picks they’re sending to the Broncos just got better!). Sunday was Exhibit 1,042,324 why I don’t bet on the NFL. What we’ve learned so far about the AFC West is that it’s mediocre, which means flawed teams have a puncher’s chance of making late-season noise. The Chiefs can’t stop anybody. The Raiders don’t have a coach or a top receiver. And the Chargers and Broncos have been streaky. It’s just how the suits at the NFL office like it. Everybody … is … in … it.
Kiz: The calculus of the AFC West has changed, primarily because Patrick Mahomes might not be the best quarterback in the division at the moment. With no dominant team, I think a 10-7 record could well win it. Folks chuckled last week when I asked if the Broncos could make the playoffs after the trade of linebacker Von Miller. But for the second game in a row, the Denver defense shut down a foe without the Vonster on the field. His trade was the best moment for the Broncos since Miller earned MVP kudos in Super Bowl 50.
O’Halloran: I’m with you on 10 wins winning the division, but the way these teams appear to be evenly matched, the AFC West may only get one playoff team. The Broncos and Kansas City have five division games remaining, the Raiders and Bolts have four apiece. This group may knock the stuffing out of each other, leaving one survivor for the playoffs. As for the Broncos, with departure (of Miller) comes opportunity (for others) and we saw Jonathon Cooper sack Dak Prescott twice on Sunday.
Kiz: In my book, the Chargers rank as the current favorites to win the West because Justin Herbert is the hottest quarterback in these parts. I don’t want to get ahead of myself and presume the Broncos will beat Philadelphia, because we just saw anything is possible in this league on any given Sunday. But should Denver get the W against the Eagles, then come off the bye week with a chance to improve its record to 7-4 at home against the Chargers, everybody in Broncos Country can legitimately make a Christmas wish for the team’s first division title since 2015.
O’Halloran: A look at the points scored/allowed rankings shows how tight the division is through nine weeks. Broncos 21st offense/second defense, Chiefs 13th/24th, Chargers 12th/23rd and Raiders 14th/15th. Kansas City has been underwhelming, but I’m not ready to sell my Mahomes stock until the Chiefs are under .500 entering December. The Raiders are trending downward so the Chargers and Broncos will slug it out for second place. That Nov. 28 game is gigantic for the Broncos for your stated reason. The road map to 10 wins: Beat Philadelphia, Detroit and Cincinnati at home and win two of the five division games.
