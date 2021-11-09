News
Justice department defends workplace vaccine mandate
Its private employer vaccine mandate on hold, the Biden administration wants the multiple challenges to its workplace rule consolidated in a single federal court and has asked for a decision by early next week.
The U.S. Department of Justice said in court filings Monday that one of the federal circuit courts should be chosen at random on Nov. 16 to hear the cases.
At least 27 states plus several businesses and associations filed a dozen legal challenges in at least six federal appeals courts after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration released its rules last week. All the states have a Republican governor or attorney general.
Over the weekend, judges on the New Orleans-based 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals paused the rule from taking effect, saying it raises “grave statutory and constitutional issues.” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday said the COVID-19 vaccine mandate can withstand any legal challenges.
“This is an authority that we believe the Department of Labor has,” Jean-Pierre told told reporters during a news briefing. “We are very confident about it.”
The mandate would apply to private businesses with more than 100 workers. Employees who do not receive the shots by Jan. 4 would be required to wear a mask and be tested weekly for the coronavirus. The OSHA rules create exemptions for workers citing religious objections and for those who do not interact in-person with coworkers or customers, as well as those who work only outdoors.
Republican state attorneys general and others sued on the grounds that the federal government does not have the right to make the regulation.
Jean-Pierre said the mandate was about keeping people safe and that Congress had empowered the Labor Department to act with the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970.
Widespread vaccinations are the quickest way out of the pandemic, the White House said.
“People should not wait” to be vaccinated, Jean-Pierre said.
Vaccine mandates, including those for certain federal employees and the military, are a key component of the Biden administration’s strategy for containing a pandemic that has killed 750,000 people in the U.S.
It was not entirely clear whether the emergency stay issued Saturday by the 5th Circuit applied nationwide or just to the states that filed in that case — Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.
The 5th Circuit order read, “the Mandate is hereby stayed pending further action by this court” but did not specifically state whether it applied only to the five states.
News
Concert victims included ninth-grader, cheerleader, aspiring border agent
Authorities Monday released the identities of the eight people who died after fans at the Astroworld music festival in Houston suddenly pushed forward when rapper Travis Scott came on stage.
As of Sunday, 13 people remained hospitalized. Harris County officials said they didn’t have updated information on those who were hospitalized.
Franco Patino, 21, was working toward a mechanical engineering technology degree at the University of Dayton, his father Julio Patino said.
Patino described his son as an energetic leader in his community intent on helping people with disabilities. His son was working on a new medical device and wanted to find a way to help his mother walk again after she was severely injured in an automobile accident in Mexico, Patino said.
Jacob “Jake” Jurinek, 20, was a junior at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, where he was “pursuing his passion for art and media,” his family said in a statement.
“We are all devastated and are left with a huge hole in our lives,” his father, Ron Jurinek, said via email.
Memorial High School ninth-grader John Hilgert, 14, was the youngest of those who died.
He was at the concert with classmate Robby Hendrix, whose mother, Tracy Faulkner, spoke with the Houston Chronicle.
“Everything about that night was a tragedy,” Faulkner said. “John was a good student and athlete and so polite. He was the sweetest and smartest young man.”
Madison Dubiski, 23, lived in Houston. She was a varsity cheerleader in high school and member of a community service group called the National Charity League, according to a former classmate who spoke to the Houston Chronicle.
“She was definitely the life of the party and loved by so many people,” Lauren Vogler said.
Mirza “Danish” Baig, who identified himself on Facebook as a district manager for AT&T, and appeared to be a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan, was among those who died at the the concert, his brother Basil Baig said on Facebook.
“He was (an) innocent young soul who would always put others before him. He was a hard-working man who loved his family and took care of us. He was there in a heartbeat for anything,” Basil Baig told ABC News.
Brianna Rodriguez‘s family told People magazine that she was among those who perished at the concert. She was 16, a student at Heights High School and loved dancing.
“She was a wonderful friend, teammate, dancer, sister, daughter, and leader. The bulldog community is deeply saddened and will honor her in every way we can,” her high school dance team said in an Instagram post.
Axel Acosta Avila, 21, was a computer science major at Western Washington University. His father, Edgar Acosta, told KOMO-TV his son was among the victims who died at the festival.
Rodolfo “Rudy” Pena, 23, of Laredo, Texas, was a student at Laredo College and wanted to be Border Patrol agent, his friend Stacey Sarmiento said.
“Rudy was a close friend of mine,” she said. “We met in high school. … He brought happiness anywhere he went. He was easy to get along with. It was like positive vibes from him at all times.”
“We all came to have a good time … it was just horrible in there,” she added.
News
Ticker: Outdoor skating rink returns at Gillette Stadium; Vets org sells Rockwell painting for $3.6M
Winter skating outside Gillette Stadium is returning after a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Winter Skate at Patriot Place” will open for its 12th season on Thursday, according to a statement.
The 60-by-140-foot outdoor ice skating rink is set up in the open area near the stadium just outside the Patriots pro shop.
In honor of Veterans Day, Winter Skate will offer free admission and skate rental to active-duty military members and veterans, as well as their families, through the first weekend.
Vets org sells original Rockwell for $3.6M
A veterans organization in Massachusetts sold an original 1945 Norman Rockwell painting for $3.6 million at auction over the weekend in order to raise funds after years of dwindling revenue made worse by the pandemic.
American Legion Post 193, located in Winchendon, acquired the painting through a donation in 1959 from a local priest’s art collection. Coral May Grout, a former Post president, said that after weighing whether to sell for nearly two decades, it was time, The Telegram & Gazette reported.
“Home for Thanksgiving” depicts a soldier seated beside his mother, who looks at him lovingly while he peels potatoes. It was commissioned for the Nov. 24, 1945, issue of The Saturday Evening Post. The auction listing described the painting as “the tale of the first Thanksgiving after the Allies’ victory.”
Faced with the choice of closing the Post permanently or parting with the Rockwell, members decided to sell.
News
Massachusetts reports 4,039 coronavirus cases over the weekend with cases back on the rise
State health officials reported 4,039 new coronavirus cases over the weekend with cases again on the rise as the state’s booster count surpassed 630,000 residents.
The 4,039 infection tally was a stark rise and 796 more positive cases over last weekend’s three-day total of 3,243 cases. The daily average over the weekend was 1,346 cases, compared to the daily average of 1,081 infections last weekend.
Virus cases had curbed off in recent weeks after climbing for months due to the more highly contagious delta variant, but infection tallies appear to be making a comeback as the colder New England fall temperatures roll in and keep more people indoors where infection spreads more easily.
After the new 4,039 virus cases, the seven-day daily average of cases is now 1,194. The daily average was 1,898 infections several weeks ago.
The positive test average remains low despite a bump in cases on average. The percent positivity is now 1.86% — a slight increase over last week, but still down from 2.98% several weeks ago. The daily positive test rate for Monday’s report was 1.60%.
The state reported six new COVID deaths, bringing the total recorded death toll to 19,093. The seven-day average of deaths is now 9.1. The record-low daily death average was 1.3 in mid-July.
There are now 516 COVID patients hospitalized in the state.
The state reported that 138 patients are in intensive care units, and 72 patients are currently intubated.
The seven-day average of hospitalizations is now 517 patients, which is down from 692 patients several weeks ago.
Of the 516 total hospitalizations, 179 patients are fully vaccinated — or about 35%. Those who are unvaccinated are at a much higher risk for a severe case, according to medical professionals.
More than 4.7 million people in Massachusetts are fully vaccinated, and more than 5.3 million people have gotten at least one shot. The state reported that 631,812 people have gotten a booster dose.
Massachusetts on Thursday began vaccinating children ages 5 to 11, but Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration has yet to release details on the number of vaccines administered so far.
