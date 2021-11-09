Gwen Stefani Wraps Her Leg Around Blake Shelton After Their Surprise Performance In Vegas

Actor Ingo Rademacher exited ‘General Hospital’ over vaccine mandates, and now he’s facing backlash for sharing a tweet that one of his co-stars has called out as ‘transphobic’.

General Hospital star Ingo Rademacher is currently at the center of controversy. The 50-year-old German-Australian actor has been met with backlash after reposting a tweet on Nov. 7 that featured an image of U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, who is transgender. The tweet referred to Rachel as a “dude,” and so, Ingo was called “transphobic” for sharing the message by many, including General Hospital trans actress Cassandra James. Ingo later apologized in an Instagram video and said he “should’ve just crossed out” the word dude in the tweet. He also apologized directly to Cassandra: “I think you’re an absolute talent and you’re very beautiful as well. I don’t think a transphobic man would say that.”

Amidst the transphobia controversy, reports came out that Ingo had actually exited the daytime soap opera some time ago due to his protests against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Ingo has made his anti-vaccine stance known on his social media pages. Below, learn more about Ingo Rademacher.

1. Ingo joined ‘General Hospital’ in 1996.

Ingo began starring in General Hospital as Jasper “Jax” Jacks in 1996. He was a series regular on the long-running soap until 2013, when he exited the show. However, he rejoined the series three years later and stayed on the show until late 2017, after which he left again to star on The Bold and the Beautiful as Thorne Forrester. He officially returned to General Hospital in February 2019 after choosing not to renew his deal with The Bold and the Beautiful.

2. He exited the show after protesting vaccine mandates.

According to The Wrap, Ingo left General Hospital some time before the transphobic tweet controversy due to the show’s vaccine mandate. The exact date of Ingo’s departure is unknown. He will continue appearing in upcoming episodes that were shot before he left. For the past months, Ingo has shared posts on social media that criticize vaccine mandates and call for “medical freedom” for those that do not want to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

3. He is a ‘DWTS’ alum.

Outside of soap opera shows, Ingo dipped his toes in reality television when he competed on season 16 of Dancing with the Stars in 2013. He was partnered with Kym Johnson, and they were eliminated in 5th place during the semi-finals episode. Singer Kellie Pickler won the season over actress Zendaya and NFL pro Jacoby Jones.

4. He is married and has kids.

Ingo has been married to Ehiku Rademacher since 2009. They share three children together: sons Peanut Kai Rademacher, 13, and Pokahu Zen Rademacher, 9, and daughter Iwa, who was born in June 2021. Ingo and his wife often post photos of their family of five to their respective Instagram accounts. In October, Ingo shared a sweet family snapshot and admitted that he’s “still getting used to saying I have three kids.”

5. He owns an online activewear store.

Ingo and his wife are the owners of Mahiku, an activewear store that was based in Haleiwa, Hawaii. The in-person store has permanently closed, according to its website, but it’s still open for online sales. Mahiku’s IG page boasts over 20,000 followers. The company offers plenty of stylish and athletic clothing for men, women, and children.