Concert victims included ninth-grader, cheerleader, aspiring border agent

Authorities Monday released the identities of the eight people who died after fans at the Astroworld music festival in Houston suddenly pushed forward when rapper Travis Scott came on stage.

As of Sunday, 13 people remained hospitalized. Harris County officials said they didn’t have updated information on those who were hospitalized.

Franco Patino, 21, was working toward a mechanical engineering technology degree at the University of Dayton, his father Julio Patino said.

Patino described his son as an energetic leader in his community intent on helping people with disabilities. His son was working on a new medical device and wanted to find a way to help his mother walk again after she was severely injured in an automobile accident in Mexico, Patino said.

Jacob “Jake” Jurinek, 20, was a junior at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, where he was “pursuing his passion for art and media,” his family said in a statement.

“We are all devastated and are left with a huge hole in our lives,” his father, Ron Jurinek, said via email.

Memorial High School ninth-grader John Hilgert, 14, was the youngest of those who died.

He was at the concert with classmate Robby Hendrix, whose mother, Tracy Faulkner, spoke with the Houston Chronicle.

“Everything about that night was a tragedy,” Faulkner said. “John was a good student and athlete and so polite. He was the sweetest and smartest young man.”

Madison Dubiski, 23, lived in Houston. She was a varsity cheerleader in high school and member of a community service group called the National Charity League, according to a former classmate who spoke to the Houston Chronicle.

“She was definitely the life of the party and loved by so many people,” Lauren Vogler said.

Mirza “Danish” Baig, who identified himself on Facebook as a district manager for AT&T, and appeared to be a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan, was among those who died at the the concert, his brother Basil Baig said on Facebook.

“He was (an) innocent young soul who would always put others before him. He was a hard-working man who loved his family and took care of us. He was there in a heartbeat for anything,” Basil Baig told ABC News.

Brianna Rodriguez‘s family told People magazine that she was among those who perished at the concert. She was 16, a student at Heights High School and loved dancing.

“She was a wonderful friend, teammate, dancer, sister, daughter, and leader. The bulldog community is deeply saddened and will honor her in every way we can,” her high school dance team said in an Instagram post.

Axel Acosta Avila, 21, was a computer science major at Western Washington University. His father, Edgar Acosta, told KOMO-TV his son was among the victims who died at the festival.

Rodolfo “Rudy” Pena, 23, of Laredo, Texas, was a student at Laredo College and wanted to be Border Patrol agent, his friend Stacey Sarmiento said.

“Rudy was a close friend of mine,” she said. “We met in high school. … He brought happiness anywhere he went. He was easy to get along with. It was like positive vibes from him at all times.”

“We all came to have a good time … it was just horrible in there,” she added.