Hailey Baldwin Rocks Sexy Black & White Lingerie For New Victoria’s Secret Campaign — Photos
Hailey Baldwin models sexy limited-edition lingerie sets for Victoria’s Secret as part of a new campaign, the VS Collective, to ‘drive positive change.’
Hailey Baldwin is one of the faces of a new collective for lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret. The model, 24, rocks a series of limited edition holiday pieces for the new campaign shared on Monday, Nov. 8. Among them is a sexy black and white lingerie set with satin and ruffles. Other colors of the four-piece sets include a soft purple and red, and a darker regal purple with black. Each set comes with a matching satin robe and eye mask, as seen in the campaign photos HERE.
The new collective, called VS Collective, brings together a group of “trailblazing partners” with a “common goal to drive positive change,” according to the lingerie brand. Hailey is one of eight women with “unique backgrounds, interests, and passions” tapped to help the brand create “revolutionary” pieces. She’s joined by model Adut Akech, photographer Amanda de Cadenet, freestyle skier Eileen Gu, actress Priyanka Chopra, soccer player Megan Rapinoe, model Paloma Elsesser, and actress Valentina Sampaio.
On Instagram on Monday, Hailey celebrated the news with a close up photo of herself for the campaign. “I am so happy to announce that I am joining the @victoriassecret #VSCollective – a platform for strong women to use their voice in an authentic way,” she captioned the post. “Looking forward to partnering with VS on this journey and all to come!” Her husband Justin Bieber, who she has been married to since 2018, proudly re-shared the post on his Instagram Story.
To celebrate the new collective, the model spoke to InStyle on Monday about her excitement to join the campaign. “I’m really excited and honored to join the VS Collective,” Hailey told the magazine. “It’s been great to be a part of an incredible group of women helping to drive the future of the brand while they continue to champion all women.” She also opened up about her upcoming holiday plans with family.
“I absolutely love the holidays!” Hailey said. “It’s when I really focus on spending time with the people I love and celebrating or creating traditions. It’s also such an important time to be thoughtful and giving. My favorite part about the holiday season is getting everyone together and eating delicious food and spending time with the people I love.”
‘DWTS’ Recap: A Frontrunner Is Eliminated & Another Pair Is Sent Home In Shocking Double Elimination
The competition is tougher than ever! Janet Jackson Night on ‘DWTS’ brought out some of the best performances yet, but the night ended with a shocking double elimination.
Janet Jackson Night begins with a video message from Janet Jackson herself. She tells Tyra Banks that it’s “great” she’s being honored on Dancing With the Stars. “I love all styles, all types of dance. It’s a way to express yourself,” she says from London.
First up is Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater with their cha-cha to “Escapade.” Len Goodman tells Jimmie it was a “nice dance and a nice routine.” Derek Hough admits Jimmie was “stiff” at times, but it was still enjoyable. Bruno Tonioli adds that the performance was “fun, playful” and Jimmie’s “fluidity has improved.” He notes that there should be “no heel leads in the cha-cha.” Jimmie and Emma’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; Derek = 8; Bruno = 8. Total Score = 32 out of 40.
Janet Jackson Night Performances
Suni Lee and Sasha Farber dance the samba to “All For You.” Suni is rocking new blonde hair this week! She’s ready to put last week’s illness and all the haters behind her. Derek raves over Suni’s “new hair, new confidence.” Bruno says Suni is “rebooted, recharged, running on high octane” and adds she could be one of the pros! Carrie Ann Inaba gushes the performance was “fantastic.” Suni and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 10; Derek = 10; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 40 out of 40.
Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev tackle the paso doble to “Seductive Fantasy” after a tough week of rehearsals. Their performance is powerful and memorable. Bruno raves that the “key to the paso doble is artistry,” and the artistry was there. Carrie Ann adds the performance was “powerful” and “passionate.” Len agrees with the rest of the judges that this was a “great performance.” Melora and Artem’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 10; Derek = 10; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 40 out of 40.
Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy dance a gorgeous Argentine tango to “Any Time, Any Place.” Carrie Ann says that while the performance was “beautiful” and “elegant,” she wanted to “see a little more heat.” Len admits that he wasn’t keen on the table portion of the performance, and Val makes a sexy joke. Bruno tells Olivia that the performance was “seductive, romance, involving” with “great leg work.” Olivia and Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; Derek = 9; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 36 out of 40.
Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke dance the paso doble to “Black Cat,” and it’s by far their best performance to date. Len says he loved the “no-nonsense dancing” and how “dominant” it was. He admits he didn’t even notice Cheryl! Derek notes that Cody has really been “stepping it up.” Bruno adds that Cody has “unleashed the beast within!” Cody and Cheryl’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 10; Derek = 9; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 36 out of 40.
Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten slay with their jazz routine to “Miss You Much.” Derek tells Amanda, “You were just a leading lady from start to finish.” Bruno agrees with Derek, “You were in charge of this dance.” Carrie Ann gets up from her seat to go hug Amanda because she thought it was so good. Len calls the performance “amazing.” Amanda and Alan’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 10; Derek = 10; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 40 out of 40.
Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach bring the heat with their cha-cha to “Rhythm Nation.” Bruno calls the performance a “great tribute to a great artist.” However, he says the “cha-cha was a bit minimal.” Len tells the pair that he was “impressed with the precision in the group section,” but there was “not enough cha-cha.” Derek has to point out just how “special” and “memorable” Iman and Daniella are. Iman and Daniella’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 8; Derek = 9; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 35 out of 40.
Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson wow with their salsa to “Feedback.” Carrie Ann is stunned over the performance and says it was “sharp, hot, sexy.” Len raves that Jojo and Jenna make a “fantastic dream team,” but there were “gimmicks that weren’t salsa.” Derek admits he’s “speechless! Bruno calls the performance “drop dead sexy.” Jojo and Jenna’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 9; Derek = 10; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 39 out of 40.
Now it’s time for the dance-offs, which will give away two bonus points to the winning couple. The first dance-off of the night is a salsa between Jimmie and Emma vs. Suni and Sasha. Bruno chooses Suni as the winner! Next up, Olivia and Val face off against Jojo and Jenna. Carrie Ann calls this the “dance-offs of dance-offs.” Carrie Ann ends up picking Jojo as the winner.
Melora and Artem go head-to-head with Iman and Daniella in a foxtrot dance-off. Derek picks Melora as the winner of the dance-off! The final dance-off is a cha-cha between Cody and Cheryl vs. Amanda and Alan. Amanda wins this dance-off!
A Devastating Double Elimination
It’s the moment we’ve been dreading all night: the double elimination. The first couple who will dance in the semi-finals is Suni and Sasha. They’re joined by Jojo and Jenna, Amanda and Alan, Cody and Cheryl, and Iman and Daniella. The bottom three are Melora and Artem, Jimmie and Emma, and Olivia and Val.
The couple with the lowest number of votes are Olivia and Val. They are eliminated immediately. It’s down to Jimmie and Emma as well as Melora and Artem. The judges choose to save Melora and Artem, which means Jimmie and Emma are the second couple to be eliminated.
Kim Kardashian ‘Heartbroken’ After Tragedy At Travis Scott’s Concert: ‘Our Family Is In Shock’
Kim Kardashian shared two tweets that revealed she’s ‘keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones impacted’ by the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert in Houston, TX in her ‘prayers.’
Kim Kardashian, 41, is breaking her silence on the incident that left eight dead and around 300 people injured during Travis Scott‘s Astroworld concert in Houston, TX on Nov. 5. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, whose sister Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with the rapper, took to Twitter to share her condolences and feelings about the event.
Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld. Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy.
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 9, 2021
“Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld. Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy,” her first tweet read.
We are keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones impacted in our prayers for healing – as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated. 🙏🏽💔🕊
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 9, 2021
“We are keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones impacted in our prayers for healing – as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated,” she wrote in her second tweet while adding emojis that included the praying emoji and broken heart emoji.
Kylie’s statement came a day later on Nov. 7. “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events,” she wrote via Instagram. “And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community, I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show, and in no world would have continued filming or performing.”
Travis’ concert became an emergency when an apparent crowd surge caused the deaths and injuries while he was on stage performing at NRG Park in front of around 50,000 people. News came earlier today that Manuel Souza, who was hurt during the crowd surge, is suing Travis, Live Nation, and other groups affiliated with the event for $1 million.
Kanye West Says He Wants To End Feud With Drake: ‘It’s Time To Put It To Rest’ — Watch
Kanye West is ready to put his feud with Drake to ‘rest,’ inviting the Canadian rapper to join him on stage for a benefit concert.
Kanye West is ready to end his decade-long feud with Drake. Music executive J Prince shared a video with the rapper, 44, on Twitter on Monday, Nov. 8 from the Rothko Chapel in Houston, Texas, which featured Kanye asking the Canadian rapper, 35, to “come together” and join him on stage for a benefit concert to free Larry Hoover, the convicted co-founder of Chicago street gang Gangster Disciples. The reconciliation attempt comes after Drake joined Travis Scott for day one at his now-canceled Astroworld Festival, which left eight dead after a crowd surge.
There will come a time in life where we all should embrace the movement thinking, over the moment thinking. Moment thinking gets us stuck in the cycle of confusion, revenge, killings, and things of darkness that take you to a place worse than slavery.
— J Prince (@jprincerespect) November 8, 2021
“I met with @kanyewest night in Htown at the Rothko Chapel,” J wrote alongside the video. “It wasn’t in my plans to meet him there but I must say I’m glad I didn’t allow a worship place for God to detour our meeting. There will come a time in life where we all should embrace the movement thinking, over the moment thinking. Moment thinking gets us stuck in the cycle of confusion, revenge, killings, and things of darkness that take you to a place worse than slavery.”
In the video, the Donda rapper reads the following statement from his phone: “I’m making this video to address the ongoing back and forth between myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest. I’m asking Drake on December 7 to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover.”
“I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause, but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together,” the rapper continued. J explained in a follow up tweet that he met with the rapper after Larry “said he would like to see peace between” Kanye and Drake. “Ye received this well and said thanks because he never had anyone that sat him down and explained things to him the way I did,” he wrote, adding, “I’m looking forward to all of us working together in unison to elevate our communities around the world.”
Larry is serving a life sentence for gang activities and continuing to orchestrate such from prison. Supporters have pointed to his reform after he began discouraging violence among followers, instructing them instead to go to school — and transforming the GD in Gangster Disciples to Growth and Development. During Kanye’s infamous meeting with then-president Donald Trump in 2018, he championed First Step Act, prison reform legislation that would reduce jail time for drug offenders and address the racial disparity in these punishments. The rapper also encouraged Trump to commute Larry’s life sentence; while he didn’t commute the sentence, Trump ultimately signed the First Step Act into law.
