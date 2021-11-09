News
Frustrated Mike Zimmer resigned to Vikings’ COVID issues
After losing two starters who tested positive for COVID-19 for Sunday’s overtime loss at Baltimore, the Vikings placed two reserves on the reserve/COVID list Monday: linebacker Ryan Connelly and practice squad tackle Timon Parris.
Starting safety Harrison Smith and starting center Garrett Bradbury missed the Vikings’ 34-31 loss to the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
“I hate to see our players miss games, obviously,” head coach Mike Zimmer said Monday. “I also hate to see them with the possibility of being possibly sick.”
Bradbury, Zimmer said, is vaccinated, which will make him eligible to play when he records two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. Smith already has been declared out for Sunday’s game against the Chargers in Los Angeles, which coincides with the NFL’s protocols for unvaccinated players who test positive for the coronavirus.
That includes an automatic 10-day quarantine. Smith, declared ineligible just before Sunday’s noon kickoff, was not allowed to travel with the team back to Minnesota. Zimmer said he wasn’t sure how Smith traveled back.
“I know we made some arrangements for him, but I’m not really positive on how he got back,” he said.
Camryn Bynum made his first NFL start in place of Smith on Sunday and will start again against the Chargers. There was no word Monday on Bradbury’s status.
Zimmer was vocal about his desire to see all of his players vaccinated during training camp, for their own safety and the good of the team. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has acknowledged he has not been vaccinated, and he spent time on the COVID reserve list during camp.
On Monday, Zimmer was resigned to the situation.
“It’s frustrating,” he said, “but at the same point, the players that are not vaccinated, I think they’ve made their decisions on what they’re going to do and there’s really no sense fighting it with me. They are going to do what they are going to do.”
TAME AFTER TURNOVERS
The Vikings appeared to steal momentum when Anthony Barr deflected a Lamar Jackson pass to himself and caught it as he was falling backward to end the Ravens’ first drive in overtime Sunday.
It was the kind of play a team sometimes needs to cement a big win, and the Vikings had just driven 75 yards to send the game to overtime with 1:03 left in regulation.
“Barr made a great play on the interception,” Zimmer said, “and we didn’t do much with it there.”
The Vikings went three-and-out on the ensuing possession, and the Ravens won the game on their next possession with Justin Tucker’s 36-yard field goal.
Minnesota has turned their last four forced turnovers into just three total points in their past two games, Zimmer noted.
“So, we’ve been talking about that as coaches, how we can try to create some energy when that happens and maybe try to get a couple shots in there as opposed to just making it everyday, normal football,” he said.
OH, SNAP
The Vikings’ defense was on the field for 98 snaps on Sunday. If that seems exorbitant, it is.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a game that’s had 98 plays on one side of the ball or the other,” Zimmer said.
Bynum played all 98 snaps. So did linebackers Barr and Eric Kendricks. Defensive end Everson Griffen, whose snaps the Vikings are trying to limit, played 87 — 24 more than his previous season high on Oct. 17 at Carolina.
“Some of these older guys on defense, I’m gonna have to get them back,” Zimmer said. “I made sure they got into the recovery room today and got their bodies going. We’ll have to try to be smart in practice this week.”
On top of that, between returning home Sunday and getting to next Sunday’s game at the Chargers’ SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., the Vikings will have traveled more than 3,000 miles.
“We’re getting the things that we need to get done (in practice), but we’ve gotta get ready to go,” Zimmer said. “It is what it is. We’ve gotta go out and play.”
Kovats named acting U.S. Attorney for Minnesota
Charles J. Kovats was named Acting United States Attorney for the District of Minnesota following the departure of W. Anders Folk.
Folk stepped down to take a position with the Office of the Deputy Attorney General, in Washington D.C.
Kovats previously served as the district’s Criminal Divisions Chief since 2018. Before that, he was a prosecutor in Minnesota since 2010 when he joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office as the National Section Chief.
In 2012, he was selected by former Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta to serve on the Defense Legal Policy Board in Washington D.C. which was tasked with reviewing the application of military justice in both Iraq and Afghanistan.
Prior to moving to Minnesota, he served as an assistant U.S. Attorney in the Central District of California from 2005 through 2010.
A veteran, Kovats served for seven years in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps. Mr. Kovats received his B.A. from Santa Clara University in 1992 and in 1996, earned his law degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law.
He is now the chief federal law enforcement official for the district. The office is responsible for prosecuting federal crimes related to terrorism, firearms, narcotics, child exploitation, human trafficking, financial fraud, healthcare fraud, public corruption and tribal justice issues. The office is also responsible for representing the U.S. in civil cases, as well as assisting in community-building efforts designed to enhance public safety.
U.S. attorneys serve as the nation’s principal litigators under the direction of the Attorney General. They are appointed by the president, with the advice and consent of the Senate.
Presently, about 130 people, including more than 65 Assistant U.S. Attorneys, work in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Minnesota. The office headquarters in the federal courthouse in Minneapolis and has branch office in St. Paul.
Why a fireball may light up the sky tonight
ST. LOUIS — A fireball may light up the sky Monday night as a Space X capsule reenters the atmosphere — and some people in the St. Louis area may even catch a glimpse of it.
Space X’s Crew Dragon capsule will splash down off the coast of Florida around 9:30 p.m. CST, resulting in a possible fireball and loud sonic boom, according to the Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) in Gulfport.
While the intended target for the splashdown is nearly 1,000 miles away, in the Pensacola area, remnants of the fireball may be visible as far as Missouri.
Four astronauts are aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft. Their return to Earth will cap off a six-month mission at the International Space Station.
This is the second of six NASA and SpaceX crewed missions that are part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program, which is working with the U.S. aerospace industry to launch astronauts on American rockets and spacecraft from American soil.
The next mission, called Crew-3, was supposed to take off last weekend but was delayed — first by weather issues and then by a “minor medical issue” with one of the astronauts. Its launch is now slated for this Thursday.
You can watch the Crew Dragon’s splashdown below:
64-year-old charged with Park Avenue murder in city’s Gate neighborhood
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis prosecutors have charged a 64-year-old for allegedly shooting and killing a person Sunday morning in the city’s Gate neighborhood.
According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 7:50 a.m. in the 2700 block of Park Avenue.
Police found the victim, a man in his 20s, in a yard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Caldwell said investigators determined the suspected shooter, identified as Major Wilder, had intervened in an altercation between the victim and a third party.
Wilder was taken into custody at the scene without incident.
The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Wilder with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
