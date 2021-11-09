News
For first time, Minnesota classifies outstate waterways for ‘forever chemicals’ pollution
Minnesota regulators on Monday said they have added another 305 streams and lakes to the state’s list of officially polluted waterways, bringing the total to 2,904, including more waterways tainted by the PFAS family of so-called forever chemicals.
This is the first time the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has included greater Minnesota waterways for PFAS and other forever chemicals that have been linked to multiple health problems in humans, including cancer.
The PCA added Wild Rice Lake and Fish Lake just north of Duluth for PFAS contamination as well as Winona Lake in Alexandria and the St. Croix River from the Taylors Falls Dam through Lake St Croix. They join several Twin Cities lakes and streams already listed for PFAS pollution.
Earlier this year both Wisconsin and Minnesota issued fish consumption advisories for smelt caught in Lake Superior, urging people to limit their meals of smelt to just once per month due to high levels of PFAS. Researchers aren’t sure why the smelt are carrying PFAS or where it’s coming from.
“Minnesota’s water is its most valuable resource and everyone expects our lakes and streams to be suitable for swimming and fishing,” said Katrina Kessler, MPCA commissioner, in a statement Monday. “While Minnesota has made progress in cleaning up waters, too many of our lakes and streams are still in trouble, from high levels of phosphorus that grow algae to PFAS contamination in our waters in Greater Minnesota. We still have more work to do.”
Health officials say PFAS in high levels has been linked to multiple health issues in people, including increased cholesterol levels, decreased vaccine response in children, changes in liver enzymes, increased risk of high blood pressure in pregnant women, decreases in infant birth weight and increased risk of kidney and testicular cancer.
PFAS, or perfluorinated alkylated substances, are often referred to as forever chemicals because they don’t break down over time. There are more than 5,000 chemicals in the PFAS family that have been used for decades in everything from firefighting foam, carpeting and nonstick cookware to spray-on water repellent, food packaging and other products. The stuff is showing up in fish and even in deer, in some cases near obvious sources of but in others far away from any obvious source.
Minnesota now has 26 water bodies officially polluted by PFAS in levels that don’t meet water quality standards. Most waters tested contained lower levels of PFAS.
Officials noted there was some good news this year, including improvements in water quality that allowed them to remove 31 impairment listings from the state list. The federal Clean Water Act requires the state to, every two years, update the list of waters that fail to meet basic water quality standards. Statewide, the most common reason lakes and streams are listed as impaired is because the conditions are unhealthy for fish or insects in the food chain. Others are listed because high bacteria levels make them unsafe for swimming, because high sediment levels kill fish or because of high mercury or PCB levels that make fish unsafe to eat.
In addition to traditional pollution, the state also is now listing some wild rice producing lakes for high sulfate levels, which are known to stifle wild rice growth.
The Defense Department is now surveying nearly 700 locations nationwide where the chemicals were used or may have been released and expects to complete initial evaluations by late 2023.
In October, the Environmental Protection Agency said it will for the first time set limits on certain PFAS that persist in the environment and will issue restrictions on PFAS discharges from industrial sources by 2022 by establishing “technology-based limits” on the chemicals.
Several states have issued advisories to avoid or limit fish due to PFAS contamination, and some areas in Michigan and Wisconsin have PFAS advisories for limiting or not eating venison from deer shot near highly contaminated PFAS sites.
Since 2002, state officials have issued nearly 1,100 private well advisories due to PFAS levels.
Minnesota’s 3M Co. manufactured PFAS at its plant in Cottage Grove for decades beginning in the 1950s. 3M legally disposed of waste containing PFAS in landfills in the eastern suburbs of the metro area. The chemicals leached into the groundwater in nearby cities.
The state sued 3M in 2010 and the case was settled in 2018 when 3M agreed to pay $850 million to provide safe drinking water and clean up contamination near their east metro manufacturing facility and waste dumps.
Judge extends temporary restraining order barring enforcement of Douglas Co. mask opt-out
DENVER – A federal judge on Monday extended a temporary restraining order through Nov. 22 that prohibits the Douglas County Board of Health from enforcing its public health order that allows parents to opt their children out of the Douglas County School District’s mask requirements.
U.S. District Court of Colorado Senior Judge John L. Kane extended the temporary restraining order, which was issued Oct. 26, until 3 p.m. on Nov. 22 and set another status conference in the case for Friday at 10 a.m.
The initial temporary restraining order was set to expire at 3 p.m. Monday, but Kane had said during last month’s hearing in which he granted the order that he might extend it if the district and board of health were still in the process of deliberating about an agreement. The district is also seeking a preliminary injunction in the case.
In court Monday, Kelly Dunaway, the attorney for the board of health and health department, said the board of health has indicated it might withdraw the initial public health order in a meeting set for Wednesday at 3 p.m. Should the board rescind its public health order, that would be discussed in Friday’s status conference, Kane said.
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 6 more Trump associates in probe
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON (AP) — Further expanding its probe, the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to six additional associates of former President Donald Trump who were closely involved in his efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election.
The committee’s chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, said in a statement Monday that the panel is demanding testimony and documents from former Trump campaign officials and others who participated in a “war room” ahead of the siege and strategized about how to halt the certification of Joe Biden’s victory.
Thompson said the committee had issued new subpoenas to Bill Stepien, manager of Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign; Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the campaign; Angela McCallum, national executive assistant to the campaign; John Eastman, a lawyer who advised the former president; Michael Flynn, a former national security adviser to Trump who talked with Trump ahead of the insurrection; and Bernard Kerik, who the committee says paid for hotel rooms that served as command centers ahead of Jan. 6.
“In the days before the January 6th attack, the former president’s closest allies and advisers drove a campaign of misinformation about the election and planned ways to stop the count of Electoral College votes,” Thompson said. “The Select Committee needs to know every detail about their efforts to overturn the election, including who they were talking to in the White House and in Congress, what connections they had with rallies that escalated into a riot, and who paid for it all.”
The subpoenas come after the panel has already demanded documents and testimony from several other Trump advisers — some who have cooperated and some who have not. The House voted last month to hold longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt after he refused to comply with his subpoena. Trump himself is fighting the probe in court.
The rioters who violently pushed back police to break into the Capitol and interrupt the electoral count repeated Trump’s false claims of widespread fraud, and the committee says the six newly subpoenaed witnesses helped amplify the misinformation in the days ahead of the attack. Trump’s false claims came as election officials and courts across the country verified Biden’s win, and as his own attorney general said there was no evidence of significant fraud.
Thompson says in the letters to the Trump associates that the panel has uncovered “credible evidence” of their participation in the former president’s efforts to overturn the election and cites ways that they individually tried to further his cause.
In Stepien’s subpoena, Thompson cites the testimony of an unnamed witness in saying he oversaw the “conversion” of Trump’s presidential campaign to a “Stop the Steal” effort. In letters to Miller and McCallum, Thompson cites specific efforts to spread the false claims, including a phone call from McCallum to an unidentified Michigan state legislator asking if the Trump campaign could “count on” them and urging the person to push for the appointment of new state electors.
Thompson detailed several efforts by Eastman, a lawyer and professor, to persuade Vice President Mike Pence to try to overturn the election as he presided over the congressional certification — a power Pence did not legally have. Thompson also cites Eastman’s outreach to states, including a briefing to state legislators, and his participation in the so-called “war room” at the Willard Hotel where he, Bannon, Kerik and others strategized ahead of the siege about how to overturn Trump’s defeat.
In the letter to Flynn — the former national security adviser who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and was later pardoned by Trump — Thompson cited a December Oval Office meeting with the then-president. Citing media reports, Thompson said Flynn and other participants “discussed seizing voting machines, declaring a national emergency, invoking certain national security emergency powers and continuing to spread the message that the Nov. 2020 election had been tainted by widespread fraud.”
None of those subpoenaed who were contacted by Monday by The Associated Press responded to requests for comment.
The panel is working with other close Trump advisers to gain testimony, including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and administration aides Kashyap Patel and Dan Scavino. Members of the committee said they have been “engaging” with those witnesses but may move to hold them in contempt, as well, if they don’t comply soon.
Trump’s own opposition has prompted some of his advisors, including Bannon, to say they can’t speak publicly about their roles. The former president’s lawsuit argues that he can assert executive privilege, or a presidential claim to keep some information private, in an effort to block the government from releasing a tranche of internal White House documents to the panel. The committee has argued that privilege doesn’t apply.
President Biden has so far waived executive privilege on nearly all the documents that the committee has asked for, citing the panel’s need to investigate the violent attack.
In his subpoena to Eastman, Thompson sought to preemptively attack any attorney-client privilege that he may attempt to cite to avoid testifying. The letter noted that Eastman has already “made extensive public comments” regarding his legal advice and direct discussions with Trump.
Former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, who aligned himself with Trump’s efforts to overturn the election as other department leaders pushed back, appeared for a deposition on Friday but declined to cooperate, presenting the committee with a letter saying he would not answer questions based on Trump’s assertions of privilege, including in the ongoing court case.
Thompson said afterward that he had rejected the claims of privilege and said Clark “has a very short time” to reconsider and cooperate.
The committee has already interviewed more than 150 people across government, social media and law enforcement, including some former Trump aides who have been cooperative. The panel has subpoenaed more than 20 witnesses total, and most of them, including several associates who helped plan the massive “Stop the Steal” rally the morning of the 6th, have signaled they will cooperate.
Associated Press writer Eric Tucker contributed to this report.
Feds urge schools to provide COVID-19 shots, info for kids
By ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is encouraging local school districts to host clinics to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to kids and information to parents on the benefits of the shots as the White House looks to speedily provide vaccines to those ages 5 to 11.
First lady Jill Biden and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy visited the Franklin Sherman Elementary School in McLean, Virginia, on Monday to launch a nationwide campaign to promote child vaccinations. The school was the first to administer the polio vaccine in 1954.
The visit came just days after federal regulators recommended the COVID-19 vaccine for the age group. The White House says the first lady will visit pediatric vaccination clinics across the country over the coming weeks to encourage the shots.
“The vaccine is the best way to protect your children against COVID-19,” she told parents in the school’s cafeteria, after touring a clinic in the gymnasium that vaccinated 260 students. “It’s been thoroughly reviewed and rigorously tested. It’s safe. It’s free. And it’s available for every child in this country, five and up.”
At the same time, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona are sending a letter to school districts across the country calling on them to organize vaccine clinics for their newly eligible students. The officials are reminding school districts that they can tap into billions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief money to support pediatric vaccination efforts.
The Biden administration is providing local school districts with tools to help schools partner with pharmacies to administer shots. And it’s asking schools to share information on the benefits of vaccines and details about the vaccination process with parents, to counter disinformation surrounding the shots.
The White House is encouraging schools to host community conversations and share fact sheets on the vaccines and is working with the American Academy of Pediatrics to partner local physicians with schools aiming to share science-based information about the shots.
“Parenthood and worrying go hand-in-hand — it’s just what we do,” the first lady told parents. “So, I can’t promise you that the dangers of the world will become any less frightening. Just wait until your kids start driving! But with this vaccine, we can take away at least one of those worries. A big one.”
About 28 million kids ages 5 to 11 are newly eligible for shots now that the Pfizer vaccine is approved for the age group. The White House says the federal government has procured enough of the two-dose vaccine for all of them.
A Pfizer study of 2,268 children found the vaccine was almost 91% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections. The Food and Drug Administration studied the shots in 3,100 vaccinated kids in concluding the shots are safe.
While kids are less likely than adults to develop severe COVID-19, with the delta variant they get infected and transmit “just as readily as adults do,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, told a recent White House briefing.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, at least 94 children ages 5 to 11 have died from COVID-19, more than 8,300 have been hospitalized and more than 5,000 have developed a serious inflammatory condition linked to the virus.
