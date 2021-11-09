Bitcoin
Happy Hippos NFT Pre-Sale Begins on Nov 8th
Be one of the 1,000 cryptocurrency users who can choose, buy and adopt from the first generation of 8888 Happy Hippos assembled at the infinity8.io platform. The pre-sale date will run from November 8th, 48 hours before the official public sale on November 11th.
NFT trends are growing nowadays. In general, NFTs can be purchased using ETH or any other crypto, which then can be converted into USD using other crypto exchanges.
Happy Hippos are a special collection of randomly AI-generated NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain accessible via the Infinity8.io platform, a philanthropic NFT marketplace that won the Best NFT Marketplace Award 2021.
How to join the exclusive Happy Hippos NFT pre-sale? Be whitelisted by signing up and creating an account on Infinity8.io Your Happy Hippo NFT can only be found on any connected address, or wallet that was used for the purchase of the Happy Hippos through Infinity8.io.
To make it more special, pre-sale will be limited to the first 1,000 people who will sign up on Infinity8.io. A total of 8,888 Happy Hippos are available during the pre-sale — blue, green, and grey — with the pre-sale price of each Happy Hippos NFT set at .06 ETH while the public sale price will be .088 ETH. Purchasing Happy Hippos is very easy as various payment methods are accepted like crypto, PayPal, credit card, or Metamask.
All Happy Hippos holders will get access to future pre-sales for upcoming projects on Infinity8.io and receive official adoption certificates of wildlife hippos roaming together in harmony in Africa.
When the Happy Hippos NFT public sale is at 25% sold out, 25 Happy Hippos will be given away to random wallets on Infinity8.io alongside sending 0.08888 ETH to five random Happy Hippos NFT holders.
Once the halfway mark of 50% is reached, another set of 50 Happy Hippos will be given away to random wallets, with additional 0.08888 ETH sent to another ten random holders. Upon the 75% sold-out mark, 75 Happy Hippos will be given away to random wallets, with ten lucky holders receiving .08888 ETH as well.
At 100% sold out, two random users can get either 1 Special Happy Hippos or .8888 ETH in their wallets.
Post-drop in November, Infinity8.io is expected to create a $1 million creator fund for creators on the platform, with funds coming from the mint sales/royalties to support creators and their projects.
Moreover, all Happy Hippos holders will be entered into a contest that will randomly select one of them to win access to the ‘Official Happy Hippos Safari Experience in Africa.’
Blockchain Technology Aims to Transform the Digital Identity and Verification Market
The non-fungible token (NFT) market has witnessed explosive growth over the past year or so. According to DAppRadar, the NFT ecosystem saw a rapid rise in Q3 2021 as sales volume surged past $10 billion, representing over 1000% increase in the past year alone. Additionally, the largest NFT marketplace OpenSea has witnessed a surge in monthly sales, recording a total of $2.81 billion in October.
However, with explosive growth in any nascent market, you expect fraud and theft to grow as well. The NFT market has not been spared with scammers and frauds entering the market just as explosively as the growth of sales. The increasing rise in scams and fraud calls for NFT projects to deploy extra security measures to protect genuine collectors and creators. All the same, verification modules of NFTs remain stretched thin creating a gap on determining which NFT is real.
SelfKey, a blockchain-based identity project, aims to ease verification of NFTs for the purposes of protecting the digital identity rights of individuals with a self-sovereign approach. Launched in 2017, the platform leverages a proof-of-identity (POI) consensus to ensure NFT owners and collectors can prove the legitimacy of their digital asset.
Nonetheless, SelfKey is not the only verification platform for NFTs and digital assets. Recently, Twitter announced the launch of its NFT authenticator that lets users verify and authenticate the ownership of NFTs they put on their profile pictures with a special badge.
Twitter Introduces NFT Verification and Authentication
Over the past year, NFT assets have gone mainstream with scientists, billionaires, celebrities and athletes from all corners of the globe starting to showcase their digital possessions. From Mark Zuckerberg and Snoop Dogg owning a CryptoPunk to Stephen Curry’s Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT, the NFT metaverse is welcoming new participants and shows it is here to stay.
Notwithstanding, a multitude of Twitter users are also changing their profile pictures in favor of NFT art. As time passes, profile pictures based on NFTs are quickly becoming the “new blue checkmark” of Twitter but there’s still a huge issue with verification of NFTs. As such, Twitter announced its plans to start verifying and authenticating NFTs by letting users connect their crypto wallets and then mark the legitimate NFTs with a special badge.
So Why Do We Need Verification of NFTS?
NFTs are rapidly changing the way we view art and entertainment but in equal measure, fraud and scams are also finding their way into the market. Other issues affecting NFTs include copyright rules, document storage, forgery issues, high carbon footprint, high taxes and ownership defaults.
For example, it is easy to identify Steph Curry’s or Mark Zuckerberg’s NFT as their own because it would be hard for them to duplicate or use someone else’s NFT on their profile picture. Additionally, these ‘celebrities’ are already verified on various social media platforms which makes it easy for them to identify with their NFTs. However, not everyone has the luxury of owning and verifying their own NFT without someone else squatting on the highly paid JPEG.
While Twitter’s solution is set to reduce the overall counterfeiting of NFTs on its platform, there remains pertinent issues. Current governance systems are vulnerable and offer unfair advantage to some individuals. This defeats the purpose of decentralization, any voting mechanisms and makes the process centralized.
Decentralized verification systems could also offer an unfair advantage through the voting structures currently implemented. DApps often assign voting power equal to the number of tokens a voter holds. This grants more power to users with wealth and is a direct contradiction of the principles of decentralization. Such governance systems offer an unfair advantage to the whales (large holders) on the network.
Here’s where fair and fully decentralized verification is needed. SelfKey leverages blockchain technology to allow anybody to verify their NFT in a decentralized fashion showing everyone that the NFT actually belongs to you.
New ‘Proof-Of-Individuality’ Concept
To avoid the challenges current verification models use, SelfKey introduces ‘Proof of Humanity/Proof of Individuality’ (POI) to ensure that voting on DApps and verification of NFTs is fully decentralized. Simply put, the proof of individuality is a method by which a user can join the dApp only one time by proving their individuality, and those who attempt to join multiple times could be detected and stopped.
Applying this to NFTs means that each NFT will be assigned to one person at all times. If you own an NFT, the SelfKey system will mark the NFT with your proof of individuality – authenticating and verifying that the NFT belongs to you. This prevents Sybil attacks and enables better governance of the platform.
The POI system starts from a simple design that requires the NFT holder to take a selfie to provide proof to the system. The selfie will be checked automatically via machine learning algorithms and once accepted, the user is issued a temporary credential. Users will need to stake KEY tokens as collateral to finalize their credentials.
Unlike other verification systems, SelfKey allows users with a valid credential to earn directly from the platform’s “games”. Any interested user with a valid POI credential and stake can play the game, the gamer will check the uniqueness of selfies uploaded on the POI system. To do this, the gamer would essentially view selfies of random users on the system to check whether the selfies match. All the users who work to correctly identify a selfie as non-unique, which leads to the eventual invalidation of a user’s POI credential from the system, will earn a proportion of the stake that was held against the invalidated credential. This incentivizes the users to check for the validity of a selfie which improves the authentication process on the system.
Once the validity of the selfie and staking is complete, users can verify their digital assets including NFTs using their credentials and authenticate their documents, files, art, music.
Blockchain as the Future of Digital Verification
As the world moves towards digitization, blockchain technology will have a big role to play in securing digital verification and identity. In the future, all of the information about our real estate, financial, and healthcare information, in one unified place such that we can easily verify true identity to a past transaction.
Solutions such as SelfKey aim to decentralized the verification process by incentivizing the network participants. This will help maintain validated proof-of-identity ensuring that the records of ownership are legitimate and true. This will minimize the cases of fraudulent documents and transactions and secures identity information as the world inevitably advances towards a digital future.
Morningstar Ventures Announces Acquisition of Portfolio Tracker Coin.fyi
Dubai, UAE, 9th November, 2021,
Morningstar Ventures, an investment company focused on crypto-assets and the blockchain tech sector, has announced its strategic acquisition of Coin.fyi, a widely-used portfolio-tracking app.
Coin.fyi provides an intuitive and user-friendly portfolio-tracker platform and news-aggregator service that was implemented by a team of remote application developers from Eastern Europe and the Bay Area.
Launched in 2017, Coin.fyi features a simple user-interface (UI) design as well as clear product positioning, which has helped the application gain considerable exposure during 2017-2018 with organic growth and almost no marketing required.
200K Portfolios Created, 30K Unique Monthly Visitors
More than 200,000 portfolios have been created with the Coin.fyi application. Even though the founders of the initiative decided to focus on a few other products during the past few years, the Coin.fyi platform has still been able to attract more than 30.000 unique monthly visitors.
Morningstar Ventures’ team members had been using the Coin.fyi app for a number of years and when they found out that the Coin.fyi team was seeking out a potential acquisition deal, they decided to acquire their platform. Both teams will now be focused on further improving and expanding the app’s features and functionality.
Plans to Add More Functionality to Portfolio Tracker
“You don’t find products like coin.fyi every day; the team built an easy-to-use tool that users enjoy and return to use on a regular basis and that in itself is already a great achievement. With Morningstar Ventures’ acquisition of Coin.fyi, our endeavour is to turn the platform into more than just a portfolio tracker. The product perfectly fits into the ecosystem of products that we already own, as well those that we will be unveiling soon, so this is a really strategic acquisition for us,” stated Danilo S. Carlucci, the Co-Founder and CIO at Morningstar Ventures.
“I have been looking for the right company to hand over coin.fyi to for a while as it’s not easy to find people who are genuinely interested to continue what you started in the way you always imagined. I am very excited for our product to join the Morningstar Ventures’ ecosystem – our users are in safe hands!” added the Core Developer at Coin.fyi
If you want to learn more about coin.fyi, then you may check out the website https://coin.fyi/ and create a free account. You can also follow the initiative on Twitter https://twitter.com/CoinFyi.
About Morningstar Ventures
Morningstar Ventures is an investment company that supports innovative ideas launched by early-stage founders. Headquartered in Dubai, Morningstar Ventures mainly focuses on the blockchain and crypto-assets industry and is being led by company CIO Danilo S. Carlucci. The company is currently active in the digital token investments and equity investments sector, and has a sharp focus in the Elrond ecosystem.
About Coin.fyi
Coin.fyi is a lightweight portfolio-tracker that brings together enhanced usability and a sleek design. It offers a seamless user-experience by displaying important metrics, timely news updates and the latest altcoin stats in a very intuitive and straightforward manner, while supporting the management of several different investment portfolios and watchlists.
DIA Announces Yet Another Integration. This Time on Solana
The open-source oracle provider DIA announced that it is integrating its oracle services with the layer 1 blockchain Solana. This deployment enables developers on the network to leverage DIA’s data to build new decentralized applications.
Solana went live with its beta network in March 2020, yet it has already positioned itself as one of the leading blockchain networks, as of today locking a total value of approximately 15 billion USD.
Solana already supports a large number of DeFi solutions, including decentralized applications and smart contracts, as well as non-fungibles tokens. Solana uses a consensus mechanism that combines proof-of-history (PoH) with proof-of-stake (PoS), enabling the network to process more than 50,000 transactions per second. In comparison, the Ethereum network can only handle 13 transactions per second.
Solana was designed to achieve high network operability with low transaction costs with its combined consensus algorithms of Proof of Stake and Proof of History. This tech stack is set to overcome the scalability issues of networks such as Etheruem, which depend on a volatile network fee for its block confirmation mechanism.
DIA has been heavily broadening the availability of its data infrastructure. In recent weeks, DIA has deployed its oracle on a number of ledgers, including Polygon, Polkadot, BSC, Moonbeam, Arbitrum, Celo, Avalanche, NEAR, Shiden and many others.
The vast majority of decentralized applications including those on Solana require data external to the blockchain to operate. These applications are dependent on the right calculation of price points in order to avoid being exposed to data manipulation and exploitation such as flash loan attacks, potentially resulting in investor losses.
To overcome this dilemma, DIA has a unique approach to data sourcing compared to other oracle services. The open-source oracle platform collects data at the individual trade level directly from centralized exchange APIs and on-chain from decentralized exchanges, whereas other oracle platforms aggregate a range of premium data suppliers.
