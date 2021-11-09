Connect with us

Broncos guard Graham Glasgow “out for a while” with ankle fracture, tackle Bobby Massie sidelined too

Published

1 min ago

on

Broncos guard Graham Glasgow "out for a while" with ankle fracture, tackle Bobby Massie sidelined too
The Broncos won the game Sunday, 30-16 over the Dallas Cowboys, but flew home with a significant list of injuries.

During his news conference Monday morning, coach Vic Fangio provided the following updates:

Right tackle Bobby Massie (ankle): “He’ll miss a game or two.”

Massie was the game’s first injury, when left tackle Calvin Anderson blocked defensive end Dorance Armstrong to the ground and right into the back of Massie’s left leg. Massie was replaced by Cam Fleming.

Right guard Graham Glasgow (ankle): “He’ll be out for a while… I think (it’s a fracture).”

Glasgow was injured on the final play of the first half when Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory was engaged with center Lloyd Cushenberry and blocked Cushenberry into the back of Glasgow’s left leg. Glasgow was replaced by rookie Quinn Meinerz.

‘I love you, St. Louis’ Matt Carpenter’s emotional farewell for Cardinals fans

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 9, 2021

By

'I love you, St. Louis' Matt Carpenter's emotional farewell for Cardinals fans
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Matt Carpenter, 35, is saying goodbye to his team in a power video posted to social media by the Players’ Tribune. The emotional message to fans shares his gratitude for the opportunity to be a Cardinal player. The love note spans everything from the salsa to the batter’s box.

Last week the Cardinals declined 2022 options on infielder Matt Carpenter and pitcher Carlos Martinez. They were on the team’s last World Series team.

After parts of 11 seasons in St. Louis, Carpenter is among the franchise’s top 25 players in most offensive categories, including 6th all-time in walks (699).

The Cardinals signed Carpenter to a two year, $39 million deal in 2019, after he produced an MVP-vote worthy 36 home run campaign in 2018 that included a team-record six straight games with round-trippers.

Carpenter first saw action in six big league games in 2011, the last season the Cardinals won the World Series trophy. His first full season in 2012 saw him garner a top 6 finish in NL Rookie of the Year balloting.

“Thanks for always treating me the same way you treat Adam Wainwright and Yadi. Respect and humility. Learned a ton from you,” tweets former Cardinal pitcher Rob Kaminsky.

“One of the best teammates and Cardinals to ever wear the Birds on the Bat. Chill bumps watching this one,” tweets pitcher Adam Wainwright.

Read a transcript of the video here:

“There’s something about home plate at Busch Stadium. It might look like another batter’s box to you. But It’s different, man. It really is.

When I was up to bat I could feel the rhythm of the park. The heartbeat of a baseball city. On a fall night with 45,000 in the stands, I could feel all of Cardinal Nation right there underneath my cleats and in my chest. I could close my eyes and see all of the greats who put on this jersey before me. I cherished that feeling all the way until the end.

But, the end is here. Goodbyes can be hard especially when you’re leaving so much behind. If it weren’t for the Cardinals organization if it weren’t for St. Louis, my baseball career probably would have ended 12 years ago on a college field in Austin, Texas. But, the Cards saw me and they saw something in me. And for that, I’m forever grateful. This city, this club, my teammates, Thank you.

All I’ve wanted to do in my ten years is give you my best because it is a privilege to wear the birds on the bat. I’ve always wanted to represent this community in a way that made you proud. I hope I did that. Cardinal Nation, the love you showed, not only in St. Louis but wherever we went was incredible. Y’all are unmatched.

I knew the end might be coming and I wanted to feel every last moment I had as a Card. We shared it all together. The postseason, the curtain calls, the walk-offs. We even shared the salsa and I’ll remember all of it. But mostly, I’ll remember the feeling I had every time I put on the Cardinal jersey, gratitude. I love you St. Louis.”

Matt Carpenter

St. Louis County still waiting for shipment of child-size COVID vaccines

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 8, 2021

By

St. Louis County still waiting for shipment of child-size COVID vaccines
CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Department of Health is waiting for a shipment of child-size COVID vaccines. They are expecting another 3,300 later this week.

Once they arrive, appointments with the county will open on ReviveSTL.com. The site will also allow you to make appointments at pharmacies and other locations that have availability.

Pediatric COVID vaccine doses differ slightly from those for adults. They are a little smaller and contain a different buffer. Smaller needles will be used, it is still a two-shot regiment with the shots being given three weeks apart. ​15 million child-sized doses of the Pfizer vaccine are already being shipped across the country.

The St. Louis County Department of Health is also planning partnerships with schools to set up vaccine clinics as supply increases. Vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 should be available at four different library branches as well as at the three permanent St. Louis County Health Department centers.

Vaccine supply for patients 12 and older was not affected and vaccination appointments are available for all other age groups.

Fatal head-on collision closes Muegge Road in St. Charles

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 8, 2021

By

Fatal head-on collision closes Muegge Road in St. Charles
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A serious head-on crash closed Muegge Road near Cutright Lane this morning. One driver died in the crash at around 7:00 am. The second driver is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The road is expected to be closed while crews work to clear the scene. Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX Helicopter was over the area.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. Investigators are still notifying their next of kin.

Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.

