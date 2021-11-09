Bitcoin
Bitcoin Breaks Above $68,000, Where Does It Go From Here?
Bitcoin has set a new record high of $68,571 in the early hours of Tuesday. The asset has been rallying for a while now and has reached multiple milestones since then. October had proven to be just what the doctor for the pioneer cryptocurrency as a number of bullish news saw the digital asset bound towards a new all-time high.
After hitting $67K in October, BTC had consolidated well below its record high for some time. However, this would not last. November came in with even better optics for the digital asset, leftover from its rally the previous month. With this, BTC had taken off on a slow but steady upward trend.
This trend finally paid off when the price of the asset spiked on Tuesday, sending the price of bitcoin above the $68,000 resistance point. The spike saw BTC gain over $2,000 in value, sending it to the mid-$68,000.
Buy Pressure Mounts On The Market
Even with the price of the digital asset so high, buy pressure has not let up in the market. Short-term (20-day average) indicators point towards a 100% buy pressure on the market. This is going against the grain when it comes to bull markets where the asset hits a new all-time high. Usually, the arrival of a record high will signal sell pressure in the market as investors try to claim gains from their holdings but this is not the case.
BTC hits new all-time high | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
On the medium term (50-day average), indicators remain identical to the short-term. The market is under 100% buy pressure in the medium, as the average volume sits at 44,143. Long-term (100-day average) however balances between buying and selling. With all pointing to an 88% buy average across the three terms. Spelling immense buy pressure in the market.
These point to further upside being expected in the value of the asset. Bitcoin has now dropped down below its ATH, falling to the $67,000 territory. Nevertheless, the correction points to BTC finding a landing point for another bounce upward.
Further Indicators For Bitcoin
The short term is looking incredibly bullish for bitcoin. The digital asset continues to trade well above the 100 and 200-day moving average. These indicators point to the rally being in full bloom. Analysts have put the price of BTC at $100,000 by the end of the year and if the market continues on this trend, then the asset may end up beating this before then.
Market sentiment has also never been better. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index shows that the market is now deep in “Extreme Greed” territory. As investors rush into the market to get a piece of the action, it will only work to further push the price of BTC up, although major resistance is expected at $68,250.
Featured image from Medium, chart from TradingView.com
Exciting News for The Boost DeFi Community
Developers of BoostSwap, the Boost ecosystem’s smooth, user-friendly swap and their popular native token Boost Coin have reached another huge milestone. As the Boost community awaits the release of their highly anticipated Boost DeFi app in mid-November, the Boost ecosystem recently announced their alliance with a major crypto hedge fund, NZT Capital. NZT Capital is a crypto-catalyst company composed of a team of leaders of innovative sectors in Latin America that acknowledge the massive potential in blockchain technology. NZT Capital has committed to monthly injections and will help the Boost community to continue to soar to the top. The NZT Capital team in collaboration with Boost’s team of blockchain experts is monumental.
The awaited Boost DeFi app will be officially launched in mid-November but is currently available to download for iOS and Android. Within the first 24 hours of being available, the app was downloaded over 11k times. Meanwhile, Boost’s exchange BoostSwap and free limit orders are currently live. Conveniently, BoostSwap is embedded directly into the Boost DeFi app. Additionally, users can look forward to other financial tools such as as a portfolio tracker feature called BoostFolio where users can connect their wallets, BoostCharts, BoostFarming, BoostTools which is comparable to DexTools, a chat feature, education tab and a news tab with the most current information from major crypto outlets.
Presently, Boost Coin has over 8k holders and their numbers are increasing by the hour, especially as Boost DeFi gets closer to completion. Analysts are forecasting that Boost Coin will reach $1 upon the app’s functionary release. The Boost community is buzzing with anticipation for Boost DeFi’s drop and the hedge fund partnership with NZT Capital. The energy and excitement are contagious. Across Instagram and Twitter, observers can find supporters and celebrities tagging Boost and congratulating them on their benchmarks.
Celebrities like rapper Jadakiss and YouTuber and singer Candela Diaz have been seen raving about Boost Coin and the future of Boost on Instagram.
This is truly only the beginning for the Boost community. The combination of a strong community-base, expert development team and strategic partnerships is paving the way for a promising future for the Boost ecosystem. The completion of the Boost DeFi app will be the cohesive piece to the puzzle, tying together all of Boost’s financial tools in one convenient place. Although it is still early, things are moving fast. Don’t miss out. Make sure to keep up with Boost on social media for new developments, giveaways and more.
TA: Ethereum Extends Rally, Why ETH Could Rally Further Above $5K
Ethereum extended rally and traded to a new all-time high above $4,800 against the US Dollar. ETH could continue to rise above $4,900 and $5,000 in the near term.
- Ethereum gained pace above the $4,650 and $4,750 resistance levels.
- The price is now trading above $4,750 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $4,780 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could extend its rally above the $4,850 resistance in the near term.
Ethereum Price Aims More Upsides
Ethereum started a fresh increase above the $4,550 and $4,600 resistance levels. ETH gained pace above the $4,650 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The price even climbed above $4,750 and traded to a new all-time high. It traded as high as $4,822 and is currently consolidating gains. It is now trading well above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $4,577 swing low to $4,822 high.
It is also trading well above $4,750 and the 100 hourly SMA. Besides, there is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $4,780 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $4,820 level. The next major resistance is near the $4,850 level. A break above the $4,850 level may possibly spark a fresh rally. The next key resistance is near the $5,000 level. Any more gains could lead the price towards the $5,200 level in the near term.
Dips Supported in ETH?
If ethereum fails to climb above the $4,820 and $4,850 resistance levels, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $4,800 level and the trend line.
The first major support is near the $4,750 level. The next major support is also near the $4,700 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $4,577 swing low to $4,822 high. Any more downsides could lead the price towards the $4,620 support and the 100 hourly SMA. The next major support for the bulls is near the $4,550 level.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is slowly losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 60 level.
Major Support Level – $4,650
Major Resistance Level – $4,850
Bitcoin Rallies To New ATH, Why BTC Could Surge Further
Bitcoin price started a fresh rally above $67,000 against the US Dollar. BTC could accelerate higher and it might even test the $70,000 level.
- Bitcoin started a fresh increase above the $65,500 and $67,500 resistance levels.
- The price is now trading above $67,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bullish trend line forming with support near $65,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could accelerate further higher towards the $70,000 and $72,000 levels.
Bitcoin Price Extends Rally
Bitcoin price remained stable above the $65,000 support zone. BTC extended its rally above the $65,500 and $66,000 resistance levels. The price even surged above the $67,000 level.
Finally, the price pumped above the $68,000 and traded to a new all-time high at $68,495. It is now trading above $67,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It is also consolidating gains above the $68,000 level.
An initial support is near the $68,000 level. Bitcoin is also trading well above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $65,200 swing low to $68,495 high. Besides, there is a major bullish trend line forming with support near $65,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $68,500 level. The first major resistance is near the $69,000 level. A clear break above $69,000 resistance may possibly call open the doors for a move towards the USD $70,000 level.
The next major resistance sits near the $70,120 level. Any more gains might lead the price towards the $72,000 level.
Dips Limited in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $69,000 resistance zone, it could start a fresh downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $68,000 level.
The first major support is now forming near the $67,700 level. Any more losses may possibly push the price towards the $66,850 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $65,200 swing low to $68,495 high. The next major support is near the $66,500 level.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now in the overbought zone.
Major Support Levels – $68,000, followed by $67,700.
Major Resistance Levels – $68,500, $69,000 and $70,000.
