Big Bird, Age 6, Gets Vaccinated, Pushes Vaccines for Kids

Eminem, is that you? The rapper completely transformed his trademark look to play White Boy Rick in episode 7 of 50 Cent’s show.
Introducing White Boy Rick! In 50 Cent‘s new Starz series BMF, Eminem turned into basically an entirely different person to play White Boy Rick, and the photos of the transformation are epic. The pics — which 50 Cent, 46, posted to IG on Nov. 7 and can be seen HERE — show Eminem, 49, ditching his usual short blonde hair to sport a brunette bowl haircut for episode 7 of the show. He’s definitely not the Real Slim Shady now!
The new hairdo wasn’t the only change that Eminem did for this acting job. The “Lose Yourself” rapper also had a mustache in the images, which made him look older than he really is. Eminem also typical dresses in some pretty casual clothing, but as White Boy Rick he wore a fur coat (which looked mighty expensive, we may add) and a large gold chain around his neck.
In his caption, 50 Cent briefly took slammed Starz and said he was “disappointed” in the network after they apparently aired the episode early but then removed it. He then thanked Eminem for appearing in the show. “@eminem thank you for doing this for me,” 50 Cent said. “I love you bro, you know i’m rolling wit you till the wheels fall off.”
50 Cent is an executive producer for several Starz shows, including Power and its spinoffs. He produces and directs BMF, and was quite outspoke after episode 7 of the show — which the star said was his “best work” as a director ever — was leaked by the network a week early, but then taken down. “Starz is a shit show, they better sell it fast,” he wrote on Instagram on Nov. 7. “They put the f***ing BMF show on, then took it down. what network does that? They just ruined the anticipation of The episode i directed, I WORKED HARD ON THIS.”
A spokesperson for Starz later told The Hollywood Reporterthat the episode was leaked early due to a “technical glitch.” The spokesperson also said that the episode will be released again next Sunday, Nov. 14.
The former Alaskan governor’s middle daughter Willow revealed that she’s expecting a baby boy with her husband!
There’s a bun in the oven! Willow Bailey is almost halfway through her pregnancy with her third child with her husband Ricky Bailey. The 27-year-old is the third child and second daughter of 2008 vice presidential candidate and former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, 57. She revealed that she’s expecting in an Instagram video posted on Sunday November 7.
Willow revealed that she and Ricky are expecting with a clip of her showing off her baby bump, while she rocked a beautiful green, striped dress, and a flannel button-down over it. She also accessorized with a necklace with a gold charm in the middle of it. “Been keeping this guy a little bit of a secret – one more week and we’ll be half way with our BOY,” she wrote in the caption, along with a blue heart emoji. Willow shared the video, after sharing pictures on her story of a day spent with her twins and other family members. She’d shared a photo of herself holding here daughters hands as they walked, and she’d reposted a picture that her mom had taken with one of her daughters on her shoulders during a trip to the zoo.
The baby boy will be Willow’s third child, after she gave birth to twin girls Banks and Blaise in November 2019. Sarah also shared the pregnancy announcement video to her story, where she wrote “Blessings on your children, and their children, and their children…” The former governor also tagged Willow and Ricky. Willow’s older sister Bristol, 31, also reshared the video on her story. “Can’t wait for my sis’ baby BOY,” she wrote.
Willow is one of five children that the Sarah had with her ex-husband Todd, who filed for divorce in 2019. Other than Bristol and Willow, the exes also share an older son Track, 32, a younger daughter Piper, 20, and their youngest son Trig, 13. When Willow has her son, it’ll make the 2008 vice presidential candidate a grandmother for the sixth time. Other than her daughter’s twins, Sarah also has three grandchildren from Bristol: Tripp Easton Michtell Johnston, 12, Sailor Grace Meyer, 5, and Atlee Bay Meyer, 4.
Sean Meagher opened up about the earnings of Below Deck cast members during an interview last week.
As Captain Lee Rosbach addressed the topic of tips, and season seven’s Rhylee Gerber, on Twitter, Sean revealed the whopping amount of money he and his co-stars, aka his crew mates, have been paid over the years.
“I had junior stews on that boat, this is back in 2006, making like $200,000 a year,” Sean revealed to Showbiz Cheat Sheet on November 2. “And most of that was in tips. We killed it on that boat.”
“So that’s why when these guys talk about tips like I chuckle to myself because it’s like you guys don’t freaking know what real tips are,” he said.
According to Sean, the biggest tip he received was an impressive $82,000.
“Biggest tip I ever got was $82,000 for a 10-day charter that cost $150,000. Like if I don’t pull 20%, I did something wrong,” he explained.
During his own interview with the outlet in 2019, João Franco, of Below Deck: Mediterranean, said it was common to make around $45,000 per summer, with about 10 percent of that given in tips.
“Some cases even more,” he said.
As for Captain Lee, he has said that everyone on the boats receives tips, including the captains, and earlier this month, after a fan on Twitter wanted to know if Sean received a tip for season nine, even though he didn’t charter the entire trip, Captain Lee confirmed he received half of his.
“No he didn’t, I gave half of my tip to him. He earned it,” Lee explained.
“Everyone on board gets tipped even the crew of which there may be up to 3 get tipped. Everyone shares,” he also revealed.
Last year, amid Below Deck season eight, Captain Lee was asked if he receives any portion of the guests’ tips.
“I do indeed share,” Rosbach replied. “We all do, even the crew you don’t see.”
As for Rhylee Gerber, who was briefly seen on season seven, Captain Lee revealed why she was not tipped at the end of last month.
“Rhylee didn’t get a part of the tip because she wasn’t even on board a full 24 hrs of the charter,” he tweeted in response to a fan question. “Tanner got sick while working and I didn’t need him infecting everyone. I told her that n she still agreed to it, no one stood up for her more than I did. Won’t comment again on this.”
Rhylee previously voiced frustrations over the tip Tanner Sterback received, despite the fact that he hadn’t worked at all during one particular episode.
“I see the episode prior where Tanner’s out,” she said on the Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister podcast. “Because he has a severe case of diarrhea and is sent to his cabin. [Rosbach is] like, ‘Here’s a full cut of tips.’ Even he sat out the whole f-cking charter. And Tanner was like, ‘Oh no, I can’t accept it.’ And Lee says, ‘I wouldn’t have it any other way.’ Literally on f-cking camera.”
Below Deck season nine is currently airing on Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.