Frustrated Mike Zimmer resigned to Vikings’ COVID issues

After losing two starters who tested positive for COVID-19 for Sunday’s overtime loss at Baltimore, the Vikings placed two reserves on the reserve/COVID list Monday: linebacker Ryan Connelly and practice squad tackle Timon Parris.

Starting safety Harrison Smith and starting center Garrett Bradbury missed the Vikings’ 34-31 loss to the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

“I hate to see our players miss games, obviously,” head coach Mike Zimmer said Monday. “I also hate to see them with the possibility of being possibly sick.”

Bradbury, Zimmer said, is vaccinated, which will make him eligible to play when he records two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. Smith already has been declared out for Sunday’s game against the Chargers in Los Angeles, which coincides with the NFL’s protocols for unvaccinated players who test positive for the coronavirus.

That includes an automatic 10-day quarantine. Smith, declared ineligible just before Sunday’s noon kickoff, was not allowed to travel with the team back to Minnesota. Zimmer said he wasn’t sure how Smith traveled back.

“I know we made some arrangements for him, but I’m not really positive on how he got back,” he said.

Camryn Bynum made his first NFL start in place of Smith on Sunday and will start again against the Chargers. There was no word Monday on Bradbury’s status.

Zimmer was vocal about his desire to see all of his players vaccinated during training camp, for their own safety and the good of the team. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has acknowledged he has not been vaccinated, and he spent time on the COVID reserve list during camp.

On Monday, Zimmer was resigned to the situation.

“It’s frustrating,” he said, “but at the same point, the players that are not vaccinated, I think they’ve made their decisions on what they’re going to do and there’s really no sense fighting it with me. They are going to do what they are going to do.”

TAME AFTER TURNOVERS

The Vikings appeared to steal momentum when Anthony Barr deflected a Lamar Jackson pass to himself and caught it as he was falling backward to end the Ravens’ first drive in overtime Sunday.

It was the kind of play a team sometimes needs to cement a big win, and the Vikings had just driven 75 yards to send the game to overtime with 1:03 left in regulation.

“Barr made a great play on the interception,” Zimmer said, “and we didn’t do much with it there.”

The Vikings went three-and-out on the ensuing possession, and the Ravens won the game on their next possession with Justin Tucker’s 36-yard field goal.

Minnesota has turned their last four forced turnovers into just three total points in their past two games, Zimmer noted.

“So, we’ve been talking about that as coaches, how we can try to create some energy when that happens and maybe try to get a couple shots in there as opposed to just making it everyday, normal football,” he said.

OH, SNAP

The Vikings’ defense was on the field for 98 snaps on Sunday. If that seems exorbitant, it is.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a game that’s had 98 plays on one side of the ball or the other,” Zimmer said.

Bynum played all 98 snaps. So did linebackers Barr and Eric Kendricks. Defensive end Everson Griffen, whose snaps the Vikings are trying to limit, played 87 — 24 more than his previous season high on Oct. 17 at Carolina.

“Some of these older guys on defense, I’m gonna have to get them back,” Zimmer said. “I made sure they got into the recovery room today and got their bodies going. We’ll have to try to be smart in practice this week.”

On top of that, between returning home Sunday and getting to next Sunday’s game at the Chargers’ SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., the Vikings will have traveled more than 3,000 miles.

“We’re getting the things that we need to get done (in practice), but we’ve gotta get ready to go,” Zimmer said. “It is what it is. We’ve gotta go out and play.”