Celebrities
Britney Spears Calls Week Ahead ‘Very Interesting’ Ahead Of New Conservatorship Hearing: I’m ‘Praying’
Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a hopeful message that also revealed she’s ‘said things out of anger,’ just four days before her next conservatorship hearing.
Britney Spears, 39, is preparing for her next conservatorship hearing, which is set to take place on Nov. 12, with a lot of prayer. The singer shared a new message to Instagram on Nov. 8 that let her fans know she’s “only human” and is looking forward to this “very interesting” week. She also apologized for her anger in the past.
“This week is gonna be very interesting for me 🤭 !!! I haven’t prayed for something more in my life 🙏🏼 !!!” her caption for a photo of one of her favorite pieces of artwork read. “I know I’ve said some things on my Insta out of anger and I’m sorry but I’m only human … and I believe you’d feel the same way if you were me 🤷🏼♀️ !!! Anyway it’s a new day ☀️ and I can’t say I’m never going to complain again … cuz who knows 💁🏼♀️ !!! God bless you all and have a great day 🤍 !!! Art by #HansZatzka”
Once Britney shared the post, her fans took to the comments section to write sweet responses. “So excited for you ❤️❤️,” one fan wrote while another exclaimed, “WE LOVE YOU!!!! WE SUPPORT YOU!! 🌹🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 xox xox xox.” A third encouraged her to “Vent away lady. You deserve to speak your mind” and a fourth congratulated her.
Britney’s next hearing could mark the ending of her years-long conservatorship. She has been speaking her mind on social media in recent posts, especially about her family, including her mom Lynne Spears, who made headlines for requesting that her attorneys be paid for by Britney’s estate since they were involved in her conservatorship case. A now-deleted post revealed her feelings about her mom’s actions.
“Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!” she wrote in the post. I will never get those years back. She secretly ruined my life.”
A previous source told us that Britney has been emotional in recent days because of the upcoming conservatorship hearing in which a judge could decided to terminate the 13-years long arrangement. “Britney is beside herself and broke down in tears of joy because she now knows with no hesitation that she is getting her life back,” the source EXCLUSIVELY said to HollywoodLife.
Celebrities
Kendall Jenner Says She’s ‘Truly Broken’ After Attending Travis Scott’s Concert That Left 8 Dead
Kendall Jenner released a statement after attending the Astroworld Festival that left eight people dead and over 300 injured after a crowd surge.
Kendall Jenner released a statement after eight people died and more than 300 were injured at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Texas. The 26-year-old model — who attended day one of the now-canceled event with sister Kylie Jenner and niece Stormi, 3, on Friday, Nov. 5. — said she was “truly broken” following the deadly crowd surge at NRG Park in Houston on Instagram Story.
In the statement shared on Monday, Nov. 8, Kendall said she was “still at a loss for words” over what happened. “I’m truly broken for the families that have lost loved ones and my prayers go out to everyone involved,” she wrote. “Sending everyone who has been affected all of my love and wishing them strength during this incredibly devastating and sensitive time.”
At around 9:30 p.m. local time on Friday, chaos erupted when Travis took the stage for his set. The crowd, consisting of roughly 50,000 people, began to press up against the stage, resulting in a deadly stampede as attendees were pushed to the ground. “As soon as he jumped out on the stage, it was like an energy took over and everything went haywire,” concertgoer Niaara Goods recounted to AP. “All of a sudden, your ribs are being crushed. You have someone’s arm in your neck. You’re trying to breathe, but you can’t.”
Eight people were confirmed dead. The ages of the victims range from between 14 and 27. About 25 were hospitalized. Following the tragedy, social media footage emerged of ignored concert attendees attempting to stop the show and alerting security and camera crews of the death. A series of lawsuits have since been filed against Travis, Live Nation, and other companies affiliated with the event.
One hurt attendee, Manuel Souza, has sued for $1 million, calling what unfolded a “horrible — yet predictable and preventable — tragedy,” according to court documents obtained by HollywoodLife. Souza claimed he suffered “serious bodily injuries when the uncontrolled crowd at the concert knocked him to the ground and trampled him.” The lawsuit also pointed to dangerous incidents that have occurred at past concerts put on by the rapper, who has a history of criminal charges for “reckless” behavior at past shows.
In 2015 at Chicago’s Lollapalooza, he encouraged fans to climb over security barricades and rush the stage. For that, he pleaded guilty to reckless conduct charges and was sentenced to a year of court supervision. In 2017, Travis was charged yet again for inciting a riot at his show at the Arkansas Music Pavilion in Arkansas; he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Following Friday’s chaos, Travis said he was “devastated” in a Twitter statement.
“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” he wrote. “My prayers go out to the families all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support.”
Celebrities
Stevie J Files For Divorce From Faith Evans After Only 3 Years Of Marriage — Report
Stevie J has filed for divorce from wife Faith Evans. The pair, who’ve had their share of issues during their relationship, have called it quits after three years of marriage.
Stevie J, 50, has decided to call it quits with Faith Evans, 48, after three years of marriage. The record producer filed for divorce at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday, Nov. 8, according to online records, per TMZ. The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2018, surprising their friends and family with the intimate ceremony that was initiated in their hotel room.
Stevie and Faith are longtime friends who met in the ’90s. “I’ve known her for like 25 years,” Stevie said in an interview on The Breakfast Club in 2016. “We was like family and then as years progressed, we just began to hang out more [and] talk more.”
They went public with their relationship in 2016 but temporarily broke things off in 2017. Faith revealed in April during OWN’s Behind Every Man series that she initially broke things off with Stevie due to his unresolved baggage with ex Joseline Hernandez, 35. “I wasn’t quite sure whether or not he was still involved with his ex, so when you told me you guys weren’t together, and then shortly thereafter, finding out that you still kind of were, I think that’s probably when I stepped away,” she said on the program. “Because I’m not a man stealer, a homewrecker.”
After that brief hiccup in their relationship timeline, the pair finally made things official in 2018 with that intimate Vegas ceremony and things seemed to be going swimmingly, considering their public displays of, well, appreciation — like when Stevie got Faith’s face tattooed on his midsection in August 2020.
It hasn’t always been a love fest with the couple, however, as they’ve had their share of hardships throughout their time together. Fans began to wonder if things were on the rocks when both unfollowed each other on social media in 2019. Both Stevie and Faith insisted there was no “trouble in paradise” when pressed by TMZ, playing coy about speculation.
Faith was also arrested in May 2020 for domestic violence charges against her estranged husband when police showed up to their LA residence after a heated argument to find visible marks and scratches on Stevie’s face, reported TMZ. The charges, however, were later dropped when Stevie declined to testify against Faith for allegedly attacking him.
Celebrities
Demi Lovato Debuts New ‘Demi Wand’ Sex Toy: ‘We Are All Deserving Of Orgasms’
Demi Lovato took to social media to introduce Bellesa Boutique’s the ‘Demi Wand,’ which they created to help their fans take their ‘sexual relationship to the next level.’
Demi Lovato, 29, is trying to “take the stigma away from pleasure” by releasing their own sex toy. The singer shared a gorgeous photo of them holding the new product in its case to both Twitter and Instagram, and added a caption that introduced the toy, which is called the Demi Wand and only available at Bellesa Boutique, and gave their reason for creating it.
Introducing the Demi Wand! 🤍 I wanted to create my own sex toy to take the stigma away from pleasure, and to take your sexual relationship to the next level. https://t.co/4r3UUEY7Ge
Available exclusively at @bellesaco pic.twitter.com/C9HUtI06nz
— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) November 8, 2021
“Introducing the Demi Wand! 🤍 I wanted to create my own sex toy to take the stigma away from pleasure, and to take your sexual relationship to the next level. Link in @bellesaco’s bio. Available exclusively at Bellesa Boutique,” the caption read.
It didn’t take long for their fans to respond to the post with supportive words and excitement. “queen of self care,” one fan wrote while another called the product “great.” A third wrote, “Didn’t see this coming but I love that it has happened. Demi out here eliminating yet another stigma. Such a groundbreaker. Love it” while others shared heart and smiling emojis.
Demi’s sex toy is described as “the first of its kind” with eight vibration modes and and its own carrying case, which “fits right in your bag,” according to the Bellesa Boutique’s website. There was also a statement from Demi included on the product’s purchase page.
“There is nothing more empowering than taking your pleasure into your own hands,” the statement read. “We have spent far too long pretending we are not sexual beings – it’s time for us to put this stigma to rest. We are all deserving of pleasure. We are all deserving of orgasms.”
Demi’s exciting new product comes just six months after they came out as non-binary and is now using them/they pronouns. “I want to take this moment to share something very personal with you,” they said on the first episode of their new podcast, 4D, which dropped on May 20. “Over the past year and a half, I have been doing some healing and self-reflective work, and through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I’ll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them.”
The announcement brought on a lot of support and love from their fans and has inspired them to be themselves and go by what they feel they are.
