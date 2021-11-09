News
Concert victims included 9th-grader, ‘life of the party’
By RANDALL CHASE and MIKE CATALINI
As young as a high school freshman and from as far away as Washington state. Authorities on Monday released the identities of the eight people who died after fans at the Astroworld music festival in Houston suddenly pushed forward when rapper Travis Scott came on stage.
Harris County officials did not release the cause and manner in which the victims died. Michele Arnold, a spokeswoman with the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences that conducts all autopsies in Harris County, said in a statement it could be weeks before that information is available.
A picture of some of the people who died emerged over the weekend as their families and friends shared stories with reporters and on social media.
The dead ranged from 14 to 27 years old, according to Houston officials. As of Sunday, 13 people remained hospitalized. Harris County officials said Monday they didn’t have updated information on the injured.
Scott said Monday he would cover funeral costs for the victims.
City officials have said they are in the early stages of investigating what caused the pandemonium at the sold-out event founded by Scott and attended by about 50,000 fans.
‘LOVED HIS MOM’
Franco Patino, 21, was working toward a mechanical engineering technology degree at the University of Dayton, with a minor in human movement biomechanics, his father, Julio Patino, told The Associated Press. He was a member of Alpha Psi Lambda, a Hispanic interest fraternity, and the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, and was working in an engineering co-op program.
Patino described his son as a charismatic, energetic leader who was active in his community and intent on helping people with disabilities. His son was working on a new medical device and wanted to find a way to help his mother walk again after she was severely injured in an automobile accident in Mexico two years ago, Patino said.
Through tears, Patino described how his son — who enjoyed weight lifting, football and rugby — used his strength to break a door and free his mom from the wreckage.
“He loved his mom,” Patino said. “He said everything that he was doing, it was trying to help his mom. The entire goal.”
Julio Patino, of Naperville, Illinois, was in London on business when the phone rang around 3 a.m. He answered it and heard his wife, Teresita, crying. She said someone had called from a hospital about Franco and that a doctor would be calling her soon. After 30 minutes, she called back with the doctor on the line.
“The doctor was giving us the news that our son had passed away,” Patino said.
Patino said he had last spoken with his son about 2 p.m. Friday, when he reassured his father he was fine.
“I just said, ‘OK, just be careful,’” Patino said.
‘HUGE HOLE IN OUR LIVES’
Jacob “Jake” Jurinek, 20, was a junior at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, where he was “pursuing his passion for art and media,” his family said in a statement Sunday. He was just short of his 21st birthday.
He was attending the concert with Patino, his friend and former high school football teammate, according to Patino’s father, Julio Patino. He was deeply committed to his family and was known as “Big Jake” by his younger cousins.
He will be missed by his father, Ron Jurinek, with whom Jake became especially close after his mother died in 2011.
“In the decade since, Jake and Ron were inseparable – attending White Sox and Blackhawks games, sharing their love of professional wrestling, and spending weekends with extended family and friends at Jake’s favorite place, the family cottage in Southwestern Michigan,” the family’s statement said.
“We are all devastated and are left with a huge hole in our lives,” his father, Ron Jurinek, added in an emailed statement.
‘GOOD STUDENT, ATHLETE, SO POLITE’
Memorial High School ninth-grader John Hilgert, 14, was the youngest of those who died. Mourners began tying green ribbons around trees at the school over the weekend in his memory.
He was at the concert with classmate Robby Hendrix, whose mother, Tracy Faulkner, spoke with the Houston Chronicle. The boys had hoped to get a good spot to watch the show.
“Everything about that night was a tragedy,” Faulkner told the newspaper. “John was a good student and athlete and so polite. He was the sweetest and smartest young man.”
‘LIFE OF THE PARTY’
Madison Dubiski, 23, lived in Houston. She was a varsity cheerleader in high school and member of a community service group called the National Charity League, according to a former classmate who spoke to the Houston Chronicle.
“She was definitely the life of the party and loved by so many people,” Lauren Vogler told the newspaper.
She was her mom’s best friend and she loved watching her brother play sports, family friend Claudia Sierra said.
‘HARD-WORKING MAN’
Mirza “Danish” Baig, who identified himself on Facebook as a district manager for AT&T, and appeared to be a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan, was among those who died at the the concert, his brother Basil Baig said on Facebook.
“He was (an) innocent young soul who would always put others before him. He was a hard-working man who loved his family and took care of us. He was there in a heartbeat for anything. He always had a solution to everything,” Basil Baig told ABC News.
Baig’s funeral was held Sunday in Colleyville in the Dallas-Forth Worth area. Messages left with Basil Baig were not returned.
County officials identified him as Mirza Baig, but his brother said on Facebook he went by Danish. He was 27.
LOVED TO DANCE
Brianna Rodriguez’s family told People magazine that she was among those who perished at the concert. She was 16, a student at Heights High School and loved dancing, according to the family the magazine spoke with. Her family has not responded to a message left by AP.
Outsider her school, pink ribbons and balloons adorned the fence, spelling out “Bri.”
“Brianna was someone who performed with the band and was someone who could always make anyone smile,” the Heights High School band said in a tweet.
Her high school dance team remembered her in an Instagram post, saying that she was with the group for three years, served as the junior social officer and “never failed to put a smile on everyone’s face.
“She was a wonderful friend, teammate, dancer, sister, daughter, and leader. The bulldog community is deeply saddened and will honor her in every way we can. We love you Brianna,” the team said in the post.
COMPUTER SCIENCE STUDENT
Axel Acosta Avila, 21, was a computer science major at Western Washington University. His father, Edgar Acosta, told KOMO-TV his son was among the victims who died at the festival.
The school in Bellingham, Washington, released a statement Sunday: “By all accounts, Axel was a young man with a vibrant future. We are sending our condolences to his family on this very sad day.”
Acosta Avila was initially identified by family with the single last name, Acosta, but his father said Monday that his full name should be used.
ASPIRING BORDER AGENT
Rodolfo “Rudy” Pena, 23, of Laredo, Texas, was a student at Laredo College and wanted to be Border Patrol agent, his friend Stacey Sarmiento said. She described him as a people person. Officials identified him as Rodolfo Pena, but friends called him Rudy.
“Rudy was a close friend of mine,” she said. “We met in high school. He was an athlete. … He brought happiness anywhere he went. He was easy to get along with. It was like positive vibes from him at all times.”
“We all came to have a good time … it was just horrible in there,” she added.
___
Associated Press writers Jamie Stengle and Juan Lozano in Houston contributed to this report. Chase reported from Dover, Delaware, and Catalini reported from Trenton, New Jersey.
Boston Common suspect told to stay away from the park
A Wakefield man said a group of “hostile people” banged and sprayed his van during Sunday’s protest on the Common, prompting him to crash through a barrier at what police described as “a great rate of speed.”
The police report adds that “a reasonable person would not have accelerated so quickly to ram down a barrier and risk seriously injuring anyone in the general area around the van or the barrier.” He was arrested.
Ronald McCarron was arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court, where he pleaded not guilty and was set free on $40 and told to stay away from Boston Common. He was one of two arrested after the ruckus.
McCarron was charged with operating a motor vehicle to endanger, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.
William Turbitt of Providence was the other man arrested Sunday. He was charged with disorderly conduct and interfering with police and is due in court Tuesday.
Boston Police report McCarron drove a U-Haul van “through and over the steel police barriers that had been put in place for the event.” He did so, the report states, “out of a thickly crowded area at a great rate of speed.”
It all was part of a clash between counterprotesters and anti-maskers on the Common. As the Herald reported, the two groups squared off around 11:30 a.m. Sunday as projectiles flew overhead and ralliers pushed past police, kicking through fencing.
Super Happy Fun America members blamed the chaos on Solidarity Against Hate/Boston and visa versa.
5 Massachusetts state reps still refusing to prove coronavirus vax status barred from working in State House
Five state representatives — down from an initial seven — are still barred from working inside the State House over their ongoing refusal to provide proof of their coronavirus vaccination status or seek an exemption, Speaker of the House Ronald Mariano said.
“The good news is that over this past weekend we had two additional reps come forward and get vaccinated so we’re down to five,” the Quincy Democrat said Monday praising the program.
Of the House’s 159 members, 149 members submitted proof of vaccination, and five others either applied for medical or religious exemptions or are in the process of getting their second dose.
Mariano’s office did not identify any of the lawmakers who will be required to work remotely until they are in compliance with the House’s vaccine mandate due to “confidentiality concerns.”
Of the House’s 489 employees, 98% are in compliance. Eighteen House employees have requested an accommodation or are in the process of finalizing their second vaccine dose, Mariano’s office said.
Accommodation requests are still being reviewed by the chamber’s human resources department. The deadline was last Monday, so HR is still compiling information.
The state Senate has seen a 100% compliance with its own vaccine mandate among staff and members, Senate President Karen Spilka has said.
Lawmakers have been participating in legislative sessions remotely throughout the pandemic under emergency rules that allow them to vote on legislation and participate in hearings.
It’s one of the silver linings of the coronavirus pandemic and Senate President Karen Spilka said virtual sessions and hearings are likely here to stay, especially as the State House has remained closed to the public since March 2020.
Gov. Charlie Baker imposed a vaccine mandate for 42,000 executive office employees, of which the Republican governor said roughly 95% — more than 40,000 — have complied.
The governor estimated about 12,000 employees opted to vax up in the weeks after he announced his vaccine mandate bringing the worker vaccination rate up from about 70%, Baker said Sunday on WCVB’s “On the Record.”
Baker said “a handful” of people have been fired and about 100 state employees quit their jobs rather than get vaccinated.
Beacon Hill gives cold shoulder to Michelle Wu’s fare-free T idea for Boston
T riders hoping Mayor-elect Michelle Wu will make good on her campaign platform of delivering fare-free public transit should probably hold onto their CharlieCards with Beacon Hill leaders giving the proposal the cold shoulder.
“There’s no such thing as a free T,” Baker said over the weekend on WCVB’s “On the Record.” “There’s no such thing as a free lunch.”
Wu’s fare-free transit proposal would require buy-in from Beacon Hill, which would have to legislate subsidies to make up for the MBTA revenues derived via fares. In fiscal 2020, fares accounted for about one-third — or $694 million — of the transportation authority’s $2.08 billion in revenues.
Senate President Karen Spilka on Monday praised Wu’s “great ideas” during a Q&A with reporters following a legislative leadership meeting at the State House. But when it comes to the issue of a fare-free T, the Ashland Democrat said she “would like to have a discussion with her.”
Speaker of the House Ronald Mariano, a Quincy Democrat, pushed back on the proposal saying he’s “probably more concerned about the running of the MBTA right now than anything else” but said he’s “willing to talk” about Wu’s proposal.
A day earlier Gov. Charlie Baker dismissed the idea that became a common refrain for Wu on the campaign trail. Wu beat out challenger and fellow City Councilor-at large Annissa Essaibi-George to become the first woman and first person of color elected to run the city on Nov. 2. She takes office Nov. 16.
“Somebody’s going to have to come up with a lot of money from somebody, and I do think if the city of Boston is willing to pay to give free T to the residents of the city of Boston, that’s certainly worth the conversation, I suppose,” the Republican governor said Sunday.
But Baker drew the line at expecting residents who live outside greater Boston — particularly those on the Cape, the North Shore or in central or western Massachusetts — to ante up their tax dollars for Boston’s public transit.
“Why they should pay to give everybody in Boston a free ride does not make any sense to me,” Baker said.
The T’s main service network is rooted in Boston but serves dozens of communities in the region. A one-way subway ride costs $2.40.
Baker called the T’s fares “affordable and competitive” and cited a need to continue to invest in the transit system.
In June, the MBTA’s prior board voted to require staff to draft plans for a pilot program offering free or reduced fares to low-income riders. Baker in January vetoed language from a transportation bond bill that would have required the launch of a low-income fare program.
Boston Acting Mayor Kim Janey meanwhile during a radio appearance on GBH on Monday said she’d use her final eight days in office to extend a free fare program on the 28 bus — which runs from Mattapan Square to Roxbury’s Ruggles Station — through at least the end of the year in alignment with Wu’s priorities.
Herald wire services contributed to this report.
