Carole Radziwill Reveals RHONY Salary, Kennedy Clause in Bravo Contract, and Shades Andy Friendship
Carole Radziwill opened up about her season five and season six salaries for The Real Housewives of New York City during a podcast appearance on Monday.
In addition to discussing her friendship with Andy Cohen and the incorrect edits of production, Carole revealed what she was paid during her time on the show and admitted that when it came to her demands before joining, she was sure to put a Kennedy clause in her contract with Bravo.
“The first season you don’t get paid really anything,” Carole admitted of her payday on the November 8 episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef podcast. “The first year everyone gets paid $60,000.”
Everyone except for Carole, that is.
After clarifying that wardrobe, hair, and other expenses are taken out of that $60,000, Carole revealed that she wasn’t open to signing on for that amount.
“I was like, ‘I’m not doing it for [$60,000]. I’ll do it for a hundred.’ They had blown up the show at that point and right. They’d fired like four people… I guess they were desperate,” Carole recalled, noting that it wasn’t until season six when she learned Heather Thomson and Aviva Drescher agreed to lower amounts.
“I only found out… that Heather and Aviva didn’t get $100,000 because then the second season we were negotiating and they gave us $150,000. Heather thought it was great. I’m like, ‘It’s not that great.’ And then I realized they had just paid her the $60,000. Of course, I immediately told her because I wasn’t gonna like pretend or lie to her,” Carole explained.
Although Carole didn’t reveal how much she was paid for her final seasons on RHONY, she said the money was “great towards the end.”
As for her Kennedy clause, Carole said that when it came to agreeing to do the show, she had one rule.
“I was not going to go in and exploit my husband’s my late husband’s family or the Kennedy family. So I never, except for the history package, like in the first season or the second season, when you had to explain kind of who you were, I never said anything about the Kennedy family. In my first year contract, there’s a clause. It’s like five paragraphs. How Bravo cannot use my Kennedy connection to promote their show,” she shared. “I wanted to be really protective over that.”
In the years since her exit from the reality show, Carole and Andy have exchanged a number of jabs publicly. And, while she didn’t say where they stand today, Carole admitted that their friendship wasn’t nearly as close as it was portrayed.
“The friendship between Andy and I was really like exaggerated, but I did know him. We have mutual friends, so I would see him in New York at dinners and stuff, but we were never like close,” she explained. “I didn’t really know what he did. I think that was Bravo generated. I never went around saying Andy and I are really great friends. We weren’t.”
Also during the interview, Carole took aim at the editing of the show, suggesting that at times, footage is mixed and matched.
“There’s a huge machine behind the [show]. There’s a story department. There are producers,” she revealed. “They know what they’re doing. When we’re in scenes, if I recall filming, you could always tell when someone says something really whack and you just know it’s gonna be amplified. I always thought the reaction shots were taken from other parts of the conversation. It wasn’t like someone says something crazy and then everyone reacted.”
Carole appeared on seasons five through 10 of The Real Housewives of New York City.
‘Internal Bleeding’ Bamboozlement: #RHOSLC Cameras Catch Jen Shah Lying & Fleeing On Day Of Her Arrest
The highly anticipated moment when Jen Shah fled from Homeland Security while cameras were rolling aired on Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City aired and it was absolutely intense.
As previously reported the housewife was taken into custody and is facing federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing, and conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection with a massive multi-year telemarketing scam. The reality star’s assistant Stuart Smith was also arrested and faces the same charges. The two pleaded not guilty during an arraignment in April.
Now on #RHOSLC, viewers saw Jen learn in real-time that something was awry.
On the show, Jen was seen alongside fellow housewives boarding a bus to travel to Vail, Colorado for a cast trip. The ladies were joined by the production team who checked the cameras on the bus and prepared for the day’s filming.
While the cameras were rolling, Jen received a phone call from her husband, Sharrieff a.k.a. “Coach Shah” and she was heard asking him, “I need to go to the house?!”
That’s when things took a turn and the reality star asked fellow housewife Whitney Rose to turn her mic off so she could have a private conversation. After getting off the phone with her husband, Jen announced that to fellow housewife Heather Gay that she had “some bad news” and said her husband was hospitalized with “internal bleeding.”
A complete lie, obviously.
“I just got a phone call and Sharrieff Sr.’s in the hospital, he has internal bleeding, so I need to go. I don’t really know what’s going on…”
Jen then explained the “internal bleeding” news to the other ladies and left expeditiously.
Just moments later, however, the ladies who were wondering if they should cancel the trip altogether noticed that police and Homeland Security officers gathered around their vehicle.
The ladies were of course befuddled and several wondered if it was a prank but it was actually far from it. Officers pressed producers about Jen Shah’s whereabouts and Jen was arrested later that day.
The shocking moment left several Bravo viewers wondering what the next episode of #RHOSLC will bring.
Luckily for them, Andy Cohen has an answer.
During Sunday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live” Andy had #RHOSLC’s Lisa Barlow as a guest and both teased next week’s episode.
“It is maybe top five of any housewives episode I’ve ever seen in my life,” said Andy.
Will YOU be watching?
Teresa Giudice Confirms She Got A ‘Nose Job’, Says ‘Bitch’ Margaret Josephs Tried To Stop Her
Teresa Giudice reportedly admitted to having cosmetic surgery on her nose at the New Jersey Ultimate Women’s Expo this weekend and gave details about the experience.
Teresa Giudice, 49, is reportedly confirming that she got a “nose job” and revealing that not all of her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars approved. “I don’t know if anybody knows, but I did get the tip of my nose done and I was so nervous about getting it. So I guess I got a nose job — the tip of it — and I used Dr. Tobias in Englewood, [New Jersey]. He was amazing,” she said at the New Jersey Ultimate Women’s Expo at the NJ Convention and Expo Center in Edison, New Jersey on Nov. 7, according to US Weekly.
“After I got it done, I didn’t feel [any] pain whatsoever,” she continued while also admitting she felt like she always had “a tomato nose” since the top of her nose was “very round.”
The reality star, who was a keynote speaker at the event, also revealed how supportive her fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas was and said that co-star Margaret Josephs actually tried stopping her from getting it done.
“I asked Louie, I’m, like, ‘Babe, should I get my nose done?’ And he’s like, ’Is it going to make you feel better?’ And I said, ’Yes.’ So he said, ‘Do it,’” she explained before then mentioning Margaret. “She’s like, ‘No you don’t need to do it.’ Like, ‘Really, bitch?’ Sorry, like, ‘You got so much plastic surgery, why [are] you telling me that?’”
She laughed before adding, “But then I asked Louie and he’s like, ‘Babe if it’s going to make you feel better, do it.’ And after I did it, it made me feel better.”
Teresa’s latest nose job confession comes over a year after her daughter Gia Giudice, 20, also admitted to getting one. “Yes, I got a nose job. Yes, I’m swollen. Thank you so much, @drtobiasnyc. I’m absolutely in love with it😍,” she wrote on Instagram in July 2020. “I am an adult now. This has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!”
Billie Eilish’s Boyfriend: Who Is Matthew Tyler Vorce?
Billie Eilish likes to keep her love life pretty private, but we have some details about her most recent beau, Matthew Tyler Vorce. Find out more about the 29-year-old actor here!
It appears that singer Billie Eilish, 19, is in a full-blown romantic relationship! Although the “Bad Guy” hitmaker has yet to publicly confirm anything, she’s been spotted out with Matthew Tyler Vorce, 29, first at Disneyland in June and then getting cozy at Doja Cat‘s star-studded 26th birthday bash on Oct. 21.
While Billie hasn’t spoken publicly about her new flame, she has alluded to being in a relationship. In May, the singer graced the cover of British Vogue and answered questions from famous fans in a video segment, including Justin Bieber, Tim Burton, and Dominic Fike. When the latter asked about the last time she did something for the first time, Billie said, “Yikes. The answer is really explicit, so I’m not going to answer with that. I went on a date for the first time yesterday, so there you go.”
Read more about the global pop star’s new beau here!
Matthew’s An Actor & Podcast Host
Matthew writes in his Instagram bio that he’s an “Actor.Writer.Degenerate,” and also that he’s located in Los Angeles. According to IMDB, the yet-to-breakthrough actor has a few credits to his name, including the TV movie Mother May I Sleep With Danger?, the short It Wasn’t Me, the TV series Return Home, and more. Matthew is also one of the creators of the horror podcast series Searching For Putty Man, and, judging from his various behind-the-scenes Instagram posts, he’s a horror fiend, appearing in multiple projects with a horror theme.
He Was Embroiled In A Bit Of A Social Media Scandal
Matthew unfortunately came under fire recently when social media users accused the actor of allegedly writing homophobic and racist posts on Twitter and Facebook in the past, causing him to take to social media to issue an apology.
“I want to apologize for the things that I wrote on social media in the past. The language I used was hurtful and irresponsible and I understand how offensive those words are,” he wrote in an Instagram story in June, per Page Six. “Whether it was a lyric, a quote or just me being dumb, it does not matter.” He went on, “I am ashamed and deeply sorry that I used them in any context. It is not how I was raised and it is not what I stand for.”
Matthew continued by saying that he “shouldn’t have used this language in the first place” and again apologized for any “hurt” he caused. “I take full responsibility and continue to hold myself accountable for my actions,” he concluded.
He Was [Maybe] Mentioned In Billie’s Documentary
There was some speculation that apparently arose about Matthew making an off-camera appearance in Billie’s latest documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry. Per Cosmopolitan, Billie gets a phone call after making a sweet at the 2020 Grammys and tells the camera it’s her “first love.” It’s not confirmed if the person on the phone was indeed Matthew, but if it was, the couple’s beginnings go back a bit farther than previously thought.
He Keeps His Life & Relationship With Billie Low Key
Although Matthew and Billie have made a few public appearances lately, they tend to keep their relationship private. The couple hasn’t made anything Instagram official or publicly discussed their partnership at length, but things seem to currently be going well for the pair!
“I’ve had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I’ve had — with the tiny amount that I’ve let the world see — I regret,” Billie told Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast last year. “I think about the people that have made their relationships public, and then they break up, and it’s like ‘What if it goes bad?’”
