Hot Girl Glam: Megan Thee Stallion Shines At Glamour Women Of The Year Awards, Receives Salt-N-Pepa Praise For Being ‘Bold & Assertive’
On Monday, Megan Thee Stallion celebrated being one of Glamour’s Women Of The Year in chic fashion.
The Houston hottie gussied up and got gorgeous in a black Mônot dress with built-in-gloves to attend the annual event at New York’s Rainbow Room. Her hair was swept up into a Kellon Deryck-created beehive for the classy occasion and she was, of course, styled by guru Zerina Akers.
While there she posed on the carpet for pics with rap legend Sandy “Pepa” Denton of Salt-N-Pepa.
Later, Pepa fittingly introduced Megan to the crowd and praised her for being the “pride of Houston”, an entrepreneur and a soon-to-be college grad.
“Take her in,” said Pepa during Glamour’s Women Of The Year awards. “She is Thee Stallion. Beautiful, bold, assertive, fearless. I love everything that she’s doing.” When Salt-N-Pepa started, she said, “Everything was a struggle. There were so few women in the game back in the day. We helped open doors, yes, we did. But Megan, she came and kicked the door down, pulled up a seat at the table, ordered a big dinner and poured Hottie Sauce all over the damn thing. She is doing it well, henny. Pushing it real good.
“Just 26 years old, Megan is young, talented, and powerful, the pride of Houston,” Pepa said. “She’s a Grammy-award-winning rapper, a Popeye’s franchise owner—I love that!—and as of this fall, a college graduate with a bachelor’s of science in health administration from Texas Southern.” Pepa went on, “Even while she was dealing with recent loss and trauma, she continues to spread a message of positivity and empowerment for women: young women like my daughter Egypt. Young girls, thick girls, always taking the time to look and listen, to educate and give back in so many different ways.
In between tears, Megan gave a speech celebrating her late mother Holly Thomas, and her late great-grandmother “Big Mama.” According to Meg, both matriarchs inspired her self-love and determination, and “Big Mama” in particular encouraged her to stay in school.
“I also want to thank my mom, that’s my woman,” said an emotional Meg during Glamour’s Women Of The Year awards. “I was doing so good! I want to thank my mom because she taught me how to be the woman that I am today. She’s my best friend, my manager, she was my everything, and I know she’s so proud of me today. My Big Mama—my great grandmother—she was like, ‘Megan, I don’t give a damn how many songs you write as long as you get that degree. So I was like, ‘You know what? I don’t give a damn how many songs I write! I’m gonna stay in school because I know my Mama and my Big Mama watching me, and that’s what they’d want me to do.”
[…]
“I win a lot of awards as Megan Thee Stallion, but tonight I choose to accept this award as Megan Pete, a soon-to-be college graduate from Houston, a woman who has built a successful career in a male-dominated industry and musical genre, who has earned her respect from people that couldn’t look beyond my public persona. I’ve naively trusted some wrong people at the wrong times and wound up in situations that were not beneficial to my well-being, I’ve been vulnerable and been taken advantage of. But I’ve learned from each of those situations, and I’ve become a stronger woman as a result of them. I’ve persevered which, at the end of the day, is what really matters.”
Beautiful words!
Megan was joined at the ceremony by her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine who not only lent support but snapped pictures for his “Suga” sweetie.
Congrats Megan!
See more Glamour Women Of The Year photos below.
Rebecca Romijn Shares Rare Family Photo With Jerry O’Connell & Twin Daughters, 12
Rebecca Romijn celebrated her 49th birthday with her husband & two twin daughters as they attended a Rolling Stones concert.
Rebecca Romijn celebrated her 49th birthday in style when she attended a Rolling Stones concert with her husband, Jerry O’Connell, and their twin daughters – Dolly and Charlie – both 12 years old. The family rarely shares family photos so we were pleasantly surprised to see the whole gang together.
Rebecca posted the photo with the caption, “Rock n Roll bday with @therollingstones Thanks for the bday love everybody!” The family of four attended the concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and they all looked fabulous.
Rebecca rocked a tie-dye purple tongue T-shirt tucked into high-waisted skintight black leather pants while Jerry rocked a black tongue T-shirt. Meanwhile, the twins rocked vintage Rolling Stones T-shirts with black sweatshirts on top.
Jerry posted a screenshot of a DailyMail article from the same concert and hilariously captioned the photo, “Killin’ it in the comments today!” One comment on the article read, “Cute family. Just goes to show a funny man doesn’t have to be attractive to get a beautiful woman and vice versa.” Another comment read, “He’s such a tool.” We think it’s absolutely hysterical that Jerry just shakes off and laughs about the mean comments.
We rarely get to see the whole family together, so it was definitely a treat. However, Rebecca is always posting photos of herself with her two daughters, and just the other day she posted a picture of herself hugging her daughters with the caption, “Sunday supper with the fam,” as she tagged Jerry as the photographer.
Pete Davidson Hints At Rumored Kim Kardashian Coupledom On ‘Late Night’ [Video]
Pete Davidson really knows how to get the people going!
During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday night, the Saturday Night Live star made reference to his rumored Kim Kardashian West romance…without actually referencing it at all.
A few minutes into their conversation, Davidson was asked to confirm whether an unnamed headline item was “real or a rumor” after the late night host read “a lot about it” in the press. Obviously, he was referring to the comedian being spotted with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star last week, sparking dating rumors.
But, of course, Pete had an expert way of dodging the question in order to promote his latest venture.
“Yeah, you know, I’ve been wanting to talk about this because there’s a lot of people, I walk by and people are like whispering and making eyes at me,” Davidson said. “But it is true. I do have a show on Tubi coming out.”
Oh, Pete, you silly goose.
Davidson took the bit even further, going on to joke that “a lot of people are shocked” that he could land a Tubi project, again confirming that it’s very much “a real thing.” In case you’re actually interested in that project, it’s titled The Freak Brothers.
If anything, this will only further drive speculation, because if Davidson wasn’t dating Kardashian, he’d debunk it…right? Right?!
Check out his interview down below:
‘Little People, Big World’ Special Preview: Amy Cries Over Her Dog Dying Before Her Wedding
Amy Roloff is hit with an unexpected loss before her wedding. In this EXCLUSIVE ‘Little People, Big World’ wedding special, Amy reveals that her beloved dog Felix has died.
Amy Roloff has been in the midst of planning her wedding to Chris Marek. One thing she did not expect was her dog Felix to get sick out of the blue. Amy opens up about saying goodbye to her dog in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Little People, Big World wedding special, airing November 9.
“It’s been a tough day, tough morning,” Amy admits in our EXCLUSIVE preview. “Felix suddenly wasn’t feeling very well about a day and a half ago and, you know, you just think it’s a simple thing. Then yesterday he gradually went downhill, so I took him to the emergency vet hospital and they pretty much said he’s pretty far gone.”
Amy begins to cry. “I just made the choice just to let him go,” Amy says. “He’s just a little older than 5 years. I just thought we’d have a little more time with him.”
Chris is by Amy’s side comforting her during this difficult time. Amy notes that she got Felix “just before” she met Chris. Felix came into her life at a turning point when she was getting divorced, finalizing the sale of the house, leaving the farm, and more.
“It’s amazing what an animal can do in your life,” Amy says. “I’m just so shocked how quick it happened.” Chris admits that he and Felix “became buddies.” However, he says that they’ve got to “keep going forward” as the wedding gets closer.
Amy will marry Chris in the highly-anticipated Little People, Big World: Amy & Chris’s Happily Ever After special, which airs November 9 at 9 p.m. on TLC. The special follows Amy and Chris’s journey down the aisle. From renovations at Roloff Farms to Amy’s worries her father’s health problems will prevent him from walking her down the aisle, the special is full of ups and downs.
