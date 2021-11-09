Celebrities
Gwen Stefani Wraps Her Leg Around Blake Shelton After Their Surprise Performance In Vegas
Gwen Stefani took to Instagram to share a sweet video of her and her husband Blake Shelton sharing a tender moment on stage after he joined her for a song during her last ‘Just A Girl’ residency show in Las Vegas.
Gwen Stefani, 52, and Blake Shelton, 45, looked so in love while singing in front of a large crowd in Las Vegas this weekend! The singer was performing the last show of her Just A Girl residency on the strip on Nov. 6 when the hunk surprised attendees by joining her on stage to sing a song and she didn’t hesitate to express her excitement. After they performed their duet, “Happy Anywhere,” they embraced in a long hug and she playfully put one leg around him to keep him as close as possible.
“@blakeshelton thank u for making my last #justagirlvegas show even more epic last night #happyanywhere gx ❤️,” Gwen wrote in the caption for video clips she shared of the epic moment on Instagram.
It didn’t take long for fans to compliment the couple and share sweet words of love in the comments section. “Strong women empower women and a strong man will always have her back ❤️❤️❤️,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “UNFORGETTABLE AND EPIC night! Finally I got to witness your sweet love ❤️ I love you both!” A third gushed over how much they “love these two together” and a fourth called them “my two favorite singers.”
Before Gwen posted her latest video clips with Blake, she shared a post that gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at when her hubby proposed to her in a never-before-seen videos and pics. It showed off how thrilled they were in the memorable moment and included incredible glimpses at Gwen’s gorgeous diamond ring.
Gwen and Blake’s love story began when they got to know each other better on The Voice. They were together for five years before he popped the question in 2020 and were married in July. Their wedding was small and intimate and took place at Blake’s Oklahoma ranch.
Celebrities
Ingo Rademacher: 5 Things To Know About ‘General Hospital’ Star Apologizing To Trans Co-Star
Actor Ingo Rademacher exited ‘General Hospital’ over vaccine mandates, and now he’s facing backlash for sharing a tweet that one of his co-stars has called out as ‘transphobic’.
General Hospital star Ingo Rademacher is currently at the center of controversy. The 50-year-old German-Australian actor has been met with backlash after reposting a tweet on Nov. 7 that featured an image of U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, who is transgender. The tweet referred to Rachel as a “dude,” and so, Ingo was called “transphobic” for sharing the message by many, including General Hospital trans actress Cassandra James. Ingo later apologized in an Instagram video and said he “should’ve just crossed out” the word dude in the tweet. He also apologized directly to Cassandra: “I think you’re an absolute talent and you’re very beautiful as well. I don’t think a transphobic man would say that.”
Amidst the transphobia controversy, reports came out that Ingo had actually exited the daytime soap opera some time ago due to his protests against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Ingo has made his anti-vaccine stance known on his social media pages. Below, learn more about Ingo Rademacher.
1. Ingo joined ‘General Hospital’ in 1996.
Ingo began starring in General Hospital as Jasper “Jax” Jacks in 1996. He was a series regular on the long-running soap until 2013, when he exited the show. However, he rejoined the series three years later and stayed on the show until late 2017, after which he left again to star on The Bold and the Beautiful as Thorne Forrester. He officially returned to General Hospital in February 2019 after choosing not to renew his deal with The Bold and the Beautiful.
2. He exited the show after protesting vaccine mandates.
According to The Wrap, Ingo left General Hospital some time before the transphobic tweet controversy due to the show’s vaccine mandate. The exact date of Ingo’s departure is unknown. He will continue appearing in upcoming episodes that were shot before he left. For the past months, Ingo has shared posts on social media that criticize vaccine mandates and call for “medical freedom” for those that do not want to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
3. He is a ‘DWTS’ alum.
Outside of soap opera shows, Ingo dipped his toes in reality television when he competed on season 16 of Dancing with the Stars in 2013. He was partnered with Kym Johnson, and they were eliminated in 5th place during the semi-finals episode. Singer Kellie Pickler won the season over actress Zendaya and NFL pro Jacoby Jones.
4. He is married and has kids.
Ingo has been married to Ehiku Rademacher since 2009. They share three children together: sons Peanut Kai Rademacher, 13, and Pokahu Zen Rademacher, 9, and daughter Iwa, who was born in June 2021. Ingo and his wife often post photos of their family of five to their respective Instagram accounts. In October, Ingo shared a sweet family snapshot and admitted that he’s “still getting used to saying I have three kids.”
5. He owns an online activewear store.
Ingo and his wife are the owners of Mahiku, an activewear store that was based in Haleiwa, Hawaii. The in-person store has permanently closed, according to its website, but it’s still open for online sales. Mahiku’s IG page boasts over 20,000 followers. The company offers plenty of stylish and athletic clothing for men, women, and children.
Celebrities
Jerry O’Connell Shades Erika Jayne, Wants RHOBH Star to Discuss Tom’s Victims Instead of Focusing on Self
Jerry O’Connell isn’t impressed with how Erika Jayne has handled the legal scandal she and her now-estranged husband, Thomas Girardi, were hit with at the end of last year.
While appearing on Watch What Happens Live, the Real Housewives superfan was asked about Erika’s demeanor on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 and questioned about what he would like to see from Erika moving forward.
“How do you feel Erika is coming off so far, open or defensive, or both?” host Andy Cohen asked on an October episode of WWHL.
“Look, Erika is a friend of all of ours but I have to say, Erika is coming off as defensive,” Jerry replied. “I still follow Erika on social media and there seems to be a disconnect between what we all know and what Erika is doing. Now listen, Erika Jayne changed the game, not only for Housewives, but for unscripted fashion. As Meghan McCain said on this show when I was on with her, there would be no [Dorit Kemsley] without Erika Jayne. But I just feel like there’s like a disconnect happening here and there’s not any mention of victims, there’s only mention of her. So I’m taking a little bit of an issue with it all.”
Andy then asked, “What is the number one thing that you want to hear from her coming up?”
“I want to hear the victims talked about,” Jerry responded. “Not about what… How much of a disturbance this has been for Erika. I want to hear about the victims.”
Following the episode, a number of fans weighed in on Twitter, many of whom applauded Jerry for his sentiments.
“Yes!! Thank you Jerry,” one woman wrote. “WE WANT TO HEAR ABOUT THE REAL VICTIMS because EJ is NO VICTIM [Pray] for the REAL VICTIMS.”
“Absolutely tons of people besides myself will be boycotting the show because it just hurts deep down knowing this funds her and the people who don’t care about the victims,” another agreed.
A third fan said, “Listen to this Erika. So many people feel the same way about you. You came from nothing. You will end up with nothing. The circle of your life. Karma baby.”
Erika is not only facing claims of helping Thomas embezzle millions from widows and orphans of plane crash victims, but she also faces a $25 million lawsuit, which suggested she received millions in fraudulent transfers from the disbarred attorney in recent years.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is currently in the midst of filming season 12.
Celebrities
Wait, There’s More: Drink Champs Announces Part 2 Of Their Kanye West Interview Drops Thursday
Drink Champs has announced that part 2 of their interview with Kanye West will air this Thursday on Revolt TV.
During the rollout for his 10th studio album DONDA, Kanye West did not say one word, he let his three events and release of the album do all the talking. Many were in shock he didn’t give one sound bite to accompany his new album but had a faith a new interview would soon come. Thanks to NORE, DJ EFN and their brand Drink Champs last week, we finally got another no holds barred interview with Ye.
It was the interview everyone was talking about and lived up to the hype, regardless of how you feel about Kanye. During the interview, he talked about everything on his mind while lighting up a joint and drinking to talk hiphop. Perhaps the most talked about part of the interview was Ye revealing signing Big Sean was his worst mistake, which caught even Big Sean by surprise.
Kanye even broke down his issues with Drake and puts the blame on Drake’s ability to stir the pot then hide his hand. The interview was almost three hours long but by the editing, many were quick to notice there had to be a lot more footage we didn’t see. Today, Drink Champs announced we will get that extra footage this Thursday on Revolt TV. You can watch the trailer for part 2 of the interview below.
Gwen Stefani Wraps Her Leg Around Blake Shelton After Their Surprise Performance In Vegas
New mural at Volpi Foods to celebrate The Hill’s past, present, and future
Ethereum Getting Ready for $8,500 Price Level Up Next?
Ingo Rademacher: 5 Things To Know About ‘General Hospital’ Star Apologizing To Trans Co-Star
No criminal charges for Arvada police officer who killed “good Samaritan” in Olde Town shooting
Jerry O’Connell Shades Erika Jayne, Wants RHOBH Star to Discuss Tom’s Victims Instead of Focusing on Self
Broncos Fifth Quarter: Defense sets tone with two early-game fourth-down stops
Wait, There’s More: Drink Champs Announces Part 2 Of Their Kanye West Interview Drops Thursday
‘Ferguson Rises’ documentary premieres on PBS tonight
This Pajama Set With Over 8,000 Reviews Is Just As Good As Eberjay But Is A Quarter Of The Price
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
6 Ways to Generate 100 Free Mortgage Leads in 20 Days
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side