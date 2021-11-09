News
Celtics Notebook: Jaylen Brown to miss one to two weeks with hamstring strain
As it turns out, Ime Udoka was prescient when he said Saturday night in Dallas that Jaylen Brown would likely miss one or two weeks with a strained right hamstring.
The approximate timeline was confirmed after the Celtics’ wing was examined back in Boston this past weekend.
“He’s gonna be out a week or two,” Udoka said. “He’ll be assessed, timeline looking like a week or two right now — hamstring strain. We’ll know more in a week or two, but right now he’s out for a week or two. That’s a broad timeline.”
Based on Brown’s past hamstring issues, the timeline could also be worse.
“I mentioned the history — he’s had it a few times. He knows his body pretty well, and he said it didn’t feel terrible but he did feel it,” said Udoka. “Obviously the tightness kept him out of the rest of the Miami game and (in Dallas), so it was something he had to get looked at. The strain showed a week or two, and he knew something. He was being overly cautious himself because of his past history.”
In the short term, the Celtics obviously have a major hole to fill.
“That’s definitely a big blow for our group. Jaylen, who’s playing so well, I feel like starting to get his legs underneath him and getting a good feel for everything,” said Al Horford. “And now, for us, we just kind of have to rally around it and this is going to give opportunities for other guys to step in and contribute a little more. You can’t replace a lot of the things that Jaylen can do, but we just have to figure it out as a group when these kind of things happen, and our team has to come more together as a group.”
About that Ben Simmons trade …
A league source disputed a published report on Monday that the Celtics were in discussions with Philadelphia concerning a trade for the Sixers’ disgruntled star, Ben Simmons — with Brown as the asking price.
“Nope. Untrue,” the source told the Herald, adding that the report’s genesis was clearly Darryl Morey, the Philadelphia general manager who continues to ask for a premium return as he attempts to unload Simmons.
“They’re trying to create a trade, so they’re leaking stuff like this,” said the source.
Simmons has yet to play this season after initially holding out of training camp and demanding a trade.
Horford the elder, or is it the older?
Rob Williams spoke glowingly of Horford’s impact during a talk with his teammates following last Monday’s crushing loss to Chicago. Horford told them to embrace everything that was happening — the mistakes included — and grow from it. Though Horford downplayed the moment, he admits that he sometimes gets portrayed as old in this setting despite being “only” 35.
“At the end of the day, I try to come in here, work hard, lead by example, treat everybody the right way, treat how I want to be treated,” he said. “And with that, anytime I need to say something or speak to them about anything, I feel like there’s that mutual respect. I respect them.
“Just because I’m older, doesn’t mean I have all the answers and sometimes, I’ll ask them questions and we’re learning from one another,” he said. “But you’re right, there’s definitely that gap. But it’s different. It just is. And that’s always trying to find common ground with our guys. But just the way that I approach it, I think, makes it easy for us to be able to have communication. And with Jayson (Tatum), it’s kind of the same way; with Rob, the same way that I think we have a good enough relationship that if I need to point something out or say something or show them something, I can do that.
“My wife she’s like, ‘I don’t understand this.’ Like, ‘Why is that a thing?’ For me, honestly, I’m kind of used to it because when I was 30 here, I feel like people were bringing it up like, ‘Oh, he’s 30!’ right and all this stuff. I play how I play, I feel really good. I know where I’m at. I know what I can do. And, yeah, I’m 35, but I feel as long as I’m putting in the work, I am putting in the work, I’m doing everything that I need to do, and I feel like I can keep playing at a high level. So, for me, that’s not, it is what it is.”
NBA two-minute report confirms Smart was fouled
Before he mistakenly, and intentionally, fouled Luka Doncic with 11.4 seconds left, stopping the clock and allowing the Mavericks to play for the Mavs star’s game-winning 3-pointer, Marcus Smart was upset by a non-call with 46.2 seconds left.
According to the NBA’s last two-minutes report, Smart was indeed fouled by Kristaps Porzingis while driving for a shot from the lane. The Celtics were in the bonus with the score tied, 104-104, and Smart should have gone to the line.
“Marcus drove it, to our credit he got fouled — last two-minute report said it should have been a foul — and would have put us in the bonus there,” said Udoka. “He got off the ball, Marcus drove Porzingis, so he actually made the right play.”
Justice department defends workplace vaccine mandate
Its private employer vaccine mandate on hold, the Biden administration wants the multiple challenges to its workplace rule consolidated in a single federal court and has asked for a decision by early next week.
The U.S. Department of Justice said in court filings Monday that one of the federal circuit courts should be chosen at random on Nov. 16 to hear the cases.
At least 27 states plus several businesses and associations filed a dozen legal challenges in at least six federal appeals courts after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration released its rules last week. All the states have a Republican governor or attorney general.
Over the weekend, judges on the New Orleans-based 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals paused the rule from taking effect, saying it raises “grave statutory and constitutional issues.” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday said the COVID-19 vaccine mandate can withstand any legal challenges.
“This is an authority that we believe the Department of Labor has,” Jean-Pierre told told reporters during a news briefing. “We are very confident about it.”
The mandate would apply to private businesses with more than 100 workers. Employees who do not receive the shots by Jan. 4 would be required to wear a mask and be tested weekly for the coronavirus. The OSHA rules create exemptions for workers citing religious objections and for those who do not interact in-person with coworkers or customers, as well as those who work only outdoors.
Republican state attorneys general and others sued on the grounds that the federal government does not have the right to make the regulation.
Jean-Pierre said the mandate was about keeping people safe and that Congress had empowered the Labor Department to act with the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970.
Widespread vaccinations are the quickest way out of the pandemic, the White House said.
“People should not wait” to be vaccinated, Jean-Pierre said.
Vaccine mandates, including those for certain federal employees and the military, are a key component of the Biden administration’s strategy for containing a pandemic that has killed 750,000 people in the U.S.
It was not entirely clear whether the emergency stay issued Saturday by the 5th Circuit applied nationwide or just to the states that filed in that case — Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.
The 5th Circuit order read, “the Mandate is hereby stayed pending further action by this court” but did not specifically state whether it applied only to the five states.
Concert victims included ninth-grader, cheerleader, aspiring border agent
Authorities Monday released the identities of the eight people who died after fans at the Astroworld music festival in Houston suddenly pushed forward when rapper Travis Scott came on stage.
As of Sunday, 13 people remained hospitalized. Harris County officials said they didn’t have updated information on those who were hospitalized.
Franco Patino, 21, was working toward a mechanical engineering technology degree at the University of Dayton, his father Julio Patino said.
Patino described his son as an energetic leader in his community intent on helping people with disabilities. His son was working on a new medical device and wanted to find a way to help his mother walk again after she was severely injured in an automobile accident in Mexico, Patino said.
Jacob “Jake” Jurinek, 20, was a junior at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, where he was “pursuing his passion for art and media,” his family said in a statement.
“We are all devastated and are left with a huge hole in our lives,” his father, Ron Jurinek, said via email.
Memorial High School ninth-grader John Hilgert, 14, was the youngest of those who died.
He was at the concert with classmate Robby Hendrix, whose mother, Tracy Faulkner, spoke with the Houston Chronicle.
“Everything about that night was a tragedy,” Faulkner said. “John was a good student and athlete and so polite. He was the sweetest and smartest young man.”
Madison Dubiski, 23, lived in Houston. She was a varsity cheerleader in high school and member of a community service group called the National Charity League, according to a former classmate who spoke to the Houston Chronicle.
“She was definitely the life of the party and loved by so many people,” Lauren Vogler said.
Mirza “Danish” Baig, who identified himself on Facebook as a district manager for AT&T, and appeared to be a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan, was among those who died at the the concert, his brother Basil Baig said on Facebook.
“He was (an) innocent young soul who would always put others before him. He was a hard-working man who loved his family and took care of us. He was there in a heartbeat for anything,” Basil Baig told ABC News.
Brianna Rodriguez‘s family told People magazine that she was among those who perished at the concert. She was 16, a student at Heights High School and loved dancing.
“She was a wonderful friend, teammate, dancer, sister, daughter, and leader. The bulldog community is deeply saddened and will honor her in every way we can,” her high school dance team said in an Instagram post.
Axel Acosta Avila, 21, was a computer science major at Western Washington University. His father, Edgar Acosta, told KOMO-TV his son was among the victims who died at the festival.
Rodolfo “Rudy” Pena, 23, of Laredo, Texas, was a student at Laredo College and wanted to be Border Patrol agent, his friend Stacey Sarmiento said.
“Rudy was a close friend of mine,” she said. “We met in high school. … He brought happiness anywhere he went. He was easy to get along with. It was like positive vibes from him at all times.”
“We all came to have a good time … it was just horrible in there,” she added.
Ticker: Outdoor skating rink returns at Gillette Stadium; Vets org sells Rockwell painting for $3.6M
Winter skating outside Gillette Stadium is returning after a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Winter Skate at Patriot Place” will open for its 12th season on Thursday, according to a statement.
The 60-by-140-foot outdoor ice skating rink is set up in the open area near the stadium just outside the Patriots pro shop.
In honor of Veterans Day, Winter Skate will offer free admission and skate rental to active-duty military members and veterans, as well as their families, through the first weekend.
Vets org sells original Rockwell for $3.6M
A veterans organization in Massachusetts sold an original 1945 Norman Rockwell painting for $3.6 million at auction over the weekend in order to raise funds after years of dwindling revenue made worse by the pandemic.
American Legion Post 193, located in Winchendon, acquired the painting through a donation in 1959 from a local priest’s art collection. Coral May Grout, a former Post president, said that after weighing whether to sell for nearly two decades, it was time, The Telegram & Gazette reported.
“Home for Thanksgiving” depicts a soldier seated beside his mother, who looks at him lovingly while he peels potatoes. It was commissioned for the Nov. 24, 1945, issue of The Saturday Evening Post. The auction listing described the painting as “the tale of the first Thanksgiving after the Allies’ victory.”
Faced with the choice of closing the Post permanently or parting with the Rockwell, members decided to sell.
