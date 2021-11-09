Bitcoin Cemented At $60K? Why It Could Smash All Resistance

- Squid Game, hosted on a decentralized financial exchange.
- Changpeng Zhao also addressed the latest stock market probe reports.
In terms of daily trading volume, Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world. Binance began as a cryptocurrency exchange in 2017. It has now surpassed all other participants in the $2.6 trillion cryptocurrency industry. In addition to several cryptocurrency exchanges and numerous currencies, the Binance ecosystem includes the Trust Wallet and its TWT token, a Token Launchpad, and more.
Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, was invited to speak on the Bloomberg live broadcast. Zhao didn’t only mention Bitcoin; he also spoke about altcoins, GameFi, NFTs, and even the Squid Game token, among other things. Zhao believes that the crypto sector will continue to grow endlessly as long as new products, produced.
The Squid Game inspired Zhao, and he referenced the SQUID coin, whose value surged and then plummeted in a matter of minutes, placing investors in a difficult position. The individual behind this token is said to have taken the money and fled. Squid Game hosted on a decentralized financial exchange that CZ had no control over, but it could relocate. He said that they were on the lookout for the perpetrator of the scam.
Stock Market Probe Reports
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao also addressed the latest stock market probe reports. The stock market is not under investigation, as depicted by the news of United States media. Zhao further added, executives from the stock exchanges have spoken with regulators in each country. Finally, about GameFi regarding investments in the NFTs and fan tokens sectors.