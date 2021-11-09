News
Film review: How the Patriots established their new identity in a throwback game at Carolina
Let’s save the deeper Xs-and-Os analysis for another week.
There’s a simple explanation for how the Patriots won their third straight game Sunday: they choked out Carolina.
The Pats controlled play by following throwback game plans reminiscent of their early Super Bowl teams. They played a higher percentage of base defense — three defensive linemen and four linebackers — than any game to date, an obvious sign Bill Belichick prioritized stopping the Panthers’ run game. And the Patriots ran the ball almost twice as often as they threw it.
Neither team topped 300 yards, while the Pats carved out advantages on defense and special teams. It was ugly, brutish and effective. It was old-school Patriots football.
Here’s what else the film revealed about Sunday’s win:
Mac Jones
Adjusted completion percentage: 75%
Under pressure: 2-3, 20 yards, 2 sacks
Against the blitz: 2-5, 30 yards, INT, sack
Behind the line: 5-5, 50 yards
0-10 yards: 6-8, 61 yards, TD, INT
10-19 yards: 0-2
20+ yards: 1-1, 28 yards
Notes: For the first time this season, Jones was a passenger in his own offense. Wary of the Panthers’ pass rush, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels asked little of Jones from the start, and the rookie didn’t earn any extra opportunity as the game developed. He hit most of his safe throws, fumbled again and took two delay of game penalties.
Taking only one deep shot, Jones never scared Carolina out of playing loaded boxes, but it wasn’t necessary. The Pats ran well enough to churn out three scoring drives, with their rookie quarterback riding shotgun in a run-heavy operation.
Studs
CB J.C. Jackson
In the past two weeks, Jackson has caught as many passes as he’s allowed to be caught. That’s elite cornerback play. Extra kudos to him for helping shut down 1,000-yard receivers Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore as the Pats have transitioned to playing more zone coverage.
LB Jamie Collins
Bill Belichick had hinted at a larger role for Collins, and the do-it-all linebacker finally delivered Sunday. His interception — a bullet picked 0.17 seconds after Sam Darnold fired, per Next Gen Stats — will finish as one of the top highlights of the season. Collins also set a strong edge in the run game, typically a weak point of his game.
DL Christian Barmore
It’s time to anoint Barmore. The second-round rookie is not only the Patriots’ most talented defensive lineman — he is their best. Barmore batted two passes and recorded a couple hurries, while also two-gapping effectively against the run. He’ll endure more ups and downs, but the highs are rightfully earning Barmore extra playing time each week.
Duds
WR Jakobi Meyers
Meyers couldn’t shake old friend Stephon Gilmore, who beat him to the ball on Jones’ only interception. He was also whistled for a false start. Meyers finished with one catch for eight yards on four targets.
Offensive notes
- Personnel breakdown: 53% of snaps in 11 personnel, 26% in 21F personnel, 14% in 21H personnel, 5% in 12 personnel and 2% in 22 personnel.
- Personnel production: 5.4 yards/play in 11 personnel, 2.4 yards/play in 21F personnel, 8 yards/play in 21H personnel, 0 yards/play in 12 personnel and 12 yards/play in 22 personnel.
- Pressure rate allowed: 20%
- Play-action rate: 30%
- Yards per carry: 3.9
- First downs: 77% run (3.17 yards per play), 23% pass (1.6 yards per play)
- Third downs: 6-14
- Red-zone efficiency: 2-3
- Broken tackles: Brandon Bolden 5, Rhamondre Stevenson 5, Damien Harris 2, Jonnu Smith
- Sacks allowed: Isaiah Wynn, Mike Onwenu
- QB hits allowed: None
- Hurries allowed: Ted Karras, Team
- Run stuffs allowed: Team 2, Shaq Mason, Kendrick Bourne
- Holding penalties: Karras
- Drops: None
- The Patriots ran more snaps of two-halfback offense than they had in any other game this season, an effort to get their best tackle-breakers in space against one of the NFL’s worst tackling defenses.
- Josh McDaniels called for two-halfback personnel on four of his first 12 snaps to mixed results. The package yielded the Pats’ longest play from scrimmage — Rhamondre Stevenson’s 41-yard catch-and-run — but most plays went for two yards or fewer.
- After Stevenson’s 41-yard reception, the Pats’ best offensive play was a 28-yard throw to Bolden on a third down that preceded Hunter Henry’s touchdown. Bolden appeared to be running an option route nearer the line of scrimmage, but instead shook Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson and bolted downfield, a probable game-plan wrinkle to capitalize on Thompson’s aggressive coverage.
- Losing Damien Harris and Stevenson at various points hurt the run-centric game plan. Still, Harris, Stevenson and Bolden accounted for more than 80% of the Pats’ offense, an insane figure in the modern era.
- McDaniels seemed intent on nullifying Carolina’s pass rush, given how many passes found running backs, his use of moving-pocket throws and Jones’ 2.22-second snap-to-throw average when he wasn’t pressured.
- The Patriots playing only two snaps of two-tight end personnel would have been impossible to imagine in the preseason. But here we are, with Jonnu Smith still scuffling, and the Panthers boasting one of the best pass defenses against tight ends in the NFL.
- As mentioned, Meyers struggled mightily, particularly against Stephon Gilmore. His inability to shake Gilmore forced Mac Jones to hold the ball a beat longer and get strip-sacked by Brian Burns.
- Meyers did, however, serve as a solid lead blocker on two run plays from 11 personnel (three-receiver packages), including the team’s only fourth-down conversion; a wrinkle that allows the Patriots to execute two-back schemes from one-back personnel.
- The Patriots ran the ball most effectively from those groupings, something easily foretold by Carolina’s 4.9 yards per carry average allowed entering kickoff.
- Right guard Shaq Mason is clearly back to health, mauling defensive tackles in the run game for a second straight week.
- Center David Andrews was the only O-lineman to post a clean sheet.
- The false starts and fumbles need to end. The penalty offenders were Meyers, Henry and Isaiah Wynn, while Jones and Bolden both lost the ball.
Defensive notes
- Personnel breakdown: 31% dime package, 29% base, 21% three-safety nickel, 19% three-cornerback.
- Pressure rate: 51%
- Blitz rate: 27% dropbacks
- Blitz efficacy: 8.1 yards allowed per play
- Yards per carry allowed: 3.4
- Third downs: 3-11
- Red-zone efficiency: 0-2
- Sacks: Matt Judon
- QB hits: Dont’a Hightower, Josh Uche, Deatrich Wise
- Hurries: Christian Barmore 2, Lawrence Guy 2, Hightower 2, Judon 2, Wise, 2, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Carl Davis, Adrian Phillips
- Drawn hold: Josh Uche
- Run stuffs: Team 3
- Interceptions: J.C. Jackson 2, Jamie Collins
- Pass deflections: Kyle Van Noy 2, Christian Barmore 2, Jalen Mills
- Missed tackles: Judon 2, Mills, Myles Bryant
- The Patriots set a season high in total hurries (13) and overall pressure rate, affecting Sam Darnold on more than half his dropbacks.
- Another week, another zone-heavy coverage plan. Jalen Mills — who led the cornerbacks in defensive snaps — played zone on more than 80% of his snaps, per Pro Football Focus, a season high.
- The Pats mixed straight zone, where defenders drop to specific landmarks on the field, with a higher percentage of match zone coverage than usual, designs that evolve into man-to-man as receivers’ routes declare downfield.
- These coverages helped confuse Darnold, who was often presented with man-to-man looks pre-snap and routinely melted under pressure.
- The Patriots’ increased use of base personnel was directly responsible for stopping Carolina’s run game early, which not only neutralized their best player — Christian McCaffrey –but forced one of their worst, Darnold, into obvious passing situations.
- On early downs, the Panthers should have capitalized on the Pats’ increased use of their base personnel, with lumbering linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley, Dont’a Hightower occasionally on McCaffrey in coverage.
- Base defense was the Patriots’ most common personnel grouping until Carolina’s final drive, when they played dime throughout.
- Hightower remains an utter beast against the run, blowing up guards and setting a fierce edge. His disruption leads to easy tackles for teammates, namely Judon and Phillips. Hightower’s three pressures were also a season-high.
- Deatrich Wise pocketed three pressures on a single drive in the second half, two hurries sandwiching his lone QB hit.
- Myles Bryant’s feel in zone coverage is impressive. So far, his emergence has almost completely offset the loss of Jonathan Jones, an injury that may have forced the coaching staff into wisely shifting from a man-to-man foundation to more zone based on their other personnel.
Statistics for passing depth, broken tackles and missed tackles courtesy of Pro Football Focus.
*12 personnel = one running back, two tight ends; 11 personnel = one running back, one tight end; 22 personnel = two backs, two tight ends; 21F personnel = two backs, one tight end; 21H personnel = two halfbacks, one tight end.
**Nickel defense = five defensive backs; dime defense = six defensive backs; quarter defense = seven defensive backs.
News
College basketball preview: Harvard, Boston University among locals to be excited about as 2021-22 season begins
College basketball is back, and hopefully, a full season, too.
After a year of play stoppages, canceled seasons and just overall uncertainty, college hoops is focused on a return to normalcy as the men’s basketball schedule tips off Tuesday night around the country. In Massachusetts, there’s plenty to watch and several schools to be excited about as they hope to go dancing in March.
A quick tour around the state’s Division 1 schools as the season gets underway:
BOSTON COLLEGE
Last season: 4-16, 2-11 ACC
Coach: Earl Grant, first season
Player to know: Makai Ashton-Langford, graduate guard
Marquee matchups: vs. North Carolina (Jan. 1), vs. Duke (Feb. 12)
Preseason poll: 15th of 15 in ACC
Overview: The Eagles finally let Jim Christian go after seven underwhelming seasons that netted just one postseason appearance, and turned their hopes to Grant, who spent seven seasons at the College of Charleston. Grant has some pedigree — he was a top assistant at Wichita State and Clemson before Charleston — but he faces one of the toughest challenges in the country in rebuilding BC in the unrelenting ACC. Expectations aren’t high in Grant’s first season, especially after the Eagles’ top two scorers, Jay Heath and Wynston Tabbs, transferred, but he has some good pieces to build a foundation with. Grant brought two guards from Charleston, Brevin Galloway and Kanye Jones, who should help in his commitment to form a strong defensive identity, and he has some experienced bigs in Quinten Post and T.J. Bickerstaff, who transferred in. Unlike previous seasons, there is some excitement in Chestnut Hill with the introduction of a new coach, and for the future as Grant has already put together a 2022 recruiting class that ranks in the Top 25 in the nation.
BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Last season: 7-11, 6-10 Patriot League
Coach: Joe Jones, 11th season (165-144)
Player to know: Javante McCoy, graduate guard
Marquee matchups: at Florida State (Nov. 24), vs. Holy Cross (Jan. 31)
Preseason poll: 1st of 10 in Patriot League
Overview: The Terriers won the Patriot League tournament in 2020, but never experienced their dream come true as the NCAA Tournament was abruptly canceled because of the pandemic. But after an abnormal 2020-21 season, Jones and his group have eyes on dancing again after barely edging Colgate as the Patriot League preseason favorite. Ten players from the 2020 championship team and five of their top six scorers from a season ago are still with the Terriers, including McCoy, the conference preseason player of the year, and Walter Whyte, who was named to the Patriot’s all-league first team. As long as they stay healthy, Jones will have a great chance at being in the NCAA Tournament for the first time as a coach in Boston.
HARVARD
Last season: 21-8, 10-4 Ivy League in 2019-20 (season canceled in 2020-21)
Coach: Tommy Amaker, 14th season (250-138 record)
Player to know: Noah Kirkwood, senior guard
Marquee matchups: at Kansas (Dec. 29), vs. Yale (Jan. 9)
Preseason poll: 2nd of 8 in Ivy League
Overview: The last time Harvard played was March 7, 2020, when they ended their regular season with a win over Yale. Three days later, their NCAA Tournament dreams were suddenly shattered when the Ivy League tournament (which was set to be played in Cambridge) was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Just about exactly 20 months later, after the Ivy canceled the 2020-21 season, they’ll finally return, and one thing hasn’t changed: Harvard should still be a force. Kirkwood, a first-team All-Ivy selection in 2019-20, is back alongside upperclassmen Chris Ledlum, Mason Forbes and Kale Catchings. They’re a talented, athletic group that should have no problem making the four-team Ivy tourney (which will be played at Harvard), as the Crimson shoot for their first berth in the Big Dance since 2015.
HOLY CROSS
Last season: 5-11, 5-11 Patriot League
Coach: Brett Nelson, third season (8-40)
Player to know: Gerrale Gates, senior forward
Marquee matchups: at Boston College (Nov. 12), at Harvard (Dec. 19)
Preseason poll: 9th of 10 in Patriot League
Overview: Eight wins in 48 games is probably not what Nelson envisioned for his first two years in Worcester, but there are reasons for optimism as the Crusaders continue their rebuild. They’re young again, with likely four sophomores in the starting lineup and just three upperclassmen on the roster, but despite an uneven year last season, they got some valuable minutes to build from. With a full and seemingly normal offseason under their belt, Holy Cross should continue an upward trajectory, even if the results won’t always be there. Gates, a first-team Patriot selection, and R.J. Johnson, who was named to the conference’s rookie team last season, should help them make some noise in the league.
MERRIMACK
Last season: 9-9, 9-9 Northeast Conference
Coach: Joe Gallo, sixth season (90-54)
Player to know: Jordan Minor, junior forward
Marquee matchups: at Rutgers (Nov. 13), at Virginia Tech (Nov. 21), at Gonzaga (Dec. 9), at Indiana (Dec. 12)
Preseason poll: 5th of 10 in Northeast Conference
Overview: Results have perhaps gone better than expected for Gallo’s Warriors, who went 29-20 in their first two seasons at the Division 1 level after transitioning from Division 2, including an NEC regular season title in 2019-20. This season, they should compete again for the league crown, with all five starters returning and 99 percent of their scoring back from last season. Merrimack’s identity is on defense, where they ranked among the best in the conference in steal and turnover percentage (first) and defensive efficiency (second), which should continue with Minor, a Kingston native and one of the best shot blockers in the league, and guard Mikey Watkins. The Warriors aren’t postseason eligible for two more seasons (NCAA rules prohibit programs transitioning levels from the postseason for four years), but they’ll continue to be a big factor this season, and maybe even put a scare into some of the major schools they face in their non-conference schedule.
NORTHEASTERN
Last season: 10-9, 8-2 Colonial
Coach: Bill Coen, 16th season (251-222)
Player to know: Shaquille Walters, redshirt senior guard
Marquee matchups: at Harvard (Nov. 27), vs. Davidson (Dec. 12), vs. St. Bonaventure (Dec. 22)
Preseason poll: 2nd of 10 in CAA
Overview: Circumstances change, players move on, but Coen’s Northeastern teams seem to never miss a beat. The Huskies continued to play well in the midst of the pandemic last year and earned a share of the CAA regular season title. And even after the departure this offseason of their best player, Tyson Walker, who transferred to Michigan State, NU is expected to compete for another championship. They return three starters as well as Jahmyl Telfort, who was last season’s CAA sixth man of the year, and they’re excited about a few transfers. Joe Pridgen, a Winchendon native, transferred in-conference from UNC-Wilmington and should add scoring punch, and Notre Dame transfer Nikola Djogo adds depth to a talented backcourt. And with Coen, the all-time wins leader at Northeastern, still at the helm, the Huskies will once again be a major factor come March.
UMASS
Last season: 8-7, 6-4 Atlantic 10
Coach: Matt McCall, 5th season (46-65)
Player to know: Noah Fernandes, junior guard
Marquee matchups: vs. Penn State (Nov. 15), vs. Harvard (Dec. 4)
Preseason poll: 9th of 14 in Atlantic 10
Overview: It’s been a roller coaster first four seasons for McCall and last year continued to be frustrating despite his first winning record in Amherst. A season that was buoyed with optimism turned underwhelming after COVID-19 forced the team to stop playing three different times. And it only got more challenging for McCall this year after star forward Tre Mitchell opted to transfer to Texas. But the coach has been no stranger to the transfer market during his tenure in Amherst, and he’s hopeful some more additions can help engineer a successful season. Fernandes, a Mattapoisett native, transferred from Wichita State before last season and is the Minutemen’s top returning scorer, and Boston College transfer Rich Kelly gives them some experienced size down low. Without Mitchell, there are questions, especially in the frontcourt, so the Minutemen will be relying a lot on a talented backcourt to win them games.
UMASS LOWELL
Last season: 11-12, 7-8 America East
Coach: Pat Duquette, ninth season (95-139)
Player to know: Connor Withers, junior forward
Marquee matchups: at Dayton (Nov. 13), vs. Oklahoma State (Nov. 16), vs. Vermont (Feb. 5)
Preseason poll: 6th of 10 in America East
Overview: Despite a sub-.500 season, Duquette’s River Hawks showed they were no pushover last season. They looked like they belonged against Ohio State early in the season and knocked off the America East’s top seed UMBC in the conference tournament before ultimately falling one game short of the NCAA Tournament, falling to Hartford in the championship game. Duquette has successfully led UMass Lowell through its transition from Division 2 and now they’re a player in a legitimate mid-major conference. Now, they want to build off of last season’s success. Losing Obadiah Noel, who averaged a league-high 21.4 points per game last season, will be a big challenge, but some pieces remain. Withers will be at the center of everything the River Hawks do, and all-rookie team selection Anthony Blunt should play a major factor. Transfers Justin Faison (Div. 2), Ayinde Hikim (La Salle) and Everette Hammond (USC Upstate) will add a boost, too, as Duquette looks to find some more magic in a tough league.
News
New venues rise, favorites rebound post-pandemic
The pandemic did its best to crush the music business. Now, as we start to return to normal, that normal arrives with nearly a dozen local clubs gone for good and once-blooming arts neighborhoods limping along. But it’s not all bad news. This fall we see a handful of new venues arriving while others rebound spectacularly. Here are five spots to take in established stars and your next favorite band.
The return of the Cantab Lounge
Central Square’s Cantab had a legendary five-decade run as a music haunt that boasted soul acts, garage rock bands, live poetry and lots more. When the pandemic shuttered the venue, the owner put it up for sale.
This summer the spot got a new owner and a series of needed renovations. Don’t worry, the place promises the same loose and joyful vibe. As if to prove the point, Chicken Slacks Thursdays — an epic funk band that held down the city’s longest Thursday residency — returns Dec. 2 to ring in the Cantab’s reopening. (Find the Cantab Lounge on Facebook.)
The Crystal Ballroom opens above the Somerville Theatre
The team that runs the Somerville Theatre recently discovered the bones of a ballroom currently filled by their upstairs streaming rooms. The pandemic gave the theater a chance to restore the room and turn it into a rock club, theater space, swing jazz dance floor and whatever else the community sees fit to make it.
“The ballroom itself goes for a classy vibe, so while it certainly functions like a music club, it is a very versatile and aesthetically attractive room,” Somerville Theatre creative director Ian Judge said of the 516-capacity room. “It’s my plan that the programming is eclectic and doesn’t pigeonhole us into one genre or music promoter. … There’s a need for a room that is accessible to the local scene and we hope to fill that niche.”
With Oberon and Once Ballroom now shuttered, the Crystal looks to absorb and expand on the vibes of those great spots. (crystalballroomboston.com)
Magic Room opens in Norwood
Rock (and folk, funk, electronic, etc.) in the suburbs! Run by the Desmond family — who have wowed the city from the eccentric Bentmen band to the electric Casey Desmond — Magic Room was set to launch right before the pandemic. Instead, Norwood had to wait until September 2021. Expect a wild mix of artists to fill the venue.
“Magic Room’s mission is to make the evening engaging for the audience, with a big sound and lots of multimedia to keep our concert goers entertained and fully immersed,” co-owner Des Desmond said. “Large vibes, in an intimate setting. We plan on having music of every genre as well as one-off celebrity events. A possible comedy night is in the works, we’re planning on hosting some book signings and meet and greets, and the room is available for private events as well.” (norwoodspacecenter.com/venue/magic-room)
The Jungle keeps Union Square booming
Somerville’s Union Square seemed intent on replacing Allston and Central Square as the city’s music club hub. Then everything closed. Union’s Thunder Road is now a hole in the ground waiting to be filled in by, best guess, a big condo building. The Square also lost Bull McCabe’s and its stage. Thankfully the Jungle has returned with Sunday live music brunches, monthly blues jams and loads and loads of local and national acts. (thejunglemusicclub.com)
Roadrunner gets an opening date
The Bowery Presents increases its footprint in March with Roadrunner, a 3,500-capacity club in Allston-Brighton. Already a major player with Harvard Square’s Sinclair and the theater district’s Royale, Bowery opens its biggest room with Mitski on March 21 & 22 and follows that up fast with dates featuring Bleachers, JoJo, Big Thief, Lake Street Dive and more. (boweryboston.com/boston)
News
Ask Amy: Family struggles with extremes over holidays
Dear Amy: In our nine-member family, we have two people at extremes: One is a staunch anti-masker and anti-vaxxer.
The other is paranoid in her efforts to be safe.
All family members (except the anti’s three) have been vaccinated.
We traditionally have family gatherings at our home for most holidays.
The anti-vaxxer will usually scoff at any virus protection shown by anyone when there is a gathering.
The paranoid one refuses to come in our house if the anti has been there in the previous 24 hours.
Reasoning with either of the two extremes has been fruitless.
My wife and I are currently considering splitting the gatherings, so the two extremes do not conflict.
This is very sad and means diluting the festivities we enjoy so much.
We are hoping you may have some suggestions.
— Stuck
Dear Stuck: As lonely as last year’s holiday season was, I have a feeling that many will look back on the weird and isolated winter holiday season of 2020 with a certain nostalgia: Eating dinner off of disinfected TV trays and watching “A Christmas Story” after the family Zoom meal might hold a certain appeal, certainly when you compare it to the complication of entertaining extremists.
You have two groups of family members representing pandemic polar opposites, but they have something important in common: Neither seems to be applying common sense to this challenge.
You have taken this on as a problem you hope to solve, in order to provide a homespun holiday experience for everyone.
You’ve done your own risk assessment and obviously don’t believe that having unvaccinated people in your home presents a risk to you and yours.
It seems that the family member who doesn’t feel safe is inspiring you to dilute your celebration.
I think you should host your holiday meal (if you still want to) and let the usual parties know the time and place. Let them decide whether to attend.
If your more risk-averse relative doesn’t feel safe in your home and is only willing to see vaccinated family members, then could she host her own gathering on another day in an atmosphere where she feels safe?
You might let all of your family members know ahead of time that if anyone chooses to degrade other family members or engage in rude or anti-social behavior, you may ask them to leave, and everyone can try again next year.
Dear Amy: My mother recently passed away unexpectedly, and I have to clean out her condo.
My problem is that there are so many things that have such strong memories for me. I’m overwhelmed about what to do with all of it.
I live in a small one-bedroom apartment, so honestly, I would be cramming stuff in.
I really don’t know what to do.
I feel guilty if I just call someone in to sell it all off.
The memories these things bring up really make this hard.
Can you help?
— Overwhelmed
Dear Overwhelmed: This sad task would be made much easier for you if you had even one person who would do it with you.
It is important that you feel supported; you also deserve to have a compassionate witness to your memories. If you can’t find a friend to help, you should call in a professional.
People who do this sort of elder “clean out” for a living often understand the complicated emotions that are brought up. Call your local Office on Aging for a referral.
This task will be made easier if you break it down into smaller categories. Start with the kitchen, and have four open boxes: Keep, Donate, Unsure, Trash.
Make sure to photograph items. These photos will help to keep your memories fresh, for a time in the future when you’re ready to revisit them.
If you are paralyzed, you might want to rent a small storage unit to house items until you are ready. Understand, however, that this can bring up its own set of challenges. If you rent a unit, set regular goals to continue to go through and pare down these possessions.
Dear Amy: “Exasperated” shared an experience I’ve been through — the frustration of her husband entering the room and insisting that she immediately stop texting or answering an email.
In addition to your advice, you asked Exasperated to take a look at her own behavior.
I did this recently and realized that my phone had completely infiltrated my family time.
— Working on Unplugging
Dear Working: A lot of us need to work on unplugging.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
Film review: How the Patriots established their new identity in a throwback game at Carolina
College basketball preview: Harvard, Boston University among locals to be excited about as 2021-22 season begins
New venues rise, favorites rebound post-pandemic
Ask Amy: Family struggles with extremes over holidays
Koch: Women voters poised to swing control of Washington
Editorial: Who will pay for Wu’s free T?
Dear Abby: Wife monopolizes house when working from home
Eastern Massachusetts high school tournament scores and highlights from Monday
Concert victims included 9th-grader, ‘life of the party’
Boston Common suspect told to stay away from the park
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
6 Ways to Generate 100 Free Mortgage Leads in 20 Days
Bat-Wings: The Dreaded Hanging Arm Skin After WLS
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Tech2 weeks ago
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper