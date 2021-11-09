Connect with us

Broncos Mailbag: How was pass rush so effective with Von Miller traded, Malik Reed injured?

1 min ago

Broncos Mailbag: How was pass rush so effective with Von Miller traded, Malik Reed injured?
Denver Post Broncos writer Ryan O’Halloran posts his Broncos Mailbag periodically during the season. Submit questions to Ryan here.

Was Sunday more of a Broncos win or a dismal failure by the Cowboys? I say the latter. The Broncos made some good plays but this was a classic trap game for Dallas. Thought they would cruise to a win vs. a bad Bronco team and mentally took the week off. What say you?
— Bill, Parker

Here’s the thing about a trap game: It has to do with a team’s next opponent and not that day’s opponent. If Dallas was, say, playing Kansas City or Green Bay or the Rams next week, then I would say the Cowboys got “trapped” and overlooked the Broncos. But Dallas hosts Atlanta next so that rationale doesn’t fly for me.

To your initial question, both things can be right. Everything the Broncos did (except for the special teams) went right. They planned well, coached well and played well to the tune of a 30-0 lead on their way to a 30-16 win. On the flip side, the Cowboys were sleepy and never woke up. Every team has a clunker where a combination of factors lead to a loss.

Arizona jettisoned Josh Rosen and then found Kyler Murray. The Broncos jettisoned Paxton Lynch and then passed on Josh Allen. And they took KJ Hamler and passed on Trevon Diggs. Of course, one could go on forever. Question is, how many more years until we’re out from under the long, dark shadow of John Elway? I’m thinking four or five.
— Scott Newell, Denver

Interesting topic: What kind of situation did George Paton inherit and how long will it take for him to fix it? This isn’t a one-year fix, that’s for sure, but it shouldn’t be a four-year ordeal, either.

Reviewing your examples, you hit on the Cardinals — they gave up on Rosen after one year and drafted Murray first overall. The Broncos had already given up on Lynch (even though he was still on the roster) when they passed on Allen in 2018. And the Hamler pick will always be interesting to dissect because it came a day after the Broncos drafted Jerry Jeudy.

Circling back to your timeline. Paton faces big decisions on draft picks he didn’t select, chiefly receiver Courtland Sutton, left guard Dalton Risner and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb. He has already picked up Chubb’s 2022 contract option.

Ryan, can you explain that blocked punt play where we somehow ended up with the ball back?
— Ron, Lakewood

I have to admit, I didn’t know what was going on when the play happened on Sunday and I’m not alone.

The Cowboys, thanks to a completely unblocked player up the middle (how does that happen?) blocked Sam Martin’s punt. The deflected football traveled past the line of scrimmage. Dallas’ Nashon Wright tried to corral it, but it went through his hands and was picked up by the Broncos’ Jonas Griffith.

According to the rule, because Wright touched the football and it was beyond the line, it’s a free ball for the Broncos to recover and start a new drive.

Coach Vic Fangio said after the game he had seen that play before. I hadn’t.

Where was this offense the last few weeks? It’s like the passing game miraculously opened up because we committed to a running game. Crazy right? Not like it’s Football 101 or anything. Do you see a stronger commitment to the run game moving forward? With our receivers starting to get healthy, can we expect an offense to consistently score 25-plus points the rest of the way?
— David, Highlands Ranch

Let’s narrow down to the offense that appeared on Sunday against Dallas. They scored a season-high 30 points and gained 407 yards (third-most this year). The key factors in the win and why fans might have the right to be encouraged moving forward.

Running game commitment. Part of running the football is having plays that gain no yards, but you need stick with it. The Broncos stuck with it and it obviously helped to have such a big lead. They didn’t attempt a pass in the final 11 minutes.

Jerry Jeudy’s return. Jeudy missed six games with a high ankle sprain. He looked good against Washington and better against Dallas. His presence opens things up for Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick.

Play-calling. I’ll imagine this conversation last week between coach Vic Fangio and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur: “Pat, I want you to try a few of these things because they stress any defensive I’ve coached.” Maybe that is the reason why Shurmur introduced quick passes to Jeudy.

No Von Miller. No Bradley Chubb. No Malik Reed. Yet we still had a strong pass rush that seemed to flummox Dak Prescott. Is this just a case of a bunch of young guys taking advantage of their opportunities? I’m excited to see more of Jonathon Cooper. He looks like the real deal.
— Miles, Parker

In two games minus Miller — he was inactive against Washington and then traded — the Broncos have eight sacks. Reed (hip) missed the Cowboys game, but the Broncos are getting contributions from Cooper (two sacks on Sunday) and Stephen Weatherly (one sack against Washington).

I will also give credit where it’s due and that’s the defensive line. Shelby Harris and Dre’Mont Jones have created more pressure on the quarterbacks the last two games, which forces them out of the pocket and into risky throws or simple throwaways.

Cooper may end up being one of this year’s draft steals.

'Overwatch' Rookie of the Year Kim 'Alarm' Kyeong-Bo passes away at age 20

11 mins ago

November 9, 2021

“Overwatch” esports player and Philadelphia Fusion member Kim “Alarm” Kyeong-Bo has passed away at the age of 20.

Devastating loss: The details of Kim’s death have not been released, but the news comes as Fusion announced last month that the 20-year-old would make a comeback in 2022.

  • “We are devastated and heartbroken to hear about Kim ‘Alarm’ Kyeong-Bo’s passing,” Philadelphia Fusion wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “Alarm was the heart and soul of our organization, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends as we mourn this tragic loss.”
  • “The Kim family and the Fusion ask for privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”
  • Kim started as an off-tank player for competitive “Overwatch” in 2016, and then became known for being a flex support, PC Gamer reported.
  • He was named Rookie of the Year in 2020, received a Role Stars Award and was nominated as MVP. Before joining Fusion, he became a breakout star of Fusion University.

Pay respects: The “Overwatch” esports community took to social media to express their heartfelt condolences.

Featured Image via Philadelphia Fusion (left), Overwatch League (right)

Chinese zoo sparks outrage for forcing cigarette on baby monkey for 'anti-smoke campaign'

21 mins ago

November 9, 2021

A Chinese zoo has deleted a viral video of a baby monkey smoking a cigarette after facing backlash from social media users.

“Anti-smoke campaign”: In Hengshui Wildlife Park in China’s Hebei province, a baby macaque named Banjin was filmed smoking a cigarette for the park’s “anti-smoking campaign,” reported The Science Times

  • In the now-viral video posted to Douyin, Banjin is seen on a small bench with a lit cigarette in his mouth. A few seconds later, the woman recording takes the cigarette away. 
  • According to Metro, the woman said, “Don’t you know smoking is bad for your health? Do you really still smoke? You still smoke.”
  • The monkey then falls over, and the woman covers him with a white cloth. The overlay text says, “Oops, it’s hitting him. Smoking is harmful to one’s health.” Before the clip ends, the woman sits Banjin up, then hands him a bucket of seafood that is believed to be his reward. 

Reactions: While the wildlife park claimed that the video was created to raise awareness about “the fight against smoking,” it received public outrage online that resulted in the removal of the post.

  • Angered viewers said the act was animal abuse. “A zoo should know better than doing this,” one Douyin user said. “They are supposed to care about the animals.”
  • Another person wrote, “He fell over on his back like he was dizzy and sick.”
  • According to The Daily Star, Douyin users have also found other videos from the zoo’s account that feature caretakers making the zoo’s monkeys perform tricks.  
  • “There are national regulations regarding the use of wild animals for exhibition purposes and no cruelty to wild animals is allowed. The zoo has the administrative permission needed for the exhibit. We have informed the zoo that animal cruelty is strictly prohibited,” said a wildlife protection unit spokesperson of the Hengshui Natural Resources and Planning Authority.

Mastrodonato: Expect the Red Sox to prioritize depth over elite talent in free agency 

32 mins ago

November 9, 2021

Mastrodonato: Expect the Red Sox to prioritize depth over elite talent in free agency 
Major League Baseball began its free agent period on Monday and Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has made it clear where his priorities stand.

Speaking to reporters on a Zoom call over the weekend, Bloom did not imply the Sox would try to make a big splash in free agency or focus on top-end talent, though he said the Sox are closer to being ready to do that than they were a year ago.

Instead, Bloom offered a reminder that he will continue to prioritize adding depth.

“We’re nowhere close to where we want to be,” he said of the organization’s depth.

That’s been Bloom’s mantra during his two years in Boston.

The Sox have yet to spend more than $14 million on any one player (a two-year deal for Kiké Hernandez) during Bloom’s tenure. The $18.4 million qualifying offer presented to Eduardo Rodriguez would be the highest if Rodriguez accepts.

With a deep free agent class this winter, Bloom will have plenty of options to choose from. But if he plans on making a splash at the top-end of the talent pool, he hasn’t said anything that would indicate as much, other than saying the team was engaged with Kyle Schwarber.

“I don’t think there is a specific area if we circle that if we don’t do anything there, we will have no safety net,” Bloom said. “We’re in a position where we can and want to go out and add talent. That’s true on the pitching side, starting pitching and certainly in our bullpen, and everywhere in between. And just have as many good options as we possibly can.”

Bloom said he likes the lineup the way it is, though “there are certainly ways we can make it deeper, more flexible, more athletic.”

He would like to prioritize improving the team’s defense, though he said some of that can be worked out internally.

Add it all up and it sounds like the Red Sox would be a team more interested in adding marginally better players outside the top 20 free agents available.

But there is speculation that the Red Sox will be, and should be, big spenders this winter after they’ve been under the luxury threshold in two straight years and would pay the most minor penalty as a first-time offender if they choose to go over in 2022.

MLB Trade Rumors released its annual top 50 free agent list with predictions. It’s a fun read every year, and the guys who make the list are plugged in with a good sense of how dollars will be spent.

Three of the MLBTR writers provided predictions, and all three made bold ones for the Red Sox.

Tim Dierkes predicted the Red Sox would sign infielder Marcus Semien (six years, $138 million), left-handed starter Steven Matz (three years, $27 million) and right-handed reliever Corey Knebel (two years, $18 million).

Steve Adams has the Sox being very active while signing infielder/outfielder Chris Taylor (four years, $64 million), left-handed starter Carlos Rodon (one year, $25 million), first baseman Anthony Rizzo (three years, $45 million) and right-handed starter Alex Cobb (two years, $16 million).

Anthony Franco has the Sox spending big for Freddie Freeman (six years, $180 million) and landing Zack Greinke (one year, $15 million).

It’s a nice dream to consider the Sox opening their wallet for Freeman, a future Hall of Famer who was the National League MVP in 2020 and a World Series winner in 2021. The 32-year-old is a terrific first baseman, hits left-handed and is a complete hitter.

But if Bloom wouldn’t sign Mookie Betts to a lifetime contract starting at 28 years old but is willing to go $30 million a year over six years for Freeman at 32, there will certainly be questions.

The idea of the Sox spending widely on a few players instead of deeply on one or two makes more sense given Bloom’s track record.

Taylor is a sensible prediction. The Dodgers utility man has been very Kiké-like during his career, with multiple 20-homer seasons on his resume and the ability to play every position.

First base remains a big question mark. Freeman or Rizzo would be nice upgrades, but with Bobby Dalbec showing flashes of good play in August and top prospect Triston Casas approaching the majors, the Sox might just as well sit still at first base if they can’t bring back Schwarber.

Dalbec is “a big factor on our roster,” Bloom said. “It’s also a position, as we saw down the stretch, where it helps having different options.”

Bloom said he wants to see Casas dominate the Triple-A level before he gets a big league promotion and the Sox would still consider adding a first baseman this winter.

“In the long run, we’re really excited about him,” Bloom said. “And that doesn’t preclude us from adding other options to help us in the near and the medium term.”

MLBTR predicted $70-million contracts for both Rodriguez (over five years) and Schwarber (over four years), but with neither player ending up back in Boston.

It’s the most interesting offseason in Bloom’s tenure and should tell us a lot about his near-term vision for the Red Sox.

