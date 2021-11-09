Featured Image From CNN, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin
Cabital Eyes Regulatory Approval To Provide Cryptocurrency Payment Services In Singapore
One of the things that validate a cryptocurrency payment service is regulations. Many exchanges, brokers, and institutions that operate outside the law’s provisions receive a lot of backlash and scrutiny from crypto users and financial regulators.
So, it is prudent to gain the necessary approvals before offering services in any territory, especially in a country such as the US.
In recent times, financial regulators across the globe have been focused on the cryptocurrency industry. They have been scrutinizing the markets and operations of the players to ensure compliance to regulatory dictates protecting users’ interests.
With such pressures, every company in the industry focuses on meeting the regulatory requirements as well as they can.
Cabital Seeks Regulatory Approval From MAS
Given the recent trend in crypto regulations, it’s not surprising that Cabital moves to gain the legal approvals that will support its operations in the Singapore crypto market.
Total Crypto market cap nears $3 trillion | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com
The institutions that offer exposure to digital assets aim at providing payment solutions to Singaporeans. Such a service will enable the citizens to trade in these tokens without regulatory issues.
According to the co-founder and CEO of Cabital, this move to secure approval from MAS (Monetary Authority of Singapore) will boost their services.
He also disclosed that the institution has always depended on Chainalysis Reactor and Chainalysis’ KYT (Know Your Transaction) to ensure compliance to AML requirements of their bases of operations.
To further support the Cabital moves, Chainalysis MD, Ulisse DellÓrto, disclosed that the platform would offer the tools that the payment institution requires to succeed in this new development.
Accordingly, the tools will boost user confidence and help them meet the crypto industry’s requirements. Cabital has depended on Chainalysis’ tools to comply with the provision of the financial regulators.
A Brief On Cabital And Chainalysis
Cabital is an institution that deals with digital assets globally. It provides secure and safe access for people to earn passively using cryptocurrency. Its popular product “Cabital Earn” is a crypto platform for wealth management. Customers can buy crypto using euros and earn higher returns up to 12% APY on their investment.
The company doesn’t play with fraud detection and employs a biometric solution from Sunsub to verify users’ identities. Also, it holds the crypto people buy on the platform with Fireblocks – a widespread and trusted digital asset custody platform.
The company is registered and spreads across China, Malaysia, and Singapore. Cabital has been operating since 2020 by Raymond Hsu-an, an experienced player in Fintech companies.
On the other hand, Chainalysis is a blockchain-based platform that provides data, research, software, and services to different companies and government institutions. They span across various industries, including crypto, cybersecurity, and insurance.
Also, their services cover more than 60 countries of the world. Moreover, the data from Chainalysis serves in different capacities such as growing access to crypto and solving criminal cases. So, it’s not surprising that Cabital relies on them for the tools that can facilitate its operations.
Bitcoin
Top 3 Gainers of the Day: LRC, CRO and ICP
- The Loopring protocol was initially deployed on the Ethereum mainnet in December 2019.
- Crypto.com intends to use the CRO platform to power more businesses in the future.
Crypto markets are green, and several cryptocurrencies are reaching fresh ATH. So for crypto, the year-end seems promising. Now let’s look at the day’s Top 3 Gainers.
Loopring (LRC)
Loopring’s open protocol for constructing decentralized crypto exchanges uses the Ethereum-based cryptocurrency token LRC. Furthermore, the declared goal of Loopring is to build a hybrid platform that combines the benefits of centralised and decentralised exchanges.
Moreover, in August 2017, LRC coins went on sale, and the Loopring protocol was initially deployed on the Ethereum mainnet in December 2019. Moreover, Loopring’s basic concept is to merge centralized and decentralized crypto exchanges to develop a system that benefits from both and eliminates inefficiencies. According to CoinMarketCap, the Loopring price today is $1.85 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,951,238,051 USD.
A decentralized, open-source blockchain built by Crypto.com payment, trading, and financial services organization. Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native cryptocurrency token.
Crypto.com Chain, one of Crypto.com’s solutions aimed at accelerating the worldwide adoption of cryptocurrencies. As a method of strengthening personal control over money, data security, and identity protection. Moreover, the CRO blockchain powers the Crypto.com Pay mobile payment app. Furthermore, Crypto.com intends to use the CRO platform to power more businesses in the future. According to CoinMarketCap, the Crypto.com Coin price today is $0.398742 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $937,406,145 USD.
Internet Computer (ICP)
The Internet Computer is the world’s first web-speed blockchain with unlimited capacity. Furthermore, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, it is a blockchain computer. That scales smart contract computation and data, processes and stores data effectively, and gives robust software frameworks to developers.
The Internet Computer allows a radical new approach to develop tokenized internet services, cross-industry platforms, decentralized financial systems, and even classic company systems and websites. According to CoinMarketCap, the Internet Computer price today is $55.13 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $835,872,103 USD.
Bitcoin
XRP Price Targets $1.5 level in November? Find out!
- The price is reaching $1.276, which represents a first resistance level.
- The 4-hour XRP/USD chart, moving averages and the MACD are pretty bullish.
So far, bitcoin has had a fantastic week, with the cryptocurrency trading over $66k. Ethereum, the most valuable cryptocurrency, has reached a new all-time high of $4,800. The price of XRP, one of the most popular cryptocurrencies, increased by about 9 percent.
In the previous 24 hours, the price of XRP/USD has fluctuated between $1.2192 and $1.2774, indicating a decrease in volatility. The market capitalization of XRP has increased by 14.63 percent to $2.7 billion, placing it in seventh place.
The value of XRP is now more than $1.20. The price had been above $1.25. A fresh all-time high of $1.276 has aided in the consolidation of the cryptocurrency price. Since then, XRP has surged by 19 percent, breaking through the top trend line of the pattern. If the price of XRP continues to grow, it might reach $1.31 to $1.41.
The symmetrical triangle formation on the daily chart shows that XRP is on the verge of a significant breakout. On the upside, the price is reaching $1.276, which represents a first resistance level. If the price can break beyond the $1.28 barrier, it may reach $1.30. Any more increases in the price might take the price beyond $1.35.
Sellers Are Interested
If the XRP price fails to slice through $1.27 and close above it, Ripple may stabilize for a few days, trading sideways, before gaining momentum. The first significant resistance level is at $1.22. The majority of the support is around $1.18.
When looking at the 4-hour XRP/USD chart, moving averages and the MACD are pretty bullish. The momentum indicator, on the other hand, suggests that sellers are interested. According to CoinMarketCap, the price of XRP today is $1.26 USD with $5,254,345,124 USD as 24-hour trading volume.
Bitcoin
S2F Creator PlanB Believes In $98k Nov Target For Bitcoin
Bitcoin stock-to-flow (S2F) creator PlanB believes a $98k target for the cryptocurrency by November end is a realistic goal.
S2F Popularizer PlanB Sticks To $98k Target For November
Back in June, when Bitcoin was below $34k, analyst PlanB put out a list for his targets of the crypto in the subsequent months.
The tweet had these targets for BTC: Aug >47K, Sep >43K, Oct >63K, Nov >98K, and Dec >135K. So far, all these price goals have been decently accurate. But the real challenge will be the current month of November as the target for it is quite bold.
PlanB has used the stock-to-flow model for the predictions. S2F is based on the ratio between the current supply (stock) and the annual production (flow).
The S2F value shows how scarce Bitcoin is at a particular time. Based on this scarcity, the model uses a formula to predict the future price of the coin.
Here is the latest chart for this BTC price model:
Bitcoin price vs the line predicted by the S2F model | Source: buybitcoinworldwide
As the above chart shows, the model has been remarkably close to the real thing so far, although there were a few points of deviation.
Related Reading | S2F Model Creator Hypes Up $10K Daily Bitcoin Candles
Now, despite the apparent accuracy, some people in the community think the $98k BTC target for November set by PlanB is unrealistic, citing that the jump is quite large.
The analyst has responded by saying that while the jump is 60% from the level at the start of the month, BTC has achieved similar feats before. In the tweet, he lists examples of when it has happened in the history of the coin. Some of these jumps were May 2019 (62%), August 2017 (66%), May 2017 (66%), etc.
Related Reading | PlanB: S2F Model Predicts Bitcoin To Break $100k By Christmas
More people have raised concerns about the target in replies to the tweet, bringing up an important point that the market cap was significantly smaller during the previous times when BTC showed a similarly large monthly jump in the price.
Bitcoin Price
At the time of writing, BTC’s price floats around $65.5k, up 6% in the last seven days. Over the past thirty days, the crypto has amassed 18% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of Bitcoin over the last five days.
BTC's price has surged up today | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
After going through consolidation for a couple of weeks, Bitcoin has finally shown a solid move up as the coin retouched $66k today.
This month will be a decisive test for the validity of PlanB’s S2F model as some people have raised concerns about whether the $98k target is actually achievable.
charts from TradingView.com, buybitcoinworldwide.com
