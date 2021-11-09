News
Kim Janey administration gets a fifth of homeless living at Mass & Cass off the streets
Acting Mayor Kim Janey has vowed to continue chipping away at the Mass and Cass crisis in her final days with one-fifth of the more than 300 people living in tents at the infamous intersection off of the streets.
“In the one week since we’ve implemented our protocol, we’ve helped close to 70 people find housing and treatment,” Janey said on Monday during an interview on GBH’s “Boston Public Radio.”
She added: “The vast majority of those 70 people — or 66 people, to be exact — have found their way into either permanent housing or shelters or treatment, residential treatment.”
Janey is pursuing a high-profile tent removal program that includes wrap-around services for the hundreds living in the area that is sometimes referred to as “Methadone Mile” — a plan hatched in mid-October during the waning days of her administration.
Janey sought to keep her job, but didn’t earn enough votes in September’s crowded preliminary election to move forward. At-large City Councilor Michelle Wu won the citywide race last Tuesday, becoming the first woman and first person of color elected to lead Boston.
The ongoing crisis at Mass and Cass was one of several issues that dominated the election cycle and it’s one Janey — who was the first woman and first Black person to serve as mayor after former Mayor Martin Walsh resigned become President Biden’s labor secretary — has resolved to help solve.
Outreach teams with the Boston Public Health Commission counted 323 people living in squalor in the rat- and drug-infested area on Oct. 24. By Halloween one week later, that number dwindled to 262, according to the mayor’s office.
Of the 66 people Janey’s team has helped, 13 people were placed in permanent or transitional housing, 21 went to shelters and 32 people were placed in residential treatment, city officials said. More than two dozen tents have been removed from the area.
Janey, a Roxbury native who has herself struggled with homelessness, said her administration has “taken a lot of steps” to push people to view the the crisis at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard through a public health lens.
“We’re making sure that we weren’t allowing folks to continue to talk about tents and encampments, when the real issue is people,” Janey said Monday on GBH.
Unlike previous attempts by the Walsh administration to clean up the area that relied on a heavy police presence, no arrests were made as part of the Janey administration’s tent removal.
“This work is urgent, but should not be confused with ‘sweeps’ conducted in year’s past. No person is required to remove or store their tent before shelter, housing, or treatment is available,” Janey said in a statement.
During an interview on WBUR on Monday, Brendan Little of the state’s Opioid Recovery and Remediation Fund Advisory Council, called Walsh’s sweep strategy “deeply traumatic” for both front-line staff and homeless living in the area.
Little encouraged the city to invest in “harm reduction services to help people in active use and … then on the back end, once people are in recovery, to give them the economic supports so that they can maintain recovery.”
News
Novavax coronavirus vaccine simple and a likely pandemic game changer
A protein-based vaccine platform used for decades to guard against hepatitis and shingles could be a pandemic game changer.
Novavax is preparing to seek approval of their protein-based vaccine for COVID-19. And, in a user-friendly development, it comes with no major side effects.
That means no headaches, fevers, nausea or chills associated with mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer.
The journal Nature reports the Maryland company has already filed for use in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union, and Indonesia just awarded emergency use authorization.
“The phase 3 trial results look very promising,” said Dr. Davidson Hamer, professor of global health and medicine at Boston University and a physician at Boston Medical Center.
“It uses a more basic strategy and that may be reassuring to those who are hesitant,” Hamer told the Herald Monday. “It’s very encouraging.”
The journal Nature also said the Novavax vax could help some of the world’s poorer countries because this vaccine is cheaper to produce and distribute.
“The world needs these protein-based vaccines to reach those vulnerable populations,” Nick Jackson said in the Nature article. He is head of programs and innovative technologies at the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which has invested more than $1 billion in five protein-based COVID-19 vaccines in active development.
He added: “Protein vaccines are going to beckon in a new era of COVID-19 immunization.”
The news hits as the number of coronavirus cases keep rising in Europe.
As of Monday, 5.05 million people have died during the pandemic from the coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins University map of the virus. The number of infections has topped 250 million, according to that map.
The top 10 hardest-hit countries are the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, Germany, India, Romania, Brazil and Iran, the site states.
The Novavax vaccine is 90% effective, a trial found, but that was before the delta variant arrived, Nature reports.
The Novavax jab could also give those seeking a booster an option and the mix-and-match of vaccines has become more popular as experts say it offers even more protection.
The Novavax vaccine contains the spike protein of the coronavirus itself, but formulated as a nanoparticle, which cannot cause disease, according to published reports.
And, it is one of the vaccines already approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for air travel in the U.S., giving the 30,000 in the trial for the jab a passport to move around.
News
Battle for wages rages in restaurant industry’s pandemic recovery
As the restaurant industry limps toward recovery, some lawmakers and eatery entrepreneurs see raising wages across the board as the only way to bounce back.
It’s a tipping point that’s all about keeping wait staff mixing killer cocktails and serving up hot specials.
“It makes business sense, as well as promoting equity,” said state Sen. Pat Jehlen, D-Somerville, who will present a bill that would raise minimum wage for tipped workers in a joint hearing later this month.
Servers and bartenders can make as low as $10 in hourly pay in Massachusetts, relying on tips from customers to boost their wages. But after weathering the height of the pandemic, countless restaurants around Boston remain understaffed.
“They can’t get enough workers because people are not willing anymore to work for below minimum wage, to live off food stamps while they serve people,” Jehlen said.
Rachel Miller Munzer, owner and CEO of Big Dipper Hospitality, said she and business partner John Kessen have struggled to staff their highly successful restaurants around Boston.
“The restaurant industry was ripped wide open during the pandemic,” said Munzer.
Big Dipper operates two locations of the high-end Jewish deli-style restaurant Mamaleh’s, as well as State Park in Cambridge. Before the pandemic they had about 130 employees. Over the last year, they’ve struggled to staff back up to 100 workers, and are still actively hiring.
Kessen called the process “horrible,” and both partners said they’re having trouble communicating that they’re now offering a $17 minimum wage, regardless of position in their company, before tips are even awarded.
Some restaurant workers are still hesitant to return to eateries while strains of coronavirus continue to transmit. And as pandemic guidelines gradually lifted, others have had to contend with incidents of verbal harassment and other poor treatment from customers.
“Our new wait system is helping the hiring process, but I don’t know that everyone has the confidence to go back into restaurants,” Kessen said.
Activist group One Fair Wage has partnered with restaurant workers and lawmakers state-by-state to advocate for bills like the one pushed by Jehlen. Seven states around the country have raised wages to a universal minimum standard, and advocates have posed the issue as nonpartisan, citing red states in that group.
“If Alaska can do this, Massachusetts can do this,” said Saru Jayaraman, president of One Fair Wage.
But the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, which reported in October 88% of restaurants around the state were still understaffed, said the current system doesn’t need change.
“Our servers, bartenders and employees generally like it because they feel they can get out of it what they put into. I rely what our people tell us. They say it’s not broken, don’t try to fix it,” said MRA president and CEO Bob Luz.
Luz said staffing woes are not unique to the restaurant industry, and stated that anecdotally, he’s heard many workers have begun going back into the business since the end of summer.
“We just don’t think there needs to be a law change,” he said.
News
Robbins: Joe Biden still taking jabs just for doing his job
For a guy who seems to be doing exactly what he was elected to do, Joe Biden finds himself under bitter attack. Most of the attacks are from people who simply want him to fail, but as last week’s poor performance by Democratic candidates showed, not all of them. The President’s approval ratings are curiously low inasmuch as since taking office his administration has substantially lifted the country out of the ditch it was in on Inauguration Day.
On Friday morning the Labor Department reported that the economy had added 531,000 jobs in October, bringing the number of jobs created during the first nine months of the Biden administration to 5.6 million. The unemployment rate, which had been 6.3% in January 2021, is now down to 4.6%. Biden’s American Rescue Plan, enacted in March, kept America afloat while his team pushed, pressed and prodded Americans to get vaccinated against the virus that has killed 775,000 Americans and severely damaged our economy. Despite the sneering and the disinformation from the predictable quarters, the number of Americans who are fully vaccinated is fast approaching 200 million.
Late Friday, Congress passed Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package, a long overdue public works program that is the largest of its kind since the Eisenhower presidency. It will likely soon be followed by a massive, historic bill that will address the dire need for clean energy, provide for universal preschool and expand efforts to combat child poverty.
You wouldn’t know this by listening to the thunder on the right, which has produced the customary inanity.
Folks who demand that the government dictate that women must give birth against their will denounce policies requiring COVID-19 vaccinations, invoking a heretofore unrecognized constitutional right to infect others with a deadly disease. Those born too late to sue George Washington to block him from ordering his troops to be inoculated against smallpox are trying to make up for it: Despite a long history of requiring Americans to be immunized before participating in certain activities, these newcomers to civil rights causes maintain that requiring Americans to protect their fellow Americans from a lethal virus is un-American.
Over in the Senate, noted civil libertarian Ted Cruz lectured Attorney General Merrill Garland that it is everyone’s God-given constitutional right to give the Nazi salute at school board meetings.
Then there are the cries that the president is to blame for disruptions in the global supply chain. These cries are mindless, but no matter: Mindlessness in defense of the conning of people is no vice. The factories that manufacture many of our products are located in countries that have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic, and many have been shuttered or limited in their output. Shipping containers have been scarce. Blaming this on Joe Biden is preposterous, but not any more preposterous than blaming it on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who had the nerve to take a short period of time away from the office to look after his newborn twins.
Fox News personality Tucker Carlson, always good for sixth grade-level wit, did not disappoint, mocking Buttigieg, who adopted the twins with his husband Chasten, for being gay. “Paternity leave, they call it?” Carlson smirked. “Trying to figure out how to breastfeed. No word on how that went.” Meanwhile, one of those infants just returned home after three weeks of urgent medical treatment, including time on a ventilator. No word on whether Carlson felt a moment’s remorse for his stupidity, or even grasped it.
The snarkiness has not been from the right alone. “Many who were sick of Trump chaos and ineptitude are now sick of Biden chaos and ineptitude,” grumped New York Times snarkmeister Maureen Dowd shortly before Friday’s jobs report and passage of Biden’s infrastructure bill. But if what has been achieved since Biden took office qualifies as chaos and ineptitude, here’s to more of it.
Jeff Robbins is a Boston lawyer and former U.S. delegate to the United Nations Human Rights Commission.
