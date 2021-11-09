Dean Stockwell: 5 Things You May Not Have Known About The ‘Quantum Leap’ Star Dead At 85

A legend of the silver and small screen has left us. Dean Stockwell, best known for his role in ‘Quantum Leap,’ has passed away at age 85. Here’s what you need to know about this acting icon.
Dean Stockwell belongs to the heavens now. The actor – whose 70-year career included such iconic roles as Admiral’ Al’ Calavicci in NBC’s Quantum Leap – passed away on Sunday (Nov. 7), a rep for the family confirmed to Deadline. Dean reportedly died peacefully at home of natural causes, though no official cause of death was given at the time. The news of Dean’s death was greeted online with sadness over his passing but equal amounts of happiness and appreciation for his incredible talent.
“RIP Dean Stockwell. From Married to the Mob to The Player to Blue Velvet to Quantum Leap and beyond, he was a reliable scene-stealer,” tweeted @theJoeGriffin. “R.I.P. Dean Stockwell, a great actor who never met a scene he couldn’t steal,” added @BilgeEbiri. As one Twitter user noted, though Dean was best known for his role in Quantum Leap, “he was in the business a LOONNNGGG time.” As the world mourns this talent, here are some things you may not have known about Dean Stockwell.
1. He Was A Child Star
He was Robert Dean Stockwell on March 5, 1936, in North Hollywood, California. He began his career as a child under contract to Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. His first known film appearance came in 1945’s Valley of Decision. As a teen, he would get a name with 1948’s The Boy With Green Hair, an anti-racism parable that, while being a flop at the time, has gained some traction as a cult classic.
2. Dean Stockwell Was An Award-Winning Actor
As a young adult, Dean starred in the Broadway play, Compulsion, opposite Roddy McDowall (who would become a lifelong friend.) Dean reprised the role in the film adaptation, which won him his first of two Best Actor awards at the Cannes Film Festival. His second would come in 1962 for Long Day’s Journey into Night. By the end of his career, Dean would win two Golden Globes (a special ward for Gentleman’s Agreement and Best Supporting Actor for Quantum Leap) while picking up a handful of Primetime Emmy Nominations. He would earn his only Academy Award nomination in 1988, a Best Supporting Actor nod for his part in Married to the Mob.
Despite this prestige, Dean would fall in and out of love with acting. As he transitioned from a child star to an adult, he would become disillusioned with the entertainment industry. Dean even once took up a career in real estate. It took his friend, Harry Dean Stanton, to convince him to return to acting, according to Variety.
3. He Inspired Neil Young’s Most Mysterious Songs
One of classic rock’s most significant albums exists thanks to Dean Stockwell – and Dennis Hopper. While Dennis was directing The Last Movie in the wilds of Peru in 1969, he “strongly urged” his friend Dean to write a screenplay, Stockwell told Louder’sClassic Rock, “and he would get it produced.” Dean returned to his home in Topanga Canyon, in the mountains outside of Los Angeles, and wrote something called After The Gold Rush. “Neil was living in Topanga then too, and a copy of it somehow got to him. He had had writer’s block for months, and his record company was after him. And after he read this screenplay, he wrote the After The Gold Rush album in three weeks.”
Thought the album’s most known song is “Southern Man” – which prompted Lynyrd Skynyrd to write “Sweet Home Alabama” in response – the title track has become one of Neil’s most high-profile songs in his career.
“It relates to the screenplay in an artistic way, not directly, in dialogue or anything,” Dean told Classic Rock. “That’s how he found himself in it, which coincided beautifully with what I had in mind. Neil’s rush of writing then has something to do with the film – with the exception of ‘Southern Man.’ If you could calculate the amount of human energy that goes into the making of one of his songs, you would have a really f-cking high number, man.”
4. Dean Stockwell Was A Fixture In Sci-Fi & Horror
Dean, Dennis, and Neil Young would work together on 1982’s Human Highway, a far-fetched sci-fi musical comedy that also featured the band DEVO. Dean and Neil would co-direct the feature. “That didn’t turn out so good. But that was a lot of fun,” Dean reportedly said in a 1995 interview with Psychotronic Video. “That was like getting to make a movie with a bunch of your buddies, and it’s kind of dizzy, and you all love it, but then it’s done, and nobody else does (laughs). But I love Neil. Dennis, of course, was in it, and Russ Tamblyn, a dear friend. We were buddies making this movie.”
Dean would pop up in a variety of sci-fi, horror, and cult classics throughout his career. He appeared in David Lynch’sDune in 1984 (the same year as Paris, Texas, in which Dean played Walt Henderson). Dean also appeared in The Legend of Billie Jean, Lynch’s Blue Velvet, The Time Guardian, Once Bitten, The Dunwich Horror, The Werewolf of Washington, and other such midnight movies.
5. Dean Stockwell Quietly Retired In 2015
Dean Stockwell continued to work up until 2015. One of his last roles was that of Tom Hamilton on NCIS: New Orleans, reuniting him with his Quantum Leap costar, Scott Bakula. Dean would have likely worked up until this very day, but in 2015, he suffered a stroke, according toThe Guardian. He soon retired from acting after that.
Dean was married twice: to actor Millie Perkins from 1960 to 1962; and Joy Marchenko from 1981 to 2004. He and Joy welcomed two children together.
“I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering.”
The Emo rapper added:
“I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”
YouTube
Travis Scott faces lawsuits from injured victims and families of deceased fans. Drake is also named in at least one lawsuit for “inciting the crowd.”
Drake was a special guest at the concert and was not a scheduled act.
An Astroworld Festival attendee has filed a lawsuit against Drake and is seeking $1 million in damages.
The victim claims the rapper joined Travis Scott as a surprise onstage guest and “helped incite the crowd” to a level that was “out of control.”
Seth Meyers put Pete Davidson in the hot seat when he asked about his recent rendezvous with Kim Kardashian. See what Pete had to say.
Pete Davidson sure knows how to avoid the question. The Saturday Night Live star, 27, appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday (Nov. 9) and was discreetly asked about his recent hangouts with Kim Kardashian, 41. “I want to address something. I want to confirm if it’s real, or rumor,” Seth Meyers said to the fellow comedian, clearly referencing Pete’s rumored romance with the SKIMS founder. But Pete didn’t take the bait, and instead he covered up his response with some good ole humor.
“You know, I’ve been wanting to talk about this,” Pete said. “There’s a lot of people I walk by, people are like whispering, and, you know, making eyes at me. But it is true. I do have a show on Tubi coming out.” Pete was on the talk show to promote his new animated series The Freak Brothers, and so it was pretty hilarious to watch him shift the talk about Kim to promote his latest job.
Seth didn’t seem to mind too much that Pete wasn’t ready to talk about the latest development in his love life. “The Tubi,” the talk show host said, clearly playing along with Pete’s joke. And Pete kept things going, telling Seth, “A lot of people are shocked that I could get on a show like Tubi. It’s a real thing. Tubi…yeah.” Seth told Pete, “that’s exciting,” and the two men laughed the whole thing off as they carried on their conversation to the next topic without ever mentioning Kim’s name.
Kim and Pete were first spotted hanging out together after she hosted SNL on Oct. 9. They made headlines for sharing a kiss during a skit they did together that had him dressed as Aladdin and her as Jasmine from Aladdin and shortly after that, they held hands while enjoying a ride at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, CA. They were then seen having dinner at a pizzeria on Staten Island and seem to be getting along great. Just a day later, the pair stepped out again in New York City for dinner at exclusive members-only club Zero Bond.
Pete and Kim have yet to address what exactly is going on with them. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the two stars “just click and like to do easy normal things” together. Our source also said that Pete bonded with the mother-of-four over the loss of their fathers. (Pete’s dad, Scott Davidson, died in the 9/11 attacks, while Kim’s dad, Robert Kardashian, passed away in 2003 of cancer.)
“They have briefly touched on it but there is also something there for both of them since they both lost their father so young, and both their mothers are very important in their lives,” the source said. “That is something very organic for him to grab a hold of as it makes him feel like he has someone on his side.”
Ariana Grande once again channeled Jenna Rink, Jennifer Garner’s beloved ’13 Going On 30′ character, for the first live show of ‘The Voice’ this season.
Ariana Grande paid homage to beloved 2004 rom-com 13 Going On 30 for the first live show of season 21 of The Voice on Monday, Nov. 8. The Grammy winner, 28, wore the iconic multi-colored Versace dress made famous by Jennifer Garner’s principal character Jenna Rink, big time magazine editor and tough b–ch.
The singer also recreated Jenna Rink’s fun updo featured in the infamous party scene for the fictional Poise magazine, where the magazine editor livens up the party with a “Thriller” dance number. Ariana documented the look on her Instagram Story and thanked fashion designer Donatella Versace before joining fellow coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton on stage for the NBC singing competition series.
Of course, this isn’t the first time Ariana has channeled the film. She famously paid homage to the film — as well as Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, and Bring it On — in the 2018 music video for her hit song “Thank U, Next.” An ode to female pop culture icons and rom-coms, the Hannah Lux Davis-directed video similarly recreated the dollhouse scene of 13 Going On 30, where Jenna confessed her love to childhood pal Matt Flamhaff, played by Mark Ruffalo.
The original Jenna Rink even responded to the homage at the time. Jennifer shared a clip from the music video on her Instagram and said it brightened her day. “Every now and then something comes along and just brightens your day,” she captioned the post. “@arianagrande you’re adorable. Thank you, pretty girl.” The singer caught wind of the post and expressed her excitement in the actress’ comments section.
“nooooooOoOOoOo i’m crying. i watched this movie every night before bed growing up (and i still do sometimes, especially when i’m sad),” she reportedly commented at the time. “i adore you! thank you for all the inspiration and joy you’ve brought to my life i’m screaming bye. and by sometimes I literally mean every night still.” On top of being a major 13 Going on 30 fan, the singer has also been a longtime The Voice fan. She joined season 21 in September, replacing Nick Jonas.
“I have watched many seasons and I love watching the show,” Ariana previously told Entertainment Tonight a few days ahead of her debut. “It always has the best energy. It’s such wholesome, inspiring television, and I love seeing the different voices and watching so many people start careers for themselves. It’s a beautiful, amazing thing.” The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 8 p.m.