Denver weather: Mild temperatures downtown Tuesday as mountains see snowstorm
Temperatures dropped below freezing early Tuesday morning, accompanied by humidity over 90%. Still, Denver has not received any measurable snow this season, and the future forecast says snow is unlikely over the next several days. But snow won’t be hard to find if you venture outside the metro area.
❄️Snow, gusty winds, and slick travel develops west to east across the Colorado mountains tonight.
The I-25 Corridor and plains will remain dry, with gusty winds developing by Wednesday. #COwx pic.twitter.com/qplJsg4oFv
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) November 9, 2021
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, snow and gusty winds will develop in the high country tonight. Expect slick travel conditions where accumulations could reach six inches by morning. The plains will stay dry, and Denver should near 60 degrees. Increasing cloud cover and wind gusts over 15 mph are forecasted before temperatures dip to 40 degrees.
The wind is going to hang around into Wednesday, where gusts could reach 25 mph in Denver. The day should be sunny, with a high of 58 degrees. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop below freezing.
Thursday is expected to be very similar to Wednesday, with wind and temperatures in the mid-50s, but there’s a 20% chance of rain showers.
Temperatures should hang around the 60s this weekend.
Storied General Electric to split into 3 public companies
The storied American company General Electric will divide itself into three public companies focused on aviation, healthcare and energy.
The company, founded in 1892, has refashioned itself in recent years from the sprawling conglomerate created by Jack Welch in the 1980s to a much smaller and focused entity. It was heavily damaged by the financial crisis.
With its announcement Tuesday that it will spin off its healthcare business in early 2023 and its energy segment including renewable energy, power and digital operations in early 2024, General Electric may have signaled the end of the conglomerate era.
“By creating three industry-leading, global public companies, each can benefit from greater focus, tailored capital allocation, and strategic flexibility to drive long-term growth and value for customers, investors, and employee Chairman and CEO Lawrence Culp Jr. said in a prepared statement.
Culp will become non-executive chairman of the healthcare company. Peter Arduini will serve as president and CEO of GE Healthcare effective January 1, 2022. Scott Strazik will become CEO of the combined renewable energy, power, and digital business. Culp will lead the aviation business along with John Slattery, who will remain its CEO.
It will maintain a 19.9% stake in the healthcare unit.
Aviation is the most profitable part of GE’s business. The company produces jet engines, aerospace systems, replacement parts and maintenance services for commercial, executive and military aircraft including fighters, bombers, tankers and helicopters.
The company has spent years undoing its massive transformation under Jack Welch, an era of unbridled growth that gave birth to sprawling conglomerate in the 1980s and 1990s. From lightbulbs to appliances or healthcare to financial services, General Electric had a hand in it.
During the late-1990s boom, GE’s soaring stock price made it the most valuable company in the world. GE’s revenue grew nearly fivefold during Welch’s tenure, and the firm’s market capitalization increased 30-fold.
However, the financial crises of 2007-2008 revealed the how exposed GE was to risk, particularly through its financial division.
In 2015, GE announced a radical transformation of the company, vowing to shed billions in assets to better focus on the company’s industrial core, namely power, aviation, renewable energy and healthcare. That led to some tumult in leadership.
CEO Jeff Immelt replaced by John Flannery in 2017, who was ousted just a year later with Culp taking over and vowing a massive corporate transformation.
The company said Tuesday that it expects operational costs of approximately $2 billion related to the split, which will require board approval.
The Boston company also announced Tuesday that it expects to lower its debt by more than $75 billion by the end of the year.
Shares jumped more than 8% before the opening bell.
Colorado School of Mines professor alleges football coach tried to hijack his classroom mid-lecture
A Colorado School of Mines professor said the institution’s head football coach and associates barged into his classroom in the middle of a lecture last month, harassing the professor and nearly 100 students by blowing a whistle, turning off the projector and shouting at everyone to get out so the team could use the room.
Professor Ning Lu, who has been with the school for nearly 25 years and has expertise in soil and water, described the Oct. 8 incident as an act of workplace violence that left him rattled and sent at least one student into a panic attack.
Lu said he immediately reported the incident, but, a month later, has only been told the university investigation was completed.
Seven Mines students also reported the incident, said Emilie Rusch, a university spokeswoman. She said School of Mines officials investigated and took “swift, appropriate action.”
“Providing a safe and supportive environment where Mines students can learn is our No. 1 priority,” Rusch said. “While we cannot confirm the specifics of this incident, Mines does not condone disruptions that impact the educational process in our classrooms.”
Rusch said the school cannot comment on confidential personnel matters but that disciplinary action was taken.
Gregg Brandon, the School of Mines’ head football coach, remains in his position, the university confirmed.
Brandon did not respond to a request for comment from The Denver Post.
“Mr. Brandon committed workplace violence in public on Oct. 8,” Lu said. “Not only verbal violence, but physical intimidation… Not only targeting the class by himself, but also directing another individual to target me… Not only causing classroom chaos, but leading to multiple people physically and emotionally shaken and causing student panic attack.
“My class and I have been kept in complete darkness about whether and what the university did to investigate this horrible incident of workplace violence, all under the cover of ‘confidential personnel matter,’” he said.
On Oct. 8, Lu said he and the students in his soil mechanics class — which is taught in a room in the football stadium complex — waited outside their classroom for about 15 minutes because the football team was in the room.
“This was the third time this semester that my class started late because the football team wanted to use the room,” Lu said. “The head coach was well aware that it was our scheduled class time, and, in fact, he had told me in the weeks before that I should expect to start class late because he wanted to use the room instead.”
Lu finally entered the room and asked the people inside to leave so he could begin teaching, he said.
They left, and Lu said he began his lesson. But, he said, he soon was interrupted by Brandon, who entered the room shouting that he was the head coach and instructing everyone to leave. Nobody left, Lu said, and the class continued.
Soon after, Lu said his class was interrupted again by the sharp sounds of a whistle blowing, and Brandon and associates — Lu didn’t know whether they were student athletes or Brandon’s peers — entered the room. Lu also said he was unsure who blew the whistle.
The university said no student athletes were involved in the incident but did not confirm who else accompanied Brandon.
“One person directly approached me at the podium, shut down my projector, and made moves that suggested he wanted to remove my other things and possibly even me,” Lu said. “I told him to stop, and the person eventually stopped. Meanwhile, Mr. Brandon was shouting a lot at the students and his team, trying verbally and physically to get students out.”
Students panicked and some fled the room, Lu said. One student had a panic attack in the hallway, the professor said.
Brandon eventually left the room, Lu said, but came back shortly after, asking Lu to write his name down on a piece of paper.
“I was shaken,” Lu said. “For the students’ sake, I kept my composure and resumed teaching for the fourth time and finished the class.”
Days after the incident, an HR representative and athletic director David Hansburg came to Lu’s class to apologize for the events that happened, Lu said. Lu said the university told him they investigated the incident and that appropriate action had been taken — but could not be shared.
Lu said he and his class deserve to know the outcome of the investigation and that he wanted to know specifically what policy prevented the university from sharing any information about the investigation.
He also requested that the university publicly condemn the incident.
“We are a public university, and this happened in public,” Lu said. “To me, it’s clear they want to sweep this under the rug and that they’re covering it up and want this to go away.”
Colorado exceeds COVID hospital peak projection just 3 days after it was published
On Friday night, Colorado’s COVID-19 modeling team released a new report warning that if nothing changed, 1,393 people could be hospitalized with the virus by late November.
It took less than three days to exceed that projection.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Monday afternoon reported 283 people had been admitted to hospitals statewide with the virus in the previous 24 hours, pushing the total number of those hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 to 1,394.
That figure was offset by the 185 people with COVID-19 who were discharged or transferred to a lower level of care over the same period. But that’s still a one-day net increase of 98 people hospitalized with the virus, bringing Colorado to a level not seen since Dec. 17.
That surge in COVID hospital admissions could possibly reflect some delayed reports from over the weekend, but even so, it’s not a good sign, said Beth Carlton, an associate professor at the Colorado School of Public Health and member of the team producing the modeling reports.
“It’s an indication that things are not getting better,” she said.
Colorado hospitals already are stretched, with about one-third saying they expect to be short of beds in intensive-care units in the coming week. The count of available intensive-care beds statewide, which is delayed by a day, ticked down from 84 on Friday to 80 on Sunday. In comparison, the state had more than 400 beds available in intensive-care units during a relatively slow point in the pandemic, in summer 2020.
“Things are tight in Colorado, in many areas of the state,” Gov. Jared Polis said at a news conference Monday. “We’re experiencing a peak right now that many other areas of the country experienced a month or two ago. We’re down to less than 100 emergency beds across the state. And there are still kids hospitalized with COVID. As we speak, 25 kids.”
The state already has put into place three of the five strategies Polis recently listed as options to protect hospital capacity: calling on the Federal Emergency Management Agency to send in health care teams; requiring hospitals to take any transferred patient they have the ability to serve; and expanding access to monoclonal antibody treatments, which reduce the odds high-risk people will be hospitalized for COVID-19.
The governor also suggested the state could order a halt to all nonemergency surgeries, or allow overwhelmed hospitals to ration care. So far, only cosmetic surgeries are on hold.
The state recorded 19,554 new COVID-19 cases last week, and the percentage of tests coming back positive increased, averaging over 9% for the last week. Cases, hospitalizations and the positivity rate were all at their highest levels last week since mid-December.
The state health department issued a statement asking the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu; get a booster shot if they’re eligible; wear a mask in indoor public places; avoid large gatherings; stay home if they feel sick; and wash their hands frequently.
“The current case and hospital metrics are worrisome and should be a reminder to get vaccinated without delay,” a spokeswoman said.
The COVID-19 model, which extrapolates based on hospitalization data, estimated about one in every 48 Coloradans was contagious with the virus as of Nov. 2. That’s comparable to the worst points of last fall’s surge, Carlton said.
There’s no one clear explanation for the current surge. Hospitalizations are highest in parts of the state with low vaccination rates, showing the danger is greatest for unvaccinated people, Carlton said. A growing evidence base suggests that immunity wanes over time, so people who got vaccinated or recovered from the virus more than six months ago have an increasing risk of getting sick. Cooling weather also tends to help respiratory viruses spread, she said.
“Unvaccinated people face a really high risk,” she said.
The report projected that if trends at the end of October continued, about 1,400 people could be hospitalized with COVID-19 by late November, though that number could be higher or lower, depending on what precautions Coloradans take in the coming weeks.
In the worst-case scenario modeled, about 1,700 people would be hospitalized by mid-December. That’s not as bad as the December 2020 peak of 1,847, but hospitals also have less capacity than they did late last year. More patients are being hospitalized because of other illnesses that got worse because of delayed care, and some nurses and other frontline staff have retired or moved into other jobs.
“As we approach hospital capacity, this impacts all of us” because beds may not be available for other needs, Carlton said. “That’s what makes this surge so frightening.”
