Kim Kardashian ‘Heartbroken’ After Tragedy At Travis Scott’s Concert: ‘Our Family Is In Shock’
Kim Kardashian shared two tweets that revealed she’s ‘keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones impacted’ by the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert in Houston, TX in her ‘prayers.’
Kim Kardashian, 41, is breaking her silence on the incident that left eight dead and around 300 people injured during Travis Scott‘s Astroworld concert in Houston, TX on Nov. 5. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, whose sister Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with the rapper, took to Twitter to share her condolences and feelings about the event.
Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld. Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy.
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 9, 2021
"Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld. Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy," her first tweet read.
We are keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones impacted in our prayers for healing – as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated. 🙏🏽💔🕊
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 9, 2021
"We are keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones impacted in our prayers for healing – as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated," she wrote in her second tweet while adding emojis that included the praying emoji and broken heart emoji.
Kylie’s statement came a day later on Nov. 7. “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events,” she wrote via Instagram. “And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community, I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show, and in no world would have continued filming or performing.”
Travis’ concert became an emergency when an apparent crowd surge caused the deaths and injuries while he was on stage performing at NRG Park in front of around 50,000 people. News came earlier today that Manuel Souza, who was hurt during the crowd surge, is suing Travis, Live Nation, and other groups affiliated with the event for $1 million.
Kanye West Says He Wants To End Feud With Drake: ‘It’s Time To Put It To Rest’ — Watch
Kanye West is ready to put his feud with Drake to ‘rest,’ inviting the Canadian rapper to join him on stage for a benefit concert.
Kanye West is ready to end his decade-long feud with Drake. Music executive J Prince shared a video with the rapper, 44, on Twitter on Monday, Nov. 8 from the Rothko Chapel in Houston, Texas, which featured Kanye asking the Canadian rapper, 35, to “come together” and join him on stage for a benefit concert to free Larry Hoover, the convicted co-founder of Chicago street gang Gangster Disciples. The reconciliation attempt comes after Drake joined Travis Scott for day one at his now-canceled Astroworld Festival, which left eight dead after a crowd surge.
There will come a time in life where we all should embrace the movement thinking, over the moment thinking. Moment thinking gets us stuck in the cycle of confusion, revenge, killings, and things of darkness that take you to a place worse than slavery.
— J Prince (@jprincerespect) November 8, 2021
“I met with @kanyewest night in Htown at the Rothko Chapel,” J wrote alongside the video. “It wasn’t in my plans to meet him there but I must say I’m glad I didn’t allow a worship place for God to detour our meeting. There will come a time in life where we all should embrace the movement thinking, over the moment thinking. Moment thinking gets us stuck in the cycle of confusion, revenge, killings, and things of darkness that take you to a place worse than slavery.”
In the video, the Donda rapper reads the following statement from his phone: “I’m making this video to address the ongoing back and forth between myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest. I’m asking Drake on December 7 to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover.”
“I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause, but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together,” the rapper continued. J explained in a follow up tweet that he met with the rapper after Larry “said he would like to see peace between” Kanye and Drake. “Ye received this well and said thanks because he never had anyone that sat him down and explained things to him the way I did,” he wrote, adding, “I’m looking forward to all of us working together in unison to elevate our communities around the world.”
Larry is serving a life sentence for gang activities and continuing to orchestrate such from prison. Supporters have pointed to his reform after he began discouraging violence among followers, instructing them instead to go to school — and transforming the GD in Gangster Disciples to Growth and Development. During Kanye’s infamous meeting with then-president Donald Trump in 2018, he championed First Step Act, prison reform legislation that would reduce jail time for drug offenders and address the racial disparity in these punishments. The rapper also encouraged Trump to commute Larry’s life sentence; while he didn’t commute the sentence, Trump ultimately signed the First Step Act into law.
Travis Scott Has A History Of Being ‘Reckless’ At Concerts, Criminal Charges Show After 8 Die At Festival
Past reports have shed light on Travis Scott’s history of ‘reckless’ behavior at his concerts, with incidents that left the rapper twice arrested and sued.
This weekend’s Astroworld music festival ended in tragedy, but it’s apparently not the first time one of rapper Travis Scott‘s concerts have gone awry. According to past reports, the 30-year-old has a history of inciting violence and reckless behavior at his shows, leading him to be arrested twice and sued.
This past Friday’s Astroworld event left eight people confirmed dead and hundreds injured. The tragedy on Nov. 5 at the NRG Park in Travis’ native Houston came around 9:15pm when around 50,000 people surged toward the stage. “The crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage, and people began to panic,” Fire Chief Samuel Peña told CNN.
This kind of chaos is reportedly not new for a Travis Scott concert. At Lollapolooza in 2015 in Chicago, the “Antidote” rapper was charged with disorderly conduct and sentenced to one year of court supervision after he encouraged festival attendees to climb over security barricades and storm the stage, Rolling Stone reported at the time. Luckily, that time, no one was injured.
At one Arkansas music festival in 2017, police accused the “Goosebumps” performer of inciting a riot during his show, as several people, including a security guard, were severely injured. Travis ended up pleading guilty to disorderly conduct, narrowly avoiding more serious charges, per Billboard.
Then, weeks later, a 23-yaer-old fan was partly paralyzed after being pushed from a third-story balcony at one of Travis’ shows in New York City after the performer encouraged fans to dive into the crowd. “I was in a lot of pain,” Kyle Green, the injured fan, told The Post at the time. “I just laid there, and finally, an ambulance came.’’
Kyle also said that people were “packed in like sardines” and that it was “hard to breathe” at that event, echoing similar sentiment’s from the Nov. 5 Astroworld event. Kyle ended up suing the artist and was confined to a wheelchair after the incident. He can actually walk now, but with “significant, significant disability,” his attorney Howard Hershenhorn told Rolling Stone after this weekend’s events. “He’s partially paralyzed still.”
In 2015, the rapper likened his shows to professional wrestling, telling GQ, “I always want to make it feel like it’s the WWF or some s–t. You know, raging and having fun and expressing good feelings is something I plan on doing and spreading across the globe.”
Those heightened feelings have gotten out of hand in recent years, however, with this weekend’s tragedy already resulting in a $1 million-dollar lawsuit from an injured concert goer. HollywoodLife reached out to reps for Travis and Live Nation for comment, but we haven’t heard back.
Billy Joel Shows Off Dramatic 50 Lb. Weight Loss At Madison Square Garden — Before & After Photos
Billy Joel showed off his 50 pound weight loss while in concert at Madison Square Garden in New York. See before and after photos of the Grammy winner.
Billy Joel returned to his pandemic-delayed residency at Madison Square Garden after he shed 50 pounds from back surgery. The 72-year-old Grammy winner looked slimmed down as he performed his greatest hits in New York on Friday, Nov. 5. The “Vienna” singer looked dapper in a navy suit, alternating between dazzling on the piano and singing on his feet.
The musician revealed he lost 50 pounds after undergoing back surgery earlier this year while on The Howard Stern Show on October 28, explaining to host Howard Stern that it wasn’t quite intentional, but he embraced it nonetheless. “I had back surgery early this year and the pain afterwards was so bad I lost my appetite,” he said. “I embraced that.”
“I said, ‘Okay, I won’t eat as much’ and I ate less and less and less and less and then there was just life aggravation and that tends to, you know, impact your appetite too,” the musician continued. While unintentional, Billy said he was happy with the results. “I had gotten kind of chunky,” he told Howard. “I was happy to lose the weight.”
In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2019 ahead of his 70th birthday, the music icon reflected on his health and getting older, as well as reaching the milestone of the big 70. “This is a Peter Pan kinda job. You start out, and you’re young, and you’re rockin’ and rollin’, and that’s what you do all your life,” Billy said. “You become a little myopic about how old you actually are.”
“I see pictures of myself at the Garden recently, and I go, ‘That don’t look right,’” he continued. “I got old, I lost my hair. I was never a matinee idol to begin with, and there I am onstage still doing the same job I was doing when I was 16.” While his peers have dyed their hair in an attempt to reclaim their youth, Billy said he has never been tempted to do the same.
“For me to try and look like a movie star would be ridiculous,” he said. “I’ve always been a schlubby-looking guy, and I ain’t about to change. Plastic surgery, wigs, I don’t know. It has nothing to do with music. It’s all about an image and look. I am 70 years old. I’ve never hidden my age, so why should I start now?”
Billy’s return to Madison Square Garden on Friday marked his first show since the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic halted his shows in February 2020. He described the return as a “homecoming” to the New York Daily News on November 5. “We’re kind of looking at it like a homecoming,” Billy said. “The Garden is our home. We haven’t played there for a long time and we miss it. They’re always great shows. The crowd is always great at the Garden.”
