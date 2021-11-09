News
Editorial: Who will pay for Wu’s free T?
Gov. Charlie Baker gave Boston Mayor-elect Michelle Wu a welcome-to-the-job present this weekend: a gift basket of reality.
Speaking Sunday on WCVB’s “On the Record,” Baker addressed Wu’s notion of doing away with fares on the MBTA.
Baker said the idea may be “worth the conversation” if Boston would foot the bill, as the State House News Service reported.
“There’s no such thing as a free T,” Baker said. “There’s no such thing as a free lunch.”
Wu’s platform was big on free-T rides, as a social justice issue: “Transportation affects every aspect of our lives and how people connect with health care, education and economic opportunity. If we are serious as a city and a commonwealth about closing the racial wealth divide, advancing climate justice and empowering communities, we need to remove barriers to public transportation as a public good.”
As Wu has stated, this would require buy-in from Beacon Hill. Baker said the T’s fares “are affordable and competitive” and cited a need to continue to invest in the transit system, which saw its revenues tank during the low-ridership stretch of the pandemic.
A one-way subway ride costs $2.40. “Somebody’s going to have to come up with a lot of money from somebody, and I do think if the city of Boston is willing to pay to give free T to the residents of the city of Boston, that’s certainly worth the conversation, I suppose,” he said. “But I don’t see a reason why you would expect people who live on the Cape, on the North Shore, in central or western Mass. who will never be anywhere near the T except on very rare occasions — why they should pay to give everybody in Boston a free ride does not make any sense to me.”
And does Wu mean everyone — or just some riders? Because if Wu is firm in her “free T” stance, that means someone is footing the bill for a trip from Wellesley to Waban and back, just as they would be for a ride on the No. 47 bus from Broadway to Nubian Square. If it’s not just about economic equity, but also climate justice, then free-for-all would have to be on the traffic-fighting table.
Baker is absolutely right — why should people in the rest of the commonwealth, who may take the T for the occasional Sox game, foot the bill for Boston residents? The MBTA stands for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority — not the Mostly Boston Transportation Authority — there are other cities and towns with needs as well.
If we’re looking at public transportation as a public good, then why leave out those taking the No. 210 bus in Brockton? We bet they’d like the fare to be free as well.
Baker in January vetoed language from a transportation bond bill that would have required the launch of a low-income fare program. In fiscal 2020, fares accounted for about $694 million of the transportation authority’s $2.08 billion in revenues.
The T is a gaping maw of fiscal needs — from maintenance, recovery from the pandemic, upgrades to existing stations and tracks and new projects — there is no shortage of bills to be paid.
Adding a free-fares-in-Boston program to the mix begs the question: How are you going to pay for it? And if they answer is someone else should foot the bill, a followup query must be who, and why?
Dear Abby: Wife monopolizes house when working from home
Dear Abby: My wife works from home, and we are having a disagreement about the home workspace. She says I interrupt her too much and shouldn’t talk to her so often. While I agree with that, I don’t agree with her roaming around the house with her laptop while she’s in meetings. If I turn on the TV, listen to music or talk on the phone, she gets upset.
I have been digging my heels in saying I’m entitled to enjoy my own home and she should either stay in her home office or go to a coffee shop. To me, what she’s doing is like taking your laptop into the work break room and telling people to be quiet because she’s in a meeting.
I know her job is stressful and she gets anxious, so now I’m torn. Am I unrealistic to expect her not to make our entire house her office?
— Walking on Eggshells
Dear Walking: People create home offices for a reason. It’s a dedicated, organized place to work. Your wife should not be “roaming the house” with her laptop and insisting you maintain complete silence. Ideally, some physical boundaries should be set that equitably divide the house between her “office” and the “rest of the house.”
Another suggestion might be for you to find some activity away from your home a couple of mornings or afternoons a week — a part-time job, a sport or volunteering — while she’s busy in meetings. This might provide you with more social contact. The two of you should have a (calm) discussion and see what works for you.
Dear Abby: I got engaged a while back. In the midst of wedding planning, the question of who will walk me down the aisle has come up. My fiance despises my father (he’s witnessed the damage my dad has done to me), but I forgave Dad and feel neutral about his presence. My mom has voiced — begged, actually — that I allow her and Dad to give me away since she didn’t have either parent there for her wedding.
I don’t have an opinion on the subject. My mom for sentimental reasons does. But my future husband can’t bear the sight of my dad. This is causing me so much anxiety, I have thought about calling the whole thing off on more than one occasion.
If I oblige my mom, my fiance will be unhappy (to say the least), and if I oblige my fiance, I’ll break Mom’s heart. I can find no middle ground here and feel as if I lose on both sides. Any advice on how to proceed?
— Torn Bride to Be
Dear Torn: This is your and your fiance’s wedding. It should not be influenced by your mother’s history. I do have a suggestion: Rather than make yourself sick with anxiety, walk YOURSELF down the aisle. Many modern brides do it these days. Your mother could give a reading or sit with your father in the front row and cheer you on. Who escorts you down the aisle should not be decided by her.
P.S. Have you thought about how your fiance’s antipathy for your father may affect your marriage? What’s happening now isn’t conducive to a happy marriage. Before you step foot on that trip down the aisle, it needs to be resolved. Family counseling might help the four of you, because once you tie the knot, your fiance will be part of the family.
Dear Abby: Should aging parents have to pay their children to take them to appointments or elsewhere?
— Wondering Parent
Dear Wondering Parent: I’m guessing you and your spouse did plenty of “chauffeuring” before your children had driver’s licenses. The “child” who suggested it should be ashamed of themself.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
Eastern Massachusetts high school tournament scores and highlights from Monday
FIELD HOCKEY
DIVISION 1
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Acton-Boxboro at Wellesley, 2:30
Arlington at Wachusett, 4:30
Bishop Feehan at Winchester, 4:30
Central Catholic at Franklin, 5
Chelmsford at Concord-Carlisle, 5
Lexington at Andover, 5
Newton North at Walpole, 5
Doherty at Shrewsbury, 6
DIVISION 2
SECOND ROUND – Monday
Danvers 3, Dartmouth 1
Falmouth 5, Somerset Berkley 0
Holliston 4, Grafton 0
Masconomet 3, Oliver Ames 0
Nashoba 2, Notre Dame (H) 1 (ot)
Reading 2, Canton 1 (so)
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Bishop Fenwick at Longmeadow, 6 (Holyoke)
Norwood at Westwood, 6:30
DIVISION 3
FIRST ROUND – Thursday
Austin Prep 3, Pembroke 0
Hanover 1, Nipmuc 0
FIRST ROUND – Sunday
Ashland 3, North Reading 0
Bishop Stang 2, Wilmington 1
Dighton-Rehoboth 2, Weston 1 (2 ot)
Dover-Sherborn 3, Medway 1
Foxboro 3, Middleboro 0
Medfield 1, Dedham 0
Notre Dame (W) 2, Dennis-Yarmouth 0
Oakmont 3, Gloucester 0
Pentucket 5, Norwell 0
Sandwich 4, Quabbin 0
Swampscott 4, North Middlesex 0
Watertown 6, Martha’s Vineyard 0
Wayland 2, Newburyport 0
FIRST ROUND – Monday
Triton 5, Old Rochester 0
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Ashland at Sandwich, 2:30
Dighton-Rehoboth at Foxboro, 3:45
Medfield at Swampscott, 4
Oakmont at Watertown, 4
Wayland at Dover-Sherborn, 6
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Hanover at Triton, 4
Notre Dame at Austin Prep, 5:30
SECOND ROUND – Thursday
Bishop Stang at Pentucket, 12 (Haverhill)
DIVISION 4
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Case at Cohasset, 6
West Bridgewater at Littleton, 6
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Georgetown at Lynnfield, 2:30
Hamilton-Wenham at Sutton, 2:30
Lunenburg at Uxbridge, 2:30
Frontier at Manchester Essex, 4
South Hadley at Monomoy, 5
St. Mary’s (Lynn) at Ipswich, 6
FOOTBALL
DIVISION 1
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Springfield Central at Xaverian, 6
Wachusett at St. John’s Prep, 6
Methuen at Franklin, 7
St. John’s (S) at Central Catholic, 7
DIVISION 2
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Reading at Catholic Memorial, 6:30
Lincoln-Sudbury at Marshfield, 7
Mansfield at King Philip, 7
Natick at Milford, 7
DIVISION 3
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Westfield at Plymouth South, 6
Hanover at Billerica, 7
Masconomet at Marblehead, 7
Milton at North Attleboro, 7
DIVISION 4
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Ashland at Scituate, 7
Bedford at Grafton, 7
Danvers at Duxbury, 7
Wilmington at Foxboro, 7
DIVISION 5
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Norton at North Reading, 6
Old Rochester at Pentucket, 6 (Whittier)
Dover-Sherborn at Swampscott, 7
Hudson at Bishop Fenwick, 7
DIVISION 6
QUARTERFINAL – Thursday
Winthrop at Rockland, 6
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Medway at St. Mary’s (Lynn), 6
Blackstone Valley at Stoneham, 6:30
Sandwich at Abington, 7
DIVISION 7
QUARTERFINALS — Friday
Clinton at Wahconah, 6
Mashpee at Amesbury, 7
West Boylston at Northbridge, 7
QUARTERFINAL – Saturday
Cohasset at Hamilton-Wenham, 1
DIVISION 8
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
KIPP Academy at Hull, 6
Narragansett at Hoosac Valley, 7
Oxford at Palmer, 7
Randolph at Ware, 7
MVADA PLAYOFFS
LARGE SCHOOLS
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Southeastern at Shawsheen, 6:30
Whittier at Greater New Bedford, 6:30
Bay Path at Assabet, 7
QUARTERFINAL – Saturday
Diman at Northeast, 12
SMALL SCHOOLS
QUARTERFINAL – Thursday
Upper Cape at Blue Hills, 2
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Franklin Tech at South Shore, 5:30
Tri-County at Nashoba Tech, 6
Pathfinder at Old Colony, 7
BOYS SOCCER
DIVISION 1
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Lexington at Marshfield, 5
Algonquin at Leominster, 6
Brookline at Arlington, 6
Medford at Newton North, 6
Ludlow at Framingham, 6
Wellesley at St. John’s (S), 6
St. John’s Prep at Hingham, 7
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Concord-Carlisle at Needham, 5:15
DIVISION 2
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Wayland at Masconomet, 2
Hopkinton at Holliston, 4
Canton at Agawam, 5
Reading at Longmeadow, 5
Scituate at Nauset, 5
Westwood at East Longmeadow, 5
Oliver Ames at West Springfield, 6
Amherst-Pelham at Plymouth North, 7
DIVISION 3
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Dover-Sherborn at Belchertown, 3:30
Stoneham at Pembroke, 5
Tantasqua at Norwell, 6
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Medfield at Dighton-Rehoboth, 2
Nipmuc at Cardinal Spellman, 5
North Reading at Newburyport, 5:30
Greater New Bedford at Gloucester, 6
Medway at Old Rochester, 6
DIVISION 4
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Pope Francis at Monument Mtn., 5
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Lynn Tech at West Bridgewater, 4
Blackstone Valley at Easthampton, 5 (South Hadley)
Hamilton-Wenham at Hampshire, 5
Winthrop vs. Rockland, 5 (Holbrook)
Burke at Frontier, 5:30
Amesbury at Cohasset, 7
Nantucket at Wahconah, TBD
DIVISION 5
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
KIPP Academy at Westport, 2
Falmouth Academy at Millis, 4 (Medway)
Oxford at Sutton, 4
St. Joseph Prep at Mount Greylock, 5
Keefe Tech at Maynard, 6
Bromfield vs. Tahanto, 6:30 (Assabet)
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Springfield Int’l at Hopedale, 2 (NEFC)
Granby at Douglas, 7 (Millbury)
GIRLS SOCCER
DIVISION 1
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Winchester at Newton South, 4:30
Arlington at Acton-Boxboro, 5
North Andover at Hingham, 5
Brookline at Franklin, 6
King Philip at Bishop Feehan, 6
Andover at Algonquin, 7
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Concord-Carlisle at Wellesley, 2
Needham at Natick, 7
DIVISION 2
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Minnechaug at Whitman-Hanson, 5
Masconomet at Westboro, 6
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Walpole at Grafton, 3:30
Holliston at Danvers, 4
Agawam at Silver Lake, 5
Notre Dame (H) at Plymouth North, 5
Westwood at Oliver Ames, 6
Mansfield at Medfield, 6:30
DIVISION 3
FIRST ROUND – Saturday
Austin Prep 3, Lynnfield 1
Belchertown 1, Old Rochester 0
Dedham 4, Rockland 0
East Bridgewater 2, Nipmuc 1
Groton-Dunstable 2, North Reading 1
Hanover 4, Archbishop Williams 0
Medway 1, Pentucket 0
Newburyport 1, Swampscott 0
Norton 1, Apponequet 0
Norwell 4, Saugus 0
St. Paul 2, Dover-Sherborn 1
FIRST ROUND – Sunday
Foxboro 1, Cardinal Spellman 0
Stoneham 1, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
Weston 3, Bishop Stang 0
FIRST ROUND – Monday
Tantasqua 1, Bishop Fenwick 0
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
St. Paul at Groton-Dunstable, 2
Weston at Norwell, 3:30
Norton at Belchertown, 6
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Medway at Dedham, 5
Newburyport at Foxboro, 5:30
Stoneham at Hanover, 6
Tantasqua at Austin Prep, 6
East Bridgewater at Ursuline, 7 (Xaverian)
DIVISION 4
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Ipswich at Hamilton-Wenham, 2
Mashpee at Blackstone Valley, 2
Northbridge at Uxbridge, 2:30
Leicester at Hampshire, 5
Wahconah at Millbury, 6
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Monument Mountain at Cohasset, 4:30
Amesbury at West Bridgewater, 6
Pope Francis at Littleton, 6
DIVISION 5
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Carver at Whitinsville Christian, 2
Gardner at Tahanto, 2
Hull at Monson, 2
Bromfield vs. David Prouty, 4:30 (Assabet)
Georgetown at Sutton, 6
Mystic Valley at Palmer, 6
West Boylston at Lenox, 6 (BCC)
Douglas at Millis, 6:30 (Medway)
VOLLEYBALL
DIVISION 1
SECOND ROUND – Monday
Concord-Carlisle 3, Bishop Feehan 0
Lincoln-Sudbury 3, Wellesley 0
Newton North 3, Winchester 1
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Barnstable at Algonquin, 5
Boston Latin at Needham, 5
Shrewsbury at Franklin, 5
Arlington at Haverhill, 5:30
Peabody at North Andover, 5:30
DIVISION 2
SECOND ROUND – Monday
Billerica 3, Wakefield 0
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Duxbury at Westwood, 5
Notre Dame (H) at King Philip, 5
Burlington at Hopkinton, 6
North Quincy at Melrose, 6
Woburn at Oliver Ames, 6
Canton at Dartmouth, 6:30
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Nashoba at Westboro, 6
DIVISION 3
SECOND ROUND – Monday
Ashland 3, Essex Tech 1
Holliston 3, Medfield 0
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
North Middlesex at Bedford, 4:30
Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep, 5
Fairhaven at Cardinal Spellman, 5
Groton-Dunstable at Old Rochester, 5
Triton at Dennis-Yarmouth, 5:30
Greater New Bedford at Tewksbury, 6
DIVISION 4
SECOND ROUND – Monday
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Norwell 1
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Nantucket at Ipswich, 3:30
Malden Catholic at Medway, 5
Nipmuc at Blackstone Valley, 5
Ursuline at Arlington Catholic, 5:15
Rockland at Case, 6
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Weston at AMSA, 4 (ForeKicks)
South Lancaster at Lynnfield, 5
DIVISION 5
SECOND ROUND – Monday
Frontier 3, Georgetown 0
Whitinsville Chr. 3, Mystic Valley 2
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Mt. Greylock at Blackstone-Millville, 4
Douglas at Tri-County, 5
Turners Falls at Westport, 5
Millis at Lee, 6
Paulo Freire at Hopedale, 6
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Innovation Academy at Bourne, 6
MONDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS
VOLLEYBALL
Junior Abby Down struck for 12 kills while senior setter Kailey Roche collected 26 assists, leading No. 4 Billerica (20-2) to a 3-0 victory over No. 20 Wakefield (13-9), in the Div. 2 round of 16.
In a Div. 3 second round contest, Cici Labbe (13 kills, 3 aces), Taylor Simpson (15 kills, 4 aces) and Cassie Marrella (9 kills) led the way as Ashland defeated Essex Tech, 3-1.
FIELD HOCKEY
Bobbi Serino unleashed a hat trick for No. 6 Danvers (15-3-2), guiding a 3-1 win over No. 11 Dartmouth in the Div. 2 round of 16. … Lela Boermeester scored the game-winner in overtime to give No. 4 Nashoba (15-2-2) a 2-1 win over No. 13 Notre Dame (H). … Colleen Caswell and Nevaeha Melton scored twice as No. 2 Falmouth (14-1-5) defeated No. 18 Somerset Berkley, 5-0.
Concert victims included 9th-grader, ‘life of the party’
By RANDALL CHASE and MIKE CATALINI
As young as a high school freshman and from as far away as Washington state. Authorities on Monday released the identities of the eight people who died after fans at the Astroworld music festival in Houston suddenly pushed forward when rapper Travis Scott came on stage.
Harris County officials did not release the cause and manner in which the victims died. Michele Arnold, a spokeswoman with the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences that conducts all autopsies in Harris County, said in a statement it could be weeks before that information is available.
A picture of some of the people who died emerged over the weekend as their families and friends shared stories with reporters and on social media.
The dead ranged from 14 to 27 years old, according to Houston officials. As of Sunday, 13 people remained hospitalized. Harris County officials said Monday they didn’t have updated information on the injured.
Scott said Monday he would cover funeral costs for the victims.
City officials have said they are in the early stages of investigating what caused the pandemonium at the sold-out event founded by Scott and attended by about 50,000 fans.
‘LOVED HIS MOM’
Franco Patino, 21, was working toward a mechanical engineering technology degree at the University of Dayton, with a minor in human movement biomechanics, his father, Julio Patino, told The Associated Press. He was a member of Alpha Psi Lambda, a Hispanic interest fraternity, and the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, and was working in an engineering co-op program.
Patino described his son as a charismatic, energetic leader who was active in his community and intent on helping people with disabilities. His son was working on a new medical device and wanted to find a way to help his mother walk again after she was severely injured in an automobile accident in Mexico two years ago, Patino said.
Through tears, Patino described how his son — who enjoyed weight lifting, football and rugby — used his strength to break a door and free his mom from the wreckage.
“He loved his mom,” Patino said. “He said everything that he was doing, it was trying to help his mom. The entire goal.”
Julio Patino, of Naperville, Illinois, was in London on business when the phone rang around 3 a.m. He answered it and heard his wife, Teresita, crying. She said someone had called from a hospital about Franco and that a doctor would be calling her soon. After 30 minutes, she called back with the doctor on the line.
“The doctor was giving us the news that our son had passed away,” Patino said.
Patino said he had last spoken with his son about 2 p.m. Friday, when he reassured his father he was fine.
“I just said, ‘OK, just be careful,’” Patino said.
‘HUGE HOLE IN OUR LIVES’
Jacob “Jake” Jurinek, 20, was a junior at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, where he was “pursuing his passion for art and media,” his family said in a statement Sunday. He was just short of his 21st birthday.
He was attending the concert with Patino, his friend and former high school football teammate, according to Patino’s father, Julio Patino. He was deeply committed to his family and was known as “Big Jake” by his younger cousins.
He will be missed by his father, Ron Jurinek, with whom Jake became especially close after his mother died in 2011.
“In the decade since, Jake and Ron were inseparable – attending White Sox and Blackhawks games, sharing their love of professional wrestling, and spending weekends with extended family and friends at Jake’s favorite place, the family cottage in Southwestern Michigan,” the family’s statement said.
“We are all devastated and are left with a huge hole in our lives,” his father, Ron Jurinek, added in an emailed statement.
‘GOOD STUDENT, ATHLETE, SO POLITE’
Memorial High School ninth-grader John Hilgert, 14, was the youngest of those who died. Mourners began tying green ribbons around trees at the school over the weekend in his memory.
He was at the concert with classmate Robby Hendrix, whose mother, Tracy Faulkner, spoke with the Houston Chronicle. The boys had hoped to get a good spot to watch the show.
“Everything about that night was a tragedy,” Faulkner told the newspaper. “John was a good student and athlete and so polite. He was the sweetest and smartest young man.”
‘LIFE OF THE PARTY’
Madison Dubiski, 23, lived in Houston. She was a varsity cheerleader in high school and member of a community service group called the National Charity League, according to a former classmate who spoke to the Houston Chronicle.
“She was definitely the life of the party and loved by so many people,” Lauren Vogler told the newspaper.
She was her mom’s best friend and she loved watching her brother play sports, family friend Claudia Sierra said.
‘HARD-WORKING MAN’
Mirza “Danish” Baig, who identified himself on Facebook as a district manager for AT&T, and appeared to be a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan, was among those who died at the the concert, his brother Basil Baig said on Facebook.
“He was (an) innocent young soul who would always put others before him. He was a hard-working man who loved his family and took care of us. He was there in a heartbeat for anything. He always had a solution to everything,” Basil Baig told ABC News.
Baig’s funeral was held Sunday in Colleyville in the Dallas-Forth Worth area. Messages left with Basil Baig were not returned.
County officials identified him as Mirza Baig, but his brother said on Facebook he went by Danish. He was 27.
LOVED TO DANCE
Brianna Rodriguez’s family told People magazine that she was among those who perished at the concert. She was 16, a student at Heights High School and loved dancing, according to the family the magazine spoke with. Her family has not responded to a message left by AP.
Outsider her school, pink ribbons and balloons adorned the fence, spelling out “Bri.”
“Brianna was someone who performed with the band and was someone who could always make anyone smile,” the Heights High School band said in a tweet.
Her high school dance team remembered her in an Instagram post, saying that she was with the group for three years, served as the junior social officer and “never failed to put a smile on everyone’s face.
“She was a wonderful friend, teammate, dancer, sister, daughter, and leader. The bulldog community is deeply saddened and will honor her in every way we can. We love you Brianna,” the team said in the post.
COMPUTER SCIENCE STUDENT
Axel Acosta Avila, 21, was a computer science major at Western Washington University. His father, Edgar Acosta, told KOMO-TV his son was among the victims who died at the festival.
The school in Bellingham, Washington, released a statement Sunday: “By all accounts, Axel was a young man with a vibrant future. We are sending our condolences to his family on this very sad day.”
Acosta Avila was initially identified by family with the single last name, Acosta, but his father said Monday that his full name should be used.
ASPIRING BORDER AGENT
Rodolfo “Rudy” Pena, 23, of Laredo, Texas, was a student at Laredo College and wanted to be Border Patrol agent, his friend Stacey Sarmiento said. She described him as a people person. Officials identified him as Rodolfo Pena, but friends called him Rudy.
“Rudy was a close friend of mine,” she said. “We met in high school. He was an athlete. … He brought happiness anywhere he went. He was easy to get along with. It was like positive vibes from him at all times.”
“We all came to have a good time … it was just horrible in there,” she added.
___
Associated Press writers Jamie Stengle and Juan Lozano in Houston contributed to this report. Chase reported from Dover, Delaware, and Catalini reported from Trenton, New Jersey.
