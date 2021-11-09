Ingo Rademacher: 5 Things To Know About ‘General Hospital’ Star Apologizing To Trans Co-Star

We love super soft pajamas during the colder months & this set from Amazon is under $35 with rave reviews! Shop them in a variety of colors here!

In the midst of the pandemic, our wardrobe has changed from blazers and trousers to jammies all day, every day! While there are many high-end and expensive pajamas on the market, like SKIMS, Eberjay, and PJ Salvage, Amazon has a fantastic set that’s just as soft and cute for just under $35 in an array of pretty colors! The Ekouaer Pajamas Set is made of super soft and cozy fabric (95% Polyester and 5% Spandex) to give you ultimate comfort while sleeping at night. These PJs are ultra-smooth against the skin so you can enjoy superior comfort all day and all night long!

Buy the Ekouaer Pajamas Short Sleeve Women’s Button Down Set for $29.74 here.

These super soft pajamas for women feature a button-down sleepshirt that hits at the hip with a chest pocket and notch collar. The shorts include a chiffon drawstring elastic waist to make relaxing as comfortable as possible without riding up. With over 47 different colors to choose from, you can’t go wrong with these cute pajamas!

This soft pajama set is also the perfect gift for bachelorette parties or wedding day events! If you’re a bride and want your bridesmaids in matching PJs for getting ready pics, instead of breaking the bank on Eberjay sets, go for a fun print or color with these Ekouaer Pajamas for under $32! Your bridal party will thank you! They’re available in sizes XS to XXL and deliver insane comfort.

If you don’t believe us, just check out the over 8,000 raving reviews, as these pajamas have a whopping 4.5 out of 5-star rating on Amazon! “My new favorite pajamas! I am so used to being disappointed when ordering clothes online, but this was an awesome surprise. They are the softest pj’s I have ever put on. The fit is perfect. I ordered a Medium and they are just right.I am 5’9″ and 160 lbs Not too short, not tight fitting and not baggy. I just ordered them in another color, as well as, the long sleeve/pant version,” one five-star reviewer raved.

“THESE ARE THE BEST PAJAMAS – EVER! I am a person who is very picky when it comes to pajamas, they can’t be too clingy and I can only wear shorts when I sleep, because pajama pants are too warm and feel like I’m suffocating my legs in my sleep. I was eyeing these pajamas for a long time before I finally gave in and bought them because I wasn’t sure if the $30 price tag was worth it. Boy, was I wrong! Not only are these the softest, most comfortable pajamas I’ve ever worn, they are not clingy, they came in cute packaging, and they make me feel cute when I’m sleeping! I LOVE THESE PAJAMAS! I came back on here just to buy another pair because I like them so much…I’m never going back to wearing gym clothes to bed!!” another gushed.

One reviewer revealed she purchases these soft pajamas as something comfortable to wear following surgery and had nothing but amazing things to say. “I ordered this set to wear post op after a breast lift/augmentation. As I wanted to be as comfortable as possible and have a soft top that was of course front closure. The quality of this PJ set is fabulous. It is classy and elegant. I do like the shorts but they would be more appropriate for home so I paired the top with a Cindy pair of jeans and some slip on shoes for surgery day. PERFECT,” she wrote, adding, “I also wore the same top next day at my post op. I received compliments from the nurse. Since my procedure I have ordered one other color to help with recovery/limited movement. I certainly don’t hesitate to wear them out to run light errands or even to just lounge leisurely as I heal properly. A+.” This set can be worn together or, like this user did, separate! Pair the top with some jeans for a casual day time look, or use the drawstring shorts as a cover up with a bathing suit for a day at the beach. We love to mix and match!

Typically, the same Eberjay set goes for $98, and while they are guaranteed softness and cuteness, these Ekouaer Pajamas are just as soft for three-quarters of the price! That can’t be beaten.

Another way to achieve ultimate comfort is with some UGG Slide look-alikes, so your toes are are comfy and warm as the rest of you. The EMU Australia Mayberry Slippers on Amazon are just $60, as compared to the UGG Fluff Yeah Slides for $100. The EMU Australia Mayberry Slippers are adorable fluffy slides and available in 16 different colors! You can literally match them to your soft pajamas for the cutest at-home look ever. They are made out of super soft sheepskin with a rubber sole, which makes them perfect for indoors or outdoors — especially perfect for running an errand and not having to change! They’re lightweight and flexible, making them extra comfortable, plus, the bold bright colors allow you to make a fashion statement wherever you go.

For something a little less expensive, the Donpapa Womens Slipper are like the traditional UGG Slippers and are on sale on Amazon for an amazing $25! They come in four different colors – gray, pink, red, and tan and are made of faux fur. Plus, they have over 3,700 positive reviews which means people absolutely swear by these slippers. More than anything, they’re the perfect match with your Ekouaer Pajamas Set! Get shopping!