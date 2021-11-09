‘Danger Force’ Sneak Peek: Jace Norman Returns As Henry As Rick Twitler Plots Revenge

Hello again, Henry Hart! Jace Normal returns just when the Danger Force need him most in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the November 13 episode of ‘Danger Force.’
The second season of Nickelodeon’s Danger Force is kicking off with a four-part event, featuring the return of Jace Norman as Henry Hart/Kid Danger. Our EXCLUSIVE preview of the November 13 episode begins with a KLVY breaking news report. Anchors Fred and Mary “don’t know what happened because they were knocked unconscious.”
Rick Twitler has left two mysterious notes for Captain Man and one on Drex’s hand. When Fred and Mary woke up, everyone was gone. Thankfully, there’s video footage to help fill in the blanks. Rick Twitler has taken ShoutOut and Volt to an undisclosed location.
Back at the Man’s Nest, Captain Man tries calling Henry, but he’s not answering. However, Henry does answer when Schwoz and Brainstorm call him. Henry is busy on Dystopia flirting it up with a woman named Gemma.
AWOL doesn’t want to waste any more time. He heads to Dystopia to grab Henry. AWOL tells Henry that they have to go now, but not before he tries to make a move on Gemma.
Volt and ShoutOut wake up on the roof of Nakatomi Tower. Rick Twitler is there doing evil-y things. Drex shows up and nearly throws Twitler off the roof until Twitler tells him that he could give him “revenge on Henry Hart.” That makes Drex pause. Twitler reveals to Drex that Henry is probably at the Man’s Nest right now.
And he’s right. AWOL brings Henry back to the Man’s Nest. Captain Man starts to fight with Henry over not answering his calls, and no one is able to get a word in. The chatter continues, and the rest of the group just lets them yell it out.
The synopsis for the premiere reads: “Throughout the four-part premiere, the Danger Force — Captain Man (played by Cooper Barnes), Schwoz (played by Michael D. Cohen), Chapa (played by Havan Flores), Miles (played by Terrence Little Gardenhigh), Mika (played by Dana Heath) and Bose (played by Luca Luhan) — is faced with the return of villain Rick Twitler (played by David Blue). Using his evil plan, Rick control’s Mika’s mind through a virtual reality game and attempts to use her powers as a way to destroy the internet. Henry Hart returns from Dystopia in an attempt to save his friends and stop the anti-internet cyborg for good.”
Gary will seek advice on how to help daughter Leah during the Nov. 9 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’. Watch an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek, here!
Amber Portwood‘s relationship with her 12-year-old daughter, Leah, is in bad shape at the moment, but during the Nov. 9 episode of Teen Mom OG, Amber’s ex Gary Shirley will seek advice from a counselor on ways he can potentially help.
In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek, which you can watch above, Gary sits down with Elizabeth, a parenting coach, who he invited over to give him some guidance, and he immediately starts sharing what’s been going on.
“[My daughter’s] not wanting to go to her mom’s. She doesn’t want anything to do with her mom because of all the times where she basically didn’t come — said she was going to come, [but] didn’t come — and chose men over her… things of that nature. So ultimately, I want to encourage the mother-daughter relationship. Amber wants the relationship, Leah [doesn’t]. I’m letting her choose,” Gary says.
“Leah has to feel like she’s being validated,” Elizabeth says.
Gary then explains that Amber came over a few weeks ago, so he encouraged Leah to give her “another chance”, but Elizabeth says he “might be overlooking the trauma that Leah has gone through” and pushing something that she’s not ready for. “I think if you force her into that relationship then you’re basically saying, ‘All these feeling you have aren’t that important. Having this relationship with your mom is more important.’”
Gary then asks what he should do, and Elizabeth says, “Everyone needs someone to talk to. There’s a wound in her heart, and that has to be healed.”
Gary then suggests going with Amber to a therapy session — it’s something she’s asked of him in the past — to see what else they can do for Leah, and Elizabeth says that’s a great idea.
Andy Cohen, executive producer of the Real Housewives, shared his thoughts on some important issues within the franchise. He’s been the host of every installment of the series, and it’s no secret how invested he is in the network’s success.
One of his former colleagues in the franchise, NeNe Leakes, recently opened up about possibly returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta. Last year, NeNe accused Andy of racism, and asked viewers to boycott the network. Lately, however, she said she would return to the show, if certain conditions were met. She would need to have a constructive one-on-one conversation with Andy in order to continue.
Andy, who’s had conflicts with several castmates in the past, spoke about Nene’s possible return on Andy Cohen Live, a new show on his SiriusXM channel. He said the situation was “complicated,” and shared that he is now in contact with NeNe again, since her husband passed away.
Andy never stated that he was okay with her return. In fact, his next comments were somewhat cryptic: “What I don’t want to do is get into a public thing with her. I think she would probably prefer that I keep her name out of her mouth and that is what I’m going to honor.”
Perhaps this means NeNe’s name will not be mentioned by Andy as the network discusses casting decisions (which would be a bad sign for her). But some fans feel hopeful that he is at least in communication with NeNe, which may lead to something in the future.
In past seasons, it has been difficult for Andy to ‘forgive’ cast members who have said uncomfortable truths about the show. After Alex McCord exposed the producers’ manipulation of storylines on the Real Housewives of New York, she was never asked on the series again.
Only time will tell if NeNe can break back into the cast. Without a doubt, it will be an uphill battle for the 53-year-old actress, especially after she made comments about the network (which is the ultimate sin, according to Andy).
On The View, Andy also opened up about Dorit Kemsley’s recent home invasion, in which three armed men broke into her bedroom, stealing a reported $1 million in jewelry and handbags. Andy said Dorit “handled this like a pro . . . She dealt with it in the way that you would read about, and you would want to deal with it.”
According to the Bravo exec, Dorit “made sure her kids were okay.” Although the hosts of The View wanted Andy to give more details, he expressed that it wasn’t his right to do so. Dorit was recently seen at a dinner with the other castmates (as well as a rumored newcomer, Sanela Diana Jenkins), and the Bravo cameras were rolling. Viewers will certainly learn more about the crime when the current season airs.
Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare but serious autoimmune disorder in which your immune system attacks nerve cells in your body.
GBS damages the myelin sheath – the protective coating surrounding your nerve cells. Just like a frayed electrical wire, damage to the myelin sheath disrupts signals from the brain to the arms and legs.
Symptoms of GBS begin with tingling and numbness in your fingers and toes that spread up your arms and legs.
Symptoms also include muscle weakness that gets worse over time, making it difficult to talk or walk and can lead to paralysis.
