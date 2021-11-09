Celebrities
Kanye West Spotted Grabbing Dinner With Rihanna’s Man A$AP Rocky – Photos
After picking fights with Big Sean, attempting to squash his beef with Drake, and unfollowing Kim Kardashian on IG, Kayne West enjoyed a fine meal with Rihanna’s boo, A$AP Rocky.
It’s easy to work up an appetite when you’re Kanye “Ye” West, especially when you’re busy turning the entertainment world on its head. Ye, 44, was spotted leaving Nobu in Malibu on Monday (Nov. 8) evening, after having dinner with his “Jukebox Joints” collaborator, A$AP Rocky. Kanye rocked black from head-to-toe, with a leather jacket, black jeans, motorcycle-boots-inspired Crocs, a black cap, and gloves. A$AP – who is currently dating Ye’s “fourfiveseconds” collaborator Rihanna – opted for a more colorful outfit.
Rocky, 33, sported a red letterman’s jacket over a white button-up with a black tie. He accessorized the look with a red and white cap and red gloves. The “Babushka Boi” rapper carried a yellow satchel with him as he and Ye exited the restaurant. It’s unclear if this meeting was for business or pleasure. Rocky was one of the few rappers not featured on Kanye’s 2021 album, DONDA, so perhaps this meeting might set up a feature on the “deluxe” version Kanye spoke about while appearing on the REVOLT podcast, Drink Champs.
It was on Drink Champs that Kanye blasted Big Sean, calling his decision to sign the Detroit rapper to G.O.O.D. music “the worst thing” he’s ever done. Ye also called producer Just Blaze – who worked with Ye on Jay-Z’s The Blueprint, along with Bink, Timbaland, Trackmasters, and Eminem – a “copycat” who “copied my half.” Big Sean responded to Ye’s diss by saying he’s “dying laughing at you [Kanye],” while both Just Blaze and Jay-Z called Ye’s comments “unfortunate” and “unfair,” per Stereogum.
Ye also said that “I ain’t ever seen the [divorce] papers” that his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, filed in February. Kim, 41, is making sure that Ye is “going to get those papers fast,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, adding that it’s not true that Kanye is unaware of the papers. “Just because he hasn’t signed them doesn’t mean he hasn’t seen them,” the insider added. Kim is also ready to drop some “cease and desist” papers on Ye’s head if he doesn’t watch it.
Amid Kim’s ongoing rumored romance with Pete Davidson, Kanye did the unthinkable: he unfollowed Kim on Instagram. In the past, Kanye only followed one account on IG: his wife’s. As of Nov. 9, Kanye is following over 7.5.k accounts. A quick glance at his “Following” list shows accounts with black circles for avatars (just like Kanye’s.)
Viola Davis Nails Forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama’s Signature Smirk In First Look At Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’
Viola Davis will take on the role of Michelle Obama in Showtime’s limited series The First Lady, and we’ve got to say that it looks like she’s got our forever FLOTUS down pat!
The television show, which is scheduled to air in the spring of 2022, follows the stories of three former first ladies and their legacies running the highest office in the land. In addition to Davis’ impeccable casting as Mrs. Obama, Gillian Anderson will star as Eleanor Roosevelt and Michelle Pfeiffer will portray Betty Ford. Viola, who skyrocketed to fame on the hit ABC crime drama, How To Get Away With Murder, shared chatter about the forthcoming series when she shared a special sneak peek.
“It was terrifying but an incredible honor to portray this extraordinary woman,” wrote Davis in her caption. “Can’t wait to share @Showtime’s #TheFirstLady!”
The 56-year-old actress told Entertainment Weekly that she studied the former first lady’s mannerisms and gestures down to a tee by watching her 2020 Netflix doc Becoming.
“I feel very protective of Michelle,” she said. “It’s our job as actors not to judge whoever we are portraying, but I ended up thinking she’s just dope.”
Lexi Underwood and Saniyya Sidney have been tapped to portray the beautiful Obama sisters Malia and Sasha while O-T Fagbenle shines as former President Barack Obama. During an interview with Variety back in March, Davis said she went into the role without any pointers from Michelle, something the NAACP Award recipient said she could’ve really used prior to stepping on set.
“I wish she had [given advice] because I could use that right now, Michelle, Davis joked, later adding, “She’s everything. She’s a goddess…I love her beyond love, and I think she would never [advise me] because she has too much respect for people in whatever field they study. She is just a bastion of support.”
Congrats to Viola Davis!
Will you be watching The First Lady when it hits Showtime in the spring? Take a look at a few more photos of Viola as Michelle down below.
Will Smith & Jada Pinkett’s Relationship Timeline: A Look Back At Their Romance After His New Memoir Drops
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have a relationship that has stood the test of time. We’re taking a look back at the couple’s love story on their 23rd wedding anniversary!
Will Smith, 52, and Jada Pinkett Smith, 49, have proven time and again that love can last in Hollywood. The two have been together since the ’90s, and today, December 31, marks their 23rd wedding anniversary. On any given red carpet, they nearly always turn heads. But it’s taken years of love, trust and hard work for the two to maintain their bond while standing in the spotlight. We’re taking a look back at their early years together to today on their milestone anniversary!
Meeting At An Audition
What’s more Hollywood than meeting at an audition? Will and Jada first met when the actress auditioned to play Will’s girlfriend on the popular ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Unfortunately, Jada never got the role, which ended up going to Nia Long. But Will was nevertheless taken by Jada’s talent and beauty.
Wedding Bells On New Year’s Eve
Upon realizing his attraction, Will made the decision to not pursue Jada. He was, at the time, still involved with his first wife, Sheree Zampino, although the pair had hit a rough patch in their marriage. By the time Sheree and Will decided to breakup, Will was ready to pursue Jada, who moved from her native Baltimore to California. The pair started dating following Will’s 1995 divorce and married on December 31, 1997 at a hotel in Jada’s hometown.
Starting A Family
It wasn’t long after Will and Jada said ‘I do’ that they began to expand their family. The couple’s son, Jaden Christopher Syre Smith, was born on July 8, 1998. Roughly two years later, Will and Jada welcomed their daughter Willow Camille Reign Smith on October 31, 2000. Jada is also the step-mother to Will’s son from his first marriage, Willard Carroll “Trey” Smith III. The family have such a united front, and both Willow and Jaden have worked with their parents in the past!
Jaden played the son of Will’s character in the Oscar-nominated film The Pursuit of Happyness in 2006 and After Earth in 2013. Willow appeared as Will’s character’s daughter in the 2007 film I Am Legend. Willow is also the co-host of Red Table Talk with Jada and Jada’s mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.
A Decade Of Love
By 2007, Will and Jada celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. Not only was it a major milestone for the couple, it was also huge for a couple in Hollywood to last for that long! But Will and Jada proved how united they were and how supportive they continue to be of each other’s careers. Of course, some have often scrutinized the couple’s relationship, and the two have opened up about what makes their marriage work.
Setting The Record Straight
“I’ve always told Will, ‘You can do whatever you want as long as you can look at yourself in the mirror and be okay,’” Jada explained during a HuffPost Live interview from 2013. “Because at the end of the day, Will is his own man. I’m here as his partner, but he is his own man. He has to decide who he wants to be and that’s not for me to do for him. Or vice versa.”
But even Will has admitted that there were times that he wasn’t doing enough for the couple’s marriage in the past. “There was a period where mommy woke up and cried 45 days straight. I started keeping a diary,” Will told Willow during an October 2018 episode of Red Table Talk. “It was every morning. I think that’s the worst I’ve ever felt in our marriage. I was failing miserably.”
The ‘Entanglement’ Story
In July 2020, Will and Jada went on Red Table Talk to have a conversation about Jada’s alleged relationship with August Alsina. Jada confirmed that she was caught-up in an “entanglement” with the young singer, and it left a major impact on her marriage to Will. “I really felt like we could be over,” Will confessed. “We came together young,” said Will, “and we were both broken in our own ways, and to be able to make mistakes without the fear of losing your family is so critical,” he continued.
For her part, Jada admitted that “one of the things that I’m deeply grateful in this whole process between you and I is that we have really gotten to that new place of unconditional love.” Will, however, admitted that he “wasn’t sure I was ever going to speak to you again.” The two, however, worked on their marriage and relationship. “The fact that I’m speaking to you again is a miracle.”
To that end, Jada couldn’t have agreed more. “You gotta go through some sh-t to get the answers. I’m just happy because I definitely believe you and I never ever, ever thought we’d make it back.”
Moving Forward
Throughout their decades-long relationship, Will and Jada have really beaten the odds. They have stood by each other’s side through thick and thin, and will likely continue to do so well into the future. The couple has even gotten to a place where they define their romance far beyond what marriage means.
“We don’t even say we’re married anymore,” Will said on a July 2018 episode of TIDAL’s Rap Radar podcast. “We refer to ourselves as ‘life partners,’ where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life. There’s no deal breakers. There’s nothing she could do—ever—nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support ’til death, and it feels so good to get to that space.”
Will’s New Memoir
Will opened up about some of the difficulties that he and Jada faced early on in his new memoir, fittingly titled Will, which was released November 9. The I Am Legend star admitted that the pair had problems in their relationship, partially due to marrying young. He said that the couple were “suffering the brutal death of our romantic fantasies, the burning away of the idealistic illusion of the perfect marriage and the perfect family,” but neither wanted to divorce.
In the book, Will admitted that the two realized that they “were two separate people on two independent, individual journeys.” After tears and hugs, the pair decided that each had to take their own happiness into their own hands. “We agreed that Jada’s happiness had to be her responsibility, and my happiness had to be my responsibility. We were going to seek our distinct, innermost personal joys, and then we were going to return and present ourselves to the relationship and to each other already happy—not coming to each other begging with empty cups, demanding the other person fulfill our needs. We felt that this vampiric relational model was unfair, unrealistic, destructive—even abusive. To place the responsibility for your happiness on anybody other than yourself is a recipe for misery,” he wrote.
‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Sneak Peek: Julian’s Wife Fears He’ll Die If He Doesn’t Lose Weight
Julian’s wife, Irma, is scared that her husband ‘won’t wake up one day if he doesn’t start losing weight. However, in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘My 600-Lb. Life,’ Irma is also scared Julian will leave her if does lose weight.
The November 10 episode of My 600-Lb. Life focuses on Julian, whose starting weight is 830 lbs. In our EXCLUSIVE preview, his wife, Irma, is concerned that he won’t need her anymore if he does lose weight. But she also doesn’t want him to die.
“I’m scared that I could lose him if he doesn’t do something about it,” Irma says. “I want to grow old with him. I don’t want to grow old with anybody else, but I’m so scared right now that one morning I will wake up and he won’t.”
Julian wants to lose weight and is aware that Irma has other fears about it. He knows that Irma feels like he’s going to leave her for “somebody else.” Julian promises Irma that he won’t leave her.
“But it’s still a fear, even if it is a stupid one. But even if he did, I would rather him be alive,” Irma admits. “So I do hope that he’s able to lose his weight, even if he does end up tossing me to the side.”
While Irma’s fears may be unfounded, they both know that Julian needs to begin his weight loss journey before it’s too late. Julian wants to change so that he can be a better man for his wife.
“I’m looking to change to be a better husband because I know I’m letting Irma down because I promised her something better when we got together,” Julian says. “Because I promised her something better when we got together.”
Irma has been upset that they haven’t been able to go out on date nights, and she’s vented to her husband about it. “He won’t go out, and if he does it’s for food, not me, and that’s upsetting,” Irma confesses. My 600-Lb. Life airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on TLC.
