Government: Vaccine rule should remain while cases play out

Suggest a Correction
By GEOFF MULVIHILL
The Biden administration framed its vaccine mandate for private employers in life-and-death terms Monday in a legal filing that sought to get the requirement back on track after it was halted by a federal court.
Its filing in response to a stay issued over the weekend by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said there is no reason to rush into a ruling on whether the halt should be made permanent because the vaccine mandate won’t take effect until Jan. 4. Stopping the mandate from taking effect will only prolong the COVID-19 pandemic and would “cost dozens or even hundreds of lives per day,” lawyers for the Justice and Labor departments said.
As of Sunday, the seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the U.S. was 1,151, but it’s not clear what role a future vaccine mandate for private businesses would play in reducing that figure.
The mandate would apply to private businesses with more than 100 workers. Employees who do not receive the shots by Jan. 4 would be required to wear a mask and be tested weekly for the coronavirus. Occupational Safety and Health Administration rules issued last week create exemptions for workers citing religious objections and for those who do not interact in-person with coworkers or customers, as well as those who work only outdoors.
More than two dozen Republican state attorneys general, businesses, religious groups and conservative associations sued on the grounds that the federal government does not have the right to make the regulation, partly because COVID-19 is not a workplace-specific danger.
The Biden administration lawyers argued the risks were greater without the mandate than with it: “Petitioners’ asserted injuries, by contrast, are speculative and remote and do not outweigh the interest in protecting employees from a dangerous virus while this case proceeds,” they wrote.
At least 27 states filed legal challenges in at least six federal appeals courts after OSHA released its rules last week. All the states have a Republican governor or attorney general.
Over the weekend, judges on the New Orleans-based federal court paused the rule from taking effect, saying it raises “grave statutory and constitutional issues” and told the federal government to explain why the stay should not be made permanent.
The federal government said in its court filings Monday that the cases should be consolidated and that one of the circuit courts where a legal challenge has been filed should be chosen at random on Nov. 16 to hear it.
Administration lawyers said there is no reason to keep the vaccine mandate on hold while the court where the cases ultimately land remains undetermined. Besides, they argued, no employee will have to get a shot to comply until early December.
White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre expressed confidence that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate can withstand the legal challenges.
“This is an authority that we believe the Department of Labor has,” Jean-Pierre told told reporters during a news briefing. “We are very confident about it.”
Jean-Pierre said the mandate was about keeping people safe and that Congress had empowered the Labor Department to act with the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970. Vaccine mandates, including those for certain federal employees, contractors and the military, are a key component of the Biden administration’s strategy for containing a pandemic that has killed 755,000 people in the U.S.
It has said that widespread vaccinations are the quickest way out of the pandemic. But employers have pushed back, saying they fear the mandate would lead many of their workers to quit.
At a news conference Monday in Concord, New Hampshire, the president of Keller Companies, a manufacturer of building panels and plastics with 350 employees, described the OSHA rule as a “crushing blow to employers.”
Kathy Garfield, whose family has run the Manchester-based company for three generations, said it brought in a vaccination van to serve employees and gave workers paid time off to get the shots. Only about half have done so.
“We’ve had employees come forward and say if we mandate the vaccine, or this comes to be, they will not get the vaccine and they will not get tested. How can I run a business when I have no talent?” Garfield asked at a news conference with Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican.
She also said it’s difficult to find a place to get the virus test. When they are available, they can cost $200.
“That’s the difference between eating and starving,” Garfield said. “So what are these employees going to do? They’re going to go to another employer with less than 100 employees.”
The administration announced plans for the workplace rule in September and unveiled the plans Nov. 4. Many Republican governors and state attorneys general signaled ahead of time that they would challenge it immediately, as they did with multiple federal lawsuits filed Friday.
The states filed in the most conservative appeals courts in the country, where appointees of former President Donald Trump bolstered Republican-appointed majorities. It was not entirely clear whether the emergency stay issued Saturday by the 5th Circuit applied nationwide or just to the states that filed in that case — Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.
The 5th Circuit order read, “the Mandate is hereby stayed pending further action by this court” but did not specifically state whether it applied only to the five states. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said it applied nationally, but states that filed in different courts asked Monday for clarification.
“Though the Fifth Circuit’s order may be construed to have nationwide effect, it does not make an explicit statement on this point,” according to a state filing in the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. “To avoid any confusion and to secure full protection of their rights, Petitioners respectfully request that this Court enter a similar order here.”
Alabama, Florida and Georgia also asked for a stay Monday in the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, noting the one granted in the New Orleans-based court is temporary. The group of states, businesses and organizations challenging the rule in the St. Louis-based court called for a quick review of their challenge to the workplace rule.
“Thousands of employers and millions of working families will feel its impact immediately. The Court should act swiftly to forestall these illegal and unconstitutional injuries,” the groups said in court papers.
___
Associated Press writers Josh Boak and Zeke Miller in Washington, D.C.; Andrew DeMillo in Little Rock, Arkansas; and Kathy McCormack in Concord, New Hampshire, contributed to this report.
Authorities have identified a motorist killed in a weekend crash on University Avenue in Fridley.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Thomas James Gale, 62, of Fridley was killed at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday just south of Interstate 694.
According to the State Patrol, Gale’s northbound Subaru Forester approached the rear of a Nissan Leaf too fast and swerved to the right, clipping the rear of the Nissan and sending the Subaru crashing into a sign pole.
Gale was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Nissan, Kathleen Marie Meyer, 66, of Shoreview, suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
The collision remains under investigation.
ST. LOUIS – Former Cardinals skipper Mike Shildt is one of three finalists for the National League Manager of the Year Award.
Shildt’s 2021 is notable for guiding the Cardinals to a 90-72 record and a National League Wild Card berth. That run to the playoffs was powered by a franchise-record 17-game winning streak.
The Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Monday named the finalists for Most Valuable Player, Manager of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and the Cy Young Award.
Craig Counsell of the Brewers and the Giants’ Gabe Kapler are the other nominees for Manager of the Year. Of the three NL finalists, Shildt is the only one to not play in the Major Leagues.
Shildt joined the organization in 2004 as a scout and coach, before being promoted to the major league coaching staff in 2017. He became the team’s manager in July 2018, taking over for Mike Matheny.
The Cardinals fired Shildt following the team’s loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Wild Card round. President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak cited philosophical differences as the reason behind the firing.
During his tenure through parts of four seasons, Shildt’s managerial record is 252-199. Shildt won the BBWAA’s Manager of the Year Award in 2019.
FORT COLLINS –– Injuries continue occurring in bunches for a Colorado State football team that has operated as a short-handed version of itself more often than not in 2021.
Throughout Steve Addazio’s second campaign at CSU’s helm, the injury bug has seemingly elected to single out position groups one by one. First, defensive back Linwood Crump’s season-ending injury during fall camp set the tone for a secondary which soon temporarily lost a notable portion of its depth.
With quarterback, running back and several skill-position bruises along the way, the Rams’ offensive line then eventually began losing bodies by the day. And unfortunately for CSU, the squad’s ongoing injury troubles developed a new layer when the Rams stumbled to a 31-17 defeat against Wyoming last Saturday.
While squandering custody of the precious Bronze Boot, the Rams’ linebacker corps hobbled away from War Memorial Stadium in noticeably depleted fashion.
“On defense, we had DB issues early in the year where we had no safeties,” Addazio said. “We kind of weathered the storm with that. That hurt us at the beginning of the season, and now we’re into this linebacker situation we’re into right now. We’re getting hit, and we have to find a way to overcome this right now.”
Despite failing to log any practice participation after limping off the turf versus Boise State on Oct. 30, senior middle linebacker Dequan Jackson attempted to give the Wyoming game a go.
However, the veteran’s admirable efforts to stick it out were short-lived upon limping through the opening possession before exiting Saturday’s contest permanently.
“(Jackson) gets those guys up front set and puts them in the right spot,” safety Logan Stewart said last Saturday. “Missing him definitely hurt.”
As Stewart alluded to, the detrimental impact of Jackson’s absence –– a team captain and defensive staple whose 75 tackles lead the team –– goes without saying.
Jackson’s departure from the middle of the field sparked an unexpected rotational scramble as Wyoming pierced through CSU’s typically stout rush hindrance from start to finish.
The Rams entered 2021’s Border War allowing 109 rushing yards per game as the Mountain West’s third-ranked squad against the run. Spelling last weekend’s demise above all, the Cowboys scampered for an eye-popping 385 yards (6.8 per touch).
Though a shell-shocked Addazio refrained from pinpointing what precisely amounted to Saturday’s defensive struggles during his postgame press conference, the coach now believes CSU’s reduced availability at linebacker substantially influenced Week 9’s woes on the ground.
“We’ve had a chance to review everything, and on defense, our biggest issues were the obvious,” Addazio said. “(Injuries) weren’t the only part of it, but they were certainly a big part of it. The defense was trying to compensate for everybody with some young guys at linebacker who don’t have much experience at all. And I can tell you it was hectic. It was hard on the coaching staff on defense.”
Though most consequential, the buck didn’t stop at Jackson. Shortly following the senior’s exit, Bam Amina –– Jackson’s initial replacement –– endured an injury that CSU’s staff now views as potentially season-ending.
Then, sophomore Sanjay Strickland’s ailment forced CSU’s hand toward throwing redshirt sophomore Tavian Brown into the action as its fourth option at middle linebacker –– who had barely practiced since suffering a lingering injury versus San Jose State on Oct. 9.
“We tried to activate Tavian in a position where he didn’t get any reps in that week,” Addazio said. “So that was kind of an unfair situation. But we were out of options. That had a real adverse effect on us.”
So, how do Jackson, Amina and Strickland’s injuries impact the CSU’s outlook ahead of a battle with Air Force on Saturday? That remains to be seen.
Jackson’s status remains murky, meaning the Rams must prepare Brown for possible services away from his true role as an outside backer after totaling seven tackles last week.
Even if Jackson returns, given the unknowns surrounding Brown’s health, it’s safe to assume CSU will have to pull deeper off the bench than normal at the OLB slots –– where Amina, who typically operates as Cam’Ron Carter’s primary reserve, likely won’t suit up.
“This injury deal is creating a little bit of havoc with us right now,” Addazio said. “We’ve got to make some personnel decisions. We may have to adjust what we’ve intended to do. That’s what my focus is, and we’re in the process of all of that right now. My sense will be we’ll gain a couple guys back. But they probably won’t practice, which I’m worried about. We just don’t have the answers yet.”
As Addazio touched on, before truly devising a plan to hinder AFA’s FBS-leading rushing attack (302 yards per week), gaining a sense of who will be available and to what capacity represents CSU’s primary objective at linebacker.
Preparing for the Falcons’ option-oriented offense constitutes a difficult task regardless of a squad’s health. Hence, CSU’s linebacker-related uncertainty places Addazio’s defense in an especially tricky boat before striving to defeat an AFA team that has averaged 380 rushing yards over its current four-game winning streak in the Ram-Falcon Trophy series.
“We’re behind the 8-ball, no doubt,” Addazio said. “Tavian is will be shadowing Dequan a little bit because we have to see how the week progresses with both of them. We’re probably gonna have to get some young guys in (at linebacker). We just have to prepare to dance with who we have.”
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side