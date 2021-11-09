Featured image from Pexels, Charts from TradingView.com
Bitcoin
Coinbase Wallet Launches Standalone Browser Extension
Coinbase continues to look for more optimization. In a world where versatile wallet tools like Metamask have had immense prevalence for crypto users, the attention and investment into standalone wallets is increasing. Of course, in enters Coinbase, one of the most prevalent names in the world of crypto exchanges.
The exchange has been scaling up from providing simple exchange capabilities this year through a number of initiatives. The list of supported tradable tokens on the platform continues to grow rapidly, a new NFT marketplace has millions of users on the waitlist, and now there are new initiatives at Coinbase to further the Coinbase Wallet capabilities.
This Browser Does More Than Just Browsin’
A press release to kick off the week for Coinbase has shared the firm’s latest announcement: the Coinbase Wallet is now available as a full standalone browser extension, available on the Chrome webstore.
The exchange first introduced a downloadable browser extension back in May. However, users were only allowed to link wallets to the extension, rather than having direct access. This week’s update takes the mobile app out of the equation, and will allow Wallet users to have streamlined access towards all wallet capabilities, including connections with NFTs, DeFi platforms, DEXes, and more.
Existing Wallet users can now drop WalletLink and download the standalone extension, allowing consumers to import existing self-custody Ethereum-based wallets or create a new one. While many blockchain platforms will of course still require specific wallets, (such as the Terra ecosystem or many Tezos applications, for example) there is no doubt that Coinbase is looking to take some market share from leaders like Metamask.
After a rougher start to the initial public trading period that $COIN faced earlier this year, the exchange is looking to right the ship, and has showed strong performance in the last quarter of the year. | Source: NASDAQ: COIN on TradingView.com
Related Reading | New York Mayor Says Cryptocurrencies Should Be Taught In Schools
What’s In A (Coinbase) Wallet?
Looking forward, the exchange has stated that they “will continue working to empower everyone to use dapps and web3 by building the easiest-to-use and most accessible self-custody wallet in the ecosystem.”
Self-custody has been a heightened topic in crypto, as consumers balance the reliance of emerging DeFi products with the old adage, “not your keys, not your coins.” Accordingly, many firms have shifted focus to potential opportunities with wallets. Jack Dorsey’s Square is reportedly working on a hardware wallet with self-custody features. User interface, security, device compatibility, and multichain support are the priority features for these platforms – with room for optimization relative to the current landscape.
It’s very likely that the wallet landscape and experience one year from now looks substantially different than it does today.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Cemented At $60K? Why BTC Could Smash All Resistance
Bitcoin
Dogecoin (DOGE) To Create New ATH? Find Out!
- To confirm the upswing, the price must slam the crucial levels at $0.32.
- If the asset receives a larger push, it may break the pattern.
Bitcoin and Ethereum prices have hit monthly highs, igniting intense optimistic feelings. After a lengthy period of stagnation, the XRP price moved approached its immediate resistance levels. Contrary to expectations, Dogecoin fails to break over the $0.3 barrier level.
The price of DOGE soared in the final two days of October 2021. After a little fall, the price stayed stable for almost a week. However, the new spike rallied the price by almost 8% in an hour, with a noteworthy decrease from $0.2979 to $0.2817. Even if the market seems to be ranging south, a breach of support levels confirms a downturn.
Momentary Rejection
Despite a momentary rejection, the doge price is still in range. The asset may, however, consolidate inside the triangle without breaking. If the asset receives a larger push, it may break the pattern in the following few hours or trading day.
To confirm the upswing, the price must slam the crucial levels at $0.32. After that, the next major milestone might be over $0.4 and finally near $0.7. So, following the second ATH, the dollar mark may be more attainable for DOGE pricing.
The trade volume of Dogecoin has increased by over 210 percent, reaching over $3 billion. So, if the large volume persists, the DOGE price may soon break the trend. The Shiba Inu Price surge may encourage a greater Dogecoin price rally in the coming days. According to CoinMarketCap, the Dogecoin price today is $0.278851 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $3,645,377,421 USD.
Bitcoin
TRON Unveils $1,111,111,111 Ecosystem Fund Amidst Anticipated BTTC Launch & Heightened VTRX Demand
Singapore, Singapore, 8th November, 2021,
TRON, one of the largest and most popular blockchain ecosystems, is introducing a new $1,111,111,111 ecosystem fund designed to entice developers to its network of blockchains and services. The fund aims to deliver more developer-friendly tools that can be leveraged to enlarge and refine a burgeoning ecosystem that already hosts multiple activities including decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and stablecoins.
Per TRON Founder Justin Sun, “This fund reflects our constant efforts to innovate and stay at the bleeding edge of blockchain. As the blockchain universe expands to new horizons, cross-chain interoperability, especially in DeFi and NFTs, will play a critical role in our continued success. Accordingly, encouraging the developers who are the backbone of this decentralized movement to join us is crucial for maintaining the TRON ecosystem’s longevity and competitive edge.”
Besides supporting developers and overall ecosystem development, the fund intends to attract more existing projects and protocols to the network through its forthcoming incentives. This move aligns with TRON’s addition of JustLend and JustSwap DeFi services alongside Sun’s intentions to wholeheartedly embrace stablecoins. TRON already hosts and circulates multiple stablecoins on-chain including USD Tether, USD Coin, TrueUSD, and TRON’s own USDJ, with daily on-chain transfer volumes surpassing $10 billion on multiple occasions.
The latest milestone in TRON’s saga comes just weeks after the foundation launched BitTorrent Chain, also known as BTTC, to help scale the ecosystem. Co-developed by the TRON and BitTorrent teams, the BTTC proof-of-stake protocol is designed for cross-chain interoperability with TRON, Ethereum, and Binance Smart Chain (BSC). This protocol will enable the seamless transfer of major digital assets across multiple protocols affordably in a decentralized manner, enhancing TRON’s position in the ever-expanding DeFi landscape.
Moreover, TRON has been gaining traction in the traditional finance arena, with VanEck’s VTRX exchange-traded note (ETN) seeing a dramatic increase in demand. The note, which trades on Deutsche Börse, among major exchanges of 14 European countries including those in Amsterdam, Paris, and Zurich, is fully-backed by TRON’s native token Tronix (TRX). The latest flow data highlights that the ETN added 200,000,000 TRX on November 2nd, amounting to nearly a $20,000,000 addition and bringing VTRX’s aggregate holdings above 1 billion TRX.
About TRON
TRON is dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the Internet through blockchain technology and dApp use cases. Founded in September 2017 by Justin Sun, Tron has since achieved a number of milestones, including MainNet launch in May 2018, network independence in June 2018, and TRON Virtual Machine launch in August 2018.
Contacts
Bitcoin
New York Mayor Says Cryptocurrencies Should Be Taught In Schools
New York Mayor-Elect Eric Adams recently won the mayoral race for the city. On November 3rd, Adams became the second black man to be elected as mayor in the city of New York. The win was momentous in itself but Adams’s comments and stance on cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, in particular, have been what has pushed him into the limelight in recent days.
The mayor-elect had made the news days after his election when he said that he planned to receive his first three paychecks in bitcoin. This was in response to Miami’s Mayor Francis Suarez’s comment that he was going to receive a paycheck in bitcoin.
Related Reading | New York Mayor-Elect Will Take Bitcoin For First Three Paychecks
Adams has always been open with residents about his plans for the city when it comes to crypto. According to the mayor, he was working towards making New York the crypto hub of the nation, and now, the mayor-elect has revealed another approach to helping residents become more literate when it comes to cryptocurrencies.
Teaching Cryptocurrencies In Schools
Mayor-elect Adams was on CNN’s “State of the Union” to talk about his plans for the future. Adams is yet to be sworn into office and it’s likely that this will take place in 2022. However, this has not stopped the mayor from taking action on policy changes.
The mayor told CNN that he was usually stopped by young people who asked him what bitcoin and blockchain technology was. Adams saw this as a problem bred out of a lack of education and put forward that it was time that schools started teaching about cryptocurrencies in schools. “That’s what we must do, open our schools to teach the technology and teach this new way of thinking.”
Teaching cryptocurrencies in schools is not a novel idea. A number of high schools and colleges have added cryptocurrency classes into their curriculums to help educate the young generation about the space and the technology behind it. Although what the crypto-friendly mayor Adams is proposing is on a much wider scale. Basically that cryptocurrencies should be taught in all schools.
Crypto market cap surges past $2.8 trillion | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com
Putting New York At The Forefront
One of Adams’s goals for the city going forward is to make it a strong contender for Miami, which is currently one of the most crypto-friendly states in the nation. Mayor Suarez has successfully attracted a number of miners and blockchain businesses to the city through crypto-friendly laws and Mayor Adams wants to do the same. For Adams, cryptocurrencies are the future and New York needs to get on the train.
Related Reading | The Fractal That Puts Bitcoin At $100,000 Before Year-End
The Democrat also talked to CNN about the possibility of accepting bitcoin payments in the city. Although the mayor-elect did not definitively say that the city would begin implementing crypto payments, he explained that the option would be explored. “We are going to look at it, and we are going to tread carefully. We are going to get it right,” said Adams.
Featured image from New York Post, chart from TradingView.com
Coinbase Wallet Launches Standalone Browser Extension
Biden asking Democrats do so much with so little in Congress
“A mass loss of control:” Answers sought in Houston concert
Billy Joel Shows Off Dramatic 50 Lb. Weight Loss At Madison Square Garden — Before & After Photos
St. Paul man faces charges after authorities say he struck cat with hammer
For first time, Minnesota classifies outstate waterways for ‘forever chemicals’ pollution
Judge extends temporary restraining order barring enforcement of Douglas Co. mask opt-out
Camila Parker Bowles Can’t Stop Talking About Joe Biden’s ‘Long Fart’: It Was ‘Impossible To Ignore’
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 6 more Trump associates in probe
Diane Keaton, 75, Makes Rare Appearance At LACMA’s Gala In Sequined Suit & Beret
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Bat-Wings: The Dreaded Hanging Arm Skin After WLS
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side