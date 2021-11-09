Celebrities
Billy Joel Shows Off Dramatic 50 Lb. Weight Loss At Madison Square Garden — Before & After Photos
Billy Joel showed off his 50 pound weight loss while in concert at Madison Square Garden in New York. See before and after photos of the Grammy winner.
Billy Joel returned to his pandemic-delayed residency at Madison Square Garden after he shed 50 pounds from back surgery. The 72-year-old Grammy winner looked slimmed down as he performed his greatest hits in New York on Friday, Nov. 5. The “Vienna” singer looked dapper in a navy suit, alternating between dazzling on the piano and singing on his feet.
The musician revealed he lost 50 pounds after undergoing back surgery earlier this year while on The Howard Stern Show on October 28, explaining to host Howard Stern that it wasn’t quite intentional, but he embraced it nonetheless. “I had back surgery early this year and the pain afterwards was so bad I lost my appetite,” he said. “I embraced that.”
“I said, ‘Okay, I won’t eat as much’ and I ate less and less and less and less and then there was just life aggravation and that tends to, you know, impact your appetite too,” the musician continued. While unintentional, Billy said he was happy with the results. “I had gotten kind of chunky,” he told Howard. “I was happy to lose the weight.”
In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2019 ahead of his 70th birthday, the music icon reflected on his health and getting older, as well as reaching the milestone of the big 70. “This is a Peter Pan kinda job. You start out, and you’re young, and you’re rockin’ and rollin’, and that’s what you do all your life,” Billy said. “You become a little myopic about how old you actually are.”
“I see pictures of myself at the Garden recently, and I go, ‘That don’t look right,’” he continued. “I got old, I lost my hair. I was never a matinee idol to begin with, and there I am onstage still doing the same job I was doing when I was 16.” While his peers have dyed their hair in an attempt to reclaim their youth, Billy said he has never been tempted to do the same.
“For me to try and look like a movie star would be ridiculous,” he said. “I’ve always been a schlubby-looking guy, and I ain’t about to change. Plastic surgery, wigs, I don’t know. It has nothing to do with music. It’s all about an image and look. I am 70 years old. I’ve never hidden my age, so why should I start now?”
Billy’s return to Madison Square Garden on Friday marked his first show since the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic halted his shows in February 2020. He described the return as a “homecoming” to the New York Daily News on November 5. “We’re kind of looking at it like a homecoming,” Billy said. “The Garden is our home. We haven’t played there for a long time and we miss it. They’re always great shows. The crowd is always great at the Garden.”
Celebrities
Camila Parker Bowles Can’t Stop Talking About Joe Biden’s ‘Long Fart’: It Was ‘Impossible To Ignore’
While at the global summit focused on reducing carbon emissions, Joe Biden passed some ‘impossible to ignore’ natural gas emissions of his own, throwing off Camilla Parker Bowles.
When Joe Biden, 78, and the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker Bowles, 74, made polite small talk last week during the COP26 summit in Glasgow, apparently the president broke wind, causing Camilla to be taken aback. “It was long and loud and impossible to ignore,” a source close to the Duchess told the Daily Mail on Nov. 6. “Camilla hasn’t stopped talking about it,” they added.
The President met with the Duchess at a reception on Monday at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum in the UK — an event that was also attended by Prince Charles, 72, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 57, and others.
The “long” flatulence moment came after the president was called out for dozing off during the COP26 summit opening remarks, a move that caused many of his political rivals to react. Former president Donald Trump, 75, has not yet made a comment about the incident, but he has thrown shade before, calling Biden “Sleepy Joe” and criticizing his golf skills in a video shared on Sept. 22. “You think Biden can hit a ball like that?” the 45th president asked onlookers during a round of golf.
Otherwise, at the reception after the convention, the president was social with other world leaders and notable faces, including Prince William, 39. According to the Daily Mail, Biden was “seen laughing and joking” with the Duke of Cambridge, putting his hand on his shoulder. He also apologized for the past president’s actions in taking the United States out of the Paris Climate accord, further stalling action toward alleviating climate change and preventing certain turmoil.
The summit was the 26th United Nations Climate Change conference, and brought together world leaders to push forth actions toward the goal of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.
Celebrities
Diane Keaton, 75, Makes Rare Appearance At LACMA’s Gala In Sequined Suit & Beret
Diane Keaton showed up looking just like her iconic character Annie Hall from the 1977 film of the same name when she attended LACMA’s Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, CA this past weekend.
Diane Keaton, 75, was a gorgeous sight to see during her latest public appearance! The actress was one of many best dressed stars to attend the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s 2021 Art + Film Gala on Nov. 6 and gave us nostalgic vibes with her outfit! She looked very similar to her character Annie Hall in the 1977 film of the same name when she wore a dark blue sequined blazer over a white button-down top and matching sequined pants as well as a black beret and heeled boots.
The talented beauty also added dark-framed glasses to her look and had her shoulder-length hair down as she smiled for photographers on the carpet of the event. She mingled with other celebs and looked as happy as could be to be there despite not often attending public events in recent years.
Before she wowed at LACMA, Diane made headlines for announcing her new project with Justin Bieber: a cameo in his music video for his song “Ghost.” She took to Instagram to share her excitement over the news with pics from the video and a sweet caption. “AM I DREAMING??? WHAT AN HONOR IT WAS TO WORK WITH JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS INCREDIBLE TEAM!!!” the caption read.
Earlier this year, Diane also got attention when she was spotted filming Mack & Rita in an outfit that showed off her fit figure. It included a loose white button-down top worn as a dress and thigh-high snakeskin heeled boots. She also rocked a long gray wig and glasses and although she looked quite different from how we’re used to seeing her, she still looked incredible!
She was also seen confidently wearing loose jeans, Converse sneakers, and a checkered button-down shirt later in the day, proving she can look great in just about any set of clothing. Diane is portraying the character of Aunt Rita alongside Once Upon A Time actress Elizabeth Lail, who will portray Mackenzie, in Mack & Rita, which is set to be released in 2022.
Celebrities
Dakota Johnson Rocks Bejeweled Crop Top With Satin Pants At LACMA’s Glam Gala — Photos
Dakota Johnson stunned in a Gucci bejeweled crop top and wide leg pants at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend.
Dakota Johnson looked like Hollywood glamour personified in Gucci at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday, Nov. 6. The actress, 32, stunned in a bejeweled crop top with a cinched belt and pale pink satin wide-leg pants on the dark turquoise carpet in Los Angeles over the weekend, finishing the look in silver platform heels that match her top and a dark pink lip color.
The tenth annual Art + Film Gala, presented by Gucci, honored artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley, as well as filmmaker Steven Spielberg. A number of notable figures from the art, film, fashion, and entertainment arrived at the museum to celebrate the honorees this year, including Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Salma Hayek, Awkwafina, and Serena Williams, among others. LACMA trustee Eva Chow and actor Leonardo DiCaprio co-chaired the event for the tenth consecutive year.
All proceeds from the annual gala go towards the museum’s initiative to “make film more central to the museum’s curatorial programming,” per LACMA, while also funding the museum’s larger mission, including exhibitions, acquisitions, and educational programming. George Lucas, Alfonso Cuarón, Guillermo del Toro, Martin Scorsese, and Quentin Tarantino are among some of the past gala honorees.
The glam gala comes a week after Dakota was spotted house hunting in Malibu with boyfriend Chris Martin and their friend Sean Penn ahead of Halloween on October 30. The trio were touring a beachfront property, with Dakota looking comfortable, casual, and stylish in a denim jacket with a sheepskin collar lining and some sunglasses. She finished the house hunting look with black tights and some white slides, purportedly Gucci.
The couple, who have been dating for about four years now, have been sparking engagement rumors since late 2020 after Dakota was spotted out with a ring on her marriage finger. While they’ve both remained publicly mum about the rumors, purchasing a home together appears to be a natural progression for the two. And were they ever to tie the knot, Dakota would have the seal of approval of the the Coldplay musician’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.
The exes famously consciously uncoupled in 2016 after 13 year of marriage. They share children Apple, 17, and Moses, 15, together. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in January 2020, Gwyneth said she adores Dakota. “I love her. I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional,” she said. “But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that.”
